Toronto Raptors win the 2019 NBA Finals

Check out the celebratory shots from Game 6 as the Toronto Raptors clinch the first NBA Championship in the team’s history.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his teams win over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after his team defeated the Golden State Warriors to win Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Larry Tanenbaum holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after the Toronto Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors to win Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Scroll to continue with content Ad Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates late in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors reacts late in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors reacts late in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Marc Gasol #33 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his teams victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates late in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors is awarded the MVP after his team defeated the Golden State Warriors to win Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Kawhi Leonard #2 and Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors celebrate late in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors embrace after Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his teams victory over the Golden State Warriors to win Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his teams win victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Serge Ibaka #9 and Marc Gasol #33 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates their teams victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his teams win victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his teams victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Kawhi Leonard #2 and Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates their teams victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after their team defeated the Golden State Warriors to win Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)