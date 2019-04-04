NBA fashion of the week: 3/29-4/4

NBA fashion of the week: 3/29-4/4Yahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsApril 4, 2019, 12:14 AM GMTCheck out the NBA’s best styles from the past week.NBA fashion of the weekRussell Westbrook wears a pair of Jordan 6s and a blue Crenshaw shirt in tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle on arrival at the Chesapeake Energy Arena prior to the Thunder, Lakers game on April 2. NBA fashion of the weekTrae Young enters the State Farm Arena in a full Adidas ensemble, including a pair of Yeezy Boost 700s on April 3. NBA fashion of the weekDillon Brooks dons an Off-White printed t-shirt under a dark wash jean jacket and blue and silver Chanel velvet sneakers ahead of the Grizzlies, Clippers game on March 31. Scroll to continue with contentAdNBA fashion of the weekDeMarcus Cousins wears a Fear of God checkered shirt and white Gucci Flashtrek sneakers walking into the ORACLE Arena on April 2. NBA fashion of the weekOKC’s Dennis Schroder wears Air Force 1 LV8 in university gold to the arena before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2. NBA fashion of the weekCameron Reynolds wears a Philadelphia Penguins jersey and a pair of Jordan 13s before the Timberwolves game against the 76ers on March 30. NBA fashion of the weekMontrezl Harrell wears a “Mighty Ducks” movie jersey and pine green Jordans at the STAPLES Center on March 31. NBA fashion of the weekEvan Turner wears a Chicago Wolves before the Blazers game against the Timberwolves on April 1. NBA fashion of the weekWillie Cauley-Stein wears a Balmain t-shirt, pink Palm Angels track pants ahead of the Kings, Rockets game on March 30. NBA fashion of the weekDwyane Wade wears a pink Play Make Her Foundation hoodie into the Madison Square Garden prior to the Heat, Knicks game on March 30. NBA fashion of the weekBradley Beal wears the Off-White Mona Lisa long sleeve with a pair of black high top Chucks before the Wizards, Bulls game on April 3. NBA fashion of the weekThe Grizzlies’ Tyler Dorsey wears a G.F.C. striped long sleeve and Philipp Plein studded spray paint sneakers while heading into the STAPLES Center on March 31. NBA fashion of the weekLance Stephenson a turbo green Lyfestyle longsleeve ahead of the Lakers, Thunder game on on April 2. NBA fashion of the weekPaul George wears a blue knit sweater and a pair of retro Air Jordan 3s on March 31. NBA fashion of the weekTim Frazier wears a “Lost Boys” sweater ahead of the Bucks, Nets game at the Barclays Center on April 1. NBA fashion of the weekJonas Valanciunas wears flip-up aviator shades with a loose white shirts and suede Gucci loafers before the Grizzlies, Clippers on March 31. NBA fashion of the weekDraymond Green wears a distressed jean jacket and plain white t-shirt on his way into the ORACLE Arena on March 31. NBA fashion of the weekDanny Green wears the Ralph Lauren Polo Bear sweater into the Barclays Center on April 3. NBA fashion of the weekJames Harden wears a floral windbreaker and Valentino sneakers while walking into the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on March 30. NBA fashion of the weekKentavious Caldwell-Pope arrives in a red letterman and a pair of Givenchy low-tops before the Lakers, Hornets game on March 29.