NBA fashion of the week: 3/29-4/4

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

Check out the NBA’s best styles from the past week.

<p>Russell Westbrook wears a pair of Jordan 6s and a blue Crenshaw shirt in tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle on arrival at the Chesapeake Energy Arena prior to the Thunder, Lakers game on April 2. </p>
<p>Trae Young enters the State Farm Arena in a full Adidas ensemble, including a pair of Yeezy Boost 700s on April 3. </p>
<p>Dillon Brooks dons an Off-White printed t-shirt under a dark wash jean jacket and blue and silver Chanel velvet sneakers ahead of the Grizzlies, Clippers game on March 31. </p>
<p>DeMarcus Cousins wears a Fear of God checkered shirt and white Gucci Flashtrek sneakers walking into the ORACLE Arena on April 2. </p>
<p>OKC’s Dennis Schroder wears Air Force 1 LV8 in university gold to the arena before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2. </p>
<p>Cameron Reynolds wears a Philadelphia Penguins jersey and a pair of Jordan 13s before the Timberwolves game against the 76ers on March 30. </p>
<p>Montrezl Harrell wears a “Mighty Ducks” movie jersey and pine green Jordans at the STAPLES Center on March 31. </p>
<p>Evan Turner wears a Chicago Wolves before the Blazers game against the Timberwolves on April 1. </p>
<p>Willie Cauley-Stein wears a Balmain t-shirt, pink Palm Angels track pants ahead of the Kings, Rockets game on March 30. </p>
<p>Dwyane Wade wears a pink Play Make Her Foundation hoodie into the Madison Square Garden prior to the Heat, Knicks game on March 30. </p>
<p>Bradley Beal wears the Off-White Mona Lisa long sleeve with a pair of black high top Chucks before the Wizards, Bulls game on April 3. </p>
<p>The Grizzlies’ Tyler Dorsey wears a G.F.C. striped long sleeve and Philipp Plein studded spray paint sneakers while heading into the STAPLES Center on March 31. </p>
<p>Lance Stephenson a turbo green Lyfestyle longsleeve ahead of the Lakers, Thunder game on on April 2. </p>
<p>Paul George wears a blue knit sweater and a pair of retro Air Jordan 3s on March 31. </p>
<p>Tim Frazier wears a “Lost Boys” sweater ahead of the Bucks, Nets game at the Barclays Center on April 1. </p>
<p>Jonas Valanciunas wears flip-up aviator shades with a loose white shirts and suede Gucci loafers before the Grizzlies, Clippers on March 31. </p>
<p>Draymond Green wears a distressed jean jacket and plain white t-shirt on his way into the ORACLE Arena on March 31. </p>
<p>Danny Green wears the Ralph Lauren Polo Bear sweater into the Barclays Center on April 3. </p>
<p>James Harden wears a floral windbreaker and Valentino sneakers while walking into the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on March 30. </p>
<p>Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arrives in a red letterman and a pair of Givenchy low-tops before the Lakers, Hornets game on March 29. </p>
