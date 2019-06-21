Best fashion at the NBA Draft

Best fashion at the NBA DraftYahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsJune 21, 2019, 12:56 a.m. UTCCheck out the best styles coming out of the NBA Draft.RJ BarrettNBA Prospect RJ Barrett looks on before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)Zion WilliamsonBasketball player Zion Williamson attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Darius GarlandBasketball player Darius Garland attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Scroll to continue with contentAdBol BolBasketball player Bol Bol attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Rui HachimuraBasketball player Rui Hachimura attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Ja MorantBasketball player Ja Morant attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Cam ReddishBasketball player Cam Reddish attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Romeo LangfordBasketball player Romeo Langford attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Coby WhiteBasketball player Coby White attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Nicholas ClaxtonBasketball player Nicholas Claxton attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Cam ReddishCam Reddish reacts after being drafted with the tenth overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)Nickeil Alexander-WalkerBasketball player Nickeil Alexander-Walker attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Goga BitadzeBasketball player Goga Bitadze attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Nassir LittleBasketball player Nassir Little attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Mfiondu KabengeleBasketball player Mfiondu Kabengele attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Tyler HerroTyler Herro looks on before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)Keldon JohnsonBasketball player Keldon Johnson attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Kevin Porter Jr.Basketball player Kevin Porter Jr. attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Sekou DoumbouyaBasketball player Sekou Doumbouya attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)Coby WhiteCoby White reacts after being drafted with the eighth overall pick by the Chicago Bulls during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)RJ BarrettBasketball player RJ Barrett attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)