Best fashion at the NBA Draft

Check out the best styles coming out of the NBA Draft.

NBA Prospect RJ Barrett looks on before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Basketball player Zion Williamson attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Basketball player Darius Garland attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Scroll to continue with content Ad Basketball player Bol Bol attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Basketball player Rui Hachimura attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Basketball player Ja Morant attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Basketball player Cam Reddish attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Basketball player Romeo Langford attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Basketball player Coby White attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Basketball player Nicholas Claxton attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Cam Reddish reacts after being drafted with the tenth overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Basketball player Nickeil Alexander-Walker attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Basketball player Goga Bitadze attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Basketball player Nassir Little attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Basketball player Mfiondu Kabengele attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Tyler Herro looks on before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images) Basketball player Keldon Johnson attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Basketball player Kevin Porter Jr. attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Basketball player Sekou Doumbouya attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Coby White reacts after being drafted with the eighth overall pick by the Chicago Bulls during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Basketball player RJ Barrett attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)