Must-See Costumes from the 2023 Miss Universe Competition
Miss Guatemala Ivana Batchelor
Miss Paraguay Lia Aymara Duarte
Miss Bahamas Angel J. Cartwright
Miss El Salvador Alexjandra Guajardo Sada
Miss Cameroon Mouketey Lynette Monalisa Jelly
Miss Laos Payengxa Lor
Miss USA R'bonney Gabriel
Miss Trinidad and Tobago Tya Jane Ramey
Miss Germany Soraya Kohlmann
Miss Ukraine Viktoriia Apanasenko
Miss Great Britain Noky Simbani
Miss Seychelles Gabriella Gonthier
Miss Colombia Maria Fernanda Aristizabal
Miss Japan Marybelen Sakamoto
Miss Panama Solaris Barba
Brittany Talarico
The 71st Miss Universe Competition National Costume Show was held at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Jan. 11. Here are some can't-miss stage outfits from the contestants showing their patriotic sides and honoring their home countries. This year's Miss Universe will be crowned on Jan. 14.