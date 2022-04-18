Must-See Coachella 2022 Fashion Moments

  • 1/23

    Must-See Coachella 2022 Fashion Moments

  • <p>The <span>818 Tequila Founder</span> attended Revolve Festival sporting an all white Y2K outfit — cropped tank top, loose cargos, mini shoulder bag and square-framed sunnies. Jenner celebrated her tequila with an 818 Tequila booth at the event. </p>
    2/23

    Kendall Jenner

    The 818 Tequila Founder attended Revolve Festival sporting an all white Y2K outfit — cropped tank top, loose cargos, mini shoulder bag and square-framed sunnies. Jenner celebrated her tequila with an 818 Tequila booth at the event.

  • <p>The actress danced around the Coachella grounds in a <a href="https://people.com/style/vanessa-hudgens-18-april-2022-get-the-look/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hot pink set" class="link ">hot pink set</a> complete with a crochet halter bra and airy palazzo pants. Hudgens shared the outfit on Instagram, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccd_0ykvxza/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:captioning the post" class="link ">captioning the post</a> "Freedom. Perspective. And love. That's what life's all about."</p>
    3/23

    Vanessa Hudgens

    The actress danced around the Coachella grounds in a hot pink set complete with a crochet halter bra and airy palazzo pants. Hudgens shared the outfit on Instagram, captioning the post "Freedom. Perspective. And love. That's what life's all about."

  • <p>For his headlining performance, the singer hit the stage in a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CcczGjUM08B/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bespoke Gucci look" class="link ">bespoke Gucci look</a>, featuring a rainbow sequin plunging top tucked into matching trousers custom designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.</p>
    4/23

    Harry Styles

    For his headlining performance, the singer hit the stage in a bespoke Gucci look, featuring a rainbow sequin plunging top tucked into matching trousers custom designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The SKIMS mogul" class="link ">The SKIMS mogul</a> attended Revolve Festival in a curve-loving, gray set (featuring a one-shoulder, long-sleeve top and high-slit skirt) teamed with knee-high strapped stilettos, futuristic shades and the viral Coperni Swipe bag. </p>
    5/23

    Kim Kardashian

    The SKIMS mogul attended Revolve Festival in a curve-loving, gray set (featuring a one-shoulder, long-sleeve top and high-slit skirt) teamed with knee-high strapped stilettos, futuristic shades and the viral Coperni Swipe bag.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/sydney-sweeney-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sweeney" class="link ">Sweeney</a> channeled her "country music star" attitude at Revolve Festival wearing a white eyelet romper, cowboy boots decorated with stars and classic shades. The <em>Euphoria</em> actress posed in the outfit on her Instagram stories writing "LIVIN' OUR BEST LIVES OUT HERE."</p>
    6/23

    Sydney Sweeney

    Sweeney channeled her "country music star" attitude at Revolve Festival wearing a white eyelet romper, cowboy boots decorated with stars and classic shades. The Euphoria actress posed in the outfit on her Instagram stories writing "LIVIN' OUR BEST LIVES OUT HERE."

  • <p>The model attended Revolve Festival in a classic Coachella outfit: a distressed crop top, denim cut-off shorts, knee-high boots, a fringed shoulder bag and art-deco cross necklaces. Iman <a href="https://people.com/sports/chanel-iman-new-england-patriots-davon-godchaux-instagram-pda-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:debuted her relationship with NFL player Davon Godchaux" class="link ">debuted her relationship with NFL player Davon Godchaux</a> at the event, and shared a sweet, PDA-filled <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CcePCm7pyw3/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram photo alongside the New England Patriots player." class="link ">Instagram photo alongside the New England Patriots player.</a></p>
    7/23

    Chanel Iman

    The model attended Revolve Festival in a classic Coachella outfit: a distressed crop top, denim cut-off shorts, knee-high boots, a fringed shoulder bag and art-deco cross necklaces. Iman debuted her relationship with NFL player Davon Godchaux at the event, and shared a sweet, PDA-filled Instagram photo alongside the New England Patriots player.

  • <p>It was all futuristic vibes for the <a href="https://people.com/music/coachella-2022-what-you-didnt-see-festival-parties/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Woman&quot; singer" class="link ">"Woman" singer</a> who attended the Swedish House Mafia <em>Paradise Again</em> album release party in a jaw-dropping look. The Coachella performer wore a sculpted bra top that snaked around her body, mesh pants with a sunset gradient, platform shoes and bold red sunglasses.</p>
    8/23

    Doja Cat

    It was all futuristic vibes for the "Woman" singer who attended the Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again album release party in a jaw-dropping look. The Coachella performer wore a sculpted bra top that snaked around her body, mesh pants with a sunset gradient, platform shoes and bold red sunglasses.

  • <p>The "Closer" singer transported us back to 2002 in her halter bra top, low-rise jeans, large cross necklace, and a butterfly belly-button ring worn to Revolve Festival. If you liked her smokey eye makeup, she <span>posted a tutorial on the look in an Instagram reel</span> using her beauty line About-Face. </p>
    9/23

    Halsey

    The "Closer" singer transported us back to 2002 in her halter bra top, low-rise jeans, large cross necklace, and a butterfly belly-button ring worn to Revolve Festival. If you liked her smokey eye makeup, she posted a tutorial on the look in an Instagram reel using her beauty line About-Face.

  • <p>Ambrosio wore a crochet halter top designed with fringe trim, black shorts, and heeled combat boots to the<em> Rolling Stone</em> Live Palm Springs event. The model <span>snapped outfit photos for her Instagram</span> captioning the post "Pit stop 🛑‼️".</p>
    10/23

    Alessandra Ambrosio

    Ambrosio wore a crochet halter top designed with fringe trim, black shorts, and heeled combat boots to the Rolling Stone Live Palm Springs event. The model snapped outfit photos for her Instagram captioning the post "Pit stop 🛑‼️".

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/jasmine-tookes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Victoria's Secret Angel" class="link ">Victoria's Secret Angel</a> looked well, angelic, at Revolve Festival wearing a flowing dress, strappy stilettos, a colorful bead necklace and minimal gold accessories. </p>
    11/23

    Jasmine Tookes

    The Victoria's Secret Angel looked well, angelic, at Revolve Festival wearing a flowing dress, strappy stilettos, a colorful bead necklace and minimal gold accessories.

  • <p>Posing at the Tao Desert Nights party, Greene took a comfy approach to the festivities with a vibrant cobalt blue set. The <em>Twilight</em> actress gave us insight on the fun weekend with a <span>series of Instagram photos</span> captioned "Back to reality on a Monday...,". </p>
    12/23

    Ashley Greene

    Posing at the Tao Desert Nights party, Greene took a comfy approach to the festivities with a vibrant cobalt blue set. The Twilight actress gave us insight on the fun weekend with a series of Instagram photos captioned "Back to reality on a Monday...,".

  • <p>The <span><em>Euphoria</em> actress</span> posed at Revolve Festival wearing light-washed denim cut-off shorts paired with a cropped bustier. She accessorized the look with colorful beaded drop earrings and a pastel blue Bottega Veneta bag. </p>
    13/23

    Storm Reid

    The Euphoria actress posed at Revolve Festival wearing light-washed denim cut-off shorts paired with a cropped bustier. She accessorized the look with colorful beaded drop earrings and a pastel blue Bottega Veneta bag.

  • <p>Knitwear was the name of the game for <a href="https://people.com/tag/chloe-x-halle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halle Bailey" class="link ">Halle Bailey</a> this weekend. The singer wore a brown knitted dress with cutouts and a halter neck and chose platform sneakers to complete the look. </p>
    14/23

    Halle Bailey

    Knitwear was the name of the game for Halle Bailey this weekend. The singer wore a brown knitted dress with cutouts and a halter neck and chose platform sneakers to complete the look.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/chloe-x-halle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Have Mercy&quot; singer" class="link ">"Have Mercy" singer</a> attended Revolve Festival in an effervescent neon yellow robe worn over a matching bathing suit and paired with chunky hot pink sandals. </p>
    15/23

    Chloe Bailey

    The "Have Mercy" singer attended Revolve Festival in an effervescent neon yellow robe worn over a matching bathing suit and paired with chunky hot pink sandals.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/christina-milian/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Milian" class="link ">Milian</a> brought metallics and pastel to Revolve Festival in a lilac bustier top decorated with an oversize bow and a pink skirt as well as matching pastel purple sneakers and earrings. She <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccd3_3pP6ay/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:captioned her Instagram outfit post" class="link ">captioned her Instagram outfit post</a> with "Fashionably late to Coachella Day 2 💜✨🎡". </p>
    16/23

    Christina Milian

    Milian brought metallics and pastel to Revolve Festival in a lilac bustier top decorated with an oversize bow and a pink skirt as well as matching pastel purple sneakers and earrings. She captioned her Instagram outfit post with "Fashionably late to Coachella Day 2 💜✨🎡".

  • <p>The<a href="https://people.com/style/model-josephine-skriver-marries-musician-boyfriend-alexander-deleon-mexico-wedding-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:newlywed" class="link "> newlywed</a> wore neon green pants and a leather bustier that matched her Balenciaga fanny pack (a must for Coachella season). </p>
    17/23

    Josephine Skriver

    The newlywed wore neon green pants and a leather bustier that matched her Balenciaga fanny pack (a must for Coachella season).

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/nicole-scherzinger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scherzinger" class="link ">Scherzinger</a> arrived at the Tao Desert Nights party in a blue and green psychedelic set with matching turquoise statement earrings, a Jacquemus purse and denim knee-high, platform boots. The look was topped off with playful space buns. </p>
    18/23

    Nicole Scherzinger

    Scherzinger arrived at the Tao Desert Nights party in a blue and green psychedelic set with matching turquoise statement earrings, a Jacquemus purse and denim knee-high, platform boots. The look was topped off with playful space buns.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/style/elsa-hosk-talks-quarantine-style-pregnancy-cravings-and-more/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Victoria's Secret Angel" class="link ">Victoria's Secret Angel</a> mixed cottagecore and Y2K for her Revolve Festival outfit, wearing a maxi denim skirt and a sheer pink tie up cardigan and styling her hair in pigtails with face framing bangs. </p>
    19/23

    Elsa Hosk

    The Victoria's Secret Angel mixed cottagecore and Y2K for her Revolve Festival outfit, wearing a maxi denim skirt and a sheer pink tie up cardigan and styling her hair in pigtails with face framing bangs.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/movies/charlize-theron-on-sex-scenes-sofia-boutella/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Atomic Bomb star" class="link "><em>Atomic Bomb</em> star</a> arrived at Tao Desert Night in a traditional festival outfit. She wore an all white look with a colorful striped cardigan, tan fedora, layered accessories including a choker and a crossbody bag decorated with a bandana. </p>
    20/23

    Sofia Boutella

    The Atomic Bomb star arrived at Tao Desert Night in a traditional festival outfit. She wore an all white look with a colorful striped cardigan, tan fedora, layered accessories including a choker and a crossbody bag decorated with a bandana.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/olivia-culpo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:influencer" class="link ">influencer</a> went minimal with a green mini skirt and cropped tank top but brought pops of color and edge with her platform combat boots as she attended Revolve Festival. </p>
    21/23

    Olivia Culpo

    The influencer went minimal with a green mini skirt and cropped tank top but brought pops of color and edge with her platform combat boots as she attended Revolve Festival.

  • <p><span>Model Poppy Delevingne</span> showed up to Revolve Festival in a colorful fringe top and a matching fringe suede jacket. She also brought a little disco to the event with a metallic skirt. </p>
    22/23

    Poppy Delevingne

    Model Poppy Delevingne showed up to Revolve Festival in a colorful fringe top and a matching fringe suede jacket. She also brought a little disco to the event with a metallic skirt.

  • <p>Palmer wore a boho brown outfit complete with a fringed cardigan, butterfly sunglasses and cheetah print fanny pack worn over the shoulder to the ZOEasis party hosted by Rachel Zoe and The Zoe Report. The actress <span>posted a video of herself dancing at the festival on Instagram</span>, captioning it "Lol idk what to even caption..." </p>
    23/23

    Keke Palmer

    Palmer wore a boho brown outfit complete with a fringed cardigan, butterfly sunglasses and cheetah print fanny pack worn over the shoulder to the ZOEasis party hosted by Rachel Zoe and The Zoe Report. The actress posted a video of herself dancing at the festival on Instagram, captioning it "Lol idk what to even caption..."

<p>The <span>818 Tequila Founder</span> attended Revolve Festival sporting an all white Y2K outfit — cropped tank top, loose cargos, mini shoulder bag and square-framed sunnies. Jenner celebrated her tequila with an 818 Tequila booth at the event. </p>
<p>The actress danced around the Coachella grounds in a <a href="https://people.com/style/vanessa-hudgens-18-april-2022-get-the-look/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hot pink set" class="link ">hot pink set</a> complete with a crochet halter bra and airy palazzo pants. Hudgens shared the outfit on Instagram, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccd_0ykvxza/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:captioning the post" class="link ">captioning the post</a> "Freedom. Perspective. And love. That's what life's all about."</p>
<p>For his headlining performance, the singer hit the stage in a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CcczGjUM08B/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bespoke Gucci look" class="link ">bespoke Gucci look</a>, featuring a rainbow sequin plunging top tucked into matching trousers custom designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The SKIMS mogul" class="link ">The SKIMS mogul</a> attended Revolve Festival in a curve-loving, gray set (featuring a one-shoulder, long-sleeve top and high-slit skirt) teamed with knee-high strapped stilettos, futuristic shades and the viral Coperni Swipe bag. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/sydney-sweeney-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sweeney" class="link ">Sweeney</a> channeled her "country music star" attitude at Revolve Festival wearing a white eyelet romper, cowboy boots decorated with stars and classic shades. The <em>Euphoria</em> actress posed in the outfit on her Instagram stories writing "LIVIN' OUR BEST LIVES OUT HERE."</p>
<p>The model attended Revolve Festival in a classic Coachella outfit: a distressed crop top, denim cut-off shorts, knee-high boots, a fringed shoulder bag and art-deco cross necklaces. Iman <a href="https://people.com/sports/chanel-iman-new-england-patriots-davon-godchaux-instagram-pda-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:debuted her relationship with NFL player Davon Godchaux" class="link ">debuted her relationship with NFL player Davon Godchaux</a> at the event, and shared a sweet, PDA-filled <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CcePCm7pyw3/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram photo alongside the New England Patriots player." class="link ">Instagram photo alongside the New England Patriots player.</a></p>
<p>It was all futuristic vibes for the <a href="https://people.com/music/coachella-2022-what-you-didnt-see-festival-parties/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Woman&quot; singer" class="link ">"Woman" singer</a> who attended the Swedish House Mafia <em>Paradise Again</em> album release party in a jaw-dropping look. The Coachella performer wore a sculpted bra top that snaked around her body, mesh pants with a sunset gradient, platform shoes and bold red sunglasses.</p>
<p>The "Closer" singer transported us back to 2002 in her halter bra top, low-rise jeans, large cross necklace, and a butterfly belly-button ring worn to Revolve Festival. If you liked her smokey eye makeup, she <span>posted a tutorial on the look in an Instagram reel</span> using her beauty line About-Face. </p>
<p>Ambrosio wore a crochet halter top designed with fringe trim, black shorts, and heeled combat boots to the<em> Rolling Stone</em> Live Palm Springs event. The model <span>snapped outfit photos for her Instagram</span> captioning the post "Pit stop 🛑‼️".</p>
<p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/jasmine-tookes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Victoria's Secret Angel" class="link ">Victoria's Secret Angel</a> looked well, angelic, at Revolve Festival wearing a flowing dress, strappy stilettos, a colorful bead necklace and minimal gold accessories. </p>
<p>Posing at the Tao Desert Nights party, Greene took a comfy approach to the festivities with a vibrant cobalt blue set. The <em>Twilight</em> actress gave us insight on the fun weekend with a <span>series of Instagram photos</span> captioned "Back to reality on a Monday...,". </p>
<p>The <span><em>Euphoria</em> actress</span> posed at Revolve Festival wearing light-washed denim cut-off shorts paired with a cropped bustier. She accessorized the look with colorful beaded drop earrings and a pastel blue Bottega Veneta bag. </p>
<p>Knitwear was the name of the game for <a href="https://people.com/tag/chloe-x-halle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halle Bailey" class="link ">Halle Bailey</a> this weekend. The singer wore a brown knitted dress with cutouts and a halter neck and chose platform sneakers to complete the look. </p>
<p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/chloe-x-halle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Have Mercy&quot; singer" class="link ">"Have Mercy" singer</a> attended Revolve Festival in an effervescent neon yellow robe worn over a matching bathing suit and paired with chunky hot pink sandals. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/christina-milian/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Milian" class="link ">Milian</a> brought metallics and pastel to Revolve Festival in a lilac bustier top decorated with an oversize bow and a pink skirt as well as matching pastel purple sneakers and earrings. She <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccd3_3pP6ay/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:captioned her Instagram outfit post" class="link ">captioned her Instagram outfit post</a> with "Fashionably late to Coachella Day 2 💜✨🎡". </p>
<p>The<a href="https://people.com/style/model-josephine-skriver-marries-musician-boyfriend-alexander-deleon-mexico-wedding-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:newlywed" class="link "> newlywed</a> wore neon green pants and a leather bustier that matched her Balenciaga fanny pack (a must for Coachella season). </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/nicole-scherzinger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scherzinger" class="link ">Scherzinger</a> arrived at the Tao Desert Nights party in a blue and green psychedelic set with matching turquoise statement earrings, a Jacquemus purse and denim knee-high, platform boots. The look was topped off with playful space buns. </p>
<p>The <a href="https://people.com/style/elsa-hosk-talks-quarantine-style-pregnancy-cravings-and-more/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Victoria's Secret Angel" class="link ">Victoria's Secret Angel</a> mixed cottagecore and Y2K for her Revolve Festival outfit, wearing a maxi denim skirt and a sheer pink tie up cardigan and styling her hair in pigtails with face framing bangs. </p>
<p>The <a href="https://people.com/movies/charlize-theron-on-sex-scenes-sofia-boutella/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Atomic Bomb star" class="link "><em>Atomic Bomb</em> star</a> arrived at Tao Desert Night in a traditional festival outfit. She wore an all white look with a colorful striped cardigan, tan fedora, layered accessories including a choker and a crossbody bag decorated with a bandana. </p>
<p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/olivia-culpo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:influencer" class="link ">influencer</a> went minimal with a green mini skirt and cropped tank top but brought pops of color and edge with her platform combat boots as she attended Revolve Festival. </p>
<p><span>Model Poppy Delevingne</span> showed up to Revolve Festival in a colorful fringe top and a matching fringe suede jacket. She also brought a little disco to the event with a metallic skirt. </p>
<p>Palmer wore a boho brown outfit complete with a fringed cardigan, butterfly sunglasses and cheetah print fanny pack worn over the shoulder to the ZOEasis party hosted by Rachel Zoe and The Zoe Report. The actress <span>posted a video of herself dancing at the festival on Instagram</span>, captioning it "Lol idk what to even caption..." </p>
Lauren Lieberman

After a pandemic hiatus, stars returned to the desert for the Coachella music festival in true head-turning — and midriff-baring — style

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.