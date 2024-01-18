32 mudroom ideas – tips and pictures for a super-organized space

Nadia Watts of Nadia Watts Interior Design in Denver, Colarado, has these tips to create a mudroom that's easy to maintain and looks good.
'It's important to select materials to be used in a mudroom that reflect its usage. For example, when I select flooring, I go with materials and colors that are footprint friendly. If there is a going to be a countertop and sink, I ensure that a variety of materials – including dirt – can go on it without damage. And I also make sure that the hardware, such as pulls, knobs, and hooks, are large enough. I find small hooks frustrating!
'When designing a mudroom for my client I start with where the space is and the adjacent rooms – garage, kitchen, back stairs, entry. This directs the in and out needs in the space.' You could also think about garage mudroom ideas, too.
'I consider who will be using the space and what they will need to put in the mudroom. These components guide the layout of the space and because I love to design a mix of storage that is easily accessible to organize the room, I make sure that a variety of cabinets, drawers, shelves, and hooks are included, in a variety of sizes to accommodate multiple items in the mudroom.'