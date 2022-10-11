Here’s How Much Aaron Rodgers and the Highest-Paid Players on Every NFL Team Make

The Canadian Press

It's been more than a decade since professional wrestling legend Christian Cage has been able to perform in his home and native land. He'll finally get his chance this week. Raised in Orangeville, Ont., but billed from Toronto, the 48-year-old Cage will be on the card as All Elite Wrestling holds its first events outside of the United States. Cage is set to accompany Luchasaurus to the ring when he wrestles Jungle Boy on Wednesday as AEW's flagship show "Dynamite" goes live from Coca-Cola Colise