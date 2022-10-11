Here’s How Much Aaron Rodgers and the Highest-Paid Players on Every NFL Team Make

  Player contracts in the National Football League are complex, and all 32 teams employ experts who work to put together rosters that fit the team's needs on the field and their "budgets" off of it. A team's budget actually is the league's salary cap, which is the limit it can pay the 53 players on the roster combined. The salary cap for the 2022 season is $208.2 million.

Although that sounds like a lot of cash to throw around to players, it really isn't when you consider teams could have just one player whose pay in one year can account for 10% -- or much more -- of a team's salary cap. That's why teams feature a mix of players earning superstar money, well-compensated veterans, and lower-paid rookies along with layers plucked from the waiver wire.

A salary cap "hit," as it is called, is more than just a player's base pay. It accounts for various components of a player's contract, including salary, plus signing bonuses spread across the life of the contract as well as other bonuses and incentives. 

As you watch your favorite teams during the 2022 NFL season, just which players are earning the most cash, and how much of that precious salary cap are they gobbling up? GOBankingRates ranked the highest-paid player on each NFL team according to their salary cap hit for the 2022 season.
    Player contracts in the National Football League are complex, and all 32 teams employ experts who work to put together rosters that fit the team's needs on the field and their "budgets" off of it. A team's budget actually is the league's salary cap, which is the limit it can pay the 53 players on the roster combined. The salary cap for the 2022 season is $208.2 million.

    Although that sounds like a lot of cash to throw around to players, it really isn't when you consider teams could have just one player whose pay in one year can account for 10% -- or much more -- of a team's salary cap. That's why teams feature a mix of players earning superstar money, well-compensated veterans, and lower-paid rookies along with layers plucked from the waiver wire.

    A salary cap "hit," as it is called, is more than just a player's base pay. It accounts for various components of a player's contract, including salary, plus signing bonuses spread across the life of the contract as well as other bonuses and incentives.

    As you watch your favorite teams during the 2022 NFL season, just which players are earning the most cash, and how much of that precious salary cap are they gobbling up? GOBankingRates ranked the highest-paid player on each NFL team according to their salary cap hit for the 2022 season.

  Seattle Seahawks

Player: Poona Ford
Position: Defensive tackle
2022 cap hit: $10,075,000
2022 base salary: $7,900,000
    Seattle Seahawks

    • Player: Poona Ford
    • Position: Defensive tackle
    • 2022 cap hit: $10,075,000
    • 2022 base salary: $7,900,000

  Miami Dolphins

Player: Emmanuel Ogbah
Position: Defensive end
2022 cap hit: $11,350,000
2022 base salary: $4,000,000
    Miami Dolphins

    • Player: Emmanuel Ogbah
    • Position: Defensive end
    • 2022 cap hit: $11,350,000
    • 2022 base salary: $4,000,000

  Cleveland Browns

Player: Myles Garrett
Position: Defensive end
2022 cap hit: $12,961,000
2022 base salary: $1,035,000
    Cleveland Browns

    • Player: Myles Garrett
    • Position: Defensive end
    • 2022 cap hit: $12,961,000
    • 2022 base salary: $1,035,000

  New Orleans Saints

Player: Michael Thomas
Position: Wide receiver
2022 cap hit: $13,048,000
2022 base salary: $1,035,000
    New Orleans Saints

    • Player: Michael Thomas
    • Position: Wide receiver
    • 2022 cap hit: $13,048,000
    • 2022 base salary: $1,035,000

  San Francisco 49ers

Player: Jimmy Garoppolo
Position: Quarterback
2022 cap hit: $13,991,176
2022 base salary: $6,500,000
    San Francisco 49ers

    • Player: Jimmy Garoppolo
    • Position: Quarterback
    • 2022 cap hit: $13,991,176
    • 2022 base salary: $6,500,000

  Cincinnati Bengals

Player: Trey Hendrickson
Position: Defensive end
2022 cap hit: $14,488,235
2022 base salary: $5,800,000
    Cincinnati Bengals

    • Player: Trey Hendrickson
    • Position: Defensive end
    • 2022 cap hit: $14,488,235
    • 2022 base salary: $5,800,000

  Buffalo Bills

Player: Tre'Davious White
Position: Cornerback
2022 cap hit: $16,403,755
2022 base salary: $9,950,000
    Buffalo Bills

    • Player: Tre'Davious White
    • Position: Cornerback
    • 2022 cap hit: $16,403,755
    • 2022 base salary: $9,950,000

  Jacksonville Jaguars

Player: Shaquill Griffin
Position: Cornerback
2022 cap hit: $16,441,176
2022 base salary: $11,500,000
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    • Player: Shaquill Griffin
    • Position: Cornerback
    • 2022 cap hit: $16,441,176
    • 2022 base salary: $11,500,000

  New England Patriots

Player: Matt Judon
Position: Outside linebacker
2022 cap hit: $16,500,000
2022 base salary: $1,100,000
    New England Patriots

    • Player: Matt Judon
    • Position: Outside linebacker
    • 2022 cap hit: $16,500,000
    • 2022 base salary: $1,100,000

  Chicago Bears

Player: Robert Quinn
Position: Outside linebacker
2022 cap hit: $17,137,500
2022 base salary: $12,800,000
    Chicago Bears

    • Player: Robert Quinn
    • Position: Outside linebacker
    • 2022 cap hit: $17,137,500
    • 2022 base salary: $12,800,000

  New York Jets

Player: C.J. Moseley
Position: Inside linebacker
2022 cap hit: $17,500,000
2022 base salary: $16,000,000
    New York Jets

    • Player: C.J. Moseley
    • Position: Inside linebacker
    • 2022 cap hit: $17,500,000
    • 2022 base salary: $16,000,000

  Houston Texans

Player: Laremy Tunsil
Position: Left tackle
2022 cap hit: $17,708,988
2022 base salary: $1,035,000
    Houston Texans

    • Player: Laremy Tunsil
    • Position: Left tackle
    • 2022 cap hit: $17,708,988
    • 2022 base salary: $1,035,000

  Philadelphia Eagles

Player: Javon Hargrave
Position: Defensive tackle
2022 cap hit: $17,802,000
2022 base salary: $12,750,000
    Philadelphia Eagles

    • Player: Javon Hargrave
    • Position: Defensive tackle
    • 2022 cap hit: $17,802,000
    • 2022 base salary: $12,750,000

  Arizona Cardinals

Player: DeAndre Hopkins
Position: Wide receiver
2022 cap hit: $17,950,000
2022 base salary: $6,650,000
    Arizona Cardinals

    • Player: DeAndre Hopkins
    • Position: Wide receiver
    • 2022 cap hit: $17,950,000
    • 2022 base salary: $6,650,000

  Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player: Donovan Smith
Position: Left tackle
2022 cap hit: $18,400,000
2022 base salary: $15,750,000
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    • Player: Donovan Smith
    • Position: Left tackle
    • 2022 cap hit: $18,400,000
    • 2022 base salary: $15,750,000

  Indianapolis Colts

Player: Matt Ryan
Position: Quarterback
2022 cap hit: $18,705,882
2022 base salary: $5,205,882
    Indianapolis Colts

    • Player: Matt Ryan
    • Position: Quarterback
    • 2022 cap hit: $18,705,882
    • 2022 base salary: $5,205,882

  Carolina Panthers

Player: Sam Darnold
Position: Quarterback
2022 cap hit: $18,858,000
2022 base salary: $18,858,000
    Carolina Panthers

    • Player: Sam Darnold
    • Position: Quarterback
    • 2022 cap hit: $18,858,000
    • 2022 base salary: $18,858,000

  Las Vegas Raiders

Player: Derek Carr
Position: Quarterback
2022 cap hit: $19,352,519
2022 base salary: $17,377,529
    Las Vegas Raiders

    • Player: Derek Carr
    • Position: Quarterback
    • 2022 cap hit: $19,352,519
    • 2022 base salary: $17,377,529

  Dallas Cowboys

Player: Dak Prescott
Position: Quarterback
2022 cap hit: $19,730,000
2022 base salary: $1,600,000
    Dallas Cowboys

    • Player: Dak Prescott
    • Position: Quarterback
    • 2022 cap hit: $19,730,000
    • 2022 base salary: $1,600,000

  Atlanta Falcons

Player: Deion Jones
Position: Inside linebacker
2022 cap hit: $20,018,431
2022 base salary: $9,640,000
    Atlanta Falcons

    • Player: Deion Jones
    • Position: Inside linebacker
    • 2022 cap hit: $20,018,431
    • 2022 base salary: $9,640,000

  Baltimore Ravens

Player: Lamar Jackon
Position: Quarterback
2022 cap hit: $23,016,000
2022 base salary: $23,016,000
    Baltimore Ravens

    • Player: Lamar Jackon
    • Position: Quarterback
    • 2022 cap hit: $23,016,000
    • 2022 base salary: $23,016,000

  Denver Broncos

Player: Russell Wilson
Position: Quarterback
2022 cap hit: $24,000,000
2022 base salary: $19,000,000
    Denver Broncos

    • Player: Russell Wilson
    • Position: Quarterback
    • 2022 cap hit: $24,000,000
    • 2022 base salary: $19,000,000

  Los Angeles Rams

Player: Aaron Donald
Position: Defensive tackle
2022 cap hit: $24,000,000
2022 base salary: $1,500,000
    Los Angeles Rams

    • Player: Aaron Donald
    • Position: Defensive tackle
    • 2022 cap hit: $24,000,000
    • 2022 base salary: $1,500,000

  New York Giants

Player: Leonard Williams
Position: Defensive end
2022 cap hit: $27,300,000
2022 base salary: $19,000,000
    New York Giants

    • Player: Leonard Williams
    • Position: Defensive end
    • 2022 cap hit: $27,300,000
    • 2022 base salary: $19,000,000

  Los Angeles Chargers

Player: Joey Bosa
Position: Defensive end
2022 cap hit: $28,250,000
2022 base salary: $21,250,000
    Los Angeles Chargers

    • Player: Joey Bosa
    • Position: Defensive end
    • 2022 cap hit: $28,250,000
    • 2022 base salary: $21,250,000

  Washington Commanders

Player: Carson Wentz
Position: Quarterback
2022 cap hit: $28,294,119
2022 base salary: $22,000,001
    Washington Commanders

    • Player: Carson Wentz
    • Position: Quarterback
    • 2022 cap hit: $28,294,119
    • 2022 base salary: $22,000,001

  Green Bay Packers

Player: Aaron Rodgers
Position: Quarterback
2022 cap hit: $28,533,569
2022 base salary: $1,150,000
    Green Bay Packers

    • Player: Aaron Rodgers
    • Position: Quarterback
    • 2022 cap hit: $28,533,569
    • 2022 base salary: $1,150,000

  Pittsburgh Steelers

Player: T.J. Watt
Position: Outside linebacker
2022 cap hit: $31,118,694
2022 base salary: $24,000,000
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    • Player: T.J. Watt
    • Position: Outside linebacker
    • 2022 cap hit: $31,118,694
    • 2022 base salary: $24,000,000

  Detroit Lions

Player: Jared Goff
Position: Quarterback
2022 cap hit: $31,150,000
2022 base salary: $10,650,000
    Detroit Lions

    • Player: Jared Goff
    • Position: Quarterback
    • 2022 cap hit: $31,150,000
    • 2022 base salary: $10,650,000

  Minnesota Vikings

Player: Kirk Cousins
Position: Quarterback
2022 cap hit: $31,416,668
2022 base salary: $5,000,000
    Minnesota Vikings

    • Player: Kirk Cousins
    • Position: Quarterback
    • 2022 cap hit: $31,416,668
    • 2022 base salary: $5,000,000

  Kansas City Chiefs

Player: Patrick Mahomes
Position: Quarterback
2022 cap hit: $35,793,381
2022 base salary: $1,500,000
    Kansas City Chiefs

    • Player: Patrick Mahomes
    • Position: Quarterback
    • 2022 cap hit: $35,793,381
    • 2022 base salary: $1,500,000

  Tennessee Titans

Player: Ryan Tannehill
Position: Quarterback
2022 cap hit: $38,600,000
2022 base salary: $29,000,000

Jami Farkas and Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find the highest-paid player on every NFL team, GOBankingRates used Spotrac's salary rankings data for the 2022 NFL season. The highest-paid player on each team was determined in terms of cap hit. For each highest-paid player their base salary for the corresponding season was also included as supplemental data. All data and figures were collected and are up to date as of Aug. 24, 2022.
    Tennessee Titans

    • Player: Ryan Tannehill
    • Position: Quarterback
    • 2022 cap hit: $38,600,000
    • 2022 base salary: $29,000,000

    More From GOBankingRates

    Jami Farkas and Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

    Methodology: In order to find the highest-paid player on every NFL team, GOBankingRates used Spotrac's salary rankings data for the 2022 NFL season. The highest-paid player on each team was determined in terms of cap hit. For each highest-paid player their base salary for the corresponding season was also included as supplemental data. All data and figures were collected and are up to date as of Aug. 24, 2022.

