The 'Mrs. America' Actors Are Basically Identical to Their IRL Counterparts

The 'Mrs. America' Actors Are Basically Identical to Their IRL CounterpartsCosmopolitanApril 14, 2020, 7:55 p.m. UTCSome of these resemblances are actually freaky.From CosmopolitanThe 'Mrs. America' Actors Are Basically Identical to Their IRL CounterpartsMrs. America is a chance to re-examine the early Women's Rights movement and the early Anti-Feminist movement, but it is also a chance for the Mrs. America cast to rock some seriously good '70s looks. Come for the politics and stay for so many of your favorite actresses taking on powerful women from the decade. Starring Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, and countless others, the new series provides tons of opportunities for Google deep dives, trust. The show is about the fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment which, not so fun fact, was unsuccessful! The ERA (which basically moved for the Constitution to end legal distinctions on the basis of sex) was introduced in 1923, and still has not been added to the U.S. Constitution in 2020. Somehow, the low-key depressing subject matter doesn't stop Mrs. America from being super funny and entertaining. Because the world is a trash fire, probably. Some of the characters in Mrs. America are inventions, or amalgamations. Sarah Paulson's character, for example, does not appear to be based on anyone in particular. But almost every other character in the FX/Hulu series is based on a real person. Some of these politicians working tirelessly to affect change and legalize Women's Rights in the '70s may be people you've never even heard of before. But overall, the show actually did a really good job of transforming these famous actors into the equally famous activists they're portraying, Cate Blanchet As Phyllis SchlaflyIf she gives you major Handmaid's Tale vibes, you're not alone. She definitely inspired Serena Joy in Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel. The conservative author and activist led the opposition to the Equal Rights Amendment—and as the show points out, started out as a nuclear arms expert. Her husband is played by John Slattery from Mad Men. The Real Phyllis SchlaflyThey really nailed the hair and style, and Blanchett has her powerful and somewhat terrifying mannerisms down pat. Scroll to continue with contentAdRose Byrne As Gloria SteinemThe series catches this journalist/feminist leader/activist at the beginning of Ms. magazine and the height of her fame. The Real Gloria SteinhemHonestly, her signature look is so iconic that you don't need much more than a wig and glasses. Margo Martindale as Bella AbzugShe might have scared you on Justified and The Americans, but as a fierce and eccentric U.S. Representative, you'll be obsessed. Her campaign slogan was "This woman's place is in the House... the House of Representatives"—she started that!The Real Bella AbzugHonestly, I wish more members of Congress dressed like this. Let's bring it back! Her nickname in Washington IRL was "Battling Bella," and I'd like to see more of that today too. Uzo Aduba as Shirley ChisholmThe Orange Is The New Black actress plays the first woman to run for President on the Democratic ticket, the first Black candidate from a major political party, and prior to that the first Black woman to be elected to Congress. I'm not crying, you're crying!The Real Shirley ChisholmIt's even the same freakin' dress! Shook. Elizabeth Banks as Jill RuckelshausBanks plays a pro-choice feminist Republican watching the "party of Lincoln" dissolve before her eyes as Reaganism creeps in. The Real Jill RuckelshausHer husband William was the first administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and famously defied Nixon at the height of the Watergate scandal. They made a powerful team of Washington insiders. Tracey Ullman as Betty FriedanUllman's character is the face of Second Wave Feminism. Friedan wrote The Feminine Mystique, a book that popularized the radical opinion that women could and should be more than housewives and mothers, and that women in the '50s and '60s were widely unhappy. The Real Betty FriedanDespite sparking a feminist movement, Friedan was plenty controversial amongst progressive men and women, too. She was known to be homophobic, anti-pornography, and generally abrasive and argumentative. Still, she blazed a major trail!Ari Graynor as Brenda Feigen-FasteauShe's not as famous as Steinem and Friedan, but she was a real lawyer with the Women's Movement. Oh, and she co-directed the Women's Rights Project at the ACLU with Ruth Bader Ginsberg, no big deal! The Real Brenda Feigen-FasteauShe's on the right, and must have gotten a haircut in 1978 when this picture was taken. It might not look like it based on this photo, but trust me, they look a lot alike. James Marsden as Phil CraneHe was a Republican in the House of Representatives who ended up being largely responsible for the party's platform today. The Real Phil CraneI mean, he's no James Marsden, but... who is?Melanie Lynskey as Rosemary ThomsonPhyllis Schlafly turned housewives into lobbyists, chief among them this woman, who led a local chapter of STOP ERA and started her own group called the "Citizen's Review Committee." The Real Rosemary ThomsonShe seems fun. Bria Henderson as Margaret Sloan-HunterEven the editors at Gloria's magazine are based on real people. Sloan-Hunter was one of the founders of the National Black Feminist Organization alongside Florynce Kennedy, who is played by Niecy Nash on Mrs. America. Not many pics of her exist, but Niecy can do no wrong, so we're pretty confident in this match-up.