Yep, Your Mom Deserves These Top-Rated Gifts From Amazon for Mother's Day (and Every Day)

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Shopping for <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g9167931/best-gifts-for-mom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother's Day gifts</a> can be totally overwhelming—but only if you don't know where to start your search. If aimlessly walking through a department store hoping to stumble upon <del>something</del> a-n-y-t-h-i-n-g your mom might like sounds like your worst nightmare, then don't do it! Save yourself the trouble, time, and a trip to the mall by browsing through the endless options of prezzies available on Amazon instead. (Any excuse to shop from bed!)</p><p>Before you start convincing yourself this is a lazy move, though, remember: Skipping the store and opting for some easy online browsing doesn't mean you're slacking on finding the ~perfect~ gift for your mom. You're simply streamlining the process—which is a smart move any parent would approve of. Plus, Amazon is home to so many incredible pieces that'll delight your mom. It's not like you have to tell her you had to make use of that two-day Prime shipping so it wouldn't arrive late, okay?</p><p>Ahead, we've found 20 Mother's Day gifts on Amazon, and we're pretty confident that your mom will love one (if not all!) of 'em. From wardrobe staples she'll have for years to come to self-care products and gifts for the home, you'll find so many solid presents that your mom, your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g28747465/mother-in-law-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mother-in-law" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mother-in-law</a>, a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g19686513/new-mom-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new mom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">new mom</a> in your life, or even your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g31898849/gift-ideas-for-grandma/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grandma" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">grandma</a> would love to receive this year. Just make sure you add some tissues to your online cart, because there will def be a few (happy) tears.</p>
    1/21

    Yep, Your Mom Deserves These Top-Rated Gifts From Amazon for Mother's Day (and Every Day)

    Shopping for Mother's Day gifts can be totally overwhelming—but only if you don't know where to start your search. If aimlessly walking through a department store hoping to stumble upon something a-n-y-t-h-i-n-g your mom might like sounds like your worst nightmare, then don't do it! Save yourself the trouble, time, and a trip to the mall by browsing through the endless options of prezzies available on Amazon instead. (Any excuse to shop from bed!)

    Before you start convincing yourself this is a lazy move, though, remember: Skipping the store and opting for some easy online browsing doesn't mean you're slacking on finding the ~perfect~ gift for your mom. You're simply streamlining the process—which is a smart move any parent would approve of. Plus, Amazon is home to so many incredible pieces that'll delight your mom. It's not like you have to tell her you had to make use of that two-day Prime shipping so it wouldn't arrive late, okay?

    Ahead, we've found 20 Mother's Day gifts on Amazon, and we're pretty confident that your mom will love one (if not all!) of 'em. From wardrobe staples she'll have for years to come to self-care products and gifts for the home, you'll find so many solid presents that your mom, your mother-in-law, a new mom in your life, or even your grandma would love to receive this year. Just make sure you add some tissues to your online cart, because there will def be a few (happy) tears.

  • <p><strong>VITRUVI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YN5YLCM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your mom is super into essential oils, snag her this stunning diffuser that'll double as home decor.</p>
    2/21

    1) Stone Diffuser

    VITRUVI

    amazon.com

    $119.00

    Shop Now

    If your mom is super into essential oils, snag her this stunning diffuser that'll double as home decor.

  • <p><strong>Eugenia Kim</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$245.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GN9PD3F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the moms who are <em>anything</em> like mine, this chic visor will come in clutch for beach vacays or hanging out by the pool. (Bonus: It makes a great replacement for that one that got from a resort in the '90s<em>.</em>)</p>
    3/21

    2) Ricky Visor

    Eugenia Kim

    amazon.com

    $245.00

    Shop Now

    For the moms who are anything like mine, this chic visor will come in clutch for beach vacays or hanging out by the pool. (Bonus: It makes a great replacement for that one that got from a resort in the '90s.)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>ban.do</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D2L6BZJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Show her you understand that she's got millions of things goin' on with this cute (and v accurate) notebook.</p>
    4/21

    3) Rough Draft Mini Spiral Notebook

    ban.do

    amazon.com

    $12.00

    Shop Now

    Show her you understand that she's got millions of things goin' on with this cute (and v accurate) notebook.

  • <p><strong>Ayesha Curry Kitchenware</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07F7YJM8M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one's for the mamas who appreciate a good at-home cocktail, Ina Garten style.</p>
    5/21

    4) Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker

    Ayesha Curry Kitchenware

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    This one's for the mamas who appreciate a good at-home cocktail, Ina Garten style.

  • <p><strong>Jonathan Adler</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PSZ7Q5Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your mom loves a pretty table setting, she'll swoon over these colorful placements from Jonathan Adler. Trust.</p>
    6/21

    5) Ripple Placemats

    Jonathan Adler

    amazon.com

    $128.00

    Shop Now

    If your mom loves a pretty table setting, she'll swoon over these colorful placements from Jonathan Adler. Trust.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>The Drop</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.64</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BFP84ST?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It doesn't matter if it's winter or summer, moms love having cute sweaters on standby for layering whenever they need it. This one has bell sleeves and a tiny slit in the back that make it as cute as it is cozy.</p>
    7/21

    6) Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater

    The Drop

    amazon.com

    $17.64

    Shop Now

    It doesn't matter if it's winter or summer, moms love having cute sweaters on standby for layering whenever they need it. This one has bell sleeves and a tiny slit in the back that make it as cute as it is cozy.

  • <p><strong>Fellow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$189.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08668QPDH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your mom is a tea drinker or a coffee drinker (or both!), she needs this electric pour-over kettle in a fun pink shade to brighten her mornings.</p>
    8/21

    7) Stagg EKG

    Fellow

    amazon.com

    $189.00

    Shop Now

    If your mom is a tea drinker or a coffee drinker (or both!), she needs this electric pour-over kettle in a fun pink shade to brighten her mornings.

  • <p><strong>SHASHI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PSQD85R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your mom's not a regular mom, so she deserves earrings as cool as she is. These chic hoops will look good with seriously everything—which is good because she'll never want to take them off anyway!</p>
    9/21

    8) SHASHI Women's Nouveau Hoops, Gold, One Size

    SHASHI

    amazon.com

    $58.00

    Shop Now

    Your mom's not a regular mom, so she deserves earrings as cool as she is. These chic hoops will look good with seriously everything—which is good because she'll never want to take them off anyway!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Veja</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VPQYM5F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone needs clean white sneakers, but if your mom's pair is looking a little worn out lately or if she needs some in her life, get her these ones she can wear to comfortably and stylishly run all her errands.</p>
    10/21

    9) Esplar Sneakers

    Veja

    amazon.com

    150.00

    Shop Now

    Everyone needs clean white sneakers, but if your mom's pair is looking a little worn out lately or if she needs some in her life, get her these ones she can wear to comfortably and stylishly run all her errands.

  • <p><strong>JoyJolt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088HGWGKY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another thing moms can never have too many of? Pretty wine glasses. Your mom will love to pull these beauties out whenever she's hosting a get-together.</p>
    11/21

    10) White Wine Glasses – Claire Collection

    JoyJolt

    amazon.com

    $18.95

    Shop Now

    Another thing moms can never have too many of? Pretty wine glasses. Your mom will love to pull these beauties out whenever she's hosting a get-together.

  • <p><strong>Justina Blakeney</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JWQ1L87?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether she's always freezing or simply adores a good home accent, your mom is gonna fall in love with this pretty blanket. </p>
    12/21

    11) Hypnotic Throw

    Justina Blakeney

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    Whether she's always freezing or simply adores a good home accent, your mom is gonna fall in love with this pretty blanket.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>WOLF</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01K7K46B6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your mom loves to travel (or she just really loves jewelry and has nowhere to store it all), she needs this leather jewelry organizer with seven ring rolls, four compartments, and three necklace hooks.</p>
    13/21

    12) Caroline Zip Travel Case, Ivory

    WOLF

    amazon.com

    $95.00

    Shop Now

    If your mom loves to travel (or she just really loves jewelry and has nowhere to store it all), she needs this leather jewelry organizer with seven ring rolls, four compartments, and three necklace hooks.

  • <p><strong>NEST Fragrances</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$37.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L77TC7M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ya know those candles that give off zero scents, no matter how long you keep it lit? Yeah, this is *not* one of those. This luxe candle will fill your mom's entire house with the beautiful smell of roses.</p>
    14/21

    13) Rose Noir & Oud Classic Candle

    NEST Fragrances

    amazon.com

    $37.00

    Shop Now

    Ya know those candles that give off zero scents, no matter how long you keep it lit? Yeah, this is *not* one of those. This luxe candle will fill your mom's entire house with the beautiful smell of roses.

  • <p><strong>Amazon Essentials</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FK1BGKR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your mom will love that she can style these pants with sweats for around the house <em>or</em> make it athleisure for running errands. And YOU will love the fact that she's going to get so much use out of your gift.</p>
    15/21

    14) Amazon Essentials Women's Brushed Tech Stretch Crop Jogger Pant, Grey, Space Dye, Small

    Amazon Essentials

    amazon.com

    $19.57

    Shop Now

    Your mom will love that she can style these pants with sweats for around the house or make it athleisure for running errands. And YOU will love the fact that she's going to get so much use out of your gift.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>The Ordinary</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.11</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08MCLHV5L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>ICYMI, The Ordinary's products are trending all over the internet—so it's time you got your mom on board the self-care train.</p>
    16/21

    15) The Balance Set

    The Ordinary

    amazon.com

    $40.11

    Shop Now

    ICYMI, The Ordinary's products are trending all over the internet—so it's time you got your mom on board the self-care train.

  • <p><strong>Hairbrella</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NTF5QVH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your mom will thank you a million times over when she opens this genius gift idea. This adjustable, waterproof, satin-lined cap will completely protect your mom's hair from the rain, and it folds down small enough to stick in her bag so she never has to step out in a downpour without it.</p>
    17/21

    16) Rain Hat

    Hairbrella

    amazon.com

    $34.99

    Shop Now

    Your mom will thank you a million times over when she opens this genius gift idea. This adjustable, waterproof, satin-lined cap will completely protect your mom's hair from the rain, and it folds down small enough to stick in her bag so she never has to step out in a downpour without it.

  • <p><strong>The Drop</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$47.76</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086RKN3N8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Comfy jeans actually do exist, and this pair of cropped jeans with a high waist and straight leg will soon become your mom's favorite pair. </p>
    18/21

    17) Miranda High-Rise Straight Fit Ankle Jean

    The Drop

    amazon.com

    $47.76

    Shop Now

    Comfy jeans actually do exist, and this pair of cropped jeans with a high waist and straight leg will soon become your mom's favorite pair.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>168.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YHQZ5XS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A mother can never have too many bags, and this spacious one is the perfect size for the mom who needs to carry around a whole lot more than just her wallet and phone.</p>
    19/21

    18) The Transport Tote

    Madewell

    amazon.com

    168.00

    Shop Now

    A mother can never have too many bags, and this spacious one is the perfect size for the mom who needs to carry around a whole lot more than just her wallet and phone.

  • <p><strong>AG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$215.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HJK7F81?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A denim jacket is one of those pieces that works year-round and never really goes out of style. Give your mom this black jean jacket made from comfortable stretch denim, and she'll have it for life.</p>
    20/21

    19) Robyn Jacket

    AG

    amazon.com

    $215.00

    Shop Now

    A denim jacket is one of those pieces that works year-round and never really goes out of style. Give your mom this black jean jacket made from comfortable stretch denim, and she'll have it for life.

  • <p><strong>Knock Knock</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1601065655?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you really want to make your mom's day, fill out a book like this with all the sweetest notes that your mom can look back on years from now.</p>
    21/21

    20) What I Love about Mom Fill in the Love Book

    Knock Knock

    amazon.com

    $10.00

    Shop Now

    If you really want to make your mom's day, fill out a book like this with all the sweetest notes that your mom can look back on years from now.

<p class="body-dropcap">Shopping for <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g9167931/best-gifts-for-mom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother's Day gifts</a> can be totally overwhelming—but only if you don't know where to start your search. If aimlessly walking through a department store hoping to stumble upon <del>something</del> a-n-y-t-h-i-n-g your mom might like sounds like your worst nightmare, then don't do it! Save yourself the trouble, time, and a trip to the mall by browsing through the endless options of prezzies available on Amazon instead. (Any excuse to shop from bed!)</p><p>Before you start convincing yourself this is a lazy move, though, remember: Skipping the store and opting for some easy online browsing doesn't mean you're slacking on finding the ~perfect~ gift for your mom. You're simply streamlining the process—which is a smart move any parent would approve of. Plus, Amazon is home to so many incredible pieces that'll delight your mom. It's not like you have to tell her you had to make use of that two-day Prime shipping so it wouldn't arrive late, okay?</p><p>Ahead, we've found 20 Mother's Day gifts on Amazon, and we're pretty confident that your mom will love one (if not all!) of 'em. From wardrobe staples she'll have for years to come to self-care products and gifts for the home, you'll find so many solid presents that your mom, your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g28747465/mother-in-law-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mother-in-law" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mother-in-law</a>, a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g19686513/new-mom-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new mom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">new mom</a> in your life, or even your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g31898849/gift-ideas-for-grandma/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grandma" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">grandma</a> would love to receive this year. Just make sure you add some tissues to your online cart, because there will def be a few (happy) tears.</p>
<p><strong>VITRUVI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YN5YLCM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your mom is super into essential oils, snag her this stunning diffuser that'll double as home decor.</p>
<p><strong>Eugenia Kim</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$245.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GN9PD3F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the moms who are <em>anything</em> like mine, this chic visor will come in clutch for beach vacays or hanging out by the pool. (Bonus: It makes a great replacement for that one that got from a resort in the '90s<em>.</em>)</p>
<p><strong>ban.do</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D2L6BZJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Show her you understand that she's got millions of things goin' on with this cute (and v accurate) notebook.</p>
<p><strong>Ayesha Curry Kitchenware</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07F7YJM8M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one's for the mamas who appreciate a good at-home cocktail, Ina Garten style.</p>
<p><strong>Jonathan Adler</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PSZ7Q5Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your mom loves a pretty table setting, she'll swoon over these colorful placements from Jonathan Adler. Trust.</p>
<p><strong>The Drop</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.64</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BFP84ST?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It doesn't matter if it's winter or summer, moms love having cute sweaters on standby for layering whenever they need it. This one has bell sleeves and a tiny slit in the back that make it as cute as it is cozy.</p>
<p><strong>Fellow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$189.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08668QPDH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your mom is a tea drinker or a coffee drinker (or both!), she needs this electric pour-over kettle in a fun pink shade to brighten her mornings.</p>
<p><strong>SHASHI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PSQD85R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your mom's not a regular mom, so she deserves earrings as cool as she is. These chic hoops will look good with seriously everything—which is good because she'll never want to take them off anyway!</p>
<p><strong>Veja</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VPQYM5F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone needs clean white sneakers, but if your mom's pair is looking a little worn out lately or if she needs some in her life, get her these ones she can wear to comfortably and stylishly run all her errands.</p>
<p><strong>JoyJolt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088HGWGKY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another thing moms can never have too many of? Pretty wine glasses. Your mom will love to pull these beauties out whenever she's hosting a get-together.</p>
<p><strong>Justina Blakeney</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JWQ1L87?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether she's always freezing or simply adores a good home accent, your mom is gonna fall in love with this pretty blanket. </p>
<p><strong>WOLF</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01K7K46B6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your mom loves to travel (or she just really loves jewelry and has nowhere to store it all), she needs this leather jewelry organizer with seven ring rolls, four compartments, and three necklace hooks.</p>
<p><strong>NEST Fragrances</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$37.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L77TC7M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ya know those candles that give off zero scents, no matter how long you keep it lit? Yeah, this is *not* one of those. This luxe candle will fill your mom's entire house with the beautiful smell of roses.</p>
<p><strong>Amazon Essentials</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FK1BGKR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your mom will love that she can style these pants with sweats for around the house <em>or</em> make it athleisure for running errands. And YOU will love the fact that she's going to get so much use out of your gift.</p>
<p><strong>The Ordinary</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.11</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08MCLHV5L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>ICYMI, The Ordinary's products are trending all over the internet—so it's time you got your mom on board the self-care train.</p>
<p><strong>Hairbrella</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NTF5QVH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your mom will thank you a million times over when she opens this genius gift idea. This adjustable, waterproof, satin-lined cap will completely protect your mom's hair from the rain, and it folds down small enough to stick in her bag so she never has to step out in a downpour without it.</p>
<p><strong>The Drop</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$47.76</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086RKN3N8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Comfy jeans actually do exist, and this pair of cropped jeans with a high waist and straight leg will soon become your mom's favorite pair. </p>
<p><strong>Madewell</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>168.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YHQZ5XS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A mother can never have too many bags, and this spacious one is the perfect size for the mom who needs to carry around a whole lot more than just her wallet and phone.</p>
<p><strong>AG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$215.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HJK7F81?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A denim jacket is one of those pieces that works year-round and never really goes out of style. Give your mom this black jean jacket made from comfortable stretch denim, and she'll have it for life.</p>
<p><strong>Knock Knock</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1601065655?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35998108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you really want to make your mom's day, fill out a book like this with all the sweetest notes that your mom can look back on years from now.</p>

Online shopping for gifts for your mom, your friend who's a mom, your grandma, or your mother-in-law? Try one of these unique 20 Amazon Mother's Day gift ideas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Omicron infections slowing where variant first hit, says regional agency

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -COVID-19 infections and deaths in the Americas are still increasing, but the rise in infections seems to be slowing down in places hit earliest by the Omicron variant, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. Most of the 7 million new cases reported in the past week were in North America -- some 4 million new infections -- while Chile and Brazil posted record numbers of daily cases. Deaths have more than doubled in Cuba, the Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda, the regional health agency said.

  • Jack Danforth denounced Hawley for his role in Jan. 6. His daughter donated to him.

    ‘In our family there is a wide range of political opinion,’ said former Missouri Sen. John Danforth.

  • Mississauga councillor resigns amid allegations another councillor repeatedly keyed her SUV at city hall

    Editor's Note: CBC initially didn't name the councillor accused of vandalism to give him time to respond but has since updated the story because the deadline for response expired. A former Greater Toronto Area councillor says she suddenly resigned last month after her car was repeatedly vandalized and that city officials, including the mayor and the integrity commissioner, didn't address her safety concerns or fully investigate the alleged culprit. While Karen Ras won't say who allegedly keyed h

  • Kim Kardashian's latest post has fans asking a lot of questions about the family's recent picture editing

    Kim Kardashian's latest post prompted fans to ask what's going on about the Kardashian family's recent use of photoshop.

  • Mother of 5 Dies the Day Before Her 30th Birthday After Falling Out of Party Bus While Dancing

    "I am left with so many questions and an extremely broken heart. Our children will never see their mother again," Heather Garcia's husband wrote on GoFundMe

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Goggia recovery on track in race to recover for Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — With the Beijing Olympics looming, Sofia Goggia’s recovery is on track but the Italian will likely have to wait until the end of the week to know whether she’ll be able to defend her downhill title. The Italian ski federation said that a check-up on Sunday showed signs of improvement to Goggia’s left knee, a week after Goggia crashed during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The federation added that Goggia can step up her work in the pool and gym, while continuing physical r

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Gary Trent Jr. has fun with headband inquiry after monster night vs. Hawks

    "No matter how I look on the floor I go out there to play hard and try to win as many basketball games as I can. Regarding my hair, it is clean, but we're going out there to win." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod