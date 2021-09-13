The Most Wild, Wonderful, and American(ish) Menswear at the Met Gala 2021

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Take a moment and take stock. Doesn't it feel like the first Monday in May? I mean, sure, yeah, it's the second Monday in September. But I'm not talk ing about the calendar here—I'm talking about the <em>vibe</em>. And there is no more "first Monday in May" vibe than the one created when that magical mixture of celebrities and fashion folks descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the Costume Institute's latest exhibition and generally stunt on the world. Yes, friends, it's time to take a look at the best-dressed people on the red carpet at the Met Gala. It's usually a springtime affair, but this year, thanks to an ongoing pandemic, the timing has (obviously) shifted. </p><p>Not to worry! It's still the Met Gala you know and love. There are wild looks, outfits carefully attuned to the theme—this year, it's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion"—and other outfits that seem... less so. That means alongside American stalwarts like Thom Browne, Rick Owens, and Tom Ford, you'll find European labels like Versace, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, and Loewe. Now, there's a reasonable argument to be made that global labels are so entwined with American fashion at this point that this is actually pretty on-theme. There's also the possibility that, like in years past, some of the attendees simply did not care about the theme, or actively chose to ignore it. Who knows!</p><p>And that's the fun part. Because that's just how this whole thing goes down. And the fact that, despite everything we've had to deal with in the past couple of years, it's still going down like we remember is actually a little comforting. So, yeah, it's not May. But it's the Met Gala. And these are the looks that shined the brightest on one of fashion's biggest nights.</p>
    1/13

    The Most Wild, Wonderful, and American(ish) Menswear at the Met Gala 2021

  • <p><em>In Versace</em></p>
    2/13

    Lil Nas X

    In Versace

  • <p><em>In Fear of God</em></p>
    3/13

    Jerry Lorenzo

    In Fear of God

  • <p><em>In Loewe and Cartier jewelry</em></p>
    4/13

    Dan Levy

    In Loewe and Cartier jewelry

  • <p><em>In Thom Browne</em></p>
    5/13

    Evan Mock

    In Thom Browne

  • <p><em>In Tom Ford</em></p>
    6/13

    Tom Ford and Heron Preston

    In Tom Ford

  • <p><em>In Haider Ackerman, Rick Owen, Converse, and Cartier jewelry</em></p>
    7/13

    Timothée Chalamet

    In Haider Ackerman, Rick Owen, Converse, and Cartier jewelry

  • 8/13

    Brooklyn Beckham

  • 9/13

    Leon Bridges

  • 10/13

    David Byrne

  • 11/13

    Troye Sivan

  • <p><em>In Givenchy and Cartier jewelry</em> </p>
    12/13

    Finneas

    In Givenchy and Cartier jewelry

  • 13/13

    JR

The theme? A mere suggestion. The looks? Unforgettable.

Latest Stories