The Most Stylish Plant Stands for Your Home

  • <p class="body-text">No doubt you’ve hopped on the “more is more” plant trend by now, filling every living room shelf or deck ledge with potted greenery. But if you really want to make a statement in your space with your ficus, succulents, or mini palms, a plant stand—or several placed in a tight arrangement—is the way to go. Mixing it up with stands of different styles and heights is how to create a look that's polished and doesn't feel too generic, sort of like creating an accent wall. We're rounded up our favorite options available in the market, so read on for our top recommendations. </p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>Shopping for plant stands is a pleasure, as they’re a lovely home accent, and choosing the best option for you is largely based on personal taste, your amount of space, and the size of the plant. The most important thing to look out for is whether the plant stand is intended for indoor or outdoor use (or both). Plant stands are generally made of metal—outdoor pieces are often powder-coated to prevent rust—or wood, sometimes treated to resist moisture. Beyond that, there’s a wide variety of sizes and styles, from midcentury-modern to contemporary to traditional.</p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Chose</h3><p> All of the plant stands below have at least four stars, and the majority of the ones we feature are given average ratings of 4.5 stars and up. As mentioned above, we cover a range of styles and sizes, and offer plant stands spanning multiple price points. Our picks range from about $35 to just over $100, with plenty of options in between. </p>
  • <p><strong>Fox & Fern</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KCL2RJ3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36421088%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This classic midcentury-modern-inspired plant stand recollects the iconic clean lines of the era’s furniture and decor. It’s made of solid wood with handsome grain, and the pot can be positioned at two different heights by flipping the stand over. </p><p>The planter gets rave reviews, with an impressive average 4.9 stars from more than 200 customers. It’s available in multiple sizes and finishes, including a light bamboo and solid dark walnut, along with the acacia option shown, plus it comes in a set of three. </p>
<p class="body-text">No doubt you’ve hopped on the “more is more” plant trend by now, filling every living room shelf or deck ledge with potted greenery. But if you really want to make a statement in your space with your ficus, succulents, or mini palms, a plant stand—or several placed in a tight arrangement—is the way to go. Mixing it up with stands of different styles and heights is how to create a look that's polished and doesn't feel too generic, sort of like creating an accent wall. We're rounded up our favorite options available in the market, so read on for our top recommendations. </p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>Shopping for plant stands is a pleasure, as they’re a lovely home accent, and choosing the best option for you is largely based on personal taste, your amount of space, and the size of the plant. The most important thing to look out for is whether the plant stand is intended for indoor or outdoor use (or both). Plant stands are generally made of metal—outdoor pieces are often powder-coated to prevent rust—or wood, sometimes treated to resist moisture. Beyond that, there’s a wide variety of sizes and styles, from midcentury-modern to contemporary to traditional.</p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Chose</h3><p> All of the plant stands below have at least four stars, and the majority of the ones we feature are given average ratings of 4.5 stars and up. As mentioned above, we cover a range of styles and sizes, and offer plant stands spanning multiple price points. Our picks range from about $35 to just over $100, with plenty of options in between. </p>
<p><strong>Fox & Fern</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KCL2RJ3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36421088%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This classic midcentury-modern-inspired plant stand recollects the iconic clean lines of the era’s furniture and decor. It’s made of solid wood with handsome grain, and the pot can be positioned at two different heights by flipping the stand over. </p><p>The planter gets rave reviews, with an impressive average 4.9 stars from more than 200 customers. It’s available in multiple sizes and finishes, including a light bamboo and solid dark walnut, along with the acacia option shown, plus it comes in a set of three. </p>
<p><strong>Achla</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.58</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004JJGCPA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36421088%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For something more traditional, this elegant hand-forged wrought iron plant stand can be used indoors or out, with a graphite powder-coated finish to prevent rust. It features attractive scrollwork on top and legs that are slightly flared at the base to complete the look. The plant stand holds pots up to 12 inches wide and the stand is 14 inches high. It’s another customer favorite, with an average 4.8 stars from more than 400 reviewers.</p>
<p><strong>Kouboo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N8KVTYS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36421088%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This on-trend plant stand is handcrafted from natural grown rattan, and while it’s available in multiple sizes, the 28-inch-high option that’s shown is your best bet for giving greenery presence in your living space. The plant stand holds a 10-inch-wide pot and the basket is 12 inches tall, so plan ahead if you want to give your new rubber plant a home. Also, keep in mind that it’s for indoor use only and you should remove the plant for watering. </p>
<p><strong>Mercury Row</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$105.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fmercury-row-lofgren-round-multi-tiered-plant-stand-w000401129.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36421088%2Fbest-plant-stands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re in the market for a chic plant stand, look no further than this attractive option from Mercury Row. The black and gold combo that’s shown has Hollywood glam vibes, but other finishes—such as the all-silver or all-white—is strictly modern in style. </p><p>The metal plant stand is 2.5 feet high, with raised edges to catch excess water runoff and rubber feet for stability. The only catch is that each stand can only accommodate 10 pounds, so it's ideal for small succulents rather than larger potted plants. </p>
<p><strong>Ebern Designs</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Febern-designs-tiara-bucket-2-piece-nesting-plant-stand-set-zngz4705.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36421088%2Fbest-plant-stands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These plant stands work well with a range of decor, and can be used indoors or out. The removable planters are metal, as are the sturdy stands, which have a black weather-resistant powder-coated finish. The large stand is roughly 2.5 feet high and can hold a 12-inch-wide pot, and its smaller counterpart is about 2 feet tall and can accommodate an 8-inch-wide pot. The set is also a great value, priced at $60 at the time of this writing.</p>
<p><strong>Williston Forge</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$92.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fwilliston-forge-dilley-round-plant-stand-w004996468.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36421088%2Fbest-plant-stands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This eye-catching plant stand duo features galvanized metal tray tables set on distress black tubular frames for an edgy, industrial look. The larger stand has a 17-inch-wide tray and is just under 2 feet high, and the narrower stand is roughly 5 inches shorter with a 13-inch-wide tray. While the plant stands are intended for indoor use, you can use them on a covered porch <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36017483/best-pergolas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:or pergola" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">or pergola</a>—as long as they’re kept out of the rain. </p>
<p><strong>Fleur De Lis Living</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$44.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Ffleur-de-lis-living-deloris-square-multi-tiered-plan-stand-w000783028.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36421088%2Fbest-plant-stands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For something with charming country flair, this wrought-iron plant stand will showcase four of your favorite plants on its shelves. The piece is accented with decorative scrollwork, with metal fashioned in hearts and whimsical curves. The plant stand features a weather-resistant black powder-coated finish and stands just over 3 feet high. Each shelf has grilles to promote airflow beneath pots and is roughly 9 inches wide and deep. </p>
<p><strong> Charlton Home</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fcharlton-home-fenimore-rectangular-multi-tiered-plant-stand-chrl8182.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg36421088%2Fbest-plant-stands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This solid acacia wood plant stand has a cozy farmhouse style but also works well paired with contemporary decor. It’s finished in dark charcoal gray (it appears more brown in photos) and folds up flat for storage. </p><p>It’s made for indoor-outdoor use and stands roughly 3 feet high, with three wide, slatted shelves that have raised edges. You can load them up with plants, too, as the stand has a maximum weight capacity of 150 pounds. Customers give it high marks, with an average 4.8 stars from more than 300 reviewers. </p>
<p><strong>Magshion</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KQL6TQZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36421088%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you lack square footage but have a collection of plants you want to display, this plant stand is an excellent choice. Made of bamboo with a warm, honey-colored finish, the stand is nearly 4 feet high but takes up less floor space than a coffee table book, featuring four tiers and angled legs. </p><p>While bamboo is naturally water-resistant to some degree, the stand is intended for indoor use only. It also has a 20-pound capacity, so it’s best to choose a medium-sized pot for the base and fill the upper shelves with tight groupings of smaller plants, like succulents. </p>
<p><strong>cfmour</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$65.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JQC7JV1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36421088%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This large, stunning open-shelf plant stand will serve as a centerpiece for your living room or patio, made for indoor-outdoor use. Crafted of solid wood with a distressed finish, the piece has a maximum capacity of 150 pounds and features hard plastic connectors at the corners to add stability and feet to prevent the bottom from molding. </p><p>To style it, add plants with long vines at the top and fill the shelves with a mix of pot sizes to create visual interest. More than 500 reviewers give the piece an average 4.7 stars.</p>

Here’s how to transform your crowded collection of greenery into a space that looks stylish and pulled together.

