The Most Popular Products of February 2022, According to Our Readers

  Each month at Good Housekeeping, we round up the best gifts on the market, report on top trends of the season and put both new and trusted products to the test in the esteemed Good Housekeeping Institute — and each month, our readers decide which items they want to spend their hard-earned cash on.

In February 2022 our Good Housekeeping readers celebrated love, stuck to their New Year's resolutions and treated themselves to a bit of self-care. Readers have also heightened their much-needed bath time experience with a relaxing bath pillow and afterward gave their hair a bit of T.L.C. with an inexpensive but mighty blowdryer from Conair. For the start of 2022, readers have been upgrading their dental care with some of our Good Housekeeping Institute top-tested favorites, like water flossers and whitening strips.

Valentine's Day meant some fun date night idea boards to spice up a day out with bae and you celebrated a night in by cooking together with a home meal delivery kit. The top of the list also included some stylish pieces that are not only cute but functional, including a Bluetooth beanie and some fun eyeglass styles that can add a flair to your office outfit.

Below are the 10 most popular products of February 2022, exclusively selected by you, our GH readers. Even better, everything is under $70, so treat yourself without breaking the bank.
    Each month at Good Housekeeping, we round up the best gifts on the market, report on top trends of the season and put both new and trusted products to the test in the esteemed Good Housekeeping Institute — and each month, our readers decide which items they want to spend their hard-earned cash on.

    In February 2022 our Good Housekeeping readers celebrated love, stuck to their New Year's resolutions and treated themselves to a bit of self-care. Readers have also heightened their much-needed bath time experience with a relaxing bath pillow and afterward gave their hair a bit of T.L.C. with an inexpensive but mighty blowdryer from Conair. For the start of 2022, readers have been upgrading their dental care with some of our Good Housekeeping Institute top-tested favorites, like water flossers and whitening strips.

    Valentine's Day meant some fun date night idea boards to spice up a day out with bae and you celebrated a night in by cooking together with a home meal delivery kit. The top of the list also included some stylish pieces that are not only cute but functional, including a Bluetooth beanie and some fun eyeglass styles that can add a flair to your office outfit.

    Below are the 10 most popular products of February 2022, exclusively selected by you, our GH readers. Even better, everything is under $70, so treat yourself without breaking the bank.

  1) INFINITIPRO Hair Dryer

Conair

$29.99

For just $30 this pro-quality hair dryer will help cut drying time and comes with not only a concentrator but a diffuser as well. It earned a spot as our most popular hair dryer, and rightfully so. With over 12,000 Amazon reviews this is definitely beloved not only by Good Housekeeping readers but by haircare aficionados all over. "One of the best hair dryers I've ever had, feels very sturdy, compact and sleek, but still powerful," says a rave reviewer.
    For just $30 this pro-quality hair dryer will help cut drying time and comes with not only a concentrator but a diffuser as well. It earned a spot as our most popular hair dryer, and rightfully so. With over 12,000 Amazon reviews this is definitely beloved not only by Good Housekeeping readers but by haircare aficionados all over. "One of the best hair dryers I’ve ever had, feels very sturdy, compact and sleek, but still powerful," says a rave reviewer.

  2) Bluetooth Beanie

ASIILOVI

$28.98

Our readers were loving this wireless Bluetooth beanie that keeps your ears warm and lets you listen to your favorite tunes at the same time. We love it as a gift for your beau, but it's available in nine colors and there's even a style with a cute faux fur pom pom, so you might as well grab one for yourself too. According to the brand, the beanie provides up to 10 hours of listening time for every hour and a half of charging.
    Our readers were loving this wireless Bluetooth beanie that keeps your ears warm and lets you listen to your favorite tunes at the same time. We love it as a gift for your beau, but it's available in nine colors and there's even a style with a cute faux fur pom pom, so you might as well grab one for yourself too. According to the brand, the beanie provides up to 10 hours of listening time for every hour and a half of charging.

  3) 3D Whitestrips

Crest

$47.00

Brighten up your smile with these Crest 3D Whitestrips, a Good Housekeeping Beauty Lab favorite and our best overall teeth whitener. For under $50, you can get professional results from the comfort of your own home. With more than 44,000 five-star Amazon ratings, these strips will have your smile two to four shades whiter within 20 days!
    Brighten up your smile with these Crest 3D Whitestrips, a Good Housekeeping Beauty Lab favorite and our best overall teeth whitener. For under $50, you can get professional results from the comfort of your own home. With more than 44,000 five-star Amazon ratings, these strips will have your smile two to four shades whiter within 20 days!

  4) 100 Dates Scratch Off Poster

Ivvy & Co.

$27.99

You turned to us for your Valentine's Day gift ideas, and this 100 dates scratch-off poster was one of your favorites. But just because it's March that doesn't mean romance has to take a back seat. You and your love can cross items off of your bucket lists or go on new dates you've never thought of before — get a couple's massage, take a pottery class or just stay in and cuddle. Whichever you end up scratching off, you'll help keep date night fun and exciting.
    You turned to us for your Valentine's Day gift ideas, and this 100 dates scratch-off poster was one of your favorites. But just because it's March that doesn't mean romance has to take a back seat. You and your love can cross items off of your bucket lists or go on new dates you've never thought of before — get a couple's massage, take a pottery class or just stay in and cuddle. Whichever you end up scratching off, you'll help keep date night fun and exciting.

  5) Spa Bath Pillow

Gorilla Grip

$23.59

This was another V-Day fave, and self-care is key, so get your relaxation on with this Amazon best-seller. The pillow features seven suction cups to prevent slipping and, according to the brand, fits all styles of tubs. The thick foam padding gives both neck and head support for ultimate comfort. Snag it in one of seven colors so it matches your bathroom decor.
    This was another V-Day fave, and self-care is key, so get your relaxation on with this Amazon best-seller. The pillow features seven suction cups to prevent slipping and, according to the brand, fits all styles of tubs. The thick foam padding gives both neck and head support for ultimate comfort. Snag it in one of seven colors so it matches your bathroom decor.

  6) Meal Kit

EveryPlate

$39.00

Named our best budget-friendly meal kit of 2022, EveryPlate's pre-portioned meals are delivered directly to your front door for as little as $39 a week. Choose from 14 meal options that are updated weekly which include classic meals, veggie options as well as kid-approved sand-bys. It's a real weeknight timesaver with easy-to-follow instructions that won't break the bank.
    Named our best budget-friendly meal kit of 2022, EveryPlate's pre-portioned meals are delivered directly to your front door for as little as $39 a week. Choose from 14 meal options that are updated weekly which include classic meals, veggie options as well as kid-approved sand-bys. It's a real weeknight timesaver with easy-to-follow instructions that won't break the bank.

  7) Water Flosser

Waterpik

$69.99

Waterpik and water flossers are pretty synonymous at this point, and for good reason — it's the best one you can buy, according to the Good Housekeeping Institute Health, Beauty and Environmental Science Lab. This model features 10 settings, seven flosser tips and a built-in timer to help keep track of cleaning time. If you haven't grabbed one yet to up your oral hygiene game, here's your reminder.
    Waterpik and water flossers are pretty synonymous at this point, and for good reason — it's the best one you can buy, according to the Good Housekeeping Institute Health, Beauty and Environmental Science Lab. This model features 10 settings, seven flosser tips and a built-in timer to help keep track of cleaning time. If you haven't grabbed one yet to up your oral hygiene game, here's your reminder.

  8) DF300 N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator

Honeywell Safety Products

$29.99

Though numbers have improved as of late, COVID-19 case rates are constantly changing. Its best to keep good quality face masks in your stash at all times to keep yourself safe. This disposable N95 mask from Honeywell is a favorite amongst GH readers and was named one of the best masks to prevent the Omicron variant by the Good Housekeeping Health Team. The DF300 comes in a pack of 50 adult-size masks for $30.
    Though numbers have improved as of late, COVID-19 case rates are constantly changing. Its best to keep good quality face masks in your stash at all times to keep yourself safe. This disposable N95 mask from Honeywell is a favorite amongst GH readers and was named one of the best masks to prevent the Omicron variant by the Good Housekeeping Health Team. The DF300 comes in a pack of 50 adult-size masks for $30.

  9) Super Leakproof Dream Short

Knix

$50.00

These period panties from Knix are a favorite of the Good Housekeeping Textiles Lab, especially when it comes to being able to handle incontinence. The full-coverage shorts are meant for period leak protection while sleeping but can just as easily be worn out and about as everyday undies. The shorts are available in sizes XS-XXXL and have a built-in pad that absorbs blood, sweat and pee.
    These period panties from Knix are a favorite of the Good Housekeeping Textiles Lab, especially when it comes to being able to handle incontinence. The full-coverage shorts are meant for period leak protection while sleeping but can just as easily be worn out and about as everyday undies. The shorts are available in sizes XS-XXXL and have a built-in pad that absorbs blood, sweat and pee.

  10) Cat Eye Clear Melon Eyeglasses

Nala

$32.00

EyeBuyDirect is one of our favorite places to buy glasses online, especially when it comes to keeping them affordable. After all, glasses are an accessory, so why not buy multiple pairs and switch them up with your outfit? They offer frames starting at just $6, and you can even find your favorite designer brands like Ray-Ban starting at $139.
    EyeBuyDirect is one of our favorite places to buy glasses online, especially when it comes to keeping them affordable. After all, glasses are an accessory, so why not buy multiple pairs and switch them up with your outfit? They offer frames starting at just $6, and you can even find your favorite designer brands like Ray-Ban starting at $139.

<p><strong>Conair</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TT9XH98?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39372685%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>For just $30 this pro-quality hair dryer will help cut drying time</strong> and comes with not only a concentrator but a diffuser as well. It earned a spot as our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dryers/g550/best-hair-dryers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most popular hair dryer" class="link ">most popular hair dryer</a>, and rightfully so. With over 12,000 Amazon reviews this is definitely beloved not only by Good Housekeeping readers but by haircare aficionados all over. "One of the best hair dryers I’ve ever had, feels very sturdy, compact and sleek, but still powerful," says a rave reviewer. </p>
<p><strong>ASIILOVI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L3BWW5W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39372685%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Our readers were loving this wireless Bluetooth beanie that <strong>keeps your ears warm and lets you listen to your favorite tunes at the same time</strong>. We love it as a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4517/gifts-for-boyfriend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift for your beau" class="link ">gift for your beau</a>, but it's available in nine colors and there's even a style with a cute faux fur pom pom, so you might as well grab one for yourself too. According to the brand, the beanie provides up to 10 hours of listening time for every hour and a half of charging. </p>
<p><strong>Crest</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$47.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00AHAWWO0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39372685%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Brighten up your smile with these Crest 3D Whitestrips, a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Beauty Lab" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Beauty Lab</a> favorite and our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g28723133/best-at-home-teeth-whitening-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best overall teeth whitener" class="link ">best overall teeth whitener</a>. For under $50, you can get professional results from the comfort of your own home. With<strong> more than 44,000 five-star Amazon ratings</strong>, these strips will have your smile two to four shades whiter within 20 days! </p>
<p><strong>Ivvy & Co.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0883YGBVT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39372685%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You turned to us for your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/g4122/valentines-day-gifts-for-her/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day gift ideas" class="link ">Valentine's Day gift ideas</a>, and this 100 dates scratch-off poster was one of your favorites. But just because it's March that doesn't mean romance has to take a back seat. You and your love can <strong>cross items off of your bucket lists or go on new dates you've never thought of before </strong>— get a couple's massage, take a pottery class or just stay in and cuddle. Whichever you end up scratching off, you'll help keep date night fun and exciting.</p>
<p><strong>Gorilla Grip</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZRWMCXY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39372685%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This was another <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/g4122/valentines-day-gifts-for-her/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:V-Day fave" class="link ">V-Day fave</a>, and self-care is key, so get your relaxation on with this Amazon best-seller. The pillow features seven suction cups to prevent slipping and, according to the brand, fits all styles of tubs. <strong>The thick foam padding gives both neck and head support for ultimate comfort. </strong>Snag it in one of seven colors so it matches your bathroom decor. </p>
<p><strong>EveryPlate</strong></p><p>EveryPlate</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everyplate.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg39372685%2Fmost-popular-products-february-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Named our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g32056950/best-meal-delivery-services/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best budget-friendly meal kit of 2022" class="link ">best budget-friendly meal kit of 2022</a>, <strong>EveryPlate's pre-portioned meals are delivered directly to your front door for as little as $39 a week</strong>. Choose from 14 meal options that are updated weekly which include classic meals, veggie options as well as kid-approved sand-bys. It's a real weeknight timesaver with easy-to-follow instructions that won't break the bank.</p>
<p><strong>Waterpik</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HFQQ0VU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39372685%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Waterpik and water flossers are pretty synonymous at this point, and for good reason — it's the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g30689822/best-water-flossers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best one you can buy" class="link ">best one you can buy</a>, according to the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute Health, Beauty and Environmental Science Lab" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute Health, Beauty and Environmental Science Lab</a>. This model <strong>features 10 settings, seven flosser tips and a built-in timer to help keep track of cleaning time</strong>. If you haven't grabbed one yet to up your oral hygiene game, here's your reminder.</p>
<p><strong>Honeywell Safety Products</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YHD4XBR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39372685%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Though numbers have improved as of late, COVID-19 case rates are constantly changing. Its best to keep good quality face masks in your stash at all times to keep yourself safe. This disposable N95 mask from Honeywell is a favorite amongst GH readers and was named one of the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a38697308/best-face-masks-omicron-covid-variant/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best masks to prevent the Omicron variant" class="link ">best masks to prevent the Omicron variant</a> by the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/about/a28971721/about-us-contact-information-masthead/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Health Team" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Health Team</a>. The DF300 comes in a <strong>pack of 50 adult-size masks for $30</strong>. </p>
<p><strong>Knix </strong></p><p>knix.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fknix.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-dream-short&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg39372685%2Fmost-popular-products-february-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g27421796/best-period-panties/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:period panties" class="link ">period panties</a> from <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fknix.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg39372685%2Fmost-popular-products-february-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Knix" class="link ">Knix</a> are a favorite of the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Textiles Lab" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Textiles Lab</a>, especially when it comes to being able to handle incontinence. <strong>T</strong><strong>he full-coverage shorts are meant for period leak protection while sleeping </strong>but can just as easily be worn out and about as everyday undies. The shorts are available in sizes XS-XXXL and have a built-in pad that absorbs blood, sweat and pee.<br></p>
<p><strong>Nala</strong></p><p>eyebuydirect.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eyebuydirect.com%2Feyeglasses%2Fframes%2Fnala-clear-melon-m-21303&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg39372685%2Fmost-popular-products-february-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>EyeBuyDirect is one of our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g28266701/best-places-to-buy-glasses-online/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite places to buy glasses online" class="link ">favorite places to buy glasses online</a>, especially when it comes to keeping them affordable. After all, glasses are an accessory, so why not buy multiple pairs and switch them up with your outfit? <strong>They offer frames starting at just $6</strong>, and you can even find your favorite designer brands like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eyebuydirect.com%2Fbrands%2Fray-ban&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fmoney%2Fg39372685%2Fmost-popular-products-february-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ray-Ban" class="link ">Ray-Ban</a> starting at $139. </p>

Here are the most popular home and lifestyle products Good Housekeeping readers bought in February 2022, including best-selling eyeglasses, whitestrips, water flossers and more.

