The royal family just released their 2020 Christmas cards
1/31
2/31
1) Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card, 2020
3/31
2) Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's Christmas card, 2020
4/31
3) Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card, 2019
5/31
4) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card, 2019
6/31
5) Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's Christmas card, 2019
7/31
6) Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card, 2018
8/31
7) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card, 2018
9/31
8) Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's Christmas card, 2018
10/31
9) Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card, 2017
11/31
10) Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's Christmas card, 2017
12/31
11) Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card, 2016
13/31
12) Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's Christmas card, 2016
14/31
13) Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card, 2015
15/31
14) Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's Christmas card, 2015
16/31
15) Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's Christmas card, 2014
17/31
16) Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's Christmas card, 2013
18/31
17) Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's Christmas card, 2005
19/31
18) Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Christmas card, 1990
20/31
19) Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Christmas card, 1989
21/31
20) Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Christmas card, 1988
22/31
21) Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Christmas card, 1987
23/31
22) Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Christmas card, 1986
24/31
23) Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Christmas card, 1985
25/31
24) Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Christmas card, 1982
26/31
25) Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Christmas card, 1979
27/31
26) Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Christmas card, 1957
28/31
27) Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Christmas card, 1965
29/31
28) Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Christmas card, 1953
30/31
29) Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Christmas card, 1952
31/31
30) (Formerly) Princess Elizabeth's Christmas card, 1942
A great excuse to look through the most iconic royal family Christmas cards through the years