The Most Controversial Royal Fashion Moments

  • <p>When a member of the royal family steps out in public, their fashion choices are guaranteed to make headlines...but sometimes for the wrong reasons. (Even the Queen has experienced the occasional sartorial misstep!) From revealing necklines to accidental faux pas, we rounded up the most controversial royal fashion moments in history, ahead. </p>
    The Most Controversial Royal Fashion Moments

    When a member of the royal family steps out in public, their fashion choices are guaranteed to make headlines...but sometimes for the wrong reasons. (Even the Queen has experienced the occasional sartorial misstep!) From revealing necklines to accidental faux pas, we rounded up the most controversial royal fashion moments in history, ahead.

  • <p>The recently-separated princess attended the Serpentine Gallery's Gala in London on the same night <a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-diana-revenge-dress-true-story/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince Charles addressed the nation about his affair with Camilla" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Prince Charles addressed the nation about his affair with Camilla</a>. So she wore an off-the-shoulder little black dress, of course. Her look has gone down in history as one of her most blatant sartorial choices and is known as the "revenge dress."</p>
    Princess Diana's "Revenge Dress," 1994

    The recently-separated princess attended the Serpentine Gallery's Gala in London on the same night Prince Charles addressed the nation about his affair with Camilla. So she wore an off-the-shoulder little black dress, of course. Her look has gone down in history as one of her most blatant sartorial choices and is known as the "revenge dress."

  • <p>Meghan Markle shattered the unspoken above-the-knee hemline rule not long after becoming a royal. The tuxedo minidress she wore to a performance of <em>Hamilton</em> stirred up controversy, as people debated <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/a22871948/meghan-markles-hamilton-tuxedo-dress-protocol/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:whether or not it was a breach of protocol" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">whether or not it was a breach of protocol</a>.</p>
    Meghan Markle's Short Hemline, 2018

    Meghan Markle shattered the unspoken above-the-knee hemline rule not long after becoming a royal. The tuxedo minidress she wore to a performance of Hamilton stirred up controversy, as people debated whether or not it was a breach of protocol.

  • <p>The velvet off-the-shoulder gown Princess Diana wore to a White House State Dinner in 1985 is one of the most iconic gowns worn by the royal. It was dubbed the "<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a33445054/princess-diana-travolta-dress-kensington-palace-display-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Travolta Dress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Travolta Dress</a>" due to the heavily-circulated photo of Diana dancing with the movie star in it.</p>
    Princess Diana's "Travolta" Dress, 1985

    The velvet off-the-shoulder gown Princess Diana wore to a White House State Dinner in 1985 is one of the most iconic gowns worn by the royal. It was dubbed the "Travolta Dress" due to the heavily-circulated photo of Diana dancing with the movie star in it.

  • <p>The newlywed suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a breezy visit to the Calgary Airport. The skirt on her yellow Jenny Packham sundress kept blowing up, and the Queen was <a href="https://www.newidea.com.au/kate-middleton-has-marilyn-monroe-moment-when-skirt-blows-up-in-the-wind" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reportedly displeased" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reportedly displeased</a> with the incident, urging the Duchess to have <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2129545/Just-1-50-secret-weapon-preserves-Her-Modesty--Outfits-curtain-weights-sewn-hem.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:curtain weights sewn into the seams of her dresses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">curtain weights sewn into the seams of her dresses</a> in the future.</p>
    Kate Middleton's Breezy Skirt, 2011

    The newlywed suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a breezy visit to the Calgary Airport. The skirt on her yellow Jenny Packham sundress kept blowing up, and the Queen was reportedly displeased with the incident, urging the Duchess to have curtain weights sewn into the seams of her dresses in the future.

  • <p>Princess Diana was a fashion risktaker. When she was loaned a diamond and emerald Garrard choker by the Queen (<a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/luxury/jewellery/inside-princess-dianas-jewellery-collection/princess-diana-wearing-art-deco-emerald-diamond-choker-tate/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:originally commissioned by Queen Mary in the 1920s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">originally commissioned by Queen Mary in the 1920s</a>), she turned it into a headband. The royal wowed fans at the gala she was attending in Melbourne, Australia, but we have to wonder what the Queen thought...</p>
    Princess Diana's Headband, 1985

    Princess Diana was a fashion risktaker. When she was loaned a diamond and emerald Garrard choker by the Queen (originally commissioned by Queen Mary in the 1920s), she turned it into a headband. The royal wowed fans at the gala she was attending in Melbourne, Australia, but we have to wonder what the Queen thought...

  • <p>Fans loved Meghan Markle's wedding look—from her Clare Waight Keller boatneck gown to her 16-foot-long veil with floral embroidery <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxpjX1JtIv0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:from all 53 commonwealth countries" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">from all 53 commonwealth countries</a>—but there was one point of contention leading up to her big day. Rumors circulated that Meghan was refused her first choice of wedding tiara. However, according to <em><a href="https://people.com/royals/the-truth-about-meghan-markles-tiara-for-her-wedding-day-queen-elizabeth-role/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Finding Freedom," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Finding Freedom,</a></em><a href="https://people.com/royals/the-truth-about-meghan-markles-tiara-for-her-wedding-day-queen-elizabeth-role/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:there wasn't a disagreement" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> there wasn't a disagreement</a> over the tiara. Instead, it was about the time it took to decide on the piece.</p>
    Meghan Markle's Wedding Tiara, 2018

    Fans loved Meghan Markle's wedding look—from her Clare Waight Keller boatneck gown to her 16-foot-long veil with floral embroidery from all 53 commonwealth countries—but there was one point of contention leading up to her big day. Rumors circulated that Meghan was refused her first choice of wedding tiara. However, according to Finding Freedom, there wasn't a disagreement over the tiara. Instead, it was about the time it took to decide on the piece.

  • <p>The then-girlfriend of Prince Charles, Lady Diana Spencer wore a modest mid-calf skirt when she was photographed at the preschool she taught at in 1980. Unfortunately, the sun made it appear translucent. Critics were quick to point out that it was inappropriate to show the outline of her legs and the <a href="https://www.today.com/news/princess-diana-s-iconic-skirt-moment-photographer-arthur-edwards-shares-t111013" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:photograph has now become iconic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">photograph has now become iconic</a>. </p>
    Princess Diana's Translucent Skirt, 1980

    The then-girlfriend of Prince Charles, Lady Diana Spencer wore a modest mid-calf skirt when she was photographed at the preschool she taught at in 1980. Unfortunately, the sun made it appear translucent. Critics were quick to point out that it was inappropriate to show the outline of her legs and the photograph has now become iconic.

  • <p>When Queen Elizabeth married Prince Philip in 1947, it was only two years after World War II and the country was still on war rations. The extravagant fabric for her dress was paid for with <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a13438510/queen-elizabeth-wedding-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ration coupons the princess saved up herself" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ration coupons the princess saved up herself</a>, plus an additional 200 rations she was granted. Some citizens tried to contribute to the gown by sending in their own rations, but it was illegal to transfer coupons, so they were returned to the senders. </p>
    Queen Elizabeth's Expensive Wedding Dress, 1947

    When Queen Elizabeth married Prince Philip in 1947, it was only two years after World War II and the country was still on war rations. The extravagant fabric for her dress was paid for with ration coupons the princess saved up herself, plus an additional 200 rations she was granted. Some citizens tried to contribute to the gown by sending in their own rations, but it was illegal to transfer coupons, so they were returned to the senders.

  • <p>Kate Middleton looked chic at the British Embassy in Paris in a black tweed dress, but some thought it was odd the Duchess wore black. Royals typically <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/g20651504/royal-family-rules-etiquette/?slide=17" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reserve the color for periods of mourning and somber occasions" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reserve the color for periods of mourning and somber occasions</a>, such as Remembrance Day. </p>
    Kate Middleton's Black Dress, 2017

    Kate Middleton looked chic at the British Embassy in Paris in a black tweed dress, but some thought it was odd the Duchess wore black. Royals typically reserve the color for periods of mourning and somber occasions, such as Remembrance Day.

  • <p>People think <a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-diana-black-sheep-sweater/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the princess's black sheep sweater was a signal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the princess's black sheep sweater was a signal</a> that she felt like she didn't fit in with the royal family. "I don't think many people would want me to be queen, and when I say many people, I mean the establishment that I'm married into," Princess Diana <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jR52mrlvkg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:said in a 1995 interview" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">said in a 1995 interview</a>.</p>
    Princess Diana's Black Sheep Sweater, 1983

    People think the princess's black sheep sweater was a signal that she felt like she didn't fit in with the royal family. "I don't think many people would want me to be queen, and when I say many people, I mean the establishment that I'm married into," Princess Diana said in a 1995 interview.

  • <p>Meghan Markle looked flawless at the Commonwealth Day service in an emerald cape dress by Emilia Wickstead. However, the look was seen as a bittersweet parting gift from the Duchess who, alongside her husband Prince Harry, was <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/a31208694/meghan-markle-outfit-commonwealth-day-service-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:carrying out one of her final duties" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">carrying out one of her final duties</a> as a working royal. </p>
    Meghan Markle's Commonwealth Dress, 2020

    Meghan Markle looked flawless at the Commonwealth Day service in an emerald cape dress by Emilia Wickstead. However, the look was seen as a bittersweet parting gift from the Duchess who, alongside her husband Prince Harry, was carrying out one of her final duties as a working royal.

  • <p>Princess Diana turned heads when she wore jeans, cowboy boots, a sweatshirt, and a blazer to the Guards Polo Club. The look has since <a href="https://www.whowhatwear.com/boots-over-jeans-outfits" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:been heralded as iconic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">been heralded as iconic</a>, but at the time it was so casual it was scandalous. </p>
    Princess Diana's Casual Polo Outfit, 1988

    Princess Diana turned heads when she wore jeans, cowboy boots, a sweatshirt, and a blazer to the Guards Polo Club. The look has since been heralded as iconic, but at the time it was so casual it was scandalous.

  • <p>The Queen is known to detest wedges, which is why Kate Middleton only wears them when she isn't going to see the monarch. "The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes," a royal source told <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2015/07/kate-middleton-heel-insoles-alice-bow-queen-wedges" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vanity Fair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Vanity Fair</em></a>. "She really doesn't like them and it's well known among the women in the family." Whenever the Duchess wears them, there is often a host of comments <a href="https://www.bustle.com/p/kate-middletons-wedges-break-queen-elizabeths-royal-style-rule-27634575" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:about royal protocol" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">about royal protocol</a>.</p>
    Kate Middleton's Wedges, 2011

    The Queen is known to detest wedges, which is why Kate Middleton only wears them when she isn't going to see the monarch. "The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes," a royal source told Vanity Fair. "She really doesn't like them and it's well known among the women in the family." Whenever the Duchess wears them, there is often a host of comments about royal protocol.

  • <p>Princess Diana's fashion choices became bolder after she divorced Prince Charles. Case in point: The satin and lace Dior slip dress she wore to the 1996 Met Gala. Diana reportedly <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/a26340204/princess-diana-almost-didnt-wear-iconic-navy-dior-slip-dress-for-fear-of-embarrassing-prince-william/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:almost didn't wear the design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">almost didn't wear the design</a> so she wouldn't offend her son, Prince William. Thankfully for us, and the rest of the fashion world, she did. </p>
    Princess Diana's Met Gala Dress, 1996

    Princess Diana's fashion choices became bolder after she divorced Prince Charles. Case in point: The satin and lace Dior slip dress she wore to the 1996 Met Gala. Diana reportedly almost didn't wear the design so she wouldn't offend her son, Prince William. Thankfully for us, and the rest of the fashion world, she did.

  • <p>Kate Middleton proved that even a potential royal faux pas won't get in the way of her competitive side, when she inadvertently <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2013/12/prince-william-volleyball-not-bare-midriff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flashed the cameras her bare midriff" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flashed the cameras her bare midriff</a> while spiking a volleyball during a royal engagement. The incident sparked <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/people/2013/10/18/duchess-kate-middleton-volleyball-bare-midriff/3008449/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:worldwide news coverage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">worldwide news coverage</a> when the Duchess, and new mom to three-month-old Prince George, revealed her rock-hard abs. </p>
    Kate Middleton's Bare Midriff, 2013

    Kate Middleton proved that even a potential royal faux pas won't get in the way of her competitive side, when she inadvertently flashed the cameras her bare midriff while spiking a volleyball during a royal engagement. The incident sparked worldwide news coverage when the Duchess, and new mom to three-month-old Prince George, revealed her rock-hard abs.

  • <p>Princess Diana's wedding dress was the epitome of '80s bridal fashion. But the David and Elizabeth Emanuel dress wasn't without criticism. Some believed the lengthy 25-foot-long train was a tad over the top. Others pointed out the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/the-scene/weddings/g18205746/princess-diana-wedding-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrinkles on the taffeta gown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrinkles on the taffeta gown</a> caused by the carriage ride to St. Paul's Cathedral. </p>
    Princess Diana's Wrinkled Wedding Dress, 1981

    Princess Diana's wedding dress was the epitome of '80s bridal fashion. But the David and Elizabeth Emanuel dress wasn't without criticism. Some believed the lengthy 25-foot-long train was a tad over the top. Others pointed out the wrinkles on the taffeta gown caused by the carriage ride to St. Paul's Cathedral.

  • <p>When a pregnant Kate Middleton attended the BAFTAs in 2018, it was what she <em>wasn't</em> wearing that caused a stir. The event was part of Hollywood's #MeToo blackout awards season, where celebrities wore all black in support of the social movement. Since royals <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/celebrity/a26051196/queen-elizabeth-breaks-royal-rule-politics/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:aren't supposed to express their political opinions" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">aren't supposed to express their political opinions</a>, Kate was put in a difficult position. She wore a dark green Jenny Packham gown with a black sash in solidarity. </p>
    Kate Middleton's BAFTA Dress, 2018

    When a pregnant Kate Middleton attended the BAFTAs in 2018, it was what she wasn't wearing that caused a stir. The event was part of Hollywood's #MeToo blackout awards season, where celebrities wore all black in support of the social movement. Since royals aren't supposed to express their political opinions, Kate was put in a difficult position. She wore a dark green Jenny Packham gown with a black sash in solidarity.

  • <p>Meghan Markle sparked another royal protocol debate when she attended the British Fashion Awards in 2018 sporting <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g19643527/royal-family-fashion-rules/?utm_campaign=arb_%20parameter&slide=9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:black nail polish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">black nail polish</a> and a Roland Mouret one-shoulder gown. <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a25935512/meghan-markle-royal-protocol-nail-polish-cirque-du-soleil/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:People's main qualm was with her nails" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">People's main qualm was with her nails</a>, as the Queen prefers neutral nails.</p>
    Meghan Markle's Black Nail Polish, 2018

    Meghan Markle sparked another royal protocol debate when she attended the British Fashion Awards in 2018 sporting black nail polish and a Roland Mouret one-shoulder gown. People's main qualm was with her nails, as the Queen prefers neutral nails.

  • <p>It was all fun and games on the Cambridge's winter vacation until Kate Middleton was called out by PETA UK for wearing fur-lined ski gloves. The animal rights group <a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/747720/kate-middleton-criticized-by-peta-u-k-for-wearing-fur-lined-ski-gloves" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:made a statement" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">made a statement</a> saying, "If the gloves are indeed made of real fur, we'll be contacting Kate, who we imagine is unaware that possums killed for their fur are often caught in bone-crushing steel-jaw traps." Yikes. </p>
    Kate Middleton's Fur-Lined Gloves, 2016

    It was all fun and games on the Cambridge's winter vacation until Kate Middleton was called out by PETA UK for wearing fur-lined ski gloves. The animal rights group made a statement saying, "If the gloves are indeed made of real fur, we'll be contacting Kate, who we imagine is unaware that possums killed for their fur are often caught in bone-crushing steel-jaw traps." Yikes.

  • <p>Even though it's one of the most iconic engagement rings of all time (and now worn by Kate Middleton), Princess Diana's choice of the Ceylon sapphire sparkler <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a22767919/kate-middleton-engagement-ring-controversy-princess-diana/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:was frowned upon by the palace" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">was frowned upon by the palace</a> at the time of her engagement. They felt that the ring was too accessible, as Diana <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6070797/Why-Princess-Dianas-engagement-ring-caused-upset-Royals.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:selected it from a Garrards catalogue" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">selected it from a Garrards catalogue</a>. </p>
    Princess Diana's Engagement Ring, 1981

    Even though it's one of the most iconic engagement rings of all time (and now worn by Kate Middleton), Princess Diana's choice of the Ceylon sapphire sparkler was frowned upon by the palace at the time of her engagement. They felt that the ring was too accessible, as Diana selected it from a Garrards catalogue.

  • <p>The women of the royal family know what they wear has major influence over shoppers. That's why people were upset when Kate Middleton rocked a Dolce & Gabbana dress at Wimbledon in 2019. Sure, the dress was fitting for the occasion, but <a href="https://www.bodyandsoul.com.au/style/why-this-kate-middleton-outfit-is-causing-so-much-controversy/news-story/1fb1c018bade771781fe775dfb3eb064" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:many criticized her" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">many criticized her</a> for supporting a designer who was involved in a <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-46968750" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:major scandal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">major scandal</a>.</p>
    Kate Middleton's Designer Choice, 2019

    The women of the royal family know what they wear has major influence over shoppers. That's why people were upset when Kate Middleton rocked a Dolce & Gabbana dress at Wimbledon in 2019. Sure, the dress was fitting for the occasion, but many criticized her for supporting a designer who was involved in a major scandal.

  • <p>Princess Anne is no stranger to taking fashion risks, but in the '70s it was unusual seeing a royal in such a daring ensemble like the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g32023750/kate-middleton-queen-elizabeth-royal-family-pantsuit-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:light blue linen pantsuit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">light blue linen pantsuit</a> she wore to the theater in 1973. Plus, Princess Anne paired the look with blue eyeshadow even though the palace has a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g19643527/royal-family-fashion-rules/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:natural makeup rule" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">natural makeup rule</a>. </p>
    Princess Anne's Bold Pantsuit, 1973

    Princess Anne is no stranger to taking fashion risks, but in the '70s it was unusual seeing a royal in such a daring ensemble like the light blue linen pantsuit she wore to the theater in 1973. Plus, Princess Anne paired the look with blue eyeshadow even though the palace has a natural makeup rule.

  • <p>Meghan Markle looked polished at a panel for International Women's Day in 2019 in a black and white patterned shift dress and a simple black blazer. Still, <a href="https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/8604099/meghan-markles-kate-inspired-dress-was-on-the-short-side-and-she-should-have-worn-tights-says-etiquette-expert/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the public was upset" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the public was upset </a>over how high the hem came up on her knee and that she didn't wear tights to the event. </p>
    Meghan Markle's Short Hemline, 2019

    Meghan Markle looked polished at a panel for International Women's Day in 2019 in a black and white patterned shift dress and a simple black blazer. Still, the public was upset over how high the hem came up on her knee and that she didn't wear tights to the event.

  • <p>When Kate Middleton and Prince William posed outside of the hospital with newborn daughter, Princess Charlotte, the Duchess looked flawless in a Jenny Packham white and yellow floral print shift dress and wedges. However, her perfectly-styled curls and full face of makeup was <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a23626233/keira-knightley-kate-middleton-post-baby-body-criticism/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:met with criticism" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">met with criticism</a>, as people felt like it was an unrealistic look at postpartum life.</p>
    Kate Middleton's Postpartum Curls, 2015

    When Kate Middleton and Prince William posed outside of the hospital with newborn daughter, Princess Charlotte, the Duchess looked flawless in a Jenny Packham white and yellow floral print shift dress and wedges. However, her perfectly-styled curls and full face of makeup was met with criticism, as people felt like it was an unrealistic look at postpartum life.

  • <p>When the Duchess of Sussex joined the royal family for the first time on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping of the Colour, not everyone was thrilled with her blush Carolina Herrera ensemble. Many <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-trooping-the-colour-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:etiquette experts thought" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">etiquette experts thought</a> the royal should have chosen a more modest neckline for the traditional ceremony. </p>
    Meghan Markle's Bare Shoulders, 2018

    When the Duchess of Sussex joined the royal family for the first time on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping of the Colour, not everyone was thrilled with her blush Carolina Herrera ensemble. Many etiquette experts thought the royal should have chosen a more modest neckline for the traditional ceremony.

  • <p>Princess Margaret made no secret of her love for Christian Dior's designs and the royal often attended his presentations in Paris. However, at the time, <a href="https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20180424-the-meghan-effect-is-nothing-new" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royals were expected to support British designers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">royals were expected to support British designers</a> by wearing them exclusively—the princess, however, did not care.</p>
    Princess Margaret's Penchant for Christian Dior, 1951

    Princess Margaret made no secret of her love for Christian Dior's designs and the royal often attended his presentations in Paris. However, at the time, royals were expected to support British designers by wearing them exclusively—the princess, however, did not care.

  • <p>The pair made headlines when they appeared extra casual on Bondi Beach during their oceanic visit. They were compared to previous royals, who kept their sandy shoes on during beach visits, in an <a href="https://www.yahoo.com/news/barefoot-meghan-markle-prince-harry-break-royal-protocol-131523311.html" data-ylk="slk:internet debate over royal protocol;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link;ct:story;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">internet debate over royal protocol</a>.</p>
    Harry and Meghan's Barefoot Beach Walk, 2018

    The pair made headlines when they appeared extra casual on Bondi Beach during their oceanic visit. They were compared to previous royals, who kept their sandy shoes on during beach visits, in an internet debate over royal protocol.

  • <p>Kate Middleton arrived at the King's Cup Regatta in 2019 ready to compete. The Duchess's short-shorts <a href="https://www.glamour.com/story/kate-middleton-shorts-kings-cup-regatta" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grabbed the attention of everyone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">grabbed the attention of everyone</a>—and we mean, <em>everyone</em>. </p>
    Kate Middleton's Regatta Shorts, 2019

    Kate Middleton arrived at the King's Cup Regatta in 2019 ready to compete. The Duchess's short-shorts grabbed the attention of everyone—and we mean, everyone.

  • <p>It wasn't the outfit that caused controversy in Angola, but rather the body armor Princess Diana wore to demonstrate the dangerous landmines across the nation's countryside. Although the princess' work with The Halo Trust is now praised, at the time many <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a12021518/princess-diana-landmines/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:criticized her for taking a political stance" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">criticized her for taking a political stance</a> as a royal. </p>
    Princess Diana's Body Armor, 1997

    It wasn't the outfit that caused controversy in Angola, but rather the body armor Princess Diana wore to demonstrate the dangerous landmines across the nation's countryside. Although the princess' work with The Halo Trust is now praised, at the time many criticized her for taking a political stance as a royal.

  • <p>From arrival to departure, Meghan Markle's expensive and celebrity-filled <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a28223685/meghan-markle-new-york-baby-shower-backlash-feelings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baby shower attracted all kinds of negative press" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">baby shower attracted all kinds of negative press</a>. But it was her <a href="https://www.purewow.com/news/meghan-markle-wears-leggings-departing-nyc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:athleisure outfit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">athleisure outfit</a> that she wore when she was leaving New York City that had people talking the most.</p>
    Meghan Markle's Athleisure, 2019

    From arrival to departure, Meghan Markle's expensive and celebrity-filled baby shower attracted all kinds of negative press. But it was her athleisure outfit that she wore when she was leaving New York City that had people talking the most.

  • <p>When Kate Middleton stepped out at the Royal Portrait Gallery in 2019, the media praised her repeat ensemble, which she wore in a strapless style in 2017. But a few eagle-eyed fans <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/a26802161/kate-middleton-alexander-mcqueen-dress-national-portrait-gallery/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pointed out the tailoring seemed different" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pointed out the tailoring seemed different</a>, and it was possible the Duchess had two of the same dresses in different styles. It was never confirmed, but it caused a flurry online. </p>
    Kate Middleton's Duplicate Dress, 2019

    When Kate Middleton stepped out at the Royal Portrait Gallery in 2019, the media praised her repeat ensemble, which she wore in a strapless style in 2017. But a few eagle-eyed fans pointed out the tailoring seemed different, and it was possible the Duchess had two of the same dresses in different styles. It was never confirmed, but it caused a flurry online.

  • <p>Princess Diana's gym looks are now iconic—<a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/models/a28855736/hailey-baldwin-princess-diana-photo-shoot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:just ask Hailey Bieber" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">just ask Hailey Bieber</a>. But in 1995, when she stepped out in neon bike shorts, many <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com.au/fashion/princess-diana-controversial-outfits-18377" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thought it was inappropriate" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">thought it was inappropriate</a> for a royal even though she was petitioning for a divorce at the time. </p>
    Princess Diana's Bike Shorts, 1995

    Princess Diana's gym looks are now iconic—just ask Hailey Bieber. But in 1995, when she stepped out in neon bike shorts, many thought it was inappropriate for a royal even though she was petitioning for a divorce at the time.

  • <p>Prince William's cousins were the breakout stars of his wedding, though they probably didn't want to be. The young royals were ruthlessly mocked by the internet for their <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a20748825/princess-eugenie-princess-beatrice-of-york-prince-willliam-kate-middleton-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:over-the-top hats" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">over-the-top hats</a> and were even a <a href="https://www.pinterest.fr/pin/7951736822392177/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:popular Halloween costume" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">popular Halloween costume</a> later that year. </p>
    Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's Wedding Outfits, 2011

    Prince William's cousins were the breakout stars of his wedding, though they probably didn't want to be. The young royals were ruthlessly mocked by the internet for their over-the-top hats and were even a popular Halloween costume later that year.

  • <p>Before Meghan Markle was a royal, she wore <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2020/01/misha-nonoo-husband-shirt-meghan-markle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ripped jeans and a Misha Nonoo &quot;Husband&quot; shirt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ripped jeans and a Misha Nonoo "Husband" shirt</a> to the Invictus Games with Prince Harry in 2017. The outing marked the couple's first public appearance together and showcased the power of "<a href="https://www.glamour.com/story/women-who-shop-because-of-meghan-markle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Markle Sparkle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Markle Sparkle</a>," as the shirt <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/meghan-markle-husband-shirt_l_5e66876ac5b6670e72fc9b22" data-ylk="slk:promptly sold out" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">promptly sold out</a>. </p>
    Meghan Markle's Ripped Jeans, 2017

    Before Meghan Markle was a royal, she wore ripped jeans and a Misha Nonoo "Husband" shirt to the Invictus Games with Prince Harry in 2017. The outing marked the couple's first public appearance together and showcased the power of "The Markle Sparkle," as the shirt promptly sold out.

  • <p>No royal wedding wardrobe is scandal-free...even Kate Middleton's stunning Alexander McQueen dress by Sarah Burton. After the 2011 nuptials, a wedding dress designer claimed Burton <a href="https://fortune.com/2016/04/26/kate-middleton-wedding-alexander-mcqueen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:knocked off their design and filed a lawsuit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">knocked off their design and filed a lawsuit</a>.</p>
    Kate Middleton's Wedding Dress, 2011

    No royal wedding wardrobe is scandal-free...even Kate Middleton's stunning Alexander McQueen dress by Sarah Burton. After the 2011 nuptials, a wedding dress designer claimed Burton knocked off their design and filed a lawsuit.

  • <p>During Princess Diana's first royal engagement with Prince Charles in 1981, the soon-to-be royal opted for a strapless black ruffled taffeta gown <a href="https://www.glamour.com/story/daring-dis-most-famous-dress-w" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:designed by her wedding dress designers, David and Elizabeth Emanuel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">designed by her wedding dress designers, David and Elizabeth Emanuel</a>. The media went crazy for the low-cut look and dubbed her "Daring Di."</p>
    Princess Diana's Busty Ball Gown, 1981

    During Princess Diana's first royal engagement with Prince Charles in 1981, the soon-to-be royal opted for a strapless black ruffled taffeta gown designed by her wedding dress designers, David and Elizabeth Emanuel. The media went crazy for the low-cut look and dubbed her "Daring Di."

  • <p>Rightfully so, Princess Michael of Kent received a lot of backlash for wearing a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/a14505292/princess-michael-of-kent-apologizes-for-racist-brooch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:racist Blackamoor brooch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">racist Blackamoor brooch</a> to the palace's Christmas brunch in 2017. The piece of jewelry sparked controversy, especially since Prince Harry's biracial fiancée, Meghan Markle, attended the event.</p>
    Princess Michael of Kent's Racist Brooch, 2017

    Rightfully so, Princess Michael of Kent received a lot of backlash for wearing a racist Blackamoor brooch to the palace's Christmas brunch in 2017. The piece of jewelry sparked controversy, especially since Prince Harry's biracial fiancée, Meghan Markle, attended the event.

  • <p>No one could deny the excitement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they announced their engagement at Kensington Palace in 2017. You also can't deny that Meghan <a href="https://www.allure.com/story/meghan-markle-pantyhose-bare-legged-royal-protocol" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skipped the pantyhose protocol" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">skipped the pantyhose protocol</a> enforced by the palace. </p>
    Meghan Markle's Bare Legs, 2017

    No one could deny the excitement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they announced their engagement at Kensington Palace in 2017. You also can't deny that Meghan skipped the pantyhose protocol enforced by the palace.

  • <p>Another post-separation look of Diana's was this Catherine Walker dress she wore to the Serpentine Gallery Gala in 1995. The daring dress—a combination of a short hem, deep v-neckline, and halter top—was certainly not palace-approved. </p>
    Princess Diana's Deep V-Neck, 1995

    Another post-separation look of Diana's was this Catherine Walker dress she wore to the Serpentine Gallery Gala in 1995. The daring dress—a combination of a short hem, deep v-neckline, and halter top—was certainly not palace-approved.

  • <p>Kate Middleton rarely shows off her shoulders, as royals tend to <a href="https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/11723966/meghan-kate-royal-dress-code-breakers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shy away from bare shoulders" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shy away from bare shoulders</a>. However, when the Duchess wants to wear a daring look, this white knitted <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/red-carpet-dresses/a27959939/kate-middleton-off-the-shoulder-dress-addiction-gala/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barbara Casasola" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Barbara Casasola</a> dress is her go-to. </p>
    Kate Middleton's Bare Shoulders, 2019

    Kate Middleton rarely shows off her shoulders, as royals tend to shy away from bare shoulders. However, when the Duchess wants to wear a daring look, this white knitted Barbara Casasola dress is her go-to.

