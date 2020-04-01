The Most Cinematic Loungewear for Cozy Nights (and Days) In

After reconciling the fact that staying home is the new normal (hopefully not for long), what we deem as suitable work attire has changed. We’ve tucked away our fitted blazers, sleek trousers, and chic blouses, and replaced them with loungewear. This category, which was relegated to off-duty hours, has now taken over our nine-to-fives. Still, comfortably dressing in your makeshift office (a.k.a. your couch and/or bed) is all relative. Some prefer sleek and simple, while others like a bit of theatricality and glamour. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite flicks that showcase a range of styles. Let these sirens of the silver screen inspire what you wear while working at home.