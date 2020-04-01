The Most Cinematic Loungewear for Cozy Nights (and Days) In

Style inspiration from the silver screen.

<p>After reconciling the fact that staying home is the new normal (hopefully not for long), what we deem as suitable work attire has changed. We’ve tucked away our fitted blazers, sleek trousers, and chic blouses, and replaced them with loungewear. This category, which was relegated to off-duty hours, has now taken over our nine-to-fives. Still, comfortably dressing in your makeshift office (a.k.a. your couch and/or bed) is all relative. Some prefer sleek and simple, while others like a bit of theatricality and glamour. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite flicks that showcase a range of styles. Let these sirens of the silver screen inspire what you wear while working at home.</p>
<p><strong>Premise:</strong> The young son of a widower calls in to a radio talk show to express his family’s grief (cue the <em>awws</em>). The father reluctantly talks about how he can’t sleep after the loss of his wife, while a Baltimore reporter, Annie Reed, listens in. She then writes a letter to him, asking that they meet on top of the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Sleepless-Seattle-Meg-Ryan/dp/B000TS5CJW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.31998146%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now </a></p>
<p><strong>Tory Sport</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$103.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftory-sport-french-terry-sweatpants%2F5361258%2Flite&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31998146%2Fmovie-inspired-loungewear-coronavirus%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As any reporter knows, when traveling for story, always have a set of sweats handy. </p>
<p><strong>Premise: </strong>Gloria Wandrous, a model (but really a callgirl), has an affair with Weston Liggett, a wealthy executive who is also married. She is glamorous and brazen, and has gone through her fair share of men. However, deep down, she is a romantic who is looking for someone to love her unconditionally. She sees something in Weston, but does he reciprocate the feeling? </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Butterfield-8-Elizabeth-Taylor/dp/B000LJ851Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.31998146%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Dion Lee</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$850.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fdion-lee-float-lace-slip-dress-item-14211049.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31998146%2Fmovie-inspired-loungewear-coronavirus%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The slipdress in this film is perhaps the most iconic in history. And after watching the film, it’s not hard to see why.</p>
<p><strong>Premise:</strong> The musical, which originated on Broadway, centers around Babe Williams, a worker at a pajama factory who is also the spokesperson for a labor union seeking a 7.5 cent raise. She begins a relationship with the superintendent of the company, which leads to complications and a dollop of hilarious hijinks. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Pajama-Game-Doris-Day/dp/B001RQF4AW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.31998146%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Gap</strong></p><p>gap.com</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpcid%3D1127938%26pid%3D517344&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31998146%2Fmovie-inspired-loungewear-coronavirus%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a title like <em>The Pajama Game</em><em>,</em> best believe that star Doris Day had some fun and flirty sleepwear at her disposal.</p>
<p><strong>Premise:</strong> Smoking pot one evening, a New York doctor, Bill Harford, and his wife, Alice, express their struggle with marital fidelity. When Alice tells Bill how she was extremely tempted by a naval officer, he starts to spiral emotionally. He becomes obsessed with having an affair, which leads him to a secret, high-powered sex cult. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Eyes-Wide-Shut-Tom-Cruise/dp/B000GOVK8Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.31998146%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now </a></p>
<p><strong>Halogen</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$14.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhalogen-seamless-two-way-camisole%2F5628947&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31998146%2Fmovie-inspired-loungewear-coronavirus%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As Nicole Kidman proved in the film, a white camisole has a way of making husbands go crazy with desire. </p>
<p><strong>Premise:</strong> Ann, a princess from an undisclosed European nation, feels suffocated by her overbearing handlers and overwhelming touring schedule. When in Rome (ha!), she sneaks out of her hotel and is found by an American reporter, who, for a single day, shows her the sights and sounds of the city. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Roman-Holiday-Audrey-Hepburn/dp/B000MYFILK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.31998146%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>
<p><strong>The Vampire's Wife </strong></p><p>matchesfashion.com</p><p><strong>$1544.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/2UxTVOP" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you wear it at night or throughout the day (our recommendation), this gown is fit for a princess.</p>
<p><strong>Premise: </strong>Corie and Paul Bratter are a newly married couple who live in a small, rundown apartment building in Greenwich Village filled with eccentrics. In a confined space, they start to realize that their personalities are at odds: He is conservative and pragmatic, while she is a free spirit. Their differences become so insurmountable that they start talking about getting divorced. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Barefoot-Park-Robert-Redford/dp/B0023RIHPS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.31998146%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now </a></p>
<p><strong>Hanro</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$119.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhanro-edda-long-sleeve-flannel-nightshirt%2F5406850&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31998146%2Fmovie-inspired-loungewear-coronavirus%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>At the beginning of the film, the couple is enamored with each other. So much so that Corie lounges around in Paul’s oversized shirt. </p>
<p><strong>Premise: </strong>The musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein focuses on a nightclub boss who is engaged to a Chinese immigrant, but really wants to marry one of his showgirls. He tries to dissolve the arrangement by introducing his fiancée to other suitors in the tight-knit community of Chinatown, San Francisco. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Flower-Drum-Song-Nancy-Kwan/dp/B07LB8316N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.31998146%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Wamsutta</strong></p><p>bedbathandbeyond.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fwamsutta-reg-women-39-s-terry-sarong-in-white%2F1041883259&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31998146%2Fmovie-inspired-loungewear-coronavirus%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nancy Kwan plays the aforementioned showgirl, who basks in her feminine wiles. To wit: She prepares for going out in a chic terry cloth wrap while singing “I Enjoy Being a Girl.”</p>
<p><strong>Premise:</strong> The dramedy (before the term was coined) begins with a New York socialite preparing a glitzy dinner party. There is already tension between her and her businessman husband, who is experiencing financial difficulties as she spends extravagantly. When guests start arriving, they bring their baggage to what is an already stressful situation. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Dinner-at-Eight-Marie-Dressler/dp/B004SOE2V2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.31998146%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now </a></p>
<p><strong>Gilda & Pearl</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$599.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fgilda-pearl-mia-wrap-robe-item-12782359.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg31998146%2Fmovie-inspired-loungewear-coronavirus%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In the pantheon of stars from the golden era of Hollywood, Jean Harlow was reputedly the most glamorous—a reputation that is immortalized in films like <em>Dinner at Eight</em>. And playing a socialite whose sole role is to keep up appearances, lounging casually, for her, requires the absolute <em>most</em>. </p>
