The Most Anticipated Movies Based on True Stories of 2022

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Perhaps it’s our society’s undying love for reality television that has transcended into an insatiable appetite for true stories. For some, we get our fix through an all-access pass to the personal lives of celebs on social media. For others, it’s bingeing your way through true crime with a healthy dose of cognitive dissonance. Some might call it voyeurism, but others might just call it good taste. After all, there’s no greater treasure trove for unique stories than life itself.</p>Though Hollywood has a long history of borrowing from reality when it comes to <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/movies/g38734538/best-movies-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:movie ideas" class="link ">movie ideas</a>, many streamers and production companies seem to have caught onto audiences’ unprecedented love of true stories. And, now more than ever, filmmakers seem to be scavenging their way through archives hoping to strike gold on the next big revival of reality.<br><br>In just the first few months of 2022, we’ve been graced with salacious mini-series like <em><a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/tv/a39033776/anna-delvey-where-is-she-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inventing Anna" class="link ">Inventing Anna</a></em> and <em><a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/tv/a38940537/pamela-anderson-and-tommy-lee-reality-tv-sex-tape/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pam & Tommy" class="link ">Pam & Tommy</a></em>. And, in the months ahead, we have plenty of movies based on a true story to look forward to–from lesser known missions of WWII like <em>Operation Mincemeat</em> to serial killer origin stories like Unabomber biopic <em>Ted K</em>.<br><br>Whether you want to read up on these historical accounts before you see them, or just want to mark your calendar, here are some true story movies to look forward to in 2022.
    The Most Anticipated Movies Based on True Stories of 2022

    Netflix/Sony Pictures/Super LTD
  Though "based on a true story" might be a chilling revelation when seen in a horror or drama trailer, Home Team is a reminder that stories based in reality can still put some pep in our step. The sports comedy is based on Sean Payton–the former New Orleans Saints head coach who, after being suspended by the NFL, filled his free time by coaching his 12 year-old son's youth football team. The film sees Kevin James star as Payton, while Taylor Lautner adds some comic relief as Payton's right-hand man Troy Lambert.

Read Esquire's review.
    1) Home Team (January 18)

    Netflix@Youtube
  Based on the accounts of Danish polar explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen, Against the Ice follows Mikkelsen's 1909 expedition by sled with novice crew member Iver Iversen in an attempt to disprove the United States's supposed ownership of Northeaster Greenland.
    2) Against the Ice (February 15)

    Netflix@Youtube
  This historical drama traces the events the led to the arrest of Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber. Sharlto Copley plays Kaczynski in the film, tracing his secluded life in Montana as his contempt for modern society turns to acts of vengeance.
    3) Ted K (February 18)

    Movieclips Indie@Youtube
  Mark Wahlberg once again steps into the boxing ring in Father Stu–this time portraying Stuart Long. An up-and-coming Los Angeles boxer, Long's path suddenly takes a detour when his motorcycle accident makes him rethink his vocation. With the guidance of a Sunday school teacher, Long discovers his destiny to become a Catholic priest.
    4) Father Stu (April 13)

    Sony Pictures Entertainment@Youtube
  Based on an actual mission executed during WWII, Operation Mincemeat follows two British Intelligence officials as they work to disguise the Allied invasion of Sicily by planting misleading information on a dead man whom they dress as a Royal Marines Officer. Starring the likes of Colin Firth, Kelly Macdonald, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jason Isaacs, the Netflix drama is sure to garner attention from critics this spring.
    5) Operation Mincemeat (April 15)

    KinoCheck.com@Youtube
