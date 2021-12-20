If You Asked For An Air Fryer This Holiday Season, You'll Also Need These Cookbooks

  • <p>Chances are, if you clicked on this link, you've been hit by the unbelievable <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g4711/air-fryer-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:air fryer craze" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">air fryer craze</a>—or you know someone who has. And why wouldn't a person be obsessed with their air fryer?! The simple device provides a way to cook that is healthier, safer, and faster, not to mention fun. Once you've had fresh hot french fries in a few minutes without the terrible hassle of dealing with fryer oil on the stovetop, you'll understand. </p><p>If you are indeed an air fryer obsessive, or just bought the appliance and are ready to dig in, here are a few great cookbooks to help you along the way. Time to get frying!</p>
    1/17

    If You Asked For An Air Fryer This Holiday Season, You'll Also Need These Cookbooks

    Chances are, if you clicked on this link, you've been hit by the unbelievable air fryer craze—or you know someone who has. And why wouldn't a person be obsessed with their air fryer?! The simple device provides a way to cook that is healthier, safer, and faster, not to mention fun. Once you've had fresh hot french fries in a few minutes without the terrible hassle of dealing with fryer oil on the stovetop, you'll understand.

    If you are indeed an air fryer obsessive, or just bought the appliance and are ready to dig in, here are a few great cookbooks to help you along the way. Time to get frying!

  • <p><strong>Rockridge Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1646111516?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not only will you get 75 recipes from cinnamon rolls to french fries, but you'll also learn all about your new fave kitchen appliance. If the cover image makes you hungry, you can expect even more scrumptious images throughout. </p>
    2/17

    The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners

    Rockridge Press

    amazon.com

    $13.40

    Shop Now

    Not only will you get 75 recipes from cinnamon rolls to french fries, but you'll also learn all about your new fave kitchen appliance. If the cover image makes you hungry, you can expect even more scrumptious images throughout.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950099385?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>OK, sure, we're biased, but this cookbook's got it <em>all</em>—recipes for onion rings, mozzarella sticks, egg rolls, tots, fries, empanadas, taquitos, chicken, pizza, salmon, tacos, pork chops, wings, every kind of veggie, churro chips, cinnamon rolls<em>, </em>and, believe it or not, <em>more</em>. This book is officially crucial for all your air fryer-related activities. </p>
    3/17

    Party in an Air Fryer: 80+ Air Fryer Recipes

    amazon.com

    $24.95

    Shop Now

    OK, sure, we're biased, but this cookbook's got it all—recipes for onion rings, mozzarella sticks, egg rolls, tots, fries, empanadas, taquitos, chicken, pizza, salmon, tacos, pork chops, wings, every kind of veggie, churro chips, cinnamon rolls, and, believe it or not, more. This book is officially crucial for all your air fryer-related activities.

  • <p><strong>Independently Published</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1674844468?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you just bought an air fryer, you're going to be hungry for recipes, so this book with a whopping 600 different dishes should keep you busy for quite a while!</p>
    4/17

    Air Fryer Cookbook

    Independently Published

    amazon.com

    $10.90

    Shop Now

    If you just bought an air fryer, you're going to be hungry for recipes, so this book with a whopping 600 different dishes should keep you busy for quite a while!

  • <p><strong>Hearst</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.82</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1618372858?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The recipes are all vetted by our friends over at <em>Good Housekeeping</em>, so you know they're going to be good. </p>
    5/17

    Good Housekeeping Air Fryer Cookbook

    Hearst

    amazon.com

    $13.82

    Shop Now

    The recipes are all vetted by our friends over at Good Housekeeping, so you know they're going to be good.

  • <p><strong>Walah! LLC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.19</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0982754043/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're going to trust anyone with your air frying fate, it should probably be Meredith Laurence, of Blue Jean Chef and a million other cookbooks fame.</p>
    6/17

    Air Fry Everything!

    Walah! LLC

    amazon.com

    $20.19

    Shop Now

    If you're going to trust anyone with your air frying fate, it should probably be Meredith Laurence, of Blue Jean Chef and a million other cookbooks fame.

  • <p><strong>STERLING EPICURE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.63</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/1454927070/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book not only features a bunch of healthy recipes, but it also offers a good deal of general tips and tricks for mastering your machine.</p>
    7/17

    The Air Fryer Bible

    STERLING EPICURE

    amazon.com

    $12.63

    Shop Now

    This book not only features a bunch of healthy recipes, but it also offers a good deal of general tips and tricks for mastering your machine.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.49</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N3C85VX/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Come on. Don't you want to hear what Todd English has to say about the art of the air fryer? I certainly do. </p>
    8/17

    The Air Fryer Cookbook

    amazon.com

    $23.49

    Shop Now

    Come on. Don't you want to hear what Todd English has to say about the art of the air fryer? I certainly do.

  • <p><strong>Victory Belt Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1628603917?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one is for our keto friends. If you're following the diet, then this book has everything you need to create quick meals that help keep you on track. If that doesn't sell you, maybe the idea of double-dipped mini cinnamon biscuits and breakfast pizzas will?!</p>
    9/17

    Keto Air Fryer

    Victory Belt Publishing

    amazon.com

    $27.95

    Shop Now

    This one is for our keto friends. If you're following the diet, then this book has everything you need to create quick meals that help keep you on track. If that doesn't sell you, maybe the idea of double-dipped mini cinnamon biscuits and breakfast pizzas will?!

  • <p><strong>Rockridge Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1623157439?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What's exciting about <em>The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook </em>is that the book's recipes are not limited to what you'd expect from an air fryer collection, like basic fried veggies. Instead, you'll see ideas for dishes you'd never think to stick in an air fryer drawer, like mixed berry muffins, tuna zucchini melts, and spicy Thai beef stir-fry.</p>
    10/17

    The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook

    Rockridge Press

    amazon.com

    $9.50

    Shop Now

    What's exciting about The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook is that the book's recipes are not limited to what you'd expect from an air fryer collection, like basic fried veggies. Instead, you'll see ideas for dishes you'd never think to stick in an air fryer drawer, like mixed berry muffins, tuna zucchini melts, and spicy Thai beef stir-fry.

  • <p><strong>Rockridge Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.94</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/193975416X/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Does the name "Linda Larsen" sound familiar? That's because she authored the last cookbook we just talked about as well. Bonafide air fryer genius, that Linda.</p>
    11/17

    The Healthy Air Fryer Cookbook

    Rockridge Press

    amazon.com

    $10.94

    Shop Now

    Does the name "Linda Larsen" sound familiar? That's because she authored the last cookbook we just talked about as well. Bonafide air fryer genius, that Linda.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.25</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MYENEB2/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This vegan cookbook is another fan fave. "I can't even describe how much I love this book," one Amazon user wrote. "This cookbook makes vegan eating even more fun than it already was. Jalapeño poppers, Mongolian tofu, what's not to love?" another explained.</p>
    12/17

    The Vegan Air Fryer

    amazon.com

    $12.25

    Shop Now

    This vegan cookbook is another fan fave. "I can't even describe how much I love this book," one Amazon user wrote. "This cookbook makes vegan eating even more fun than it already was. Jalapeño poppers, Mongolian tofu, what's not to love?" another explained.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FK3L8QR/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book falls more in the realm of recipes you'd think would be included here—we're talking fried chicken, donuts, and more. All good stuff, here, friends! All good stuff.</p>
    13/17

    The Super Easy Air Fryer Cookbook

    amazon.com

    $10.99

    Shop Now

    This book falls more in the realm of recipes you'd think would be included here—we're talking fried chicken, donuts, and more. All good stuff, here, friends! All good stuff.

  • <p><strong>Clarkson Potter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.06</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/198482564X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We're HUGE fans of the site Skinnytaste, so of course we love their air fryer cookbook. The recipes in this book are big on flavor but also good for you, too! We're talking chicken-vegetable spring rolls, crispy coconut shrimp, and pickle-brined chicken tenders.</p>
    14/17

    The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook

    Clarkson Potter

    amazon.com

    $14.06

    Shop Now

    We're HUGE fans of the site Skinnytaste, so of course we love their air fryer cookbook. The recipes in this book are big on flavor but also good for you, too! We're talking chicken-vegetable spring rolls, crispy coconut shrimp, and pickle-brined chicken tenders.

  • <p><strong>Clarkson Potter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0525576096?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book is arguably the best one for air fryer beginners, as the author hand-holds (in a lovely, not patronizing way!) throughout each recipe.</p>
    15/17

    Air Fry Every Day

    Clarkson Potter

    amazon.com

    $14.79

    Shop Now

    This book is arguably the best one for air fryer beginners, as the author hand-holds (in a lovely, not patronizing way!) throughout each recipe.

  • <p><strong>Rockridge Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.82</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1641523107?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It can be easy to get carried away when popping things into the air fryer ,but this cookbook can keep you on track when you're just cooking for two. It also features a handy how-to guide for air fryer novices. </p>
    16/17

    The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook for Two

    Rockridge Press

    amazon.com

    $9.82

    Shop Now

    It can be easy to get carried away when popping things into the air fryer ,but this cookbook can keep you on track when you're just cooking for two. It also features a handy how-to guide for air fryer novices.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648763952?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.24116237%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Try out the plant-based diet <em>and </em>the air fryer trend with these 75 recipes, which include options like soft pretzels and white pizza.</p>
    17/17

    Plant-Based Air Fryer Cookbook: 75 Whole-Food Vegan Recipess

    amazon.com

    $15.29

    Shop Now

    Try out the plant-based diet and the air fryer trend with these 75 recipes, which include options like soft pretzels and white pizza.

If you are an air fryer obsessive, here are a few great cookbooks to continue living your best life with, no matter if you're keto, a carb-lover, or vegan.

