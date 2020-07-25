Any Mom-To-Be Is Going To Love These 16 Unique Baby Shower Themes

These unique baby shower themes say "I'm not a 'regular' mom-to-be. I'm a 'cool' mom."

<p>Pregnancy and impending motherhood can be equal parts exciting and terrifying, overwhelming and joyful, confusing and calming. There is so much change occurring in such a short amount of time, so it's typical for any soon-to-be mom to feel like her head is spinning with future possibilities, plans, and seemingly never-ending to-do lists. Enter: the <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/g32491774/drive-by-shower/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baby shower" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">baby shower</a>, a great way to dote on the future mom and remind her that she is worth celebrating, too. (It's also a great way to score some of those must-have baby items for free, expecting parents. Get on it!). And like with any worthwhile celebration, it's important that the theme of the baby shower suits the guest of honor.</p><p>There are a number of creative and unique baby shower ideas, themes, and color schemes that any mom-to-be is sure to love, but for the special pregnant mom in your life, leaning towards something a little more "out of the box" might be the best way to go. For example, a book-themed soiree, a painting party, or a co-ed shower could be more in-keeping with the mom- and dad-to-be's taste (can you say "beer-themed party," anyone?). </p><p> From the <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/g25820246/baby-shower-invitations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:invites" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">invites </a>to the <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/g28107872/baby-shower-favors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">favors</a> to the <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/g26312795/baby-shower-cakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cake" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cake</a> and <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/entertainment/g28190361/baby-shower-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decorations" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">decorations</a>, you can make sure to throw a party any future mom will love with one of the following baby shower themes:</p>
These adorable animal baby shower decorations serve two purposes. Not only will they make for festive decor at the shower, but they also can be hung in baby's nursery after the party. For food, you can serve animal crackers, or cupcakes topped with these adorable jungle animals.
Animal Baby Shower

These adorable animal baby shower decorations serve two purposes. Not only will they make for festive decor at the shower, but they also can be hung in baby's nursery after the party. For food, you can serve animal crackers, or cupcakes topped with these adorable jungle animals.

Celebrate the mom-to-'bee' with a sweet bee-themed shower. You can buy or DIY a honeycomb wall hanging or table runner, serve some beehive cupcakes, and send everyone home with honey sticks or stirrers as favors.
Bee Baby Shower

Celebrate the mom-to-'bee' with a sweet bee-themed shower. You can buy or DIY a honeycomb wall hanging or table runner, serve some beehive cupcakes, and send everyone home with honey sticks or stirrers as favors.

Go under the sea with a mermaid-themed baby shower. These inspirational prints from artist Renee Diggs make the perfect decorations for this magical baby shower. Plus, they can hang in the baby's room as decoration after the party is over.
Mermaid Baby Shower

Go under the sea with a mermaid-themed baby shower. These inspirational prints from artist Renee Diggs make the perfect decorations for this magical baby shower. Plus, they can hang in the baby's room as decoration after the party is over.

Add a little sparkle to the special occasion with a unicorn-themed baby shower. This pretty backdrop is perfect for party-time photos, especially if you buy (or DIY) some festive photo props to go with it.
Unicorn Baby Shower

Add a little sparkle to the special occasion with a unicorn-themed baby shower. This pretty backdrop is perfect for party-time photos, especially if you buy (or DIY) some festive photo props to go with it.

Mama deserves some pampering. You can arrange for everyone to go get treatments at a local spa or salon (if it's safe to do so and all parties involved wear masks, of course), or you can bring the spa experience to her with aromatherapy sprays and luxe candles. The baby shower guests can also do each other's nails — these cruelty-free nail polishes from 25th and June come in a variety of cheerful colors.
Spa Day Baby Shower

Mama deserves some pampering. You can arrange for everyone to go get treatments at a local spa or salon (if it's safe to do so and all parties involved wear masks, of course), or you can bring the spa experience to her with aromatherapy sprays and luxe candles. The baby shower guests can also do each other's nails — these cruelty-free nail polishes from 25th and June come in a variety of cheerful colors.

It's hard not to love this creative baby shower theme based around cuties (or Clementines, as they're sometimes called). Decorate the baby shower with some orange and white balloons and serve orange creamsicle cake for a sweet celebration.
Little Cutie Baby Shower

It's hard not to love this creative baby shower theme based around cuties (or Clementines, as they're sometimes called). Decorate the baby shower with some orange and white balloons and serve orange creamsicle cake for a sweet celebration.

With a new baby soon-to-be on the scene, life's bound to become a little bit of a circus. So why not lean all the way into the madness and honor the ups and downs of impending parenthood with a festive circus or carnival-themed baby shower? Partydash boxes offer eco-friendly supplies, like biodegradable straws and wooden cutlery, all in one package.
Circus Baby Shower

With a new baby soon-to-be on the scene, life's bound to become a little bit of a circus. So why not lean all the way into the madness and honor the ups and downs of impending parenthood with a festive circus or carnival-themed baby shower? Partydash boxes offer eco-friendly supplies, like biodegradable straws and wooden cutlery, all in one package.

This moon-and-stars themed shower is the perfect way to showcase just how thrilled mom and dad (or mom and mom, or dad and dad!) are at the chance to become parents. The blog A Beautiful Mess has plenty of ideas on how you can make moon-and-stars themed decorations, desserts, and more.
'Over the Moon' Baby Shower

This moon-and-stars themed shower is the perfect way to showcase just how thrilled mom and dad (or mom and mom, or dad and dad!) are at the chance to become parents. The blog A Beautiful Mess has plenty of ideas on how you can make moon-and-stars themed decorations, desserts, and more.

Keep it simple by decorating the backyard with lots of colorful balloons and serving some easy-to-make finger foods. Send guests home with party favors in these gorgeous bags, and voila: you've thrown a simple, stress-free, successful baby shower.
Balloons Baby Shower

Keep it simple by decorating the backyard with lots of colorful balloons and serving some easy-to-make finger foods. Send guests home with party favors in these gorgeous bags, and voila: you've thrown a simple, stress-free, successful baby shower.

This storybook-themed baby shower is perfect for the baby that's sure to become a bonafide bookworm. Each attendee can bring a copy of one of their favorite childhood books as a gift, and write some well-wishes on the inside cover. Mom and baby are sure to treasure them for many years to come.
'Books For Baby' Shower

This storybook-themed baby shower is perfect for the baby that's sure to become a bonafide bookworm. Each attendee can bring a copy of one of their favorite childhood books as a gift, and write some well-wishes on the inside cover. Mom and baby are sure to treasure them for many years to come.

For a colorful, festive celebration everyone will love, throw a taco-themed baby shower. You can have your favorite local Mexican restaurant cater, or do a DIY taco bar filled with options for everyone. Don't forget the guacamole!
Taco Baby Shower

For a colorful, festive celebration everyone will love, throw a taco-themed baby shower. You can have your favorite local Mexican restaurant cater, or do a DIY taco bar filled with options for everyone. Don't forget the guacamole!

For the mom-to-be who likes to keep it classic, you can set up these simple-but-beautiful decorations to celebrate their baby's impending arrival. Lay out a table full of pretty-in-pink desserts and maybe even some pink lemonade for that extra-special touch.
It's a Girl Baby Shower

For the mom-to-be who likes to keep it classic, you can set up these simple-but-beautiful decorations to celebrate their baby's impending arrival. Lay out a table full of pretty-in-pink desserts and maybe even some pink lemonade for that extra-special touch.

This quintessential baby shower theme is perfect for the mom who's expecting a baby boy. With balloons, lanterns, wall hangings, and even a tiara and sash for mom, almost everything you need is available in this set. Now, all you have to do is figure out which blue foods you want to serve.
It's A Boy Baby Shower

This quintessential baby shower theme is perfect for the mom who's expecting a baby boy. With balloons, lanterns, wall hangings, and even a tiara and sash for mom, almost everything you need is available in this set. Now, all you have to do is figure out which blue foods you want to serve.

If you're hosting a co-ed shower, a "Baby is Brewing" theme could be fun for everyone. Guests can toast the parents-to-be with their favorite craft beer, and take home one of these custom can coolers to remember the event.
'Baby is Brewing' Baby Shower

If you're hosting a co-ed shower, a "Baby is Brewing" theme could be fun for everyone. Guests can toast the parents-to-be with their favorite craft beer, and take home one of these custom can coolers to remember the event.

Let everyone in attendance get creative with a painting party. You can have some of these canvases with outlines available for people who prefer to color (or paint) inside the lines, or some blank canvases for those who want to come up with a creation of their own for the future baby girl or boy.
Painting Baby Shower

Let everyone in attendance get creative with a painting party. You can have some of these canvases with outlines available for people who prefer to color (or paint) inside the lines, or some blank canvases for those who want to come up with a creation of their own for the future baby girl or boy.

Nothing says "I'll be there for you" like a special Friends-themed baby shower. The blog Teacups and Glitter has ideas for what to serve at a Friends-themed party. For a party game, the guests can all play a few rounds of Friends trivia.
'Friends' Baby Shower

Nothing says "I'll be there for you" like a special Friends-themed baby shower. The blog Teacups and Glitter has ideas for what to serve at a Friends-themed party. For a party game, the guests can all play a few rounds of Friends trivia.

