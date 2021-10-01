The Best Moisturisers for Every Type of Men's Skin

  • <p>A good moisturiser can't turn back time (despite what the packaging promises) but it can pause it. Find a good one, and it'll be your defence against not only the elements, but also the years. Start early, deploy daily, and you'll outflank wrinkles and fine lines before they even start to appear.</p><p>If they already have, well, a top moisturiser is still the best way to slow their progress. All you need to do is pick the right option – and, truthfully, it probably isn't that special-offer tube you snatched off the supermarket shelf last weekend. </p><p>To find the best, we put the top brands to the test in the Esquire lab with our panel of 212 men. The Esquire editors have also selected their top picks, so you're bound to find one that works for you. </p><h4 class="body-h4"><strong>Esquire Lab Picks</strong></h4><ul><li><strong>Best all-round moisturiser:</strong><a href="https://www.boots.com/la-roche-posay-for-men-effaclar-duo-face-moisturiser-oily-skin-40ml-10262125" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:La Roche Posay Effaclar Duo+ Moistursier" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">La Roche Posay Effaclar Duo+ Moistursier</a></li><li><strong>Best moisturiser for oily skin: </strong><a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/aesop-mandarin-facial-hydrating-cream/p5035126" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aesop Mandarin Facial Hydrating Cream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aesop Mandarin Facial Hydrating Cream </a></li><li><strong>Best moisturiser for sensitive skin: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/CeraVe-Soap-Moisturizing-Cream-454/dp/B07CHPWFXK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CeraVe Moisturising Cream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CeraVe Moisturising Cream </a></li><li><strong>Best moisturiser for shine control: </strong><a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/clinique-for-men-oil-free-moisturiser-100ml/p1065438" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Clinique For Men Oil Free Moisturiser" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Clinique For Men Oil Free Moisturiser</a></li><li><strong>Best luxe moisturiser: </strong><a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/sisley-sisleyum-for-men-anti-age-global-revitalizer-for-normal-skin-50ml/p239886" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sisley Sisleyum For Men Anti-Age Global Revitalizer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sisley Sisleyum For Men Anti-Age Global Revitalizer </a></li><li><strong>Best post-shave moisturiser: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Malin-Goetz-Vitamin-Face-Moisturizer/dp/B0007Z4JEQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Malin + Goetz Vitamin E Face Moisturiser" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Malin + Goetz Vitamin E Face Moisturiser </a></li><li><strong>Best vegan moisturiser: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Elemis-Superfood-Day-Cream-Pre-Biotic/dp/B078K43Y54" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elemis Superfood Day Cream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Elemis Superfood Day Cream </a></li><li><strong>Best hydrating moisturiser: </strong><a href="https://www.boots.com/heath-moisturiser-100ml-10280976" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Health Moisturiser" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Health Moisturiser </a></li></ul><h4 class="body-h4"><strong>Esquire Editors' Picks</strong></h4><ul><li><strong><strong>Best for all skin types: </strong></strong><a href="https://www.lookfantastic.com/bioeffect-hydrating-cream-30ml/12855132.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bioeffect Hydrating Cream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bioeffect Hydrating Cream </a></li><li><strong><strong>Best for easily congested skin: </strong></strong><a href="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/baxter-of-california-oil-free-moisturizer.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baxter of California Oil Free Moisturiser" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baxter of California Oil Free Moisturiser </a></li><li><strong><strong>Best for dull skin and rough texture:</strong></strong> <a href="https://www.harrods.com/en-gb/shopping/revive-moisturizing-renewal-cream-supreme-nightly-retexturiser-50ml-14791215" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:RéVive Moisturizing Renewal Cream Supreme" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">RéVive Moisturizing Renewal Cream Supreme</a></li><li><strong><strong>Best for combination skin: </strong></strong><a href="https://www.kiehls.co.uk/facial-fuel-energizing-moisture-treatment-for-men/3700194719104.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kiehl’s Facial Fuel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kiehl’s Facial Fuel </a></li><li><strong><strong>Best for city skin: </strong></strong><a href="https://www.lookfantastic.com/medik8-c-tetra-cream-50ml/11795620.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Medik8 C-Tetra Cream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Medik8 C-Tetra Cream</a></li><li><strong><strong>Best for SPF: </strong></strong><a href="https://www.boots.com/clinique-super-energizer-spf-40-anti-fatigue-hydrating-concentrate-moisturiser-48ml-10256647" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Clinique For Men Super Energizer SPF 40" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Clinique For Men Super Energizer SPF 40</a></li><li><strong><strong>Best for dry skin: </strong></strong><a href="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/shiseido-shiseido-men-skin-empowering-cream.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shiseido Men Skin Empowering Cream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shiseido Men Skin Empowering Cream</a></li></ul><p>Really, the best moisturiser for you depends on the results you're hoping to achieve. If you're simply after a one-and-done softening solution, head straight for a simple yet effective emollient cream, such as <a href="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/malin-goetz-vitamin-e-face-moisturizer.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Malin + Goetz" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Malin + Goetz</a>'s suits-all salve. For skin that's feeling dry and rough, a cream containing exfoliating acids will resurface without the need for scrubbing (which is very 2014, by the way). For dark spots and pigmentation, vitamin C is your fast-track to brighter skin, and for oily or breakout-prone types, there will always be the skincare security blanket of <a href="https://www.lookfantastic.com/la-roche-posay-effaclar-duo-40ml/11091821.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:La Roche-Posay" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">La Roche-Posay</a>.</p><p>Whether you're looking to fill wrinkles, buff away fine lines or get a just-back-from-the-beach glow, these are the moisturisers that have your back.</p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>How we test </strong></h2><p>We asked 212 men to try a range of moisturisers and report back on how well they hydrated skin. They made a note of how easy each one was to apply too, as well as how hydrated skin felt immediately and six hours after application. </p><p>In the Esquire lab, we also used a multi-skin test machine to see how hydrating each moisturiser really was. Find the results below.</p><h2 class="body-h2">The best moisturisers for men</h2>
  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.boots.com/la-roche-posay-for-men-effaclar-duo-face-moisturiser-oily-skin-40ml-10262125" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP </a></p><p><strong>Best all-round moisturiser</strong></p><p>This gel formula aims to prevent pimples popping up, eliminate blackheads and control shine. Our panel said skin felt immediately more nourished, which in turn helped relieve any post-shave irritation. It also combatted unwanted oiliness and smoothed out any irregular texture, while the majority of testers said that it calmed redness and soothed inflammation, too. A great all-rounder.</p><p><strong>Key specs<br></strong><strong>Volume: </strong>40ml<br><strong>Contains SPF: </strong>No</p><p>La Roche Posay Effaclar Duo+ Moisturiser, £17, Boots.com</p>
  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.johnlewis.com/aesop-mandarin-facial-hydrating-cream/p5035126" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p><strong>Best moisturiser for oily skin</strong></p><p>Not only will this sleek packaging look good on your bathroom shelf, but the stuff inside works too. Our testers raved about how quickly it absorbed into skin, with it also scoring well in our lab test for hydration. The lightweight texture eliminated greasy t-zones and kept skin feeling fresh throughout the day. </p><p><strong>Key specs<br></strong><strong>Volume: </strong>120ml<br><strong>Contains SPF: </strong>No</p><p>Aesop Mandarin Facial Hydrating Cream, £37, Johnlewis.com</p>
  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/CeraVe-Soap-Moisturizing-Cream-454/dp/B07CHPWFXK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p><strong>Best moisturiser for sensitive skin</strong></p><p>We put our skin through a lot - shaving, stress, erratic UK weather, to name a few factors - which is where this cult classic can help. It brought some much-needed comfort to testers’ skin, helping relieve irritation while leaving it feeling pillow-soft. It didn’t skimp on hydration either – scoring 7/10 in our lab test – but some might find the texture too thick.</p><p><strong>Key specs<br></strong><strong>Volume: </strong>340g<br><strong>Contains SPF: </strong>No</p><p>CeraVe Moisturising Cream, £16, Amazon.co.uk</p>
  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.johnlewis.com/clinique-for-men-oil-free-moisturiser-100ml/p1065438" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP </a></p><p><strong>Best moisturiser for shine control</strong></p><p>Clinique’s moisturiser helps control oil on any area of the face that normally greases up by midday, while still hydrating the skin. Although it didn’t prove to be as hydrating in the lab compared to our testers’ feedback, it didn’t cause any irritation and left faces with added softness. </p><p><strong>Key specs<br></strong><strong>Volume: </strong>100ml<br><strong>Contains SPF: </strong>No</p><p>Clinique For Men Oil Free Moisturiser, £26, Johnlewis.com</p>
  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.johnlewis.com/sisley-sisleyum-for-men-anti-age-global-revitalizer-for-normal-skin-50ml/p239886" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP </a></p><p><strong>Best luxe moisturiser</strong></p><p>Claiming to relieve fatigued faces of the effects of everyday life – such as post-shave irritation and bitterly cold weather – this ultra-luxe cream tackles an array of skin-related qualms. Our panel loved its rich texture, which didn’t spark any irritation and soaked into skin quickly. It was a particular favourite for helping to soothe and hydrate skin after shaving. </p><p><strong>Key specs<br></strong><strong>Volume: </strong>50ml<br><strong>Contains SPF: </strong>No</p><p>Sisley Sisleyum For Men Anti-Age Global Revitalizer, £169, Johnlewis.com</p>
  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/malin-goetz-vitamin-e-face-moisturizer.html?ranMID=35269&ranEAID=a1LgFw09t88&ranSiteID=a1LgFw09t88-1LsBHjB6kjSH7RnJyDu2rA&siteID=a1LgFw09t88-1LsBHjB6kjSH7RnJyDu2rA&publisher_name=adgoal.net" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP </a></p><p><strong><strong>Best post-shave moisturiser</strong></strong></p><p>Leaving behind a satisfying cooling sensation, this one’s our top choice for calming skin from any razor-related issues. The texture is more lightweight than others on our list, too – so not the best if you’re on the dryer side – but it might suit those who hate the sticky residue some moisturisers leave behind, and it did leave skin feeling super smooth. </p><p><strong>Key specs<br></strong><strong>Volume: </strong>118ml<br><strong>Contains SPF: </strong>No</p><p>Malin + Goetz Vitamin E Face Moisturiser, £42, cultbeauty.co.uk</p>
  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Elemis-Superfood-Day-Cream-Pre-Biotic/dp/B078K43Y54" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP </a></p><p><strong>Best vegan moisturiser</strong></p><p>Rich in your daily greens – such as broccoli and matcha tea – this vegan formula claims to leave your face looking and feeling refreshed. It improved hydration levels, with the majority of our testers finding their skin soaked it up like a sponge, and left them feeling moisturised throughout the day. </p><p><strong>Key specs<br></strong><strong>Volume: </strong>50ml<br><strong>Contains SPF: </strong>No</p><p>Elemis Superfood Day Cream, £42, Amazon.co.uk</p>
  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.boots.com/heath-moisturiser-100ml-10280976" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP </a></p><p><strong>Best hydrating moisturiser</strong></p><p>Mixing hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this no-shine formula promises to protect skin from environmental stressors and blue light damage. Testers said it didn’t ignite any sensitivity issues and provided a serious moisture boost to skin, leaving it feeling smoother. </p><p><strong>Key specs<br></strong><strong>Volume: </strong>100ml<br><strong>Contains SPF: </strong>No</p><p>Health Moisturiser, £15, Boots.com</p>
  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.lookfantastic.com/bioeffect-hydrating-cream-30ml/12855132.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p><strong>Best for: all skin types</strong></p><p>This watery cream might feel lightweight, but it's packing a serious punch in the hydration stakes. Instead of calling on oils – which work well to soften the surface, but offer little else – it contains water-magnet hyaluronic acid as well as a signature barley-derived form of EGF (that's epidermal growth factor) which repairs damage at cell level, resulting in a firmer, more resilient face. </p><p>Bioeffect Hydrating Cream, £60, lookfantastic.com</p>
  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/baxter-of-california-oil-free-moisturizer.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p><strong>Best for: easily congested skin</strong></p><p>If your face is prone to breakouts, opt for an oil-free moisturiser that will provide the hydration you need without clogging pores. Baxter of California’s face cream contains a trio of calming extracts – aloe vera, chamomile and green tea – to soothe and nourish without upsetting your skin’s delicate balance.</p><p>Baxter of California Oil Free Moisturizer, £23, cultbeauty.co.uk</p>
  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.harrods.com/en-gb/shopping/revive-moisturizing-renewal-cream-supreme-nightly-retexturiser-50ml-14791215" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p><strong>Best for: dull skin and rough texture</strong></p><p>If your skin is starting to feel akin to sandpaper, it's time to become acquainted with exfoliating acids. Glycolic acid is the leader of the pack, working to reveal fresher skin by chemically dissolving the dull, dead cells that linger on your skin's surface, revealing the brighter youngsters beneath. This clever cream contains a dose of glycolic alongside shea butter and nourishing oils to ensure you end up fresh, not flushed. </p><p>RéVive Moisturizing Renewal Cream Supreme, £145, Harrods.com </p>
  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.kiehls.co.uk/facial-fuel-energizing-moisture-treatment-for-men/3700194719104.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p><strong>Best for: combination skin</strong></p><p>A Kiehl’s bestseller, this is the one to choose if you find most face creams too claggy – it’s lightweight and quick to absorb, yet the hydrating effects will last all day. </p><p>Kiehl's Facial Fuel, £33, kiehls.com</p>
  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.lookfantastic.com/medik8-c-tetra-cream-50ml/11795620.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p><strong>Best for: city skin</strong></p><p>It might sound like skincare fear-mongering, but pollution really is coming for your complexion. The best line of defence? A cream loaded with antioxidant vitamin C, which will neutralise free radicals as they meet your face. This one is a true zero-filler choice that delivers visible results.</p><p>Medik8 C-Tetra Cream, £39, lookfantastic.com</p>
  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.boots.com/clinique-super-energizer-spf-40-anti-fatigue-hydrating-concentrate-moisturiser-48ml-10256647" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p><strong>Best for: SPF</strong></p><p>A <a href="https://www.esquire.com/uk/style/grooming/g28273671/spf-moisturiser-mens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:moisturiser with SPF" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">moisturiser with SPF </a>is a smart choice, as you won't need to layer a separate protector on top. Clinique's hyaluronic acid-packed option will shield you from damaging rays without making skin feel clammy. </p><p>Clinique For Men Super Energizer SPF 40, £40, boots.com</p>
  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/shiseido-shiseido-men-skin-empowering-cream.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p><strong>Best for: dry skin</strong></p><p>Shiseido’s Skin Empowering cream is so good, we’ll forgive the slightly Trumpian name. Working to overturn dullness, dry patches and the early signs of ageing, it’s one of the hardest-working face creams out there.</p><p>Shiseido Skin Empowering Cream, £106, cultbeauty.co.uk</p>
