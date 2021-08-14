Kit Harington, Minnie Driver, and 12 More Faces You'll See on Modern Love

Amazon Prime's beloved original series Modern Love - inspired by personal essays published in the New York Times column of the same name - is officially back with all new characters and all new stories about love. It's been two years since season one premiered (though it feels much, much longer), and we're excited to dive back into the series that examines all types of love.

Season two boasts powerful storylines about second chances, soulmates, sexuality, and grief, and there might even be a pandemic love story in there. Much like the columns they're based on, the Modern Love episodes are personal and revealing and will definitely move you to tears. And none of that would be possible without season two's cast, which is stacked with A-list talent. Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, Dominique Fishback, Lucy Boynton, and Garrett Hedlund are just a few of the familiar faces you can expect to see on your screen. Get acquainted with the main cast in the slides ahead.