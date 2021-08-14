Kit Harington, Minnie Driver, and 12 More Faces You'll See on Modern Love

    Kit Harington, Minnie Driver, and 12 More Faces You'll See on Modern Love

  • <p>Season two kicks off with Driver's character going back and forth on whether to keep or to sell her late husband's vintage car. It's been 30 years since his passing, but selling the car means losing the last physical piece she has of him. The actress is well-known for her roles in <strong>Good Will Hunting</strong>, <strong>Return to Me</strong>, and <strong>Tarzan</strong>.</p>
    Minnie Driver as Stephanie

    Season two kicks off with Driver's character going back and forth on whether to keep or to sell her late husband's vintage car. It's been 30 years since his passing, but selling the car means losing the last physical piece she has of him. The actress is well-known for her roles in Good Will Hunting, Return to Me, and Tarzan.

  • <p>Chao plays a woman diagnosed with delayed sleep phase syndrome. After meeting her one true love, she's faced with a serious challenge: how does she navigate a relationship when her diagnosis causes her to sleep during the day? You may know the actress from <strong>Where'd You Go, Bernadette</strong> and <strong>Love Life</strong>.</p>
    Zoë Chao as Zoe

    Chao plays a woman diagnosed with delayed sleep phase syndrome. After meeting her one true love, she's faced with a serious challenge: how does she navigate a relationship when her diagnosis causes her to sleep during the day? You may know the actress from Where'd You Go, Bernadette and Love Life.

  • <p>Akinnagbe plays Jordan, a man who falls head over heels in love with a woman named Zoe (Chao) in episode two and struggles to make their relationship work. His work includes <strong>The Wire</strong>, <strong>The Good Wife</strong>, and <strong>Graceland</strong>. </p>
    Gbenga Akinnagbe as Jordan

    Akinnagbe plays Jordan, a man who falls head over heels in love with a woman named Zoe (Chao) in episode two and struggles to make their relationship work. His work includes The Wire, The Good Wife, and Graceland.

  • <p>Harington - <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/rose-leslie-gives-birth-to-first-child-with-kit-harington-48167469" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:who became a dad">who became a dad</a> earlier this year - stars as Michael, an Irish man looking to reconnect with his potential soulmate after a pandemic tears them apart. Harington is famously known for his role on <strong>Game of Thrones</strong>.</p>
    Kit Harington as Michael

    Harington - who became a dad earlier this year - stars as Michael, an Irish man looking to reconnect with his potential soulmate after a pandemic tears them apart. Harington is famously known for his role on Game of Thrones.

  • <p>Boynton stars opposite Harington as his love interest in episode three. Before departing the train they first met on, the two strangers agree to meet in the same spot in exactly two weeks. But to their dismay, the country shuts down due to a worldwide pandemic. Prior to her role on <strong>Modern Love</strong>, Boynton starred in <strong>Bohemian Rhapsody</strong> and <strong>The Politician.</strong></p>
    Lucy Boynton as Paula

    Boynton stars opposite Harington as his love interest in episode three. Before departing the train they first met on, the two strangers agree to meet in the same spot in exactly two weeks. But to their dismay, the country shuts down due to a worldwide pandemic. Prior to her role on Modern Love, Boynton starred in Bohemian Rhapsody and The Politician.

  • <p>Lil, <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/dominique-fishback-judas-and-the-black-messiah-interview-48162044" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:played by Fishback">played by Fishback</a>, is the queen of getting stuck in the friend zone, and now she's gone and fallen for her best friend. Most recently, Fishback appeared alongside Daniel Kaluuya in <strong><a href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Judas-and-the-Black-Messiah" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Judas and the Black Messiah">Judas and the Black Messiah</a></strong>. She was also in <strong>The Hate U Give</strong>.</p>
    Dominique Fishback as Lil

    Lil, played by Fishback, is the queen of getting stuck in the friend zone, and now she's gone and fallen for her best friend. Most recently, Fishback appeared alongside Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah. She was also in The Hate U Give.

  • <p>What do you do when your best friend tells you they're in love with you? That's for Powell's character Vince to figure out. Powell, who played Tony in the Broadway revival of <strong>West Side Story</strong>, has a strong theater background, and this is his first major TV role since his appearance on the TV series <strong>Indoor Boys</strong>. Be sure to keep an eye out for him, since he's also set to star in <strong>Dear Evan Hanson</strong> and on the upcoming <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/And-Just-Like-That" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sex and the City revival."><strong>Sex and the City</strong> revival.</a></p>
    Isaac Powell as Vince

    What do you do when your best friend tells you they're in love with you? That's for Powell's character Vince to figure out. Powell, who played Tony in the Broadway revival of West Side Story, has a strong theater background, and this is his first major TV role since his appearance on the TV series Indoor Boys. Be sure to keep an eye out for him, since he's also set to star in Dear Evan Hanson and on the upcoming Sex and the City revival.

  • <p>Wilson stars in episode five, titled "Am I...? Maybe This Quiz Will Tell Me," which follows a high schooler named Katie who questions her sexuality after realizing she's attracted to another girl at school. Prior to <strong>Modern Love</strong>, she had roles on <strong>The Haunting of Hill House</strong> and <strong>Sharp Objects</strong>.</p>
    Lulu Wilson as Katie

    Wilson stars in episode five, titled "Am I...? Maybe This Quiz Will Tell Me," which follows a high schooler named Katie who questions her sexuality after realizing she's attracted to another girl at school. Prior to Modern Love, she had roles on The Haunting of Hill House and Sharp Objects.

  • <p>Garrett Hedlund - who <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/emma-roberts-garrett-hedlund-relationship-timeline-48293005" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:became a first-time parent with Emma Roberts">became a first-time parent with Emma Roberts</a> this year! - plays a former Marine named Spence. Hedlund has been working in Hollywood for over a decade, and his résumé includes credits such as <strong>Mudbound</strong>, <strong>Unbroken</strong>, <strong>Tron: Legacy</strong>, and <strong>Country Strong</strong>, to name a few.</p>
    Garrett Hedlund as Spence

    Garrett Hedlund - who became a first-time parent with Emma Roberts this year! - plays a former Marine named Spence. Hedlund has been working in Hollywood for over a decade, and his résumé includes credits such as Mudbound, Unbroken, Tron: Legacy, and Country Strong, to name a few.

  • <p>Paquin takes on the role of a struggling housewife who discovers her husband is having an affair with the spouse of Hedlund's character. The highly talented actress has starred in <strong>The Affair</strong>, <strong>The Irishman</strong>, <strong>X-Men</strong>, and <strong>True Blood</strong>.</p>
    Anna Paquin as Isabelle

    Paquin takes on the role of a struggling housewife who discovers her husband is having an affair with the spouse of Hedlund's character. The highly talented actress has starred in The Affair, The Irishman, X-Men, and True Blood.

  • <p>Rodriguez plays Ben, a man forced to face his past after an unexpected encounter with an old flame. You may remember the actor from his appearance in <strong>Manifest</strong>, <strong>When They See Us</strong>, and <strong>Iron Fist</strong>.</p>
    Marquis Rodriguez as Ben

    Rodriguez plays Ben, a man forced to face his past after an unexpected encounter with an old flame. You may remember the actor from his appearance in Manifest, When They See Us, and Iron Fist.

  • <p>Pais plays Robbie, Ben's old but very memorable fling. This is Pais's first major role since making his TV debut on HBO's <strong>Room 104</strong> in 2018.</p>
    Zane Pais as Robbie

    Pais plays Robbie, Ben's old but very memorable fling. This is Pais's first major role since making his TV debut on HBO's Room 104 in 2018.

  • <p>In the final episode of<strong> Modern Love </strong>season two, Okonedo plays a single mother of two named Elizabeth. Before <strong>Modern Love</strong>, Okonedo worked on <strong>Ratched</strong>, <strong>The Secret Life of Bees</strong>, and <strong>Hotel Rwanda</strong>, to name just a few. </p>
    Sophie Okonedo as Elizabeth

    In the final episode of Modern Love season two, Okonedo plays a single mother of two named Elizabeth. Before Modern Love, Okonedo worked on Ratched, The Secret Life of Bees, and Hotel Rwanda, to name just a few.

  • <p>Menzies - whom you might recognize as <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Who-Plays-Prince-Philip-Crown-Season-3-45207653" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince Philip on The Crown">Prince Philip on <strong>The Crown</strong></a> - plays Elizabeth's ex-husband, Van. What starts as a hookup for old time's sake quickly turns into a passionate recoupling and begs the question, does time really heal all wounds? Menzies has starred on shows including <strong>Game of Thrones</strong> and <strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/Outlander" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Outlander">Outlander</a></strong>.</p>
    Tobias Menzies as Van

    Menzies - whom you might recognize as Prince Philip on The Crown - plays Elizabeth's ex-husband, Van. What starts as a hookup for old time's sake quickly turns into a passionate recoupling and begs the question, does time really heal all wounds? Menzies has starred on shows including Game of Thrones and Outlander.

Emily Weaver

Amazon Prime's beloved original series Modern Love - inspired by personal essays published in the New York Times column of the same name - is officially back with all new characters and all new stories about love. It's been two years since season one premiered (though it feels much, much longer), and we're excited to dive back into the series that examines all types of love.

Season two boasts powerful storylines about second chances, soulmates, sexuality, and grief, and there might even be a pandemic love story in there. Much like the columns they're based on, the Modern Love episodes are personal and revealing and will definitely move you to tears. And none of that would be possible without season two's cast, which is stacked with A-list talent. Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, Dominique Fishback, Lucy Boynton, and Garrett Hedlund are just a few of the familiar faces you can expect to see on your screen. Get acquainted with the main cast in the slides ahead.

