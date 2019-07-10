Best of the 2019 MLB All-Star Game

Check out the best photos from the 2019 MLB All-Star Game from Cleveland, Ohio.

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees and the American League celebrates with Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox and the American League after defeating the National League All-Stars 4-3 in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
James McCann #33 of the Chicago White Sox takes a selfie with George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros prior to the 90th MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Eve Kilsheimer/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
American League's Mike Trout, of the Los Angeles Angels, grounds out during the first inning of the MLB baseball All-Star Game against the National League, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. Trout is wearing the number of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs who recently passed away. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
David Dahl #26 of the Colorado Rockies participates in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Trevor Story #27, Nolan Arenado #28, David Dahl #26 and Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies are seen on the field prior to the 90th MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
A general view of Progressive Field before the 90th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Jeff McNeil #6 of the New York Mets participates in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
American League Masahiro Tanaka, of the New York Yankees, throws during the second inning of the MLB baseball All-Star Game against the National League, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox talks with Marcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays before the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves participates in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up prior to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees slides as Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks to throw during the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Hunter Pence #24 , Joey Gallo #13 and Mike Minor #23 of the Texas Rangers are seen on the field prior to the 90th MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
American League's Michael Brantley, of the Houston Astros, hits an RBI double during the second inning of the MLB baseball All-Star Game against the National League, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks participates in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Michael Brantley #23 of the Houston Astros signs autographs prior to the 90th MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves and Felipe Vazquez #73 of the Pittsburgh Pirates and are seen on the field prior to the 90th MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
American League's George Springer, of the Houston Astros, singles during the first inning of the MLB baseball All-Star Game against the National League, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Felipe Vazquez #73 of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves are seen on the field prior to the 90th MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 09: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros and the American League pitches during the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Jeff McNeil #6, Pete Alonso #20 and Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets are seen on the field prior to the 90th MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers thorws to first base for the out during the 90th MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
National League's Josh Bell, left, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is safe at first for a single as American League first baseman Carlos Santana, of the Cleveland Indians, handles the throw during the second inning of the MLB baseball All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Gary Sanchez #24 and Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees are seen on the field prior to the 90th MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
American League's Michael Brantley, of the Houston Astros, follows through on an RBI double during the second inning of the MLB baseball All-Star Game against the National League, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Will Smith #13 of the San Francisco Giants are seen on the field prior to the 90th MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Young fans react prior to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
General view of Progressive Field during the 90th MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
