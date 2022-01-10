Mj Rodriguez Becomes the First Openly Trans Woman to Win a Golden Globe: "WE ARE HERE"

Mj Rodriguez just made history as the first openly transgender woman to win a Golden Globe! On Sunday night, the 31-year-old star took home a trophy for best actress in a TV drama for her leading role as Blanca Evangelista in FX's Pose, which wrapped up its third and final season in June 2021. Rodriguez also made history last summer when she became the first transgender woman to receive an Emmy nomination in the leading actress category, though she didn't win.

Due to the Golden Globes not being televised this year, Rodriguez turned to Instagram to celebrate her historic win. "OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals," the New Jersey native wrote on Instagram. "They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes"

Rodriguez concluded: "To the nominees we are Queens. I'm so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal." Laverne Cox and Angelica Ross, who also identify as trans woman, chimed in to congratulate the Pose star on making history. See their heartfelt reactions ahead!