Miu Miu reworks vintage dresses with its first upcycled collection

The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin Dec. 22, just two months after the league crowned its champion in the Orlando bubble and a month after the draft and free agency were condensed into a single week. It has been a whirlwind, so we are here with the Cliff’s Notes: Our 10 things you need to know from this offseason.
Wayne Gretzky's name appears at No. 1 an astounding 60 times in the NHL's record book. More than two decades after retiring, The Great One set another high-water mark early Friday morning. A mint condition 1979 O-Pee-Chee Gretzky rookie card became hockey's first to cost more than US$1 million when it fetched $1.032 million at auction ($1.29 million including the buyer's premium). Dallas-based Heritage Auctions says the trading card is just one of two featuring No. 99 from O-Pee-Chee's 1979 run to get a perfect "gem mint" score from the Professional Sports Authenticator grading service. That's out of the 5,711 Gretzky cards the PSA evaluated. By comparison, there are more than 300 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie cards with the same "gem mint" rating. In the description of the Gretzky collectible on its website, Heritage Auctions says it's extremely rare to find one in perfect condition because of how cards were cut from the original sheets back in the 1970s. According to the auction house, O-Pee-Chee, which was essentially the Canadian arm of U.S.-based Topps, "used wire rather than blades to segregate individual cards from their printed sheets, creating a problem that was progressively compounded as the wire dulled from use. Eventually, the cards would suffer cuts as jagged as those on Terry Sawchuk's face." Gretzky retired from the NHL in 1999 with a record 894 goals, 1,963 assists and 2,857 points. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020. The Canadian Press
Geoff Collins was not interested in shaking Pat Narduzzi's hand after Pitt's 24-20 win Thursday night.
The Browns want to make up for a season-opening blowout loss at Baltimore.
If you want evidence that Canadian basketball is thriving, look no further than the NCAA. On the men's side, a record number of Canadians — over 150 — are scattered throughout American schools. Meanwhile, there are seven Canadian women among the pre-season top-10 teams alone. More than 100 Canadian women are playing NCAA basketball — another all-time high. It's part of the reason Drew Ebanks projects 40 Canadians will be in the NBA within five years — the same prediction recently made by Team Canada general manager Rowan Barrett. Ebanks runs On Point Basketball, a website dedicated to Canadian basketball. The NCAA seasons recently started, but like with college football, postponements and delays are ravaging the sport. Duke coach Mike Kryzyzewski recently called to pause play following a loss. For now, the journey to March Madness continues. Here are some Canadians you should be watching: Marcus Carr, point guard, Minnesota. Carr played high school basketball with RJ Barrett at Montverde Academy in Orlando, Fla. After one year at Pittsburgh, Carr transferred to Minnesota where he debuted last season, averaging 15.4 points per game. Through five games this season, the Toronto native has already pushed that number to 25.6. "Right now, I don't know if you could say there's a better point guard — maybe [potential No. 1 pick] Cade Cunningham. Other than him, I think Marcus Carr is probably playing the best at the point guard position in the country," Ebanks said. Carr's older brother, Duane Notice, has played for Team Canada and Raptors 905, and is now with the CEBL's Hamilton Honey Badgers. Carr contemplated entering the 2020 draft, but with the pandemic preventing some workouts and promoting uncertainty, he chose to return to Minnesota for a year. So far, that choice is paying off for the smooth-shooting guard. Laeticia Amihere, forward, South Carolina. Credited as the first Canadian woman to dunk, Amihere went viral when she pulled off the feat at just 15 years old. Now Amihere, who's already played 33 games with Team Canada, is looking to step into a key role on the pre-season No. 1 Gamecocks. "At some point in her career, she's going to be possibly the top player on that South Carolina team," Ebanks said. Amihere tore her ACL in 2017, and as recently as last season was still playing on a minutes restriction. But the highly touted athlete made the most of her 12.8 minutes per game, averaging nearly five points and four rebounds. That only portends well for what's to come. Andrew Nembhard, guard, Gonzaga. Nembhard joins the top-ranked Bulldogs as a backup to NBA lottery hopeful Jalen Suggs. But as soon as the third game, Suggs was hurt and Nembhard stepped in, scoring 19 points to go with six assists and five rebounds in a win over No. 11 West Virginia. "He filled in admirably, way better than expected in that game. He's kind of like a cheat code for Gonzaga basketball," Ebanks said. An NBA hopeful, Nembhard wants to use the stage Gonzaga will get this season to vault up draft boards following two average seasons at Florida. Aaliyah Edwards, forward, Connecticut. Edwards is the likeliest NCAA Canadian to reach the pros, according to Ebanks. Expected to earn a large share of minutes as a freshman, Edwards' UConn debut was delayed due to positive tests in the program. But the 18-year-old, who wears purple and gold braids to honour Kobe Bryant, will get her first taste as the Huskies play four games in the next 10 days. Zach Edey, centre, Purdue. By virtue of being seven-foot-four — yes, you read that correctly — Edey is instantly an NBA prospect. You would think someone at that height has played basketball his whole life, except Edey didn't participate in his first organized event until 2017, citing himself as "more of a hockey and baseball guy." "His trajectory in basketball has been so far ahead of where you would predict. He punishes defenders inside, he plays like a big man and that's very surprising considering he's only been playing basketball for a few years," Ebanks said. Edey is an old-school centre who provides loads of post presence, but he may need to improve his IQ and athleticism to become playable in today's NBA. Hailey Brown, forward, Michigan. Brown, now in her third season, has started for No. 19 Michigan since she was a freshman. One year later, she earned the school's Unsung Hero award for her contributions to the team outside of the box score as a sophomore. Now a senior, Brown is hoping her sound play translates to a pro career. "Hailey's been having a pretty solid season, showing a touch from outside, being able to shoot the three as well. So you gotta like what she's been doing." Brown's boyfriend, RJ Barrett, was drafted third overall by the New York Knicks in 2019. Eugene Omoruyi, forward, Oregon. The Rutgers transfer immediately impressed in his new digs, with a career-high 31 points and 11 rebounds in his Ducks debut. Coach Dana Altman lavished Omoruyi with praise for his effort following the game. The native of Mono, Ont., attended Orangeville Prep, where he played with NBAers Jamal Murray and Thon Maker. He's hoping an old-school post game can help him play with that pair once again. "He relishes contact, can jump through the gym … Right now I think scouts are perked up for Eugene. You'd wish Eugene was about 6-8, he'd probably be projected top 5, but because he's a bit of a tweener we'll see what happens," Ebanks said. Shaina Pellington, guard, Arizona. The Pickering, Ont., native was Big 12 freshman of the year with Oklahoma in 2018 before transferring to the desert. Because of transfer rules, Arizona's late-November opener was Pellington's first college game in 550 days. In between, the sharpshooter spent time with the national team, helping it qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Ebanks said Pellington's polish means she's well-positioned for a run to make the WNBA.
PHILADELPHIA — Whether rebuilding or reloading, small market or large, Dave Dombrowski has been a big success at every major league stop.His next challenging project: a Philadelphia Phillies team that's gone nine years without a winning record.Dombrowski is set to join the Phillies as president of baseball operations, according to two people familiar with the decision. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the team hadn’t announced the hire. An official announcement is expected as early as Friday, according to one of the people.Andy MacPhail is the Phillies' current president and has planned to retire after the 2021 season. He said in October he would be willing to step aside sooner to make way for a new baseball operations boss.Philadelphia reassigned general manager Matt Klentak within the organization after finishing 28-32 last season.The 64-year-old Dombrowski has led baseball operations for four teams over more than three decades in the majors, taking a trio of franchises to the World Series. His clubs have won four pennants and two Series titles.Dombrowski was the youngest general manager in baseball history when he took over the Montreal Expos in 1988 at 31 years old, and he played a major role in putting the small-market club on a path to contention with its fruitful farm system.He joined the expansion Florida Marlins in 1991, two years before their first game, and was the chief architect of their 1997 World Series championship. Then he oversaw an ownership-mandated fire sale, helping to ultimately rebuild a Marlins squad that won another title in 2003, although Dombrowski had left for Detroit by then.Dombrowski turned a Tigers team that lost an American League-record 119 games in 2003 into a perennial winner. Detroit won four straight division titles from 2011-14 and AL pennants in 2006 and 2012 before cutting him loose after the 2015 season.He joined the Red Sox as president of baseball operations the following August and made a number of key acquisitions — including ace Chris Sale, slugger J.D. Martinez and manager Alex Cora — that led to Boston's 2018 World Series championship.Dombrowski was fired by the Red Sox in September 2019 amid a disappointing follow-up to the championship run.Known for aggressively pursuing major league talent, Dombrowski has also overseen the drafting and development of a number of stars, including Rondell White, Cliff Floyd, Josh Beckett, Justin Verlander and Rick Porcello.While he's always been able to land top players — both by buying free agents and trading away prospects — Dombrowski is taking over a franchise that might not be positioned to spend freely due to existing big contracts and the burden of the coronavirus pandemic.Phillies owner John Middleton has spent aggressively in recent seasons, most notably signing slugger Bryce Harper to a $330 million, 13-year deal in 2019. The team has millions more tied up in deals for Zack Wheeler, Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura and Aaron Nola.The spending spree could be at an end, at least for now. A person familiar with the Phillies’ finances told the AP last week the club lost $145 million during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season played without fans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t officially released the figures.Philadelphia finished four games below .500 last season under new manager Joe Girardi, one win shy of ending a nine-year playoff drought. The Phillies haven’t had a winning season since taking five straight division titles, two National League pennants and one World Series crown from 2007-11.___AP Sports Writers Jake Seiner and Mike Fitzpatrick contributed to this report.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Maaddi, The Associated Press
One regrettable, violent moment nearly changed everything for Myles Garrett.He wouldn't let it.Suspended, disgraced and branded a villain for his helmet-swinging attack on Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the closing seconds of a nationally televised game last year, Garrett found his playing career at a crossroads. He considered quitting.However, he pushed on and persevered. Garrett turned his story around.The Browns' star defensive end on Thursday was named the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year, which annually recognizes the NFL’s best players for their excellence on the field and dedication to community service.“It was never going to deter me or shake my spirit or take me off the path I’ve been on and I was going to go,” Garrett said of the incident with Rudolph, which resulted in a six-game league ban. “I’ve always wanted to do these kinds of things and nothing is going to change that.”In addition to being one of the game's best defenders, Garrett is also a high-profile ambassador for several charitable causes, serving as the active player captain for Waterboys, an organization focused on bringing clean water to communities in East Africa.Earlier this year, Garrett took a two-week trip to Tanzania and helped install wells.He's made an equally significant impact at home. This summer, he reached out to victims of police brutality and their families, and Garrett covered the funeral costs for David McAtee, a barbecue restaurant owner in Louisville, Kentucky, who was shot and killed during protests.In Cleveland, Garrett teamed up with Cleveland Hope Exchange and local businesses to provide more than 24,000 pounds of food and additional resources to those affected by COVID-19 pandemic.Powerful and unrelenting on the field. Caring and kind off it.“Myles has a great heart," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "If people questioned it because of one action last year, then shame on them because you can learn from mistakes, as I personally know very well. Myles is a great guy. He has been doing things for a lot of people around the world for a while. That just shows his character and his heart."He is obviously a great representation of this franchise.”The Browns stood by Garrett in the aftermath of the Rudolph incident — he claimed the QB used a racial slur — and suspension. The team never wavered in its belief in Garrett and signed him to a five-year, $125 million contract extension in July.Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett made a strong early impression.“Myles, from the moment I have been with him, has been a team player all of the way,” Stefanski said. “And obviously a very high-calibre player. Off of the field, he is very conscientious. He wants to make an impact in this community and really around the country and around the world. He has done an exemplary job at that.”Garrett credits his family, a “pretty small circle” of friends and teammates with helping him cope during a difficult period following the event with Rudolph.It's not that he's been trying to make amends over the past year or prove anything to anyone. This wasn't an attempt to rehabilitate his name or standing, or convince people he wasn't vicious.This was simply Garrett being himself while following the legacy of Payton, the late Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back for whom the award is named.“To me, this has nothing to do with what happened last year," said Garrett, who played last week after missing two games with COVID-19.He's humbled to be singled out by the Browns for his efforts, and he plans to keep serving others.“It is not about being honoured or recognized and praised for what you are doing. It is just about doing it,” he said. "You do not have to have your name called. You do not have to have your name on a banner or hung up or anything. It is just how you live your life. That is it. It is the love and the actual kindness that you have in your heart that you can’t really show."You will never be able to explain to people that this is not for show and that you are not trying to put this out so you can get credit. This is not a homework assignment. This is not a test. You are not trying to show that ‘I am holier than thou.’ You are doing it because it comes back to this is who I am, this is who I was raised to be and this is the kind of world that I envision for others."I am just trying to do that.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Bill Belichick wasn't about to let a quarterback controversy develop, even in the immediate aftermath of one of the New England Patriots' worst offensive showings in years.When Belichick was asked after Thursday night's 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams if he would stick with Cam Newton or decide to give Jarrett Stidham an extended tryout, the longtime coach didn't waver."Glad you asked that. Cam’s our quarterback,” Belichick said when asked who would start on Dec. 20 against Miami.Newton completed 9 of 16 passes for 119 yards with an interception and ended the night with a 53.9 passer rating. Stidham came on in the fourth quarter for the second straight week and was 5 of 7 for 27 yards.Newton spoke before Belichick and said it wasn't his call on who should play QB."I just have to keep doing what I am asked with the mentality of trying to get better,” he said.The Patriots had run the ball on more than 65% of their plays in wins over Arizona and the LA Chargers, but that plan wasn't going to be feasible after they fell behind 10-0 less than 10 minutes into the game.New England fell behind 17-0 on the first play of the second quarter when Kenny Young intercepted a pass intended for Damien Harris and ran it back 79 yards for a touchdown.“That type of play is all anticipation. I thought he got past the defender and tried to lead him. Obviously that didn’t happen and ended up being a turnover the other way,” Newton said.The Patriots drove down to the Rams 2 on their next series, but Newton was stopped for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-goal when he had nowhere to go or pitch to on an option.New England was held without an offensive TD for the second time this season and 15th since Belichick became coach in 2000.“We knew exactly what they were going to do," Newton said of the Rams. "We have to be better and it starts with me personally. I have to make more plays. We didn’t play a good style or brand tonight.”Since throwing for 365 yards against Houston on Nov. 22, Newton has passed for a total of 172 in the last three games combined.Fox Sports reported during Thursday's pregame show that Newton's abdominal injury, which showed up on the Patriots' injury report last week, is worse than he has been letting on, but the 10-year veteran and 2015 NFL MVP tried to dismiss any speculation about his health.What is certain is that any momentum Newton and the Patriots had with four wins in the last five games entering Thursday night has come crashing down. New England (6-7) has seven losses for the first time since 2002 — the year after their first of six Super Bowl titles under Belichick — and appears likely to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.New England will be at least two games out of the final AFC wild card after this weekend's games. Indianapolis (8-4), which currently has the final spot, travels to Las Vegas (7-5), and Baltimore (7-5) is at Cleveland (9-3). The Patriots finish the season against the Dolphins (8-4), AFC-East leading Bills (9-3) and currently winless Jets (0-12).Newton will be a free agent at the end of the season, which has made some wonder why the Patriots would not try to give Stidham a chance. But Belichick is more focused on the present.“He’s worked hard and taken advantage of opportunities. That’s not really the point at the moment,” he said.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — With rookie Cam Akers running wild for the Rams and his defensive teammates thoroughly stifling the Patriots, Los Angeles got a tiny measure of payback for its Super Bowl embarrassment two years ago. These Rams even looked good enough to contend for a chance at some actual Super Bowl redemption later this season. Akers rushed for 171 yards in a breakout performance, Kenny Young returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown and the Rams clinched their fourth straight winning season with a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night. Jared Goff rushed for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to Cooper Kupp as the NFC West-leading Rams (9-4) rolled to a one-sided victory in a rematch of their 13-3 Super Bowl loss in February 2019. “We’ve got a lot of respect for them, but it’s a totally different year,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with what occurred a couple of years ago.” While the Rams' offence looked sharp, their defence pushed the Patriots (6-7) perilously close to disarray. New England managed only 220 total yards — just 62 in the second half with a series of misbegotten drives. Cam Newton went 9 of 16 for 119 yards and got sacked four times before the 2015 NFL MVP was replaced by Jarrett Stidham for the final three series in the fourth quarter. “We knew exactly what they were going to do,” Newton said. “We have to be better, and it starts with me personally. I have to make more plays.” Five days after the Patriots scored 45 points at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers, New England endangered its push for a 12th straight playoff berth with only its second loss in six games. When asked if he expected to start next week, Newton replied: “That's not my call.” Bill Belichick doused the understandable speculation moments later: “Cam is our quarterback." The Rams got a superb game from Akers, the second-round draft pick out of Florida State who has seized a major role in their offence over the last three weeks. Akers' yards mostly came in big chunks during the biggest rushing game by an NFL rookie this season and just the ninth 150-yard game against a Belichick-coached defence since 2000. “It's just (great) watching that guy really assert himself as a big-time player for us,” McVay said. “You can just see this guy is going to be a really special player for us, and this was a great night for him.” Aaron Donald had 1 1/2 sacks to move into the overall NFL lead with 12 1/2 this season while leading another strong game from Los Angeles’ elite defence, which recorded six sacks and also scored a touchdown in its third consecutive game. The Pats' third-ranked rushing offence managed just 3.7 yards per carry. “We knew they had a great running game, that they outphysical-ed people, and we took that personally,” said Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers, who had two sacks. “If they were going to come in here and run the ball, we were going to stop them.” New England again struggled to move the ball through the air, and Newton threw his first pick-six of the season to Young, who also had a sack and led the Rams with eight tackles. Stidham went 5 of 7 and got sacked twice after taking over early in the fourth quarter. Despite their strong recent play, the Patriots have seven losses for the first time since 2002, officially ending their NFL-record streak of 17 straight seasons with at least 10 victories. The Rams' opening 75-yard TD drive at SoFi Stadium looked better than anything it did in the Super Bowl. Tyler Higbee and Akers had long gains before Goff leaned over the line on fourth-and-goal for his career-high fourth rushing touchdown of the season. An intentional grounding penalty on Goff and a poorly thrown pass intercepted by New England's Myles Bryant kept the Pats' deficit manageable early. But Young opened the second quarter with an interception by Donald's disruption up front, taking it all the way back for the third-year linebacker's first NFL touchdown. Kupp's 2-yard TD catch late in the third quarter capped a dominant 16-play, 90-yard drive by the Rams that included two fourth-down conversions. “It didn’t really matter anything else that happened," Patriots safety Devin McCourty said. "They were able to continuously run it and get first downs. It takes you out of the play-calling. We were able to do well on third downs, but it didn’t matter because of how well they did in the run game. They took the whole third quarter with the long drive, and we can’t play that way.” HISTORIC NIGHT The Rams will have four consecutive winning records under McVay, something the franchise hadn’t done since 1983-86 with Eric Dickerson and coach John Robinson. Los Angeles still hasn’t clinched McVay’s third playoff spot, but his team will sit atop the division with three games to play. Los Angeles also improved to 33-0 with a halftime lead under McVay. INJURED Patriots: S Adrian Phillips injured his hand at some point near halftime, but he returned in the second half. ... RB Damien Harris left the field gingerly in the fourth quarter. Rams: K Matt Gay played and didn't miss a kick despite a shoulder injury. UP NEXT Patriots: Visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 20. Rams: Stay home to host the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 20. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
Now that an undefeated season is gone, the Pittsburgh Steelers almost seem vulnerable. Losing at home to an NFC East team will give you that look.The Steelers (11-1) suddenly see the vise closing in the race for the AFC's top seed and only playoff bye. They are tied with Kansas City, though Pittsburgh owns the tiebreaker for now. Cleveland in the Steelers' division is two games back, and those archrivals meet on the closing Sunday of the schedule.And this Sunday, in prime time, Pittsburgh heads to Buffalo (9-3), the AFC East leader.The Steelers can wrap up the AFC North with a win and a loss by Cleveland to Baltimore on Monday night. The Steelers will also clinch a playoff spot with a win or a loss by Las Vegas, Miami or Tennessee.Buffalo also has some scenarios to get in this weekend, but must win.“Coach (Mike Tomlin) always says five-star matchups and this, that and the other, but this is a very good football team,” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says of the Bills. “We are going to their place, looks like crappy weather, night game, cold. All the perfect elements that come to playing playoff-calibre football teams and playoff-calibre situations this time of the year. It is a great test and challenge for us.”The action began Thursday night with the Rams manhandling the Patriots, 24-3. Los Angeles (9-4) had six sacks in shutting down the offence for New England (6-7). Cam Akers rushed for a season-high for a 2020 rookie 171 yards and Kenny Young went 79 yards with an interception of Cam Newton.Kansas City (11-1) at Miami (8-4)Kansas City will clinch the AFC West with a victory or a tie, or a Raiders loss against the Colts. With a win, the Chiefs would have the best 13-game record in franchise history and would reach 12 wins for the third consecutive season, the longest streak in club history. Kansas City also could set a franchise record with its 10th straight road win.The most recent time the Chiefs were in Hard Rock Stadium, in February, was slightly memorable.“I think they have us in a different locker room on a different side of the field, so I think we were the home team for that one, be a little different picture," coach Andy Reid says, recalling the Super Bowl, "but I probably won’t reflect too much on it. I’m going to try to concentrate on these guys because they’re going to draw the attention, so for me at least and I think from our football team. It’ll be great to be back there ... I probably won’t think too much about the other part, no.”The Dolphins have won seven of their past eight and their 12-game record is their best since 2003. It's mainly built on defence: Miami’s streak of at least one takeaway in 18 consecutive games is the longest in the NFL. Cornerback Xavien Howard made his NFL-leading eighth interception last week before he was ejected for throwing a punch. For the second time this year, Howard has an interception in four consecutive games to join Lester Hayes as the only players since 1970 with multiple four-game streaks in a single season.Baltimore (7-5) at Cleveland (9-3), Monday nightCleveland quieted critics with a sensational first half in its victory at Tennessee and can further solidify its AFC standing by taking down the Ravens. Baltimore routed the Browns 38-6 to open 2020; has rushed for at least 100 yards in 35 straight games, the third-longest streak in NFL history; and gets back tight end Mark Andrews after missing the past two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He led Baltimore in receptions last year and ranks second this season with 60, along with a team-high six TD catches.For once, the Browns seem to have found the answer in coach Kevin Stefanski after, what, a million tries? Stefanski’s 12-game record is the best for a new Browns coach since Blanton Collier also went 9-3 in 1963.Minnesota (6-6) at Tampa Bay (7-5)Some numbers Bucs fans will like:Quarterback Tom Brady is 5-0 and has thrown for 1,311 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in five career starts against the Vikings with New England. He’s 14-4 in 18 career regular-season games following a bye, with 4,573 passing yards, 28 TDs and nine interceptions in those games.Some numbers Vikings fans will like: Minnesota has won five of six to get back in the NFC playoff race. They have a 3,000-yard passer (Kirk Cousins), 1,000-yard rusher (Dalvin Cook) and 1,000-yard receiver (Justin Jefferson) in the same season for the eighth time in franchise history and in consecutive years for the first time since 1997-98.Indianapolis (8-4) at Las Vegas (7-5)Two teams in the AFC playoff chase, with the Colts in the mix for the South title along with Tennessee, and the Raiders seeking a wild-card spot from the West.Las Vegas is fortunate to be in that position after needing a 46-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds to go at the winless Jets. And yes, your eyes don't deceive you: New York did go with an all-out blitz on that play.Philip Rivers will make his 29th start vs. the Raiders, the most by any quarterback in the regular season. He has the most QB wins (18), TD passes (47) and passing yards (7,103) ever against the Raiders, all of it while with the Chargers.Green Bay (9-3) at Detroit (5-7)The Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win and a loss by Minnesota at Tampa Bay. Beating Detroit is a matter of course for Aaron Rodgers, who is 16-5 against the Lions. A-Rod has thrown for an NFL-high 36 scores and is the league’s first player with 35-plus touchdowns in five seasons.“I think that’s always the key to the Green Bay Packers, right?” Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell says. “Aaron Rodgers has been playing at a high level for a long time.”Detroit scored two TDs in the final 2:18 at Chicago to win after being down 10 points in the fourth quarter in Bevell’s first game after replacing Matt Patricia. The Lions are one game behind an NFC wild-card spot, but their last four games are against Green Bay, Tennessee, Tampa Bay and Minnesota.Tennessee (8-4) at Jacksonville (1-11)The Titans have won six of the past seven meetings. They are tied with Indianapolis atop the AFC South and hold the tiebreaker with a 3-1 division record.Tennessee could run all over a weak Jaguars defence with league rushing leader Derrick Henry. Jacksonville has lost 11 straight, the longest single-season skid in franchise history. The team record is 13 in a row, set over the 2012-13 seasons.Arizona (6-6) a t New York Giants (5-7)The first-place Giants — yep, in the NFC East, that's reality — have taken four in a row, no win more impressive than at Seattle last week. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy played with Daniel Jones (hamstring) sidelined, and Wayne Gallman rushed for a career-high 135 yards as the running game produced a season-high 190 yards.One reason the Cardinals have stumbled, losing four of five, is QB Kyler Murray, averaging 55.4 yards rushing for the season, has run for an average of 20.3 yards in three losses. Arizona should be helped as Larry Fitzgerald is back after the veteran wideout missed two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list.New York Jets (0-12) at Seattle (8-4)Seattle safety Jamal Adams, who says he won't get into the hype of this game even though he basically created it, faces his former team for the first time. Adams forced a trade out of New York earlier this year. He was a first-round draft pick in 2017 and a 2019 All-Pro.Adams leads Seattle with 7 1/2 sacks. With one more he will move past Adrian Wilson for the most by a defensive back in a single season. Wilson had eight sacks in 2005.For all of the Jets' weaknesses, they have scored on their opening drive in six straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for the longest string in franchise history. Still, they could become the first team since the 2017 Browns to be 0-13. Only eight teams since the 1970 merger have started 0-13.New Orleans (10-2) at Philadelphia (3-8-1)New Orleans has won nine straight since a 1-2 start and has clinched a fourth straight playoff berth, with the NFC South title in reach. Oddly, the Saints are 8-0 over the past two seasons when QB Drew Brees has been sidelined with an injury. The Saints have won their past three games with Taysom Hill starting at quarterback and he figures to get the call at Philly.Rookie Jalen Hurts gets that call for the slumping Eagles, who have dropped four in a row with Carson Wentz looking lost.Washington (5-7) vs. San Francisco (5-7) at Glendale, ArizonaWashington has built its three-game winning streak on defence; those opponents have combined for a total of six points in the second half. In knocking off previously unbeaten Pittsburgh last Monday, DE Montez Sweat tipped three passes, including one that was intercepted to help seal the win.QB Alex Smith will make his second start against the 49ers, who drafted him first overall in 2005. The only teams Smith hasn’t beaten in his career are the others he played for, San Francisco and Kansas City.The Niners have committed at least two turnovers in six straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest for San Francisco since an eight-game string in 2008.Atlanta (4-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-9)Atlanta has won all six meetings in the series as a visiting team. While Atlanta is one loss from its third straight losing season, which hasn’t happened since 1999-01, the Falcons are 4-3 under interim coach Raheem Morris, including 2-0 against AFC West teams.The Chargers come off their worst loss ever, 45-0 to the Patriots. At home, no less.Dallas (3-9) at Cincinnati (2-9-1)A Dallas loss would tie the franchise’s longest losing streak against AFC teams at seven, which happened from 1987-89 and 2000-02. QB Andy Dalton, who played nine seasons with Cincinnati, was the franchise leader in completions (2,757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28).Cincinnati's best chance to stop a four-game skid is on the ground against the league's worst run defence. But top RB Joe Mixon is sidelined.Houston (4-8) at Chicago (5-7)Houston has won all four meetings, and with the Bears on a six-game slide in which the offence has sputtered, the Texans should be eager for this one. Making matters worse for Chicago, Texans DE J.J. Watt had a season-high four tackles for losses last week.The Bears blew a late lead against Detroit and allowed 460 yards, with Matthew Stafford throwing for 402. So Deshaun Watson is looking good here.Denver (4-8) at Carolina (4-8)How, uh, rocky have things gotten for the Broncos? They have lost four of their past five games, with another loss securing a fourth consecutive losing season for the first time since the 1960s and early ’70s. Denver would become the first Super Bowl champ to miss the playoffs five consecutive seasons following the title.Carolina comes off a bye, yet eight players were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list this week, including WRs D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press