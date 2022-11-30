Marilyn Monroe, Sylvia Plath and More Get Real About What It's Like to Have a Broken Heart

  • <p>If it’s your first breakup or have had your fair share of them already, they unfortunately never get any easier. And although they hurt and leave you feeling like the world might end, they can often be a time of growth, transformation and self-reflection. No one likes growing pains, but it’s something that we all experience and come out stronger on the other side.</p><p>Even though breakups are a natural part of life, that doesn’t mean that you can’t feel what you need to feel on your journey to healing and recovering. There are tons of cathartic ways to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/relationships/a28544882/how-to-get-over-a-break-up/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:overcome a breakup" class="link ">overcome a breakup</a>. For some, that means going on a total <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g30681374/social-media-detox-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:social media cleanse" class="link ">social media cleanse</a>, giving yourself some TLC with a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/g25643343/self-care-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:self-care routine" class="link ">self-care routine</a> and maybe even keeping these <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g30693515/self-care-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:self-care quotes" class="link ">self-care quotes</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/a27115824/peace-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:peace quotes" class="link ">peace quotes</a> handy for reminders. For others, it can mean bingeing your favorite movies with a big, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g28480538/best-blankets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fuzzy blanket" class="link ">fuzzy blanket</a> and reading over these <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/g31997009/comforting-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:comforting quotes" class="link ">comforting quotes</a> while eating <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g978/comfort-food/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:comfort foods" class="link ">comfort foods</a>. Whatever your cure is, just remember that this difficult time will pass, and to help you through it, we are sharing these <strong>broken heart quotes </strong>that will hopefully bring you some solace and help you see the light at the end of the tunnel. Who knows, you may even really enjoy being single, these empowering <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/relationships/g30717227/being-single-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:being single quotes" class="link ">being single quotes</a> are here to prove it! </p><p>Side note: If you need someone to talk to and help you through this difficult time, there are several resources that you can turn to. Visit <a href="https://mhanational.org/crisisresources" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mhanational.org" class="link ">mhanational.org</a> and <a href="https://www.therecoveryvillage.com/mental-health/depression/related/depression-hotlines/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:therecoveryvillage.com" class="link ">therecoveryvillage.com</a> for immediate response crisis numbers — or, visit our guide on <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/a31739375/how-to-find-a-therapist/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:how to find the right therapist" class="link ">how to find the right therapist</a>. </p>
    If it’s your first breakup or have had your fair share of them already, they unfortunately never get any easier. And although they hurt and leave you feeling like the world might end, they can often be a time of growth, transformation and self-reflection. No one likes growing pains, but it’s something that we all experience and come out stronger on the other side.

    Even though breakups are a natural part of life, that doesn’t mean that you can’t feel what you need to feel on your journey to healing and recovering. There are tons of cathartic ways to overcome a breakup. For some, that means going on a total social media cleanse, giving yourself some TLC with a self-care routine and maybe even keeping these self-care quotes and peace quotes handy for reminders. For others, it can mean bingeing your favorite movies with a big, fuzzy blanket and reading over these comforting quotes while eating comfort foods. Whatever your cure is, just remember that this difficult time will pass, and to help you through it, we are sharing these broken heart quotes that will hopefully bring you some solace and help you see the light at the end of the tunnel. Who knows, you may even really enjoy being single, these empowering being single quotes are here to prove it!

    Side note: If you need someone to talk to and help you through this difficult time, there are several resources that you can turn to. Visit mhanational.org and therecoveryvillage.com for immediate response crisis numbers — or, visit our guide on how to find the right therapist.

  • <p>So since i’m still here livin’, i guess I will live on. I could’ve died for love–but for livin’ I was born.</p>
    Langston Hughes

    So since i’m still here livin’, i guess I will live on. I could’ve died for love–but for livin’ I was born.

  • <p>If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded. </p>
    Maya Angelou

    If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded.

  • <p>In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on.</p>
    Robert Frost

    In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on.

  • <p> No matter how bad your heart is broken, the world doesn’t stop for your grief.</p>
    Faraaz Kazi

    No matter how bad your heart is broken, the world doesn’t stop for your grief.

  • <p>Sadness flies away on the wings of time</p>
    Jean de La Fontaine

    Sadness flies away on the wings of time

  • <p>You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read. It was books that taught me that the things that tormented me most were the very things that connected me with all the people who were alive, who had ever been alive. -</p>
    James Baldwin

    You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read. It was books that taught me that the things that tormented me most were the very things that connected me with all the people who were alive, who had ever been alive. -

  • <p>When you are in love, and you get hurt, it’s like a cut — it will heal, but there will always be a scar.</p>
    Soo Jie

    When you are in love, and you get hurt, it’s like a cut — it will heal, but there will always be a scar.

  • <p>Courage is the power to let go of the familiar.</p>
    Raymond Lindquist

    Courage is the power to let go of the familiar.

  • <p>When we are in love, we are convinced nobody else will do. But as time goes, others do do, and often do do, much much better.</p>
    Coco J. Ginger

    When we are in love, we are convinced nobody else will do. But as time goes, others do do, and often do do, much much better.

  • <p>With time the pain eases, the body recovers and the brain figures out new ways to go on.</p>
    Federico Chini

    With time the pain eases, the body recovers and the brain figures out new ways to go on.

  • <p>Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness.</p>
    Steve Maraboli

    Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness.

  • <p>The shattering of a heart when being broken is the loudest quiet ever.</p>
    Carroll Bryant

    The shattering of a heart when being broken is the loudest quiet ever.

  • <p>Every time your heart is broken, a doorway cracks open to a world full of new beginnings, new opportunities.</p>
    Patti Roberts

    Every time your heart is broken, a doorway cracks open to a world full of new beginnings, new opportunities.

  • <p>I’d rather love a million times and have my heart broken every time, than hold a permanently empty heart forever.</p>
    H.C. Paye

    I’d rather love a million times and have my heart broken every time, than hold a permanently empty heart forever.

  • <p>The heart was made to be broken.</p>
    Oscar Wilde

    The heart was made to be broken.

  • <p>Pleasure of love lasts but a moment. Pain of love lasts a lifetime.</p>
    Bette Davis

    Pleasure of love lasts but a moment. Pain of love lasts a lifetime.

  • <p>Happiness is the china shop; love is the bull.</p>
    H. L. Mencken

    Happiness is the china shop; love is the bull.

  • <p>Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart.</p>
    Washington Irving

    Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart.

  • <p>The heart will break, but broken live on. </p>
    Lord Byron

    The heart will break, but broken live on.

  • <p>For my part, I prefer my heart to be broken. It is so lovely, dawn-kaleidoscopic within the crack.</p>
    D.H. Lawrence

    For my part, I prefer my heart to be broken. It is so lovely, dawn-kaleidoscopic within the crack.

  • <p>You ask everybody you know: How long does it usually take to get over it? There are many formulas. One year for every year you dated. Two years for every year you dated. It’s just a matter of willpower: The day you decide it’s over, it’s over. You never get over it.</p>
    Junot Díaz

    You ask everybody you know: How long does it usually take to get over it? There are many formulas. One year for every year you dated. Two years for every year you dated. It’s just a matter of willpower: The day you decide it’s over, it’s over. You never get over it.

  • <p>Only time can heal your broken heart. Just as only time can heal his broken arms and legs.</p>
    Miss Piggy

    Only time can heal your broken heart. Just as only time can heal his broken arms and legs.

  • <p>It is strange how often a heart must be broken before the years can make it wise.</p>
    Sara Teasdale

    It is strange how often a heart must be broken before the years can make it wise.

  • <p>Perhaps someday I’ll crawl back home, beaten, defeated. But not as long as I can make stories out of my heartbreak, beauty out of sorrow.</p>
    Sylvia Plath

    Perhaps someday I’ll crawl back home, beaten, defeated. But not as long as I can make stories out of my heartbreak, beauty out of sorrow.

  • <p>Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.</p>
    Marilyn Monroe

    Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.

  • <p>The cure for a broken heart is simple, my lady. A hot bath and a good night’s sleep.</p>
    Margaret George

    The cure for a broken heart is simple, my lady. A hot bath and a good night’s sleep.

  • <p>Nothing helps a broken heart like having someone wonderful give you theirs.</p>
    Rita Stradling

    Nothing helps a broken heart like having someone wonderful give you theirs.

  • <p>Hearts will never be practical until they are made unbreakable.</p>
    The Tinman in 'The Wizard of Oz'

    Hearts will never be practical until they are made unbreakable.

  • <p>The saddest thing about love is that not only that it cannot last forever, but that heartbreak is soon forgotten.</p>
    William Faulkner

    The saddest thing about love is that not only that it cannot last forever, but that heartbreak is soon forgotten.

  • <p>A divorce is like an amputation: You survive it, but there's less of you.</p>
    Margaret Atwood

    A divorce is like an amputation: You survive it, but there's less of you.

  • <p>Hearts can break. Yes, hearts can break. Sometimes I think it would be better if we died when they did, but we don’t.</p>
    Stephen King

    Hearts can break. Yes, hearts can break. Sometimes I think it would be better if we died when they did, but we don’t.

  • <p>I’d rather have a broken arm than a broken heart.</p>
    Christie Brinkley

    I’d rather have a broken arm than a broken heart.

  • <p>The greatest tragedy of life is not that men perish, but that they cease to love.</p>
    W. Somerset Maugham

    The greatest tragedy of life is not that men perish, but that they cease to love.

  • <p>When your heart is broken, your boats are burned: nothing matters anymore. It is the end of happiness and the beginning of peace. </p>
    George Bernard Shaw

    When your heart is broken, your boats are burned: nothing matters anymore. It is the end of happiness and the beginning of peace.

  • <p>If we are to judge of love by its consequences, it more nearly resembles hatred than friendship.</p>
    François de La Rochefoucauld

    If we are to judge of love by its consequences, it more nearly resembles hatred than friendship.

  • <p>There are many ways of breaking a heart. Stories were full of hearts broken by love, but what really broke a heart was taking away its dream — whatever that dream might be.</p>
    Pearl S. Buck

    There are many ways of breaking a heart. Stories were full of hearts broken by love, but what really broke a heart was taking away its dream — whatever that dream might be.

  • <p>I wish I were a little girl again because skinned knees are easier to fix than a broken heart.</p>
    Julia Roberts

    I wish I were a little girl again because skinned knees are easier to fix than a broken heart.

  • <p>Sometimes, when one person is missing, the whole world seems depopulated.</p>
    Alphonse De Lamartine

    Sometimes, when one person is missing, the whole world seems depopulated.

  • <p>So here’s the thing with broken hearts. No matter how you try, the pieces never fit the way they did before.</p>
    Ariana

    So here’s the thing with broken hearts. No matter how you try, the pieces never fit the way they did before.

  • <p>Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.</p>
    Mark Twain

    Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.

  • <p>Stab the body and it heals, but injure the heart and the wound lasts a lifetime.</p>
    Mineko Iwasaki

    Stab the body and it heals, but injure the heart and the wound lasts a lifetime.

  • <p>When your heart is broken, you plant seeds in the cracks and you pray for rain.</p>
    Andrea Gibson

    When your heart is broken, you plant seeds in the cracks and you pray for rain.

  • <p>'Tis said of love that it sometimes goes, sometimes flies; runs with one, walks gravely with another; turns a third into ice, and sets a fourth in a flame: it wounds one, another it kills: like lightning it begins and ends in the same moment: it makes that fort yield at night which it besieged but in the morning; for there is no force able to resist it.</p>
    Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra

    'Tis said of love that it sometimes goes, sometimes flies; runs with one, walks gravely with another; turns a third into ice, and sets a fourth in a flame: it wounds one, another it kills: like lightning it begins and ends in the same moment: it makes that fort yield at night which it besieged but in the morning; for there is no force able to resist it.

  • <p>The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it.</p>
    Nicholas Sparks

    The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it.

  • <p>It isn't enough for your heart to break because everybody's heart is broken now.</p>
    Allen Ginsberg

    It isn't enough for your heart to break because everybody's heart is broken now.

  • <p>Love never dies of want, but often of indigestion.</p>
    Ninon de Lenclos

    Love never dies of want, but often of indigestion.

  • <p>Someday you’re gonna look back on this moment of your life as such a sweet time of grieving. You’ll see that you were in mourning and your heart was broken, but your life was changing.</p>
    Elizabeth Gilbert

    Someday you’re gonna look back on this moment of your life as such a sweet time of grieving. You’ll see that you were in mourning and your heart was broken, but your life was changing.

  • <p>In reality, in love there is a permanent suffering which joy neutralizes, renders virtual delays, but which can at any moment become what it would have become long earlier if one had not obtained what one wanted — atrocious.</p>
    Marcel Proust

    In reality, in love there is a permanent suffering which joy neutralizes, renders virtual delays, but which can at any moment become what it would have become long earlier if one had not obtained what one wanted — atrocious.

  • <p>Lips that taste of tears, they say, are the best for kissing.</p>
    Dorothy Parker

    Lips that taste of tears, they say, are the best for kissing.

  • <p>Almost nobody gets out of love alive.<br></p>
    Helen Fisher

    Almost nobody gets out of love alive.

  • <p>Nothing takes the taste out of peanut butter quite like unrequited love.</p>
    Charles M. Schulz

    Nothing takes the taste out of peanut butter quite like unrequited love.

  • <p>But you can't give your heart to a wild thing: the more you do, the stronger they get. Until they're strong enough to run into the woods.</p>
    Truman Capote

    But you can't give your heart to a wild thing: the more you do, the stronger they get. Until they're strong enough to run into the woods.

  • <p>Have you ever been in love? Horrible isn't it? It makes you so vulnerable. It opens your chest and it opens up your heart and it means that someone can get inside you and mess you up.</p>
    Neil Gaiman

    Have you ever been in love? Horrible isn't it? It makes you so vulnerable. It opens your chest and it opens up your heart and it means that someone can get inside you and mess you up.

  • <p>I am a marvelous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man I keep his house.</p>
    Zsa Zsa Gabor

    I am a marvelous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man I keep his house.

