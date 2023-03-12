Miranda Kerr Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes — and Shares Her Skincare Secrets — as She Preps for SXSW!
- 1/14
Miranda Kerr Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes — and Shares Her Skincare Secrets — as She Preps for SXSW!
- 2/14
Ready, Set, Sculpt!
- 3/14
The Skincare Lineup
- 4/14
Spilling Some (Healthy!) Tea
- 5/14
The Glam Game
- 6/14
Clean Beauty Breakdown
- 7/14
Behind the Hair
- 8/14
A Hit of Calm
- 9/14
Snack Lineup
- 10/14
All in the Details
- 11/14
The Full Fit
- 12/14
Finishing Touches
- 13/14
Backstage Buildup
- 14/14
The Big Moment
Brittany Talarico
The supermodel, mom and and beauty entrepreneur takes PEOPLE inside her getting ready routine for the 2023 SXSW festival, where she was a featured panel speaker on the importance of certified organic skincare and shared how she built her business, KORA Organics. See her calming prep — and shop her favorite products! — here