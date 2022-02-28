Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow Had a Mini Romy and Michele Reunion at the SAG Awards

Twenty-five years after starring in "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion," Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino surprised fans with a mini reunion at the SAG Awards on Sunday night! While presenting outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series to the "Ted Lasso" cast, Kudrow and Sorvino donned pink and blue power suits, respectively. It was an obvious nod to the iconic outfits the actors wore as they performed an interpretative dance to Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" at their 10-year class reunion. Sorvino even brought out a stack of Post-its, which her character Romy famously didn't invent in the cult comedy classic. Ahead, check out photos of Kudrow and Sorvino's reunion at the 2022 SAG Awards, and see how it compares to their iconic 1997 performance.