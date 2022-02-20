The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in Every State

CBC

As bars in Fort McMurray, Alta., open to larger crowds, and nightlife is starting to pick up, patrons may end up waiting for hours at the end of the night for a safe ride home. The taxi industry has seen a large decrease in the number of drivers, an people in the industry are saying it's because they haven't seen a pay increase in almost 10 years. Penny Skinner, manager of Sun Taxi, said the company had 137 units on the road before the pandemic, but now has about 50. On a cold morning, people ca