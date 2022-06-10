The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in Every State

  • <p>Can money buy happiness? According to a recent Purdue study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/money/economy/cost-to-live-comfortably-biggest-cities-us/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=2&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:income can correlate with emotional well-being and life satisfaction" class="link ">income can correlate with emotional well-being and life satisfaction</a>.</p> <p><strong><em>See: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/retirement/social-security/worst-states-to-live-on-just-social-security-check/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=3&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check" class="link ">15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check</a> <br> Find: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/retirement/social-security/states-that-receive-most-social-security/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=4&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:10 States That Receive the Most Social Security" class="link ">10 States That Receive the Most Social Security</a></em></strong></p> <p>"Globally, we find that satiation occurs at $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being," said the study's authors in the journal. However, the study also found that the ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000, as reported by Inc.</p> <p>To estimate how much money you might need to be satisfied or happy in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates factored in each state's cost-of-living index and used the $105,000 figure as the "benchmark." The states were ranked from least to most amount of money needed to be happy. GOBankingRates also included unemployment and crime rates for many states for informational purposes.</p> <p>Keep reading to find out how much it takes to be happy in your state. It's important to keep in mind, though, that "happiness" is subjective.</p> <p><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/money/wealth/minimum-salary-to-be-happy-state/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=5&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The cost to live comfortably can vary from person to person." class="link ">The cost to live comfortably can vary from person to person.</a></p> <p><small>Image Credits: SHansche / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
    1/51

    The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in Every State

    Can money buy happiness? According to a recent Purdue study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, income can correlate with emotional well-being and life satisfaction.

    See: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
    Find: 10 States That Receive the Most Social Security

    "Globally, we find that satiation occurs at $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being," said the study's authors in the journal. However, the study also found that the ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000, as reported by Inc.

    To estimate how much money you might need to be satisfied or happy in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates factored in each state's cost-of-living index and used the $105,000 figure as the "benchmark." The states were ranked from least to most amount of money needed to be happy. GOBankingRates also included unemployment and crime rates for many states for informational purposes.

    Keep reading to find out how much it takes to be happy in your state. It's important to keep in mind, though, that "happiness" is subjective.

    The cost to live comfortably can vary from person to person.

    Image Credits: SHansche / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    SHansche / Getty Images/iStockphoto
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$87,465</li> </ul> <p>If you love living in Mississippi, lucky you! The state's low cost of living means you can stretch your paycheck that much farther. And while nearly $90,000 is a lot more than most Mississippians earn in a year, the range the study sets for "emotional well-being" goes as low as about $50,000 a year in the birthplace of the blues.</p> <p><strong><em>POLL:<a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/travel/poll-how-much-do-you-expect-to-spend-on-travel-this-summer-in-total/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=6&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How Much Do You Expect To Spend on Travel This Summer?" class="link "> How Much Do You Expect To Spend on Travel This Summer?</a></em></strong></p> <p><small>Image Credits: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images</small></p>
    2/51

    Mississippi

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $87,465

    If you love living in Mississippi, lucky you! The state's low cost of living means you can stretch your paycheck that much farther. And while nearly $90,000 is a lot more than most Mississippians earn in a year, the range the study sets for "emotional well-being" goes as low as about $50,000 a year in the birthplace of the blues.

    POLL: How Much Do You Expect To Spend on Travel This Summer?

    Image Credits: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

    DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$91,455</li> </ul> <p>Kansas' salary to be happy is nearly $14,000 a year below the rate quoted for North America as a whole, representing a cost of living that's nearly 14% below the national average.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    3/51

    Kansas

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $91,455

    Kansas' salary to be happy is nearly $14,000 a year below the rate quoted for North America as a whole, representing a cost of living that's nearly 14% below the national average.

    Image Credits: Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

    Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$93,030</li> </ul> <p>Oklahoma's low cost of living is likely going to be even more welcome than usual given the current unemployment rate is 3.5%.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: tobynabors / iStock.com</small></p>
    4/51

    Oklahoma

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $93,030

    Oklahoma's low cost of living is likely going to be even more welcome than usual given the current unemployment rate is 3.5%.

    Image Credits: tobynabors / iStock.com

    tobynabors / iStock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$93,240</li> </ul> <p>If you're looking at a figure of $93,240 and thinking it's just not realistic in the Yellowhammer State, you should know that the study's band of incomes allowing for "emotional well-being" runs as low as $53,280.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    5/51

    Alabama

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $93,240

    If you're looking at a figure of $93,240 and thinking it's just not realistic in the Yellowhammer State, you should know that the study's band of incomes allowing for "emotional well-being" runs as low as $53,280.

    Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

    Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$93,555</li> </ul> <p>That $93,555 might seem out of reach for many Arkansans, but it's notable that a range of $53,460 to $66,825 would get you to the "emotional well-being" stage described in the Purdue study.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Davel5957 / Getty Images</small></p>
    6/51

    Arkansas

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $93,555

    That $93,555 might seem out of reach for many Arkansans, but it's notable that a range of $53,460 to $66,825 would get you to the "emotional well-being" stage described in the Purdue study.

    Image Credits: Davel5957 / Getty Images

    Davel5957 / Getty Images
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$93,870</li> </ul> <p>Not only can Georgians claim to have one of the most attainable levels of income to be happy, they also live in one of the states that's lucky enough to still be showing an unemployment rate below 4%.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / iStock.com</small></p>
    7/51

    Georgia

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $93,870

    Not only can Georgians claim to have one of the most attainable levels of income to be happy, they also live in one of the states that's lucky enough to still be showing an unemployment rate below 4%.

    Image Credits: Sean Pavone / iStock.com

    Sean Pavone / iStock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$94,080</li> </ul> <p>Tennessee's cost of living is 10% below the national average, but its crime rates are higher -- potentially making happiness that much harder to attain. The state sees 5.95 violent crimes and 26.53 property crimes per 1,000 residents.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
    8/51

    Tennessee

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $94,080

    Tennessee's cost of living is 10% below the national average, but its crime rates are higher -- potentially making happiness that much harder to attain. The state sees 5.95 violent crimes and 26.53 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

    Image Credits: digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$94,605</li> </ul> <p>The "life evaluation" stage -- in which you feel comfortable about providing for your basic needs and start considering other, bigger questions -- would come at a more attainable $85,595 in the Show-Me State.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: JByard / iStock.com</small></p>
    9/51

    Missouri

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $94,605

    The "life evaluation" stage -- in which you feel comfortable about providing for your basic needs and start considering other, bigger questions -- would come at a more attainable $85,595 in the Show-Me State.

    Image Credits: JByard / iStock.com

    JByard / iStock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$95,340</li> </ul> <p>Being able to stretch your paycheck farther than most of the rest of the country has got to make life easier for all New Mexicans -- even those making well under $90,000 a year. However, residents' happiness levels could be limited by the high rates of violent and property crime.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Davel5957 / iStock.com</small></p>
    10/51

    New Mexico

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $95,340

    Being able to stretch your paycheck farther than most of the rest of the country has got to make life easier for all New Mexicans -- even those making well under $90,000 a year. However, residents' happiness levels could be limited by the high rates of violent and property crime.

    Image Credits: Davel5957 / iStock.com

    Davel5957 / iStock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$95,550</li> </ul> <p>Hoosiers have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, though the unemployment rate has rebounded to 4.1%. Additionally, Indiana has a low crime rate that should help residents manage the crisis just a little easier.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    11/51

    Indiana

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $95,550

    Hoosiers have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, though the unemployment rate has rebounded to 4.1%. Additionally, Indiana has a low crime rate that should help residents manage the crisis just a little easier.

    Image Credits: Shutterstock.com

    ©Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy:</strong> $95,655</li> </ul> <p>Iowans can enjoy lower costs than the nation on the whole as well as much lower crime rates. As such, Hawkeyes earning less than $95,655 a year have plenty of reasons to enjoy life.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
    12/51

    Iowa

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $95,655

    Iowans can enjoy lower costs than the nation on the whole as well as much lower crime rates. As such, Hawkeyes earning less than $95,655 a year have plenty of reasons to enjoy life.

    Image Credits: Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy:</strong> $95,970</li> </ul> <p>The Great Lake State is also the great cost of living state for many. However, it has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus and nearly 1 in 5 Michiganders is currently unemployed.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
    13/51

    Michigan

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $95,970

    The Great Lake State is also the great cost of living state for many. However, it has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus and nearly 1 in 5 Michiganders is currently unemployed.

    Image Credits: Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$96,600</li> </ul> <p>At the height of the pandemic, 13.7% of the Buckeye State was unemployed. However, that number has rebounded to 5.4%, hopefully improving the lives of many Ohioans.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
    14/51

    Ohio

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $96,600

    At the height of the pandemic, 13.7% of the Buckeye State was unemployed. However, that number has rebounded to 5.4%, hopefully improving the lives of many Ohioans.

    Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$97,230</li> </ul> <p>Residents of the Longhorn State are fond of saying "everything's big in Texas," but that definitely doesn't include prices. The cost of living there is almost 8% below the national average.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    15/51

    Texas

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $97,230

    Residents of the Longhorn State are fond of saying "everything's big in Texas," but that definitely doesn't include prices. The cost of living there is almost 8% below the national average.

    Image Credits: Shutterstock.com

    ©Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$97,545</li> </ul> <p>While the unemployment rate in West Virginians is at 5%, the state does have an especially low rate of property crime going for it. There are just over 15 a year for every 1,000 residents.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    16/51

    West Virginia

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $97,545

    While the unemployment rate in West Virginians is at 5%, the state does have an especially low rate of property crime going for it. There are just over 15 a year for every 1,000 residents.

    Image Credits: Shutterstock.com

    ©Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$98,070</li> </ul> <p>One thing that likely makes it harder to be happy in Louisiana is that it's has the highest property crime rate of all the states. There are nearly 32 such incidents each year for every 1,000 people living there.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: f11photo / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    17/51

    Louisiana

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $98,070

    One thing that likely makes it harder to be happy in Louisiana is that it's has the highest property crime rate of all the states. There are nearly 32 such incidents each year for every 1,000 people living there.

    Image Credits: f11photo / Shutterstock.com

    f11photo / Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$98,595</li> </ul> <p>Kentucky's relatively low cost of living is paired with its very low rates of crime. There's just over two violent crimes for every 1,000 Kentuckians each year, and just under 20 property crimes.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    18/51

    Kentucky

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $98,595

    Kentucky's relatively low cost of living is paired with its very low rates of crime. There's just over two violent crimes for every 1,000 Kentuckians each year, and just under 20 property crimes.

    Image Credits: Shutterstock.com

    ©Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$98,595</li> </ul> <p>Nebraska's normally low cost of living is looking even better right now as its unemployment rate continues to lag way behind the rest of the country. Sitting at just 3.0%, it's among the lowest in the country.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Davel5957 / Getty Images</small></p>
    19/51

    Nebraska

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $98,595

    Nebraska's normally low cost of living is looking even better right now as its unemployment rate continues to lag way behind the rest of the country. Sitting at just 3.0%, it's among the lowest in the country.

    Image Credits: Davel5957 / Getty Images

    Davel5957 / Getty Images
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$99,540</li> </ul> <p>The people of Idaho certainly don't think of $99,000 as small potatoes, but even those earning less than that can enjoy decently low rates of violent crime and property crime in the country.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: vkbhat / Getty Images</small></p>
    20/51

    Idaho

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $99,540

    The people of Idaho certainly don't think of $99,000 as small potatoes, but even those earning less than that can enjoy decently low rates of violent crime and property crime in the country.

    Image Credits: vkbhat / Getty Images

    vkbhat / Getty Images
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$100,170</li> </ul> <p>Illinois' current unemployment rate hovers north of 7%, suggesting that a lot of people there are currently focused on making ends meet for the present. However, people can still find emotional well being at just $57,240.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    21/51

    Illinois

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $100,170

    Illinois' current unemployment rate hovers north of 7%, suggesting that a lot of people there are currently focused on making ends meet for the present. However, people can still find emotional well being at just $57,240.

    Image Credits: Shutterstock.com

    ©Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$100,275</li> </ul> <p>Wyoming has hardly come through this crisis unscathed; it was at an 8.8% unemployment rate in February. However, that rate has come up to just 5.2% and it has low violent and property crime to offset economic issues.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Davel5957 / iStock.com</small></p>
    22/51

    Wyoming

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $100,275

    Wyoming has hardly come through this crisis unscathed; it was at an 8.8% unemployment rate in February. However, that rate has come up to just 5.2% and it has low violent and property crime to offset economic issues.

    Image Credits: Davel5957 / iStock.com

    Davel5957 / iStock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$101,220</li> </ul> <p>North and South Carolina have virtually identical costs of living, so there's no difference in what it takes to be happy between them. However, South Carolinians are victim to far more property crime as 1 of just 4 states with 29 or more such incidents per 1,000 residents.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    23/51

    South Carolina

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $101,220

    North and South Carolina have virtually identical costs of living, so there's no difference in what it takes to be happy between them. However, South Carolinians are victim to far more property crime as 1 of just 4 states with 29 or more such incidents per 1,000 residents.

    Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

    Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy:</strong> $101,220</li> </ul> <p>Making $100,000 a year is often considered a long-term goal for many Americans, and that could be reinforced by the conclusions of the Purdue study. North Carolina is among those states where you need to make at least $100,000 a year to be happy, but 30 others similarly call for a six-figure income to be happy.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Davel5957 / iStock.com</small></p>
    24/51

    North Carolina

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $101,220

    Making $100,000 a year is often considered a long-term goal for many Americans, and that could be reinforced by the conclusions of the Purdue study. North Carolina is among those states where you need to make at least $100,000 a year to be happy, but 30 others similarly call for a six-figure income to be happy.

    Image Credits: Davel5957 / iStock.com

    Davel5957 / iStock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$101,850</li> </ul> <p>Plenty in the Badger State might view a salary of over $100,000 outside of what they can expect from their career, but that doesn't mean they're doomed to a life of being overworked. For a state of "emotional well-being," anywhere from $58,200 to $72,750 will suffice.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: FierceAbin / iStock.com</small></p>
    25/51

    Wisconsin

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $101,850

    Plenty in the Badger State might view a salary of over $100,000 outside of what they can expect from their career, but that doesn't mean they're doomed to a life of being overworked. For a state of "emotional well-being," anywhere from $58,200 to $72,750 will suffice.

    Image Credits: FierceAbin / iStock.com

    FierceAbin / iStock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$102,480</li> </ul> <p>One of those lucky states where unemployment has remained below 4%, North Dakotans are still looking at a considerable sum to reach happiness as defined by the Purdue study.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: csfotoimages / Getty Images</small></p>
    26/51

    North Dakota

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $102,480

    One of those lucky states where unemployment has remained below 4%, North Dakotans are still looking at a considerable sum to reach happiness as defined by the Purdue study.

    Image Credits: csfotoimages / Getty Images

    csfotoimages / Getty Images
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$103,530</li> </ul> <p>While that six-figure income might leave some Utahans feeling a little intimidated, it should be noted the state has a lot going for it -- like comparatively low rates of unemployment and violent crime.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: f11photo / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    27/51

    Utah

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $103,530

    While that six-figure income might leave some Utahans feeling a little intimidated, it should be noted the state has a lot going for it -- like comparatively low rates of unemployment and violent crime.

    Image Credits: f11photo / Shutterstock.com

    f11photo / Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$103,950</li> </ul> <p>South Dakotans can expect an easier time than most of the country when it comes to property crime. The rate of 17.71 crimes per 1,000 residents each year is among the nation's lowest.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: ElsvanderGun / Getty Images</small></p>
    28/51

    South Dakota

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $103,950

    South Dakotans can expect an easier time than most of the country when it comes to property crime. The rate of 17.71 crimes per 1,000 residents each year is among the nation's lowest.

    Image Credits: ElsvanderGun / Getty Images

    ElsvanderGun / Getty Images
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$105,315</li> </ul> <p>While the cost of living in Montana is higher than the nation as a whole, it might not be felt as hard there at the moment. Montana's unemployment rate is also comfortably low at 3.6%.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    29/51

    Montana

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $105,315

    While the cost of living in Montana is higher than the nation as a whole, it might not be felt as hard there at the moment. Montana's unemployment rate is also comfortably low at 3.6%.

    Image Credits: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

    Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$106,050</li> </ul> <p>The Sunshine State is doing pretty well, despite previously high unemployment during the pandemic. Right now, unemployment is at 5.1%.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    30/51

    Florida

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $106,050

    The Sunshine State is doing pretty well, despite previously high unemployment during the pandemic. Right now, unemployment is at 5.1%.

    Image Credits: Shutterstock.com

    ©Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$106,260</li> </ul> <p>One thing that's likely to help improve the happiness of Minnesotans of all incomes is the relatively low rate of violent and property crime, with rates of just 2.36 and 20.79 per 1,000 residents, respectively.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Mark Herreid- / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    31/51

    Minnesota

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $106,260

    One thing that's likely to help improve the happiness of Minnesotans of all incomes is the relatively low rate of violent and property crime, with rates of just 2.36 and 20.79 per 1,000 residents, respectively.

    Image Credits: Mark Herreid- / Shutterstock.com

    Mark Herreid- / Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$106,365</li> </ul> <p>Virginia boasts the fourth-lowest violent crime rate in the country, and the relative peace of mind that can come with a firm sense of safety is hard to put a price on. However, in terms of cost of living alone, the state's among the costlier of the rest of the country.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    32/51

    Virginia

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $106,365

    Virginia boasts the fourth-lowest violent crime rate in the country, and the relative peace of mind that can come with a firm sense of safety is hard to put a price on. However, in terms of cost of living alone, the state's among the costlier of the rest of the country.

    Image Credits: Shutterstock.com

    ©Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$107,520</li> </ul> <p>Arizona is just a tenth of a percent higher than the national average for cost of living, making it a great way to get a sense of costs for the typical American. The state's 6.6% unemployment rate is higher than the rest of the country, but Arizonans can get by on just $61,440 for "emotional well-being."</p> <p><small>Image Credits: dszc / iStock.com</small></p>
    33/51

    Arizona

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $107,520

    Arizona is just a tenth of a percent higher than the national average for cost of living, making it a great way to get a sense of costs for the typical American. The state's 6.6% unemployment rate is higher than the rest of the country, but Arizonans can get by on just $61,440 for "emotional well-being."

    Image Credits: dszc / iStock.com

    dszc / iStock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$110,670</li> </ul> <p>Colorado is higher than the norm both in terms of cost of living and its rate of property crimes per 1,000 residents, but you can still expect to find "emotional well-being" in an income range of $63,240 to $79,050.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: EdgeOfReason / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    34/51

    Colorado

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $110,670

    Colorado is higher than the norm both in terms of cost of living and its rate of property crimes per 1,000 residents, but you can still expect to find "emotional well-being" in an income range of $63,240 to $79,050.

    Image Credits: EdgeOfReason / Shutterstock.com

    EdgeOfReason / Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$108,150</li> </ul> <p>Pennsylvania's economy was hit harder than many others, with an unemployment rate, though lower than its peak of 13.1%, is still higher than others at 6.6%. However, the most recent data on its property crime rate shows them to be among the nation's lowest.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
    35/51

    Pennsylvania

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $108,150

    Pennsylvania's economy was hit harder than many others, with an unemployment rate, though lower than its peak of 13.1%, is still higher than others at 6.6%. However, the most recent data on its property crime rate shows them to be among the nation's lowest.

    Image Credits: Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$113,400</li> </ul> <p>Delaware's unemployment rate has rebounded from its peak, down to 5.6%. So, while $113,400 a year likely seemed out of reach for most residents in good times, the slight rebound in employment should be helping.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com</small></p>
    36/51

    Delaware

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $113,400

    Delaware's unemployment rate has rebounded from its peak, down to 5.6%. So, while $113,400 a year likely seemed out of reach for most residents in good times, the slight rebound in employment should be helping.

    Image Credits: DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

    DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$113,505</li> </ul> <p>With its strong association with the hospitality industry, Nevada has been hit hardest by the pandemic. It has the nation's highest unemployment rate at 7.7%.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: artisteer / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
    37/51

    Nevada

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $113,505

    With its strong association with the hospitality industry, Nevada has been hit hardest by the pandemic. It has the nation's highest unemployment rate at 7.7%.

    Image Credits: artisteer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    artisteer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$114,975</li> </ul> <p>Cost of living is high throughout New England, and New Hampshire is no exception, with residents paying 9.5% more than the national average. But the high cost to live here correlates with the state's safety. New Hampshire has extremely low crime rates -- it's 1 of just 3 states with fewer than 2 violent crimes annually per 1,000 residents.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    38/51

    New Hampshire

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $114,975

    Cost of living is high throughout New England, and New Hampshire is no exception, with residents paying 9.5% more than the national average. But the high cost to live here correlates with the state's safety. New Hampshire has extremely low crime rates -- it's 1 of just 3 states with fewer than 2 violent crimes annually per 1,000 residents.

    Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

    Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$118,335</li> </ul> <p>While $118,000 may seem like a lot to achieve, residents here can still find "emotional well-being" in the range of $67,620 to $84,525.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: ferrantraite / iStock.com</small></p>
    39/51

    Washington

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $118,335

    While $118,000 may seem like a lot to achieve, residents here can still find "emotional well-being" in the range of $67,620 to $84,525.

    Image Credits: ferrantraite / iStock.com

    ferrantraite / iStock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$121,275</li> </ul> <p>The Garden State might have some of the lowest crime rates in the country, but it's also coming at a high cost of living, 15 percent higher than the national average. And that can't be easy to bear right now, with an unemployment rate over 7%.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images</small></p>
    40/51

    New Jersey

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $121,275

    The Garden State might have some of the lowest crime rates in the country, but it's also coming at a high cost of living, 15 percent higher than the national average. And that can't be easy to bear right now, with an unemployment rate over 7%.

    Image Credits: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

    DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$122,325</li> </ul> <p>Maine represents the nation's safest state, with just 1.15 violent crimes annually per 1,000 residents. However, living here isn't cheap, with a cost of living that is more than 16% over the national average.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    41/51

    Maine

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $122,325

    Maine represents the nation's safest state, with just 1.15 violent crimes annually per 1,000 residents. However, living here isn't cheap, with a cost of living that is more than 16% over the national average.

    Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

    Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$122,640</li> </ul> <p>Vermont boats a violent crime rate of just above 2 per every 1,000 residents, Vermont also has one of the nation's lowest rate for property crime at 14.24 a year per 1,000 residents.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    42/51

    Vermont

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $122,640

    Vermont boats a violent crime rate of just above 2 per every 1,000 residents, Vermont also has one of the nation's lowest rate for property crime at 14.24 a year per 1,000 residents.

    Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

    Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$125,160</li> </ul> <p>Rhode Island is one more New England state where it costs a lot to get by, but the crime rates are very low. The cost of living is 19.2% higher than the national average, but there are just 2.21 violent crimes and 15.35 property crimes per 1,000 residents each year.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com</small></p>
    43/51

    Rhode Island

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $125,160

    Rhode Island is one more New England state where it costs a lot to get by, but the crime rates are very low. The cost of living is 19.2% higher than the national average, but there are just 2.21 violent crimes and 15.35 property crimes per 1,000 residents each year.

    Image Credits: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

    SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$128,415</li> </ul> <p>While neighboring Rhode Island was hit especially hard by the pandemic Connecticut avoided some of the worst of it. Unemployment there remains below 7.5%.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    44/51

    Connecticut

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $128,415

    While neighboring Rhode Island was hit especially hard by the pandemic Connecticut avoided some of the worst of it. Unemployment there remains below 7.5%.

    Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

    Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$131,775</li> </ul> <p>Maryland's unemployment rates are at 6% right now, especially with a cost of living 25.5% higher than the national average. But people can still find happiness here at around $75,300 annual income.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    45/51

    Maryland

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $131,775

    Maryland's unemployment rates are at 6% right now, especially with a cost of living 25.5% higher than the national average. But people can still find happiness here at around $75,300 annual income.

    Image Credits: Shutterstock.com

    ©Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$132,615</li> </ul> <p>The crime rates in Alaska are among the highest in the country. Its violent crime rate is 8.67 a year per 1,000 residents, and its property crime rates is 29.11 a year per 1,000 residents.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Rocky Grimes / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    46/51

    Alaska

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $132,615

    The crime rates in Alaska are among the highest in the country. Its violent crime rate is 8.67 a year per 1,000 residents, and its property crime rates is 29.11 a year per 1,000 residents.

    Image Credits: Rocky Grimes / Shutterstock.com

    Rocky Grimes / Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$138,495</li> </ul> <p>The cost of living is more than a full third higher than the national average. So while the unemployment rate is down to 5.2% being out of work there is likely a much more difficult proposition than in other parts of the country.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: zhudifeng / iStock.com</small></p>
    47/51

    Oregon

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $138,495

    The cost of living is more than a full third higher than the national average. So while the unemployment rate is down to 5.2% being out of work there is likely a much more difficult proposition than in other parts of the country.

    Image Credits: zhudifeng / iStock.com

    zhudifeng / iStock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$139,125</li> </ul> <p>Much like the rest of New England, Massachusetts has a combination of relatively low crime and high costs. The cost of living is 32.5% higher than the national average, but there are only 3.28 violent crimes per 1000 people, and the property crime rate is just 11.80.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    48/51

    Massachusetts

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $139,125

    Much like the rest of New England, Massachusetts has a combination of relatively low crime and high costs. The cost of living is 32.5% higher than the national average, but there are only 3.28 violent crimes per 1000 people, and the property crime rate is just 11.80.

    Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

    Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$145,845</li> </ul> <p>California's notoriously high cost of living is on display here, with just over $145,000 a year being needed to secure happiness. While California's staggering 16.3% unemployment rate at the height of the pandemic has come down, 7.6% is still among the highest in the nation.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
    49/51

    California

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $145,845

    California's notoriously high cost of living is on display here, with just over $145,000 a year being needed to secure happiness. While California's staggering 16.3% unemployment rate at the height of the pandemic has come down, 7.6% is still among the highest in the nation.

    Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$153,195</li> </ul> <p>The Empire State comes with some empire-sized costs of living, with the average New York resident shelling out 45.9% more than the national average. And with an unemployment rate of 7.6%, times are tough for a lot of New Yorkers right now.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Donald RSwartz / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    50/51

    New York

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $153,195

    The Empire State comes with some empire-sized costs of living, with the average New York resident shelling out 45.9% more than the national average. And with an unemployment rate of 7.6%, times are tough for a lot of New Yorkers right now.

    Image Credits: Donald RSwartz / Shutterstock.com

    Donald RSwartz / Shutterstock.com
  • <ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$<span><span class="has-inline-color has-black-color">203,070</span></span></li> </ul> <p>The cost of living in Hawaii is just under double that of the rest of the country, making it especially costly to be happy there. You'll need to plan on earning over $200,000 a year to reach that state of bliss in the Aloha State.</p> <p><strong><em>More From GOBankingRates</em></strong></p> <ul> <li><strong><em><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/shopping/items-should-never-dollar-store/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=7&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:10 Dollar Store Items That Aren't Even Worth the Buck" class="link ">10 Dollar Store Items That Aren't Even Worth the Buck</a></em></strong></li> <li><em><strong><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/small-business-spotlight-2022/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=8&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nominate Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured in GOBankingRates' 2022 Small Business Spotlight" class="link ">Nominate Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured in GOBankingRates' 2022 Small Business Spotlight</a></strong></em></li> <li><strong><em><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/top-alternative-investments-1270486/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=9&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 1% Don't Want You to Know About These 5 Investments" class="link ">The 1% Don't Want You to Know About These 5 Investments</a></em></strong></li> <li><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/travel/top-10-best-travel-hacks-to-save-most-money/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=10&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Top 10 Best Travel Hacks To Save the Most Money" class="link "><strong><em>The Top 10 Best Travel Hacks To Save the Most Money</em></strong></a></li> </ul> <p><em><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/author/jrosenfeld/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=11&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jordan Rosenfeld" class="link ">Jordan Rosenfeld</a> and</em> <em><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/author/abova/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=12&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexandria Bova" class="link ">Alexandria Bova</a> contributed to the reporting of this article.</em></p> <p><em><small>Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be "happy" based on income satiation levels identified by Purdue University researchers. Global income satiation levels are the following: $95,000 for "life evaluation" and $60,000-$75,000 for "emotional well-being." In North America, the income satiation level is $105,000 for "life evaluation," according to Purdue. To get a state-by-state breakdown, we factored in each city's cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center: Composite Cost of Living Index Quarter Two of 2021. For supplemental data, GOBankingRates found each state's July 2021 unemployment rate as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and violent and property crime rates (per 1,000 residents) as sourced from NeighborhoodScout.com. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 30, 2021.</small></em></p> <p><small>Image Credits: SergiyN / iStock.com</small></p>
    51/51

    Hawaii

    • Minimum salary needed to be happy: $203,070

    The cost of living in Hawaii is just under double that of the rest of the country, making it especially costly to be happy there. You'll need to plan on earning over $200,000 a year to reach that state of bliss in the Aloha State.

    More From GOBankingRates

    Jordan Rosenfeld and Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting of this article.

    Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be "happy" based on income satiation levels identified by Purdue University researchers. Global income satiation levels are the following: $95,000 for "life evaluation" and $60,000-$75,000 for "emotional well-being." In North America, the income satiation level is $105,000 for "life evaluation," according to Purdue. To get a state-by-state breakdown, we factored in each city's cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center: Composite Cost of Living Index Quarter Two of 2021. For supplemental data, GOBankingRates found each state's July 2021 unemployment rate as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and violent and property crime rates (per 1,000 residents) as sourced from NeighborhoodScout.com. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 30, 2021.

    Image Credits: SergiyN / iStock.com

    SergiyN / iStock.com
<p>Can money buy happiness? According to a recent Purdue study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/money/economy/cost-to-live-comfortably-biggest-cities-us/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=2&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:income can correlate with emotional well-being and life satisfaction" class="link ">income can correlate with emotional well-being and life satisfaction</a>.</p> <p><strong><em>See: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/retirement/social-security/worst-states-to-live-on-just-social-security-check/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=3&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check" class="link ">15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check</a> <br> Find: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/retirement/social-security/states-that-receive-most-social-security/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=4&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:10 States That Receive the Most Social Security" class="link ">10 States That Receive the Most Social Security</a></em></strong></p> <p>"Globally, we find that satiation occurs at $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being," said the study's authors in the journal. However, the study also found that the ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000, as reported by Inc.</p> <p>To estimate how much money you might need to be satisfied or happy in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates factored in each state's cost-of-living index and used the $105,000 figure as the "benchmark." The states were ranked from least to most amount of money needed to be happy. GOBankingRates also included unemployment and crime rates for many states for informational purposes.</p> <p>Keep reading to find out how much it takes to be happy in your state. It's important to keep in mind, though, that "happiness" is subjective.</p> <p><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/money/wealth/minimum-salary-to-be-happy-state/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=5&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The cost to live comfortably can vary from person to person." class="link ">The cost to live comfortably can vary from person to person.</a></p> <p><small>Image Credits: SHansche / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$87,465</li> </ul> <p>If you love living in Mississippi, lucky you! The state's low cost of living means you can stretch your paycheck that much farther. And while nearly $90,000 is a lot more than most Mississippians earn in a year, the range the study sets for "emotional well-being" goes as low as about $50,000 a year in the birthplace of the blues.</p> <p><strong><em>POLL:<a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/travel/poll-how-much-do-you-expect-to-spend-on-travel-this-summer-in-total/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=6&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How Much Do You Expect To Spend on Travel This Summer?" class="link "> How Much Do You Expect To Spend on Travel This Summer?</a></em></strong></p> <p><small>Image Credits: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$91,455</li> </ul> <p>Kansas' salary to be happy is nearly $14,000 a year below the rate quoted for North America as a whole, representing a cost of living that's nearly 14% below the national average.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$93,030</li> </ul> <p>Oklahoma's low cost of living is likely going to be even more welcome than usual given the current unemployment rate is 3.5%.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: tobynabors / iStock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$93,240</li> </ul> <p>If you're looking at a figure of $93,240 and thinking it's just not realistic in the Yellowhammer State, you should know that the study's band of incomes allowing for "emotional well-being" runs as low as $53,280.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$93,555</li> </ul> <p>That $93,555 might seem out of reach for many Arkansans, but it's notable that a range of $53,460 to $66,825 would get you to the "emotional well-being" stage described in the Purdue study.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Davel5957 / Getty Images</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$93,870</li> </ul> <p>Not only can Georgians claim to have one of the most attainable levels of income to be happy, they also live in one of the states that's lucky enough to still be showing an unemployment rate below 4%.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / iStock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$94,080</li> </ul> <p>Tennessee's cost of living is 10% below the national average, but its crime rates are higher -- potentially making happiness that much harder to attain. The state sees 5.95 violent crimes and 26.53 property crimes per 1,000 residents.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$94,605</li> </ul> <p>The "life evaluation" stage -- in which you feel comfortable about providing for your basic needs and start considering other, bigger questions -- would come at a more attainable $85,595 in the Show-Me State.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: JByard / iStock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$95,340</li> </ul> <p>Being able to stretch your paycheck farther than most of the rest of the country has got to make life easier for all New Mexicans -- even those making well under $90,000 a year. However, residents' happiness levels could be limited by the high rates of violent and property crime.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Davel5957 / iStock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$95,550</li> </ul> <p>Hoosiers have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, though the unemployment rate has rebounded to 4.1%. Additionally, Indiana has a low crime rate that should help residents manage the crisis just a little easier.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy:</strong> $95,655</li> </ul> <p>Iowans can enjoy lower costs than the nation on the whole as well as much lower crime rates. As such, Hawkeyes earning less than $95,655 a year have plenty of reasons to enjoy life.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy:</strong> $95,970</li> </ul> <p>The Great Lake State is also the great cost of living state for many. However, it has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus and nearly 1 in 5 Michiganders is currently unemployed.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$96,600</li> </ul> <p>At the height of the pandemic, 13.7% of the Buckeye State was unemployed. However, that number has rebounded to 5.4%, hopefully improving the lives of many Ohioans.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$97,230</li> </ul> <p>Residents of the Longhorn State are fond of saying "everything's big in Texas," but that definitely doesn't include prices. The cost of living there is almost 8% below the national average.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$97,545</li> </ul> <p>While the unemployment rate in West Virginians is at 5%, the state does have an especially low rate of property crime going for it. There are just over 15 a year for every 1,000 residents.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$98,070</li> </ul> <p>One thing that likely makes it harder to be happy in Louisiana is that it's has the highest property crime rate of all the states. There are nearly 32 such incidents each year for every 1,000 people living there.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: f11photo / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$98,595</li> </ul> <p>Kentucky's relatively low cost of living is paired with its very low rates of crime. There's just over two violent crimes for every 1,000 Kentuckians each year, and just under 20 property crimes.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$98,595</li> </ul> <p>Nebraska's normally low cost of living is looking even better right now as its unemployment rate continues to lag way behind the rest of the country. Sitting at just 3.0%, it's among the lowest in the country.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Davel5957 / Getty Images</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$99,540</li> </ul> <p>The people of Idaho certainly don't think of $99,000 as small potatoes, but even those earning less than that can enjoy decently low rates of violent crime and property crime in the country.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: vkbhat / Getty Images</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$100,170</li> </ul> <p>Illinois' current unemployment rate hovers north of 7%, suggesting that a lot of people there are currently focused on making ends meet for the present. However, people can still find emotional well being at just $57,240.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$100,275</li> </ul> <p>Wyoming has hardly come through this crisis unscathed; it was at an 8.8% unemployment rate in February. However, that rate has come up to just 5.2% and it has low violent and property crime to offset economic issues.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Davel5957 / iStock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$101,220</li> </ul> <p>North and South Carolina have virtually identical costs of living, so there's no difference in what it takes to be happy between them. However, South Carolinians are victim to far more property crime as 1 of just 4 states with 29 or more such incidents per 1,000 residents.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy:</strong> $101,220</li> </ul> <p>Making $100,000 a year is often considered a long-term goal for many Americans, and that could be reinforced by the conclusions of the Purdue study. North Carolina is among those states where you need to make at least $100,000 a year to be happy, but 30 others similarly call for a six-figure income to be happy.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Davel5957 / iStock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$101,850</li> </ul> <p>Plenty in the Badger State might view a salary of over $100,000 outside of what they can expect from their career, but that doesn't mean they're doomed to a life of being overworked. For a state of "emotional well-being," anywhere from $58,200 to $72,750 will suffice.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: FierceAbin / iStock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$102,480</li> </ul> <p>One of those lucky states where unemployment has remained below 4%, North Dakotans are still looking at a considerable sum to reach happiness as defined by the Purdue study.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: csfotoimages / Getty Images</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$103,530</li> </ul> <p>While that six-figure income might leave some Utahans feeling a little intimidated, it should be noted the state has a lot going for it -- like comparatively low rates of unemployment and violent crime.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: f11photo / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$103,950</li> </ul> <p>South Dakotans can expect an easier time than most of the country when it comes to property crime. The rate of 17.71 crimes per 1,000 residents each year is among the nation's lowest.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: ElsvanderGun / Getty Images</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$105,315</li> </ul> <p>While the cost of living in Montana is higher than the nation as a whole, it might not be felt as hard there at the moment. Montana's unemployment rate is also comfortably low at 3.6%.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$106,050</li> </ul> <p>The Sunshine State is doing pretty well, despite previously high unemployment during the pandemic. Right now, unemployment is at 5.1%.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$106,260</li> </ul> <p>One thing that's likely to help improve the happiness of Minnesotans of all incomes is the relatively low rate of violent and property crime, with rates of just 2.36 and 20.79 per 1,000 residents, respectively.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Mark Herreid- / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$106,365</li> </ul> <p>Virginia boasts the fourth-lowest violent crime rate in the country, and the relative peace of mind that can come with a firm sense of safety is hard to put a price on. However, in terms of cost of living alone, the state's among the costlier of the rest of the country.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$107,520</li> </ul> <p>Arizona is just a tenth of a percent higher than the national average for cost of living, making it a great way to get a sense of costs for the typical American. The state's 6.6% unemployment rate is higher than the rest of the country, but Arizonans can get by on just $61,440 for "emotional well-being."</p> <p><small>Image Credits: dszc / iStock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$110,670</li> </ul> <p>Colorado is higher than the norm both in terms of cost of living and its rate of property crimes per 1,000 residents, but you can still expect to find "emotional well-being" in an income range of $63,240 to $79,050.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: EdgeOfReason / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$108,150</li> </ul> <p>Pennsylvania's economy was hit harder than many others, with an unemployment rate, though lower than its peak of 13.1%, is still higher than others at 6.6%. However, the most recent data on its property crime rate shows them to be among the nation's lowest.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$113,400</li> </ul> <p>Delaware's unemployment rate has rebounded from its peak, down to 5.6%. So, while $113,400 a year likely seemed out of reach for most residents in good times, the slight rebound in employment should be helping.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$113,505</li> </ul> <p>With its strong association with the hospitality industry, Nevada has been hit hardest by the pandemic. It has the nation's highest unemployment rate at 7.7%.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: artisteer / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$114,975</li> </ul> <p>Cost of living is high throughout New England, and New Hampshire is no exception, with residents paying 9.5% more than the national average. But the high cost to live here correlates with the state's safety. New Hampshire has extremely low crime rates -- it's 1 of just 3 states with fewer than 2 violent crimes annually per 1,000 residents.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$118,335</li> </ul> <p>While $118,000 may seem like a lot to achieve, residents here can still find "emotional well-being" in the range of $67,620 to $84,525.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: ferrantraite / iStock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$121,275</li> </ul> <p>The Garden State might have some of the lowest crime rates in the country, but it's also coming at a high cost of living, 15 percent higher than the national average. And that can't be easy to bear right now, with an unemployment rate over 7%.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$122,325</li> </ul> <p>Maine represents the nation's safest state, with just 1.15 violent crimes annually per 1,000 residents. However, living here isn't cheap, with a cost of living that is more than 16% over the national average.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$122,640</li> </ul> <p>Vermont boats a violent crime rate of just above 2 per every 1,000 residents, Vermont also has one of the nation's lowest rate for property crime at 14.24 a year per 1,000 residents.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$125,160</li> </ul> <p>Rhode Island is one more New England state where it costs a lot to get by, but the crime rates are very low. The cost of living is 19.2% higher than the national average, but there are just 2.21 violent crimes and 15.35 property crimes per 1,000 residents each year.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$128,415</li> </ul> <p>While neighboring Rhode Island was hit especially hard by the pandemic Connecticut avoided some of the worst of it. Unemployment there remains below 7.5%.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$131,775</li> </ul> <p>Maryland's unemployment rates are at 6% right now, especially with a cost of living 25.5% higher than the national average. But people can still find happiness here at around $75,300 annual income.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$132,615</li> </ul> <p>The crime rates in Alaska are among the highest in the country. Its violent crime rate is 8.67 a year per 1,000 residents, and its property crime rates is 29.11 a year per 1,000 residents.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Rocky Grimes / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$138,495</li> </ul> <p>The cost of living is more than a full third higher than the national average. So while the unemployment rate is down to 5.2% being out of work there is likely a much more difficult proposition than in other parts of the country.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: zhudifeng / iStock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$139,125</li> </ul> <p>Much like the rest of New England, Massachusetts has a combination of relatively low crime and high costs. The cost of living is 32.5% higher than the national average, but there are only 3.28 violent crimes per 1000 people, and the property crime rate is just 11.80.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$145,845</li> </ul> <p>California's notoriously high cost of living is on display here, with just over $145,000 a year being needed to secure happiness. While California's staggering 16.3% unemployment rate at the height of the pandemic has come down, 7.6% is still among the highest in the nation.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$153,195</li> </ul> <p>The Empire State comes with some empire-sized costs of living, with the average New York resident shelling out 45.9% more than the national average. And with an unemployment rate of 7.6%, times are tough for a lot of New Yorkers right now.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Donald RSwartz / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
<ul> <li><strong>Minimum salary needed to be happy: </strong>$<span><span class="has-inline-color has-black-color">203,070</span></span></li> </ul> <p>The cost of living in Hawaii is just under double that of the rest of the country, making it especially costly to be happy there. You'll need to plan on earning over $200,000 a year to reach that state of bliss in the Aloha State.</p> <p><strong><em>More From GOBankingRates</em></strong></p> <ul> <li><strong><em><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/shopping/items-should-never-dollar-store/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=7&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:10 Dollar Store Items That Aren't Even Worth the Buck" class="link ">10 Dollar Store Items That Aren't Even Worth the Buck</a></em></strong></li> <li><em><strong><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/small-business-spotlight-2022/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=8&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nominate Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured in GOBankingRates' 2022 Small Business Spotlight" class="link ">Nominate Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured in GOBankingRates' 2022 Small Business Spotlight</a></strong></em></li> <li><strong><em><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/top-alternative-investments-1270486/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=9&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 1% Don't Want You to Know About These 5 Investments" class="link ">The 1% Don't Want You to Know About These 5 Investments</a></em></strong></li> <li><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/travel/top-10-best-travel-hacks-to-save-most-money/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=10&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Top 10 Best Travel Hacks To Save the Most Money" class="link "><strong><em>The Top 10 Best Travel Hacks To Save the Most Money</em></strong></a></li> </ul> <p><em><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/author/jrosenfeld/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=11&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jordan Rosenfeld" class="link ">Jordan Rosenfeld</a> and</em> <em><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/author/abova/?utm_campaign=1168594&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=12&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexandria Bova" class="link ">Alexandria Bova</a> contributed to the reporting of this article.</em></p> <p><em><small>Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be "happy" based on income satiation levels identified by Purdue University researchers. Global income satiation levels are the following: $95,000 for "life evaluation" and $60,000-$75,000 for "emotional well-being." In North America, the income satiation level is $105,000 for "life evaluation," according to Purdue. To get a state-by-state breakdown, we factored in each city's cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center: Composite Cost of Living Index Quarter Two of 2021. For supplemental data, GOBankingRates found each state's July 2021 unemployment rate as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and violent and property crime rates (per 1,000 residents) as sourced from NeighborhoodScout.com. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 30, 2021.</small></em></p> <p><small>Image Credits: SergiyN / iStock.com</small></p>

Can money buy happiness? According to a recent Purdue study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, income can correlate with emotional well-being and life satisfaction. See: 15 Worst States...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Minus suspended Kane, relaxed Oilers facing elimination: 'No pressure on our end'

    EDMONTON — Zach Hyman was up big in a playoff series last spring. Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens know what happened next. Duncan Keith, meanwhile, and his Chicago Blackhawks were down 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks back in 2011 before triumphing in a trio of must-wins to force Game 7. At the tail end of their first seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, both men know the climb their current team faces is a daunting one. The Colorado Avalanche have captured the first three games

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Minus suspended Kane, relaxed Oilers facing elimination: 'No pressure on our end'

    EDMONTON — Zach Hyman was up big in a playoff series last spring. Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens know what happened next. Duncan Keith, meanwhile, and his Chicago Blackhawks were down 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks back in 2011 before triumphing in a trio of must-wins to force Game 7. At the tail end of their first seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, both men know the climb their current team faces is a daunting one. The Colorado Avalanche have captured the first three games

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to

  • Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute

    VANCOUVER — Canada's men's soccer team refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match on Sunday against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body. Canada Soccer confirmed the match, scheduled for B.C. Place in Vancouver, was cancelled less than two hours before kickoff. Hundreds of disappointed fans dressed in red and white uniforms lingered outside the stadium after the news broke. The Canadian players issued a statement Sunday afternoon sayi

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Avalanche down Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 stranglehold on Western Conference final

    EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard's bullet shot on a power play with under eight minutes to go in regulation clanked off Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz's right post. Eleven seconds later, the Oilers defenceman was picking himself up off the ice, outmuscled by J.T. Compher at Edmonton's blue line after the Colorado centre exited the penalty box before sneaking an innocent-looking shot through Mike Smith's pads. The Oilers were close Saturday night — a lot closer than they've been all series. They're

  • Gausman and defence struggle early as Blue Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman judged the rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins as his worst outing of the season. Gausman (5-4) surrendered nine hits and five runs (three earned), a walk and struck out three in an 8-6 loss that allowed the Twins (32-24) to take two of three in the weekend set against the Blue Jays (31-21) on Sunday. The first-year Toronto righty lasted only 3 ⅔ innings. It was the first time in his 11 starts he didn't make it to the fifth inning. In the first two

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Elks acquire Collins, Ivey from Argos in exchange for sixth-round pick in 2023

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have acquired defensive back Jalen Collins and linebacker Martez Ivey from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. Ivey made his CFL debut with the Argos last season, suiting up for one regular-season game against the Elks, before starting at right tackle for Toronto in the Eastern final against Hamilton. The Apopka, Fla., native previously spent time in NFL training camps with the Carolina Panthers (2021) and New England Patri

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Palat scores late, Lightning beat Rangers 3-2 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds left and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday to cut their deficit in the Eastern Conference finals to 2-1. Palat’s goal, off a nifty pass from Nikita Kucherov, capped a comeback that began after Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals in a span of just over two minutes in the second period to put the Rangers up 2-0. Facing the prospect of falling behind 3-0

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • Avalanche have unlocked new level of postseason resolve

    Colorado has dealt with its share of adversity throughout the playoffs, but nothing it hasn't been able to overcome.