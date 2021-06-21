The Minimalist Home and Kitchen Edit for Amazon Prime Day 2021
- 1/28
Cacala Turkish bath towel
- 2/28
Miroco gooseneck electric kettle
- 3/28
Midea SmartCool portable air conditioner
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/28
KitchenAid birch chopping block
- 5/28
Fellow Ode electric coffee grinder
- 6/28
Bayka French press coffee maker
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/28
Bruntmor enameled cast-iron braiser pan
- 8/28
Coconut & Sambal: Recipes From My Indonesian Kitchen, by Lara Lee
- 9/28
Mishcdea rice cooker
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/28
Dalstrong Shogun Series 7” chef’s knife
- 11/28
Hauswirt 26-quart air fryer oven
- 12/28
Bayco glass food storage containers, set of 8
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/28
Yasaman organic hojicha green tea
- 14/28
SodaStream Fizzi sparkling water maker bundle
- 15/28
Kootek silicone ice cube trays, set of 4
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/28
Serwall modern Adirondack chair
- 17/28
The Kinfolk Garden: How to Live with Nature, by John Burns
- 18/28
Patio Watcher 2-person hammock
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/28
Cambond small wire baskets, set of 6
- 20/28
Tegance cotton rope storage basket with lid
- 21/28
Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day basil laundry detergent, set of 2
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/28
Wedama glass spray bottle, set of 2
- 23/28
Circadian Optics Lampu light therapy lamp
- 24/28
Fellow Atmos large vacuum canister
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/28
WhatsBedding natural goose down feather pillows, set of 2
- 26/28
Metene body brush set
- 27/28
Miatone waterproof wireless speaker
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/28
OutdoorMaster striped beach umbrella
Laura Regensdorf
Here is your guide to streamlined essentials, from sleek coffee tools and appliances to chic ways to kit out the backyard.
Originally Appeared on Vanity Fair