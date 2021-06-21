The Minimalist Home and Kitchen Edit for Amazon Prime Day 2021

    1/28

    Cacala Turkish bath towel

    2/28

    Miroco gooseneck electric kettle

    3/28

    Midea SmartCool portable air conditioner

    4/28

    KitchenAid birch chopping block

    5/28

    Fellow Ode electric coffee grinder

    6/28

    Bayka French press coffee maker

    7/28

    Bruntmor enameled cast-iron braiser pan

    8/28

    Coconut & Sambal: Recipes From My Indonesian Kitchen, by Lara Lee

    9/28

    Mishcdea rice cooker

    10/28

    Dalstrong Shogun Series 7” chef’s knife

    11/28

    Hauswirt 26-quart air fryer oven

    12/28

    Bayco glass food storage containers, set of 8

    13/28

    Yasaman organic hojicha green tea

    14/28

    SodaStream Fizzi sparkling water maker bundle

    15/28

    Kootek silicone ice cube trays, set of 4

    16/28

    Serwall modern Adirondack chair

    17/28

    The Kinfolk Garden: How to Live with Nature, by John Burns

    18/28

    Patio Watcher 2-person hammock

    19/28

    Cambond small wire baskets, set of 6

    20/28

    Tegance cotton rope storage basket with lid

    21/28

    Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day basil laundry detergent, set of 2

    22/28

    Wedama glass spray bottle, set of 2

    23/28

    Circadian Optics Lampu light therapy lamp

    24/28

    Fellow Atmos large vacuum canister

    25/28

    WhatsBedding natural goose down feather pillows, set of 2

    26/28

    Metene body brush set

    27/28

    Miatone waterproof wireless speaker

    28/28

    OutdoorMaster striped beach umbrella

Laura Regensdorf

Here is your guide to streamlined essentials, from sleek coffee tools and appliances to chic ways to kit out the backyard.

Originally Appeared on Vanity Fair

