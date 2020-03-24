In Honor of The Office 's 15th Anniversary, The Cutest Photos of Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak

The pair, who played onscreen, on-and-off couple Kelly and Ryan, dated on and off for a few years between 2004 and 2007, before ultimately calling it quits.

Novak told Vulture in 2012, "No one, including us, ever really knew, 'Is this dating? Is this not dating?' We were never really dating, we were never really not dating. We didn't know. No one knew. All you'd know for sure was that you'd always find one of us next to the other, even if we weren't getting along."