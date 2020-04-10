Milk Makeup Is Donating All Proceeds To New Yorkers Impacted By COVID-19

Milk Makeup Is Donating All Proceeds To New Yorkers Impacted By COVID-19ElleApril 10, 2020, 2:42 p.m. UTCThe event is for one day only—here's what we're buying.From ELLEMilk Makeup Is Donating All Proceeds To New Yorkers Impacted By COVID-19Today is the day to shop your favorite Milk Makeup products. In response to the global pandemic for one day only, April 10th, Milk Makeup is joining forces with fellow New York-bred group Wu-Tang Clan to donate 100 percent of proceeds from sales to the New York City COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. This charitable act joins the brand's other donation of $250,000 worth of Milk Makeup products to healthcare workers on the frontline."This city means everything us. We want to be the epicenter of creativity and expression—Not this Pandemic," Milk Makeup co-founder Mazdack Rassi posted on Instagram. "Ever since we started our studios here NYC 23 years ago, we've constantly praised our roots: downtown New York City and the incredible, eclectic, ever-evolving community that comes with it. Now, it's time to give back." So if you've been eyeing the brand's cult-favorite Hydrogrip Primer or Milk Moisturizer, there's no better time than now to add to cart. Below, shop our Milk Makeup must-haves. And if you miss the day of donation, you can still donate directly to the NYC COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. 1) Hydro Grip PrimerMilk Makeupmilkmakeup.com$30.00Shop Now"Every once in a while, there comes a product that evolves from a newbie on the market to a beauty bag staple. LA Pro Girl Concealer. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara. ABH Brow Wiz. And more recently, Milk Makeup’s Hydrogrip Primer. You seriously feel the “grip” from the moment you swipe the product across your face, so you know your makeup is staying put. Plus, its formulated with prickly pear cactus extract and aloe water to hydrate the skin. Skincare and makeup, what more could you ask for?" — Nerisha Penrose, Assistant Editor 2) Kush High Volume MascaraMilk Makeupmilkmakeup.com$24.00Shop Now"I’ve sung the praises of Milk Makeup Kush Mascara once before and I’m still singing the same tune. I feel good wiggling this mascara through my little eyelashes because it conditions each hair with hemp-derived cannabis seed oil and the tree-shaped brush wakes up my tired eyes." — NPScroll to continue with contentAd3) Blur Liquid Matte FoundationMilk Makeup milkmakeup.com$40.00Shop Now"The only thing I ask of foundations is to make me look awake and even-toned while covering my many dark spots. Milk Makeup's Blur Liquid Matte Foundation does it all. Perfect for those who want a subtle enhancement and flawless coverage—your $40 won't go to waste." — NP4) KUSH Fiber Brow GelMilk Makeup milkmakeup.com$20.00Shop Now"I've been using this brow gel for all my important Zoom meetings and it has not failed me once. The gel is flexible enough to move with my brows not glue them down to my head and it never flakes or rubs during the day. I get a lot of compliments on my brow game and I owe it all to KUSH fiber brow gel."— Chloe Hall, Beauty Director 5) Tattoo StampMilk Makeup milkmakeup.com$12.00Shop Now"Festival season might be cancelled but that doesn't mean you can't experiment with a few facial tattoos while you're staying inside. I love adding this fun tattoo stamp details when I want to feel like I'm on the Christian Siriano runway even though I'm just in my living room. Again, it's a nice surprise for my FaceTime dates as well. Very E-girl." — CH 6) Lip + CheekDetailsmilkmakeup.com$28.00Shop Now"Who doesn't love a two-for-one deal? Every morning in the summer I swipe it onto my lips and cheeks and I'm out the door in a pinch with the perfect natural flush. Did I just return from a beach vacation or is this the Milk Lip + Cheek stick? Nobody knows the truth but us." — CH