Miley Cyrus Rocks Out in Las Vegas, Plus Sienna Miller, Kurt Russell, and More

  • <p>Miley Cyrus headlines the Fourth of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.</p>
    1/106

    Rockin' in the U.S.A.

    Miley Cyrus headlines the Fourth of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

  • <p>Sienna Miller and FKA Twigs, both wearing Ralph Laren, attend the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon.</p>
    2/106

    Stylish Duo

    Sienna Miller and FKA Twigs, both wearing Ralph Laren, attend the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon.

  • <p>Prince William thanks band members while hosting the NHS Big Tea garden party to commemorate the NHS' 73rd birthday at London's Buckingham Palace on Monday.</p>
    3/106

    Feeling the Music

    Prince William thanks band members while hosting the NHS Big Tea garden party to commemorate the NHS' 73rd birthday at London's Buckingham Palace on Monday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn spend time together in Saint Tropez on Monday.</p>
    4/106

    Together Forever

    Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn spend time together in Saint Tropez on Monday.

  • <p>Jessica Chastain and Ellen von Unwerth cozy up for a selfie while attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.</p>
    5/106

    Sweet Snuggles

    Jessica Chastain and Ellen von Unwerth cozy up for a selfie while attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

  • <p>Dakota Johnson gets into character for Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic book <em>Persuasion </em>on the Royal Crescent in Bath, England.</p>
    6/106

    Bath Time

    Dakota Johnson gets into character for Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic book Persuasion on the Royal Crescent in Bath, England.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Brody Jenner and DJ/music producer Devin Lucien enjoy a "champagne bubble bath" at the grand opening of Gatsby's in Las Vegas.</p>
    7/106

    Champagne Bubble Bath

    Brody Jenner and DJ/music producer Devin Lucien enjoy a "champagne bubble bath" at the grand opening of Gatsby's in Las Vegas.

  • <p>Bella Hadid rocks Westwood as she walks out of her hotel in Paris, France.</p>
    8/106

    Je T'aime, Paris

    Bella Hadid rocks Westwood as she walks out of her hotel in Paris, France.

  • <p>Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett treat themselves to some iced coffee after doing a workout together in Los Angeles.</p>
    9/106

    Wanda All Along

    Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett treat themselves to some iced coffee after doing a workout together in Los Angeles.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Nicky Hilton enjoys a family trip to Rome while shopping with mom Kathy Hilton before joining dad Richard Hilton for lunch.</p>
    10/106

    Roman Holiday

    Nicky Hilton enjoys a family trip to Rome while shopping with mom Kathy Hilton before joining dad Richard Hilton for lunch.

  • <p>Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor make their first public outing as a couple cheering on Wimbledon.</p>
    11/106

    Tennis Doubles

    Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor make their first public outing as a couple cheering on Wimbledon.

  • 12/106

    Miley Cyrus Rocks Out in Las Vegas, Plus Sienna Miller, Kurt Russell, and More

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kendall Jenner shines in a metallic blue jacket for a photo shoot in Saint-Tropez.</p>
    13/106

    Model Behavior

    Kendall Jenner shines in a metallic blue jacket for a photo shoot in Saint-Tropez.

  • <p>Kate Middleton removes her sunglasses to get a good look at the Wimbledon players in London, England.</p>
    14/106

    Aced It!

    Kate Middleton removes her sunglasses to get a good look at the Wimbledon players in London, England.

  • <p>Adam Levine sprints through Miami during a workout on July 2.</p>
    15/106

    On the Run

    Adam Levine sprints through Miami during a workout on July 2.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Lady Gaga takes glam to the next level with her patterned blouse with oversized sleeves on July 2 in N.Y.C.</p>
    16/106

    Fierce Fashion

    Lady Gaga takes glam to the next level with her patterned blouse with oversized sleeves on July 2 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Tessa Thompson rocks a head scarf and mask while out in Hollywood on July 2.</p>
    17/106

    Under Wraps

    Tessa Thompson rocks a head scarf and mask while out in Hollywood on July 2.

  • <p>Zoey Deutch steps out in L.A. in a flannel and leggings on July 2.</p>
    18/106

    Out & About

    Zoey Deutch steps out in L.A. in a flannel and leggings on July 2.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Wilmer Valderrama takes the stage during the Naval Station San Diego stop with United Service Organizations and the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten to visit military installations around the country on June 29.</p>
    19/106

    On the Mic

    Wilmer Valderrama takes the stage during the Naval Station San Diego stop with United Service Organizations and the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten to visit military installations around the country on June 29.

  • <p>Lady Gaga wears a gorgeous white gown and waves to fans while out in midtown N.Y.C. on July 1.</p>
    20/106

    She's Beauty, She's Grace

    Lady Gaga wears a gorgeous white gown and waves to fans while out in midtown N.Y.C. on July 1.

  • <p>Lizzo signs autographs and takes photos with fans outside of Craig's in West Hollywood on July 1.</p>
    21/106

    Fan Favorite

    Lizzo signs autographs and takes photos with fans outside of Craig's in West Hollywood on July 1.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Justin and Hailey Bieber hold hands while out in Mykonos, Greece on June 29.</p>
    22/106

    Vacation Mode

    Justin and Hailey Bieber hold hands while out in Mykonos, Greece on June 29.

  • <p>Queen Elizabeth II visits the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle on June 2 in Windsor, England.</p>
    23/106

    All Smiles

    Queen Elizabeth II visits the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle on June 2 in Windsor, England.

  • <p>Ciara and Russell Wilson cuddle up while enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, Italy on July 1.</p>
    24/106

    Dreamy Date

    Ciara and Russell Wilson cuddle up while enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, Italy on July 1.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Alicia Vikander attends the Haute-Joaillerie dinner at La Vigie Restaurant on July 1 in Monaco.</p>
    25/106

    Fine Dining

    Alicia Vikander attends the Haute-Joaillerie dinner at La Vigie Restaurant on July 1 in Monaco.

  • <p>Rita Ora steps out wearing a floral dress and fuzzy sandals in West Hollywood on July 1.</p>
    26/106

    Summer Style

    Rita Ora steps out wearing a floral dress and fuzzy sandals in West Hollywood on July 1.

  • <p>Sebastian Stan transforms into Tommy Lee while playing the drums on the set of <em>Pam and Tommy</em> on June 30.</p>
    27/106

    Total Transformation

    Sebastian Stan transforms into Tommy Lee while playing the drums on the set of Pam and Tommy on June 30.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A$AP Rocky rocks a white tee, jeans and sneakers while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.</p>
    28/106

    Keeping It Casual

    A$AP Rocky rocks a white tee, jeans and sneakers while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.

  • <p>Nina West and Kristin Chenoweth pose at Stars in the House to celebrate $1 million raised for The Actor's Fund at Asylum in N.Y.C. on June 30.</p>
    29/106

    Queens Unite

    Nina West and Kristin Chenoweth pose at Stars in the House to celebrate $1 million raised for The Actor's Fund at Asylum in N.Y.C. on June 30.

  • <p>Ciara and Russell Wilson walk arm-in-arm to dinner while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.</p>
    30/106

    Dinner Date

    Ciara and Russell Wilson walk arm-in-arm to dinner while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Vin Diesel shows love at game 6 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center in L.A. on June 30.</p>
    31/106

    Lots of Love

    Vin Diesel shows love at game 6 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center in L.A. on June 30.

  • <p>Chris Pratt arrives at the premiere of Amazon's <em>The Tomorrow War</em> at Banc of California Stadium on June 30 in L.A. The theatrical military convoy will be traveling throughout L.A. and Huntington Beach July 2-4 with a sedated White Spike alien specimen from the film.</p>
    32/106

    Star Spotlight

    Chris Pratt arrives at the premiere of Amazon's The Tomorrow War at Banc of California Stadium on June 30 in L.A. The theatrical military convoy will be traveling throughout L.A. and Huntington Beach July 2-4 with a sedated White Spike alien specimen from the film.

  • <p>Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith and Whitney Peak share a smooch ahead of the N.Y.C. premiere of Warner Bros. Television's <em>Gossip Girl</em>, which debuts on July 8 on HBO Max.</p>
    33/106

    Big Kiss

    Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith and Whitney Peak share a smooch ahead of the N.Y.C. premiere of Warner Bros. Television's Gossip Girl, which debuts on July 8 on HBO Max.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Angèle and Rosalía pose at the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.</p>
    34/106

    Fashion Fans

    Angèle and Rosalía pose at the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.

  • <p>Yvonne Strahovski is beaming with her beautiful baby bump at the premiere of <em>The Tomorrow War</em> at Banc of California Stadium in L.A. on June 30.</p>
    35/106

    Bumpin' Beauty

    Yvonne Strahovski is beaming with her beautiful baby bump at the premiere of The Tomorrow War at Banc of California Stadium in L.A. on June 30.

  • <p>Quentin Tarantino visits SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on June 30 in L.A.</p>
    36/106

    Radio Rendezvous

    Quentin Tarantino visits SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on June 30 in L.A.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Lady Gaga is seen leaving the Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on June 30.</p>
    37/106

    Effortless Elegance

    Lady Gaga is seen leaving the Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on June 30.

  • <p>Gabrielle Union and Lala Anthony embrace on the set of <em>The Perfect Find</em> on June 29 in Newark, New Jersey.</p>
    38/106

    Fun on Set

    Gabrielle Union and Lala Anthony embrace on the set of The Perfect Find on June 29 in Newark, New Jersey.

  • <p>Bella Hadid attends the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.</p>
    39/106

    Model Behavior

    Bella Hadid attends the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kim Kardashian wears a floral silk dress paired with strappy heels and a hat while heading to dinner in Rome on June 29.</p>
    40/106

    When in Rome

    Kim Kardashian wears a floral silk dress paired with strappy heels and a hat while heading to dinner in Rome on June 29.

  • <p>David Beckham and son Romeo get into the game at the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany on June 29 at Wembley Stadium in London.</p>
    41/106

    Game Time

    David Beckham and son Romeo get into the game at the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany on June 29 at Wembley Stadium in London.

  • <p>Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a yellow gown at the L.A. special screening of A24's <em>Zola</em> on June 29.</p>
    42/106

    Gorgeous Glam

    Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a yellow gown at the L.A. special screening of A24's Zola on June 29.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Coco Gauff owns the court during her first round match at Wimbledon on June 29 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.</p>
    43/106

    Wimbledon Win

    Coco Gauff owns the court during her first round match at Wimbledon on June 29 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

  • <p>Dakota Johnson is seen in costume as she films Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's novel <em>Persuasion</em>. </p>
    44/106

    Seen on Set

    Dakota Johnson is seen in costume as she films Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Persuasion.

  • <p>LeBron James and his sons Bryce and Bronny attend <em>Space Jam: A New Legacy</em> Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain on June 29 in Valencia, California.</p>
    45/106

    Family Affair

    LeBron James and his sons Bryce and Bronny attend Space Jam: A New Legacy Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain on June 29 in Valencia, California.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Also at <em>Space Jam: A New Legacy</em> Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Tiffany Haddish poses with Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny.</p>
    46/106

    <i>Space Jam</i> Squad

    Also at Space Jam: A New Legacy Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Tiffany Haddish poses with Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny.

  • <p>Lisa Vanderpump celebrates her dog Schnooky's birthday at a See You Next Tuesday pride event in L.A. on June 29. </p>
    47/106

    Birthday Pup

    Lisa Vanderpump celebrates her dog Schnooky's birthday at a See You Next Tuesday pride event in L.A. on June 29.

  • <p>50 Cent poses at the Branson Cognac booth during day 2 of the 35th Annual Nightclub & Bar Show and World Tea Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 29.</p>
    48/106

    Cue the Cognac

    50 Cent poses at the Branson Cognac booth during day 2 of the 35th Annual Nightclub & Bar Show and World Tea Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 29.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Olivia Culpo steps out in a sports bra and leggings on June 29 in L.A.</p>
    49/106

    Workout Ready

    Olivia Culpo steps out in a sports bra and leggings on June 29 in L.A.

  • <p>Florence Pugh strikes a pose on the red carpet for <em>Black Widow </em>in London on June 29. </p>
    50/106

    Black Widow, Baby

    Florence Pugh strikes a pose on the red carpet for Black Widow in London on June 29.

  • <p>Director Spike Lee steps out in Paris on June 29. </p>
    51/106

    Number One

    Director Spike Lee steps out in Paris on June 29.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Daniel Craig is spotted on the set of <em>Knives Out 2 </em>on June 29 in Greece.</p>
    52/106

    The Knives? They're Out!

    Daniel Craig is spotted on the set of Knives Out 2 on June 29 in Greece.

  • <p>Vanessa Hudgens rocks a bright orange look while out and about in L.A. on June 29. </p>
    53/106

    Orange You Glad?

    Vanessa Hudgens rocks a bright orange look while out and about in L.A. on June 29.

  • <p>Rihanna looks stunning in a lime green top and black skirt outside of The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on June 28.</p>
    54/106

    Fierce Fit

    Rihanna looks stunning in a lime green top and black skirt outside of The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on June 28.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jon Hamm is seen on the set of the '08s comedy <em>Fletch</em> reboot in Boston on June 28.</p>
    55/106

    First Look

    Jon Hamm is seen on the set of the '08s comedy Fletch reboot in Boston on June 28.

  • <p>Nicola Coughlan poses in evian's VIP suite during day two of Wimbledon in London on June 29.</p>
    56/106

    Wimbledon Ready

    Nicola Coughlan poses in evian's VIP suite during day two of Wimbledon in London on June 29.

  • <p>Sarah Paulson is unrecognizable as Linda Tripp on the set of <em>American Crime Story: Impeachment</em> in downtown L.A. on June 27.</p>
    57/106

    Total Transformation

    Sarah Paulson is unrecognizable as Linda Tripp on the set of American Crime Story: Impeachment in downtown L.A. on June 27.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Joel and Benji Madden grab drinks to go while out in Beverly Hills on June 28.</p>
    58/106

    On the Move

    Joel and Benji Madden grab drinks to go while out in Beverly Hills on June 28.

  • <p>Kaia Gerber is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show at the New York Public Library on June 28 in N.Y.C.</p>
    59/106

    City Style

    Kaia Gerber is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show at the New York Public Library on June 28 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Sadie Sink attends the L.A. premiere of<em> Fear Street Part 1: 1994</em> on June 28.</p>
    60/106

    Freight Night

    Sadie Sink attends the L.A. premiere of Fear Street Part 1: 1994 on June 28.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Michael Gandolfini steps out in downtown N.Y.C. on June 28.</p>
    61/106

    City Stroll

    Michael Gandolfini steps out in downtown N.Y.C. on June 28.

  • <p>Katja Herbers guest stars on <em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> on June 28 in N.Y.C.</p>
    62/106

    Couchside Chat

    Katja Herbers guest stars on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on June 28 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>A casual Kim Kardashian heads out of a restaurant in Rome on June 28.</p>
    63/106

    Roman Holiday

    A casual Kim Kardashian heads out of a restaurant in Rome on June 28.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Owen Wilson is almost unrecognizable while taking his bike for a spin in New York City on June 28.</p>
    64/106

    Wheely Fun Day

    Owen Wilson is almost unrecognizable while taking his bike for a spin in New York City on June 28.

  • <p>Gigi Hadid gives a peace sign to photographers on June 28 while arriving to the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show at the New York Public Library.</p>
    65/106

    Fashion First

    Gigi Hadid gives a peace sign to photographers on June 28 while arriving to the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show at the New York Public Library.

  • <p>Ashley Benson stands out on June 28 while heading to dinner in West Hollywood.</p>
    66/106

    Shine On

    Ashley Benson stands out on June 28 while heading to dinner in West Hollywood.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Megan Thee Stallion shows off her BET Award for best female hip hop artist in L.A. on June 27. </p>
    67/106

    Winner, Winner

    Megan Thee Stallion shows off her BET Award for best female hip hop artist in L.A. on June 27.

  • <p>Lil Nas X performs onstage at the BET Awards on June 27. </p>
    68/106

    Golden Boy

    Lil Nas X performs onstage at the BET Awards on June 27.

  • <p>Leslie Jordan and Lady Bunny join Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27. </p>
    69/106

    Show Some Pride

    Leslie Jordan and Lady Bunny join Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Colin Farrell goes for a run in sunny L.A. on June 26. </p>
    70/106

    Run, Colin, Run

    Colin Farrell goes for a run in sunny L.A. on June 26.

  • <p><em>Rutherford Falls </em>co-creators Ed Helms and Sierra Teller attend a photo call for an event at The Autry Museum of in L.A. on June 26. </p>
    71/106

    All Smiles

    Rutherford Falls co-creators Ed Helms and Sierra Teller attend a photo call for an event at The Autry Museum of in L.A. on June 26.

  • <p>Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks step out for groceries in Byron Bay, Australia on June 27. </p>
    72/106

    Out and About

    Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks step out for groceries in Byron Bay, Australia on June 27.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Ian Somerhalder gives Nikki Reed a smooch while attending Maison de Mode's Sustainable Style Awards on June 26 in West Hollywood, where guests sipped on specialty Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktails.</p>
    73/106

    Red Carpet Date Night

    Ian Somerhalder gives Nikki Reed a smooch while attending Maison de Mode's Sustainable Style Awards on June 26 in West Hollywood, where guests sipped on specialty Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktails.

  • <p>Rita Ora sports a sheer sequined dress while frolicking through the ocean on June 27 in Malibu for her new music video. </p>
    74/106

    Splashing Around

    Rita Ora sports a sheer sequined dress while frolicking through the ocean on June 27 in Malibu for her new music video.

  • <p>Tyler Cameron experiences zero-gravity at the launch of Dr. Pepper Zero. </p>
    75/106

    Floating Through Space

    Tyler Cameron experiences zero-gravity at the launch of Dr. Pepper Zero.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Fernanda Rocha share a hug in L.A. on June 27. </p>
    76/106

    Hug It Out

    Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Fernanda Rocha share a hug in L.A. on June 27.

  • <p>Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby stand out at Cartier Queen's Cup Polo 2021 in Egham, England.</p>
    77/106

    Queen of the Cup

    Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby stand out at Cartier Queen's Cup Polo 2021 in Egham, England.

  • <p>Lizzo makes a fashion statement in a Leonardo da Vinci-inspired look at Catch in Los Angeles.</p>
    78/106

    Mona Lizzo

    Lizzo makes a fashion statement in a Leonardo da Vinci-inspired look at Catch in Los Angeles.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kate Beckinsale and Charlize Theron pose together at CTAOP's Night Out in Los Angeles.</p>
    79/106

    Prom?

    Kate Beckinsale and Charlize Theron pose together at CTAOP's Night Out in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Priyanka Chopra makes a colorful statement at the opening of her new Indian restaurant Sona in New York.</p>
    80/106

    Actress Slash Restaurateur

    Priyanka Chopra makes a colorful statement at the opening of her new Indian restaurant Sona in New York.

  • <p>Swizz Beatz and D-Nice put the finishing touches on their looks for the 5th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch in Beverly Hills.</p>
    81/106

    Nice Beatz

    Swizz Beatz and D-Nice put the finishing touches on their looks for the 5th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch in Beverly Hills.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa share the stage on opening night of <em>Springsteen on Broadway</em> in New York City.</p>
    82/106

    Jersey Guy and Girl

    Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa share the stage on opening night of Springsteen on Broadway in New York City.

  • <p>Bella Hadid is all smiles at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.</p>
    83/106

    Just Deserts

    Bella Hadid is all smiles at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

  • <p>Cynthia Erivo has fun on a run in her colorful workout gear in West Hollywood.</p>
    84/106

    Runner's High

    Cynthia Erivo has fun on a run in her colorful workout gear in West Hollywood.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Cynthia Nixon and NYFW designer Jonathan Simkhai celebrate Pride at a dinner for True Colors United in the Hamptons.</p>
    85/106

    True Colors

    Cynthia Nixon and NYFW designer Jonathan Simkhai celebrate Pride at a dinner for True Colors United in the Hamptons.

  • <p>Simone Biles nails her floor routine during Day 1 of the Women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Trials in St. Louis.</p>
    86/106

    Greatest of All Time

    Simone Biles nails her floor routine during Day 1 of the Women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Trials in St. Louis.

  • <p>Lorena Rae enjoys a romantic stroll with her boyfriend in St. Tropez.</p>
    87/106

    Model Couple

    Lorena Rae enjoys a romantic stroll with her boyfriend in St. Tropez.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kendall Jenner accessorizes her leather outfit with a blue feather boa while on her way to the Flamingo hotel in Las Vegas on June 25.</p>
    88/106

    Sin City Nights

    Kendall Jenner accessorizes her leather outfit with a blue feather boa while on her way to the Flamingo hotel in Las Vegas on June 25.

  • <p>H.E.R. performs on the <em>Today</em> show on June 25 at Rockefeller Plaza in N.Y.C.</p>
    89/106

    Beauty in Blue

    H.E.R. performs on the Today show on June 25 at Rockefeller Plaza in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Mackenzie Davis is seen for the first time on the set of the new HBO Max series <em>Station Eleven</em> in Toronto on June 24.</p>
    90/106

    First Look

    Mackenzie Davis is seen for the first time on the set of the new HBO Max series Station Eleven in Toronto on June 24.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper strike matching poses at The Standard High Line's New York Pride Kick-Off Party on June 24 in N.Y.C. </p>
    91/106

    Best Buds

    Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper strike matching poses at The Standard High Line's New York Pride Kick-Off Party on June 24 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Paris Hilton DJs at the Resorts World Las Vegas Grand Opening on June 24. </p>
    92/106

    Party Time

    Paris Hilton DJs at the Resorts World Las Vegas Grand Opening on June 24.

  • <p>Chris Pratt arrives at <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </i>on June 24 in Hollywood. </p>
    93/106

    Talk Show Time

    Chris Pratt arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 24 in Hollywood.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian hold hands as they arrive at the Galore x PrettyLittleThing the Youth Issue party hosted by Atiana De La Hoya in West Hollywood on June 24. </p>
    94/106

    Night on the Town

    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian hold hands as they arrive at the Galore x PrettyLittleThing the Youth Issue party hosted by Atiana De La Hoya in West Hollywood on June 24.

  • <p>Rachel Brosnahan is dressed for winter while filming an episode of <i>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel </i>on June 24 in N.Y.C. </p>
    95/106

    Snow Angel

    Rachel Brosnahan is dressed for winter while filming an episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 24 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Josh O'Connor looks dapper at the Bvlgari Magnifica Gala at Spencer House on June 24 in London. </p>
    96/106

    Suited Up

    Josh O'Connor looks dapper at the Bvlgari Magnifica Gala at Spencer House on June 24 in London.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>John Hamm plays a round of Egg Russian Roulette with host Jimmy Fallon on the June 24 episode of <i>The Tonight Show</i> in N.Y.C. </p>
    97/106

    Egg-Cellent Guest

    John Hamm plays a round of Egg Russian Roulette with host Jimmy Fallon on the June 24 episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg sit back and relax at the Diesel event at the TWA Hotel on June 24 in N.Y.C. </p>
    98/106

    Ready for Takeoff

    Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg sit back and relax at the Diesel event at the TWA Hotel on June 24 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Doja Cat celebrates the release of her third studio LP, <i>Planet Her</i>, with Ketel One Botanical, Don Julio 70 and Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker on June 25 in L.A. </p>
    99/106

    Raise Your Glass

    Doja Cat celebrates the release of her third studio LP, Planet Her, with Ketel One Botanical, Don Julio 70 and Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker on June 25 in L.A.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Ebony Williams, AnnaLynne McCord and Lewis Alexander pose together at Alice + Olivia's Prom Celebration for Pride at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, on June 24, where guests sipped Casamigos cocktails.</p>
    100/106

    A Leg Up

    Ebony Williams, AnnaLynne McCord and Lewis Alexander pose together at Alice + Olivia's Prom Celebration for Pride at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, on June 24, where guests sipped Casamigos cocktails.

  • <p>Russell Wilson and Ciara are joined by kids Future, Sienna and Win at their 3Brand at Rookie USA Flagship launch on June 24 in N.Y.C. </p>
    101/106

    Family Affair

    Russell Wilson and Ciara are joined by kids Future, Sienna and Win at their 3Brand at Rookie USA Flagship launch on June 24 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Tilda Swinton wears an original costume for Pier Paolo Pasolini's film <em>Decameron</em> during the Embodying Pasolini press conference at the Mattatoio on June 24 in Rome.</p>
    102/106

    Grand Entrance

    Tilda Swinton wears an original costume for Pier Paolo Pasolini's film Decameron during the Embodying Pasolini press conference at the Mattatoio on June 24 in Rome.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Bella Hadid leaves the George V hotel to head to Kith boutique in Paris on June 24.</p>
    103/106

    Paris Plans

    Bella Hadid leaves the George V hotel to head to Kith boutique in Paris on June 24.

  • <p>Becky G holds a private launch event in L.A. for her beauty brand Treslúce Beauty, a brand that creates, celebrates and supports Latinx heritage and culture.</p>
    104/106

    Beauty Launch

    Becky G holds a private launch event in L.A. for her beauty brand Treslúce Beauty, a brand that creates, celebrates and supports Latinx heritage and culture.

  • <p>Mary J. Blige dazzles in a metallic dress at the premiere of her documentary <i>My Life</i> on June 23 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.</p>
    105/106

    'Life' Outtake

    Mary J. Blige dazzles in a metallic dress at the premiere of her documentary My Life on June 23 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kathy Hilton takes in the view from The Empire State Building on June 23 in N.Y.C.</p>
    106/106

    Playing Tourist

    Kathy Hilton takes in the view from The Empire State Building on June 23 in N.Y.C.

<p>Miley Cyrus headlines the Fourth of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.</p>
<p>Sienna Miller and FKA Twigs, both wearing Ralph Laren, attend the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon.</p>
<p>Prince William thanks band members while hosting the NHS Big Tea garden party to commemorate the NHS' 73rd birthday at London's Buckingham Palace on Monday.</p>
<p>Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn spend time together in Saint Tropez on Monday.</p>
<p>Jessica Chastain and Ellen von Unwerth cozy up for a selfie while attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.</p>
<p>Dakota Johnson gets into character for Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic book <em>Persuasion </em>on the Royal Crescent in Bath, England.</p>
<p>Brody Jenner and DJ/music producer Devin Lucien enjoy a "champagne bubble bath" at the grand opening of Gatsby's in Las Vegas.</p>
<p>Bella Hadid rocks Westwood as she walks out of her hotel in Paris, France.</p>
<p>Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett treat themselves to some iced coffee after doing a workout together in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Nicky Hilton enjoys a family trip to Rome while shopping with mom Kathy Hilton before joining dad Richard Hilton for lunch.</p>
<p>Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor make their first public outing as a couple cheering on Wimbledon.</p>
<p>Kendall Jenner shines in a metallic blue jacket for a photo shoot in Saint-Tropez.</p>
<p>Kate Middleton removes her sunglasses to get a good look at the Wimbledon players in London, England.</p>
<p>Adam Levine sprints through Miami during a workout on July 2.</p>
<p>Lady Gaga takes glam to the next level with her patterned blouse with oversized sleeves on July 2 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Tessa Thompson rocks a head scarf and mask while out in Hollywood on July 2.</p>
<p>Zoey Deutch steps out in L.A. in a flannel and leggings on July 2.</p>
<p>Wilmer Valderrama takes the stage during the Naval Station San Diego stop with United Service Organizations and the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten to visit military installations around the country on June 29.</p>
<p>Lady Gaga wears a gorgeous white gown and waves to fans while out in midtown N.Y.C. on July 1.</p>
<p>Lizzo signs autographs and takes photos with fans outside of Craig's in West Hollywood on July 1.</p>
<p>Justin and Hailey Bieber hold hands while out in Mykonos, Greece on June 29.</p>
<p>Queen Elizabeth II visits the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle on June 2 in Windsor, England.</p>
<p>Ciara and Russell Wilson cuddle up while enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, Italy on July 1.</p>
<p>Alicia Vikander attends the Haute-Joaillerie dinner at La Vigie Restaurant on July 1 in Monaco.</p>
<p>Rita Ora steps out wearing a floral dress and fuzzy sandals in West Hollywood on July 1.</p>
<p>Sebastian Stan transforms into Tommy Lee while playing the drums on the set of <em>Pam and Tommy</em> on June 30.</p>
<p>A$AP Rocky rocks a white tee, jeans and sneakers while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.</p>
<p>Nina West and Kristin Chenoweth pose at Stars in the House to celebrate $1 million raised for The Actor's Fund at Asylum in N.Y.C. on June 30.</p>
<p>Ciara and Russell Wilson walk arm-in-arm to dinner while out in N.Y.C. on June 30.</p>
<p>Vin Diesel shows love at game 6 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center in L.A. on June 30.</p>
<p>Chris Pratt arrives at the premiere of Amazon's <em>The Tomorrow War</em> at Banc of California Stadium on June 30 in L.A. The theatrical military convoy will be traveling throughout L.A. and Huntington Beach July 2-4 with a sedated White Spike alien specimen from the film.</p>
<p>Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith and Whitney Peak share a smooch ahead of the N.Y.C. premiere of Warner Bros. Television's <em>Gossip Girl</em>, which debuts on July 8 on HBO Max.</p>
<p>Angèle and Rosalía pose at the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.</p>
<p>Yvonne Strahovski is beaming with her beautiful baby bump at the premiere of <em>The Tomorrow War</em> at Banc of California Stadium in L.A. on June 30.</p>
<p>Quentin Tarantino visits SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on June 30 in L.A.</p>
<p>Lady Gaga is seen leaving the Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on June 30.</p>
<p>Gabrielle Union and Lala Anthony embrace on the set of <em>The Perfect Find</em> on June 29 in Newark, New Jersey.</p>
<p>Bella Hadid attends the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema on June 30 in Saint-Denis, France.</p>
<p>Kim Kardashian wears a floral silk dress paired with strappy heels and a hat while heading to dinner in Rome on June 29.</p>
<p>David Beckham and son Romeo get into the game at the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany on June 29 at Wembley Stadium in London.</p>
<p>Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a yellow gown at the L.A. special screening of A24's <em>Zola</em> on June 29.</p>
<p>Coco Gauff owns the court during her first round match at Wimbledon on June 29 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.</p>
<p>Dakota Johnson is seen in costume as she films Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's novel <em>Persuasion</em>. </p>
<p>LeBron James and his sons Bryce and Bronny attend <em>Space Jam: A New Legacy</em> Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain on June 29 in Valencia, California.</p>
<p>Also at <em>Space Jam: A New Legacy</em> Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Tiffany Haddish poses with Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny.</p>
<p>Lisa Vanderpump celebrates her dog Schnooky's birthday at a See You Next Tuesday pride event in L.A. on June 29. </p>
<p>50 Cent poses at the Branson Cognac booth during day 2 of the 35th Annual Nightclub & Bar Show and World Tea Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 29.</p>
<p>Olivia Culpo steps out in a sports bra and leggings on June 29 in L.A.</p>
<p>Florence Pugh strikes a pose on the red carpet for <em>Black Widow </em>in London on June 29. </p>
<p>Director Spike Lee steps out in Paris on June 29. </p>
<p>Daniel Craig is spotted on the set of <em>Knives Out 2 </em>on June 29 in Greece.</p>
<p>Vanessa Hudgens rocks a bright orange look while out and about in L.A. on June 29. </p>
<p>Rihanna looks stunning in a lime green top and black skirt outside of The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on June 28.</p>
<p>Jon Hamm is seen on the set of the '08s comedy <em>Fletch</em> reboot in Boston on June 28.</p>
<p>Nicola Coughlan poses in evian's VIP suite during day two of Wimbledon in London on June 29.</p>
<p>Sarah Paulson is unrecognizable as Linda Tripp on the set of <em>American Crime Story: Impeachment</em> in downtown L.A. on June 27.</p>
<p>Joel and Benji Madden grab drinks to go while out in Beverly Hills on June 28.</p>
<p>Kaia Gerber is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show at the New York Public Library on June 28 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Sadie Sink attends the L.A. premiere of<em> Fear Street Part 1: 1994</em> on June 28.</p>
<p>Michael Gandolfini steps out in downtown N.Y.C. on June 28.</p>
<p>Katja Herbers guest stars on <em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> on June 28 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>A casual Kim Kardashian heads out of a restaurant in Rome on June 28.</p>
<p>Owen Wilson is almost unrecognizable while taking his bike for a spin in New York City on June 28.</p>
<p>Gigi Hadid gives a peace sign to photographers on June 28 while arriving to the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show at the New York Public Library.</p>
<p>Ashley Benson stands out on June 28 while heading to dinner in West Hollywood.</p>
<p>Megan Thee Stallion shows off her BET Award for best female hip hop artist in L.A. on June 27. </p>
<p>Lil Nas X performs onstage at the BET Awards on June 27. </p>
<p>Leslie Jordan and Lady Bunny join Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27. </p>
<p>Colin Farrell goes for a run in sunny L.A. on June 26. </p>
<p><em>Rutherford Falls </em>co-creators Ed Helms and Sierra Teller attend a photo call for an event at The Autry Museum of in L.A. on June 26. </p>
<p>Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks step out for groceries in Byron Bay, Australia on June 27. </p>
<p>Ian Somerhalder gives Nikki Reed a smooch while attending Maison de Mode's Sustainable Style Awards on June 26 in West Hollywood, where guests sipped on specialty Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktails.</p>
<p>Rita Ora sports a sheer sequined dress while frolicking through the ocean on June 27 in Malibu for her new music video. </p>
<p>Tyler Cameron experiences zero-gravity at the launch of Dr. Pepper Zero. </p>
<p>Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Fernanda Rocha share a hug in L.A. on June 27. </p>
<p>Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby stand out at Cartier Queen's Cup Polo 2021 in Egham, England.</p>
<p>Lizzo makes a fashion statement in a Leonardo da Vinci-inspired look at Catch in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Kate Beckinsale and Charlize Theron pose together at CTAOP's Night Out in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Priyanka Chopra makes a colorful statement at the opening of her new Indian restaurant Sona in New York.</p>
<p>Swizz Beatz and D-Nice put the finishing touches on their looks for the 5th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch in Beverly Hills.</p>
<p>Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa share the stage on opening night of <em>Springsteen on Broadway</em> in New York City.</p>
<p>Bella Hadid is all smiles at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.</p>
<p>Cynthia Erivo has fun on a run in her colorful workout gear in West Hollywood.</p>
<p>Cynthia Nixon and NYFW designer Jonathan Simkhai celebrate Pride at a dinner for True Colors United in the Hamptons.</p>
<p>Simone Biles nails her floor routine during Day 1 of the Women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Trials in St. Louis.</p>
<p>Lorena Rae enjoys a romantic stroll with her boyfriend in St. Tropez.</p>
<p>Kendall Jenner accessorizes her leather outfit with a blue feather boa while on her way to the Flamingo hotel in Las Vegas on June 25.</p>
<p>H.E.R. performs on the <em>Today</em> show on June 25 at Rockefeller Plaza in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Mackenzie Davis is seen for the first time on the set of the new HBO Max series <em>Station Eleven</em> in Toronto on June 24.</p>
<p>Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper strike matching poses at The Standard High Line's New York Pride Kick-Off Party on June 24 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Paris Hilton DJs at the Resorts World Las Vegas Grand Opening on June 24. </p>
<p>Chris Pratt arrives at <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </i>on June 24 in Hollywood. </p>
<p>Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian hold hands as they arrive at the Galore x PrettyLittleThing the Youth Issue party hosted by Atiana De La Hoya in West Hollywood on June 24. </p>
<p>Rachel Brosnahan is dressed for winter while filming an episode of <i>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel </i>on June 24 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Josh O'Connor looks dapper at the Bvlgari Magnifica Gala at Spencer House on June 24 in London. </p>
<p>John Hamm plays a round of Egg Russian Roulette with host Jimmy Fallon on the June 24 episode of <i>The Tonight Show</i> in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg sit back and relax at the Diesel event at the TWA Hotel on June 24 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Doja Cat celebrates the release of her third studio LP, <i>Planet Her</i>, with Ketel One Botanical, Don Julio 70 and Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker on June 25 in L.A. </p>
<p>Ebony Williams, AnnaLynne McCord and Lewis Alexander pose together at Alice + Olivia's Prom Celebration for Pride at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, on June 24, where guests sipped Casamigos cocktails.</p>
<p>Russell Wilson and Ciara are joined by kids Future, Sienna and Win at their 3Brand at Rookie USA Flagship launch on June 24 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Tilda Swinton wears an original costume for Pier Paolo Pasolini's film <em>Decameron</em> during the Embodying Pasolini press conference at the Mattatoio on June 24 in Rome.</p>
<p>Bella Hadid leaves the George V hotel to head to Kith boutique in Paris on June 24.</p>
<p>Becky G holds a private launch event in L.A. for her beauty brand Treslúce Beauty, a brand that creates, celebrates and supports Latinx heritage and culture.</p>
<p>Mary J. Blige dazzles in a metallic dress at the premiere of her documentary <i>My Life</i> on June 23 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Kathy Hilton takes in the view from The Empire State Building on June 23 in N.Y.C.</p>
People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories