You Might Not Have Known These 30 Things About 'Star Wars' Character Han Solo
In "Star Wars'" First Draft, Han Solo Was Green
He Was Also Supposed to Be a Jedi
Director Francis Ford Coppola Was the Inspiration for Han Solo
Harrison Ford Had Stiff Competition During Auditions
Han's Blaster Is Based on a German Mauser...
And the Prop Gun Made Its Movie Debut 10 Years Earlier
Han Solo Served in the Imperial Navy and Saved Chewie...
But Really Chewie Saved Him
Han and the Millennium Falcon Are From the Same Planet
Han Solo's "Kessel Run" Boast Was Originally a Lie
Han Solo's Gold Dice Appeared in the Original Trilogy...
And He's Had Them For a Long Time
The First Marvel Star Wars Comic Story Was About Han Solo (And Chewie)
In France, He Was Called "Yan Solo"
Han Solo Met Chewie's Family In the Much-Maligned Holiday Special
What Exactly Is a Nerf?
Han Solo's Stepfather Nearly Showed Up in "The Empire Strikes Back"
Harrison Ford Came Up With Han's Most Famous Line
Harrison Ford Wanted Han to Die in "Return of the Jedi"
Leia Married Han Immediately After the Battle of Endor
But He Was Married Before (To Someone Else)
Han Solo Never Shows Up In the Prequels (But He Almost Did)
But the Millennium Falcon Wasn't So Lucky
The Millennium Falcon Almost Killed Harrison Ford
We Know Han's First Words to Baby Ben Solo
Han Solo Gets Revenge on The First Order (Sort of)
"The Last Jedi" Cut Lukes Initial Reaction to Han Solo's Death
Luke's Last Words Are an Homage to Han Solo
Firefly Pays Tribute to the Original Space Pirate
Han Shot First