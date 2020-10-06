PSA Horror Fans: 'The Ring' Is on Netflix

Sometimes you just need a good scare — and these horror movies on Netflix are more than happy to help. From stories about terrorizing young children (hello Jacob Tremblay!) to films loosely based on real events, you might not want to watch any of these alone. So, after gathering friends via a Netflix watch party — and plenty of snacks — do hold onto your popcorn tightly. You might just jump once or twice.

There are several familiar faces in these movies, including Bella Thorne, James Franco, and Matt Bomer, to name a few. And trust that there are even more ghosts, demons, and dark spirits who want to kill them. From crazed and murderous clowns to creepy dolls, there's a terrifying surprise in store within all of these Netflix horror movies. There are some classic scary movies mixed in with some new fare that you probably haven't seen (or some you've seen, but want to watch again with your eyes open this time). If you're worried about disturbing your neighbors because of your horrified screams, or if you're looking for something to watch on family movie night, you might want to consider watching a one of our favorite kid-friendly scary movies instead.