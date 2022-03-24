From Karrueche Tran to Michael Ealy, All the Famous Faces on "Bel-Air"

As "Bel-Air"'s season finale approaches, the show has proved that it's capable of existing outside of its predecessor's shadow. The reboot series is the most ambitious reimagining of a '90s classic, and though it's been flipped into a drama, it still has traces of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" in its DNA - it even has some familiar faces from the original sitcom.

Ahead of episode nine's premiere, Deadline reported that "Fresh Prince" alums Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson had been tapped to guest star on the Peacock reboot. Both actors had connections to Aunt Vivian's character on the original '90s show, so it's only fitting they aid Cassandra Freeman's version of the beloved character on "Bel-Air."

Not only does "Bel-Air" continue to make nostalgic nods to its inspiration, but it also follows in its footsteps when it comes to stellar guest appearances. From famous actors to some of our favorite rappers, check out all the celebrities who have guest starred on "Bel-Air" so far.

Related: The "Bel-Air" Soundtrack Has Hits From Kid Cudi, Opal, and Love, Mae C.