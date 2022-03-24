From Karrueche Tran to Michael Ealy, All the Famous Faces on "Bel-Air"

  • 1/7

    From Karrueche Tran to Michael Ealy, All the Famous Faces on "Bel-Air"

  • <p>The actor plays Reid Broderick, a gallery owner - known for discovering artists - who's helping Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) get back into painting. Ealy's recurring character is introduced in episode five.</p>
    2/7

    Michael Ealy

    The actor plays Reid Broderick, a gallery owner - known for discovering artists - who's helping Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) get back into painting. Ealy's recurring character is introduced in episode five.

    Getty / Albert L. Ortega
  • <p>The rapper makes a cameo as himself in episode five when Will (<a href="https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/jabari-banks-facts-48486070" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jabari Banks">Jabari Banks</a>) and Tray (SteVonté Hart) attend his concert.</p>
    3/7

    D Smoke

    The rapper makes a cameo as himself in episode five when Will (Jabari Banks) and Tray (SteVonté Hart) attend his concert.

    Getty / Jerritt Clark
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The Compton rapper plays himself in episode four when he drops in Jazz's (Jordan L. Jones) record store looking for some "new sounds."</p>
    4/7

    Buddy

    The Compton rapper plays himself in episode four when he drops in Jazz's (Jordan L. Jones) record store looking for some "new sounds."

    Getty / Scott Dudelson
  • <p>The "Claws" actor stars as recurring character Ivy, a top-notch influencer who offers to help Hilary with her budding business endeavor. She first appears in episode nine of "Bel-Air."</p>
    5/7

    Karrueche Tran

    The "Claws" actor stars as recurring character Ivy, a top-notch influencer who offers to help Hilary with her budding business endeavor. She first appears in episode nine of "Bel-Air."

    NBC / Jon Kopaloff
  • <p>Daphne Maxwell Reid - famously known as one of the original Aunt Viv's from "<a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.com/The-Fresh-Prince-of-Bel-Air" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air">The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air</a>" - stars in episode nine as Helen, a member of the Art Council Board of Trustees recruiting Vivian for a prestigious fellowship.</p>
    6/7

    Daphne Maxwell Reid

    Daphne Maxwell Reid - famously known as one of the original Aunt Viv's from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" - stars in episode nine as Helen, a member of the Art Council Board of Trustees recruiting Vivian for a prestigious fellowship.

    NBC / Imeh Akpanudosen
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Vernee Watson-Johnson - who played Vy, aka Will's mother, in "<a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.com/The-Fresh-Prince-of-Bel-Air" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air">The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air</a>" - also stars as another Art Council Board of Trustees member, Janice, in episode nine.</p>
    7/7

    Vernee Watson-Johnson

    Vernee Watson-Johnson - who played Vy, aka Will's mother, in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" - also stars as another Art Council Board of Trustees member, Janice, in episode nine.

    NBC / Tommaso Boddi
<p>The actor plays Reid Broderick, a gallery owner - known for discovering artists - who's helping Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) get back into painting. Ealy's recurring character is introduced in episode five.</p>
<p>The rapper makes a cameo as himself in episode five when Will (<a href="https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/jabari-banks-facts-48486070" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jabari Banks">Jabari Banks</a>) and Tray (SteVonté Hart) attend his concert.</p>
<p>The Compton rapper plays himself in episode four when he drops in Jazz's (Jordan L. Jones) record store looking for some "new sounds."</p>
<p>The "Claws" actor stars as recurring character Ivy, a top-notch influencer who offers to help Hilary with her budding business endeavor. She first appears in episode nine of "Bel-Air."</p>
<p>Daphne Maxwell Reid - famously known as one of the original Aunt Viv's from "<a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.com/The-Fresh-Prince-of-Bel-Air" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air">The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air</a>" - stars in episode nine as Helen, a member of the Art Council Board of Trustees recruiting Vivian for a prestigious fellowship.</p>
<p>Vernee Watson-Johnson - who played Vy, aka Will's mother, in "<a class="link " href="https://www.popsugar.com/The-Fresh-Prince-of-Bel-Air" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air">The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air</a>" - also stars as another Art Council Board of Trustees member, Janice, in episode nine.</p>
Njera Perkins

As "Bel-Air"'s season finale approaches, the show has proved that it's capable of existing outside of its predecessor's shadow. The reboot series is the most ambitious reimagining of a '90s classic, and though it's been flipped into a drama, it still has traces of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" in its DNA - it even has some familiar faces from the original sitcom.

Ahead of episode nine's premiere, Deadline reported that "Fresh Prince" alums Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson had been tapped to guest star on the Peacock reboot. Both actors had connections to Aunt Vivian's character on the original '90s show, so it's only fitting they aid Cassandra Freeman's version of the beloved character on "Bel-Air."

Not only does "Bel-Air" continue to make nostalgic nods to its inspiration, but it also follows in its footsteps when it comes to stellar guest appearances. From famous actors to some of our favorite rappers, check out all the celebrities who have guest starred on "Bel-Air" so far.

Related: The "Bel-Air" Soundtrack Has Hits From Kid Cudi, Opal, and Love, Mae C.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Ex-ESPN reporter Jonah Keri sentenced to jail for assault, threats against ex-wife and child

    Keri pled guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor, previously reported to be their child.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Evaluating the schedules of the Raptors, Cavaliers & Bulls

    The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Report: Blue Jays among teams interested in Brett Gardner

    The Blue Jays may be looking to one of their biggest rivals for help in the outfield.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.