Met Gala 2022: The Best Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The results may not have mattered but the Vancouver Canucks simply weren't going to give up on Thursday night. Down 2-0 to the L.A. Kings heading into the third period, the Canucks rallied with a pair of goals to force overtime, then put away the game winner with 29.7 seconds left in the extra frame. Vancouver has battled hard all year, said Brock Boeser, and that wasn't about to change in the team's final home game of the season. "For us to come and play a team that's in the playoff