Met Gala 2022: The Best Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

  • <p>With this year's <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a39815/met-gala-everything-you-need-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Met Gala" class="link ">Met Gala</a> theme titled 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', revolving around the core of American style and commemorating under-the-radar designers, you could be sure our favourite celebrities wouldn't disappoint when it came to bringing their A-game to the red carpet. </p><p>With a <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a39472244/met-gala-2022-everything-you-need-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dress code set as 'Gilded Glamour' white tie" class="link ">dress code set as 'Gilded Glamour' white tie</a>, A-listers took to the steps of the Met in their finest, most daring, extravagantly embellished, luxurious and patriotic looks – plus some <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/g25248544/jewellery-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seriously" class="link ">seriously</a><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/g25248544/jewellery-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:impressive jewellery" class="link "> impressive jewellery</a> to keep them sparkling through the night. <br></p><p>From Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga to Blake Lively and Regina King, we take a look at the most jaw-dropping celebrity dresses, gowns and suits from the year's most talked about fashion moment...</p>
    Met Gala 2022: The Best Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

  • <p>The Euphoria star wore a black sheer dress by Miu Miu.</p>
    Maude Apatow

    The Euphoria star wore a black sheer dress by Miu Miu.

  • <p>The singer wore Ralph Lauren and Delfina Delettrez.</p>
    Janelle Monae

    The singer wore Ralph Lauren and Delfina Delettrez.

  • <p>The model daughter of Cindy Crawford stunned in a dress by Alexander McQueen.</p>
    Kaia Gerber

    The model daughter of Cindy Crawford stunned in a dress by Alexander McQueen.

  • <p>Musgraves wore Moschino.</p>
    Kacey Musgraves

    Musgraves wore Moschino.

  • <p>Lively wore a gown by Atelier Versace.</p>
    Blake Lively

    Lively wore a gown by Atelier Versace.

  • <p>The actor wore a sheer black embroidered gown by Moschino. </p>
    Vanessa Hudgens

    The actor wore a sheer black embroidered gown by Moschino.

  • <p>Chamberlain wore a Louis Vuitton look with a tiara. </p>
    Emma Chamberlain

    Chamberlain wore a Louis Vuitton look with a tiara.

  • <p>Anthony was one of the first on tonight's red carpet, wearing LaQuan Smith. </p>
    La La Anthony

    Anthony was one of the first on tonight's red carpet, wearing LaQuan Smith.

