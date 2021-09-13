The Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Looks You Must See

    The Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Looks You Must See

  one of the night's co-hosts, in a custom look incorporating a double-breasted jacket, couture sweats and Converse Chuck Taylors.
    Timothée Chalamet

    one of the night's co-hosts, in a custom look incorporating a double-breasted jacket, couture sweats and Converse Chuck Taylors.

  in a high-neck, backless gold-and-black glittering gown.
    Keke Palmer

    in a high-neck, backless gold-and-black glittering gown.

  wearing embroidered golden Louis Vuitton with coordinating jewelry and sandals by the brand.
    Emma Chamberlain

    wearing embroidered golden Louis Vuitton with coordinating jewelry and sandals by the brand.

  co-hosted the livestream with Keke Palmer in a sheer beige gown with delicate appliqué and feathered sleeves.
    Ilana Glazer

    co-hosted the livestream with Keke Palmer in a sheer beige gown with delicate appliqué and feathered sleeves.

  wears an Oscar de la Renta gown with ruffled neck and hem.
    Anna Wintour

    wears an Oscar de la Renta gown with ruffled neck and hem.

  who is expecting her first child, wears a teal off-the-shoulder gown with matching sash.
    Bee Shaffer

    who is expecting her first child, wears a teal off-the-shoulder gown with matching sash.

  teams a striped tea-length dress with checkered opera-length gloves.
    Eva Chen

    teams a striped tea-length dress with checkered opera-length gloves.

Alex Apatoff

See what the biggest celebrities in the world wore to the most famous red carpet of the year, for fashion's most memorable night

