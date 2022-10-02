These Merrell Hiking Boots for Men Are the

  • <p class="body-text">Footwear brand Merrell has seen a recent uptick in popularity, thanks in large part to the 2021 addition of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Merrell-Mens-Hydro-Moc-Water/dp/B08DJQPL34?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.41319519%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hydro Mocs" class="link ">Hydro Mocs</a>—a cult-favorite clog-like shoe that can be worn in either wet or dry conditions—to the brand's lineup, but the company has been making some of the <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/outdoor-gear/a27021425/hiking-boots/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best hiking boots" class="link ">best hiking boots</a> on the market for over 30 years now. Merrell designs boots for a wide range of trail levels and weather conditions and builds them to last; using the best materials and latest technology, their hiking boots are known for comfort and durability. </p><p>Whether you're hitting the Rockies, taking a day hike, or just strolling the trails around your town, you're sure to find a men's hiking boot from Merrell that will fit your needs. A lot of their styles make great everyday shoes, too, working as well on city streets as they do tough-to-navigate terrain.</p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>Merrell has a huge selection of styles, so to pare it down, there are some things you'll need to consider to get the pair that best suits your needs. Choosing a heavy winter boot if you're planning on a <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/food-drink/g22222594/best-backpack-coolers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer trek" class="link ">summer trek</a> in Zion Park will have your feet screaming at you before you cover any ground. Figure out what you plan to use the hiking boots for, whether that's a serious hike or casual daily wear, and from there, you can decide on the materials and features that would work best for your particular purposes.</p><h4 class="body-h4">Use</h4><p>If you plan to use your hiking boots specifically for hiking, first consider how intense those treks are likely to be. If you're navigating easy or medium-hard trails, then you won't need a particularly rugged or thick-soled pair. Likewise, if you're tackling wintry hikes, a lightweight and breathable boot won't be a good choice. Below, we mention the best use for each of the boots we've chosen to make your selection process easier.</p><h4 class="body-h4">Materials</h4><p>The materials used in the construction of each boot determine not only their durability, but their style. A classic hiking boot typically has leather uppers and a rubber sole, but textiles have evolved into hyper-specificity when it comes to performance, so there are now a lot of options out there. Merrell uses full-grain leather—the highest grade leather available—for uppers on their classic-looking boots as well as their heavier winter boots for durability; for a lightweight trail running shoe, they use a knit mesh material on a less cumbersome silhouette. </p><h4 class="body-h4">Features</h4><p class="body-text">Special features, like waterproofing and sole type, should be tailored to suit your hiking experience level and what you think you'll need on the trails. Waterproofing features are great if you're crossing streams or trekking through bad weather and Vibram soles have different levels of grip to best suit the style of boot they're attached to; some have supper grippy lugs for ice and snow, while others are meant to provide traction on rocks and gravel. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>To choose the best Merrell hiking boots for men, we first considered the variety of surfaces that users may be wearing these boots on, like mountain trails, forest hikes, and winter climbs. We then checked out the features unique to each pair to determine where they'd work best, as well as combing through user reviews to see which ones actually hold up to the elements and rigorous hikes. All of our picks average at least a 4- out of 5-star rating and have been put to the test by enthusiasts in different hiking locations, as well as on city commutes.</p><p><strong><em>Looking for more great hiking gear? Check out our stories on </em><em>t</em></strong><strong><em>he best <u><a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/g37048324/best-duffel-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:duffel bags" class="link ">duffel bags</a></u><u>,</u></em></strong><strong><em> the best <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/g33473208/top-camping-essentials/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:camping gear" class="link ">camping gear</a>, and the best <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/outdoor-gear/g36505683/family-tents/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:family tents" class="link ">family tents</a>.</em></strong></p>
    1/10

    These Merrell Hiking Boots for Men Are the

    Footwear brand Merrell has seen a recent uptick in popularity, thanks in large part to the 2021 addition of Hydro Mocs—a cult-favorite clog-like shoe that can be worn in either wet or dry conditions—to the brand's lineup, but the company has been making some of the best hiking boots on the market for over 30 years now. Merrell designs boots for a wide range of trail levels and weather conditions and builds them to last; using the best materials and latest technology, their hiking boots are known for comfort and durability.

    Whether you're hitting the Rockies, taking a day hike, or just strolling the trails around your town, you're sure to find a men's hiking boot from Merrell that will fit your needs. A lot of their styles make great everyday shoes, too, working as well on city streets as they do tough-to-navigate terrain.

    What to Consider

    Merrell has a huge selection of styles, so to pare it down, there are some things you'll need to consider to get the pair that best suits your needs. Choosing a heavy winter boot if you're planning on a summer trek in Zion Park will have your feet screaming at you before you cover any ground. Figure out what you plan to use the hiking boots for, whether that's a serious hike or casual daily wear, and from there, you can decide on the materials and features that would work best for your particular purposes.

    Use

    If you plan to use your hiking boots specifically for hiking, first consider how intense those treks are likely to be. If you're navigating easy or medium-hard trails, then you won't need a particularly rugged or thick-soled pair. Likewise, if you're tackling wintry hikes, a lightweight and breathable boot won't be a good choice. Below, we mention the best use for each of the boots we've chosen to make your selection process easier.

    Materials

    The materials used in the construction of each boot determine not only their durability, but their style. A classic hiking boot typically has leather uppers and a rubber sole, but textiles have evolved into hyper-specificity when it comes to performance, so there are now a lot of options out there. Merrell uses full-grain leather—the highest grade leather available—for uppers on their classic-looking boots as well as their heavier winter boots for durability; for a lightweight trail running shoe, they use a knit mesh material on a less cumbersome silhouette.

    Features

    Special features, like waterproofing and sole type, should be tailored to suit your hiking experience level and what you think you'll need on the trails. Waterproofing features are great if you're crossing streams or trekking through bad weather and Vibram soles have different levels of grip to best suit the style of boot they're attached to; some have supper grippy lugs for ice and snow, while others are meant to provide traction on rocks and gravel.

    How We Selected

    To choose the best Merrell hiking boots for men, we first considered the variety of surfaces that users may be wearing these boots on, like mountain trails, forest hikes, and winter climbs. We then checked out the features unique to each pair to determine where they'd work best, as well as combing through user reviews to see which ones actually hold up to the elements and rigorous hikes. All of our picks average at least a 4- out of 5-star rating and have been put to the test by enthusiasts in different hiking locations, as well as on city commutes.

    Looking for more great hiking gear? Check out our stories on the best duffel bags, the best camping gear, and the best family tents.

    Popular Mechanics; Courtesy Merrell
  • <p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p>The Moab line from Merrell is known for its comfort and their newest boot keeps that beloved feature intact while adding a super-grippy sole, recycled materials, and a waterproof membrane. The Vibram outsole improves the traction of past models; the TC5+ outsole is durable but flexible, making it good for multi-sport performance. Its ankle height provides support and improved stability if you’re covering any rough or technical terrain and a raised rubber toe cap protects your foot from direct hits with rocks.</p><p>Reviewers say there is a noticeable difference in support from past models but note that these still have that immediate out-of-the-box comfort that requires zero break-in time. Some mention their feet get hot from time to time, as can be expected from any waterproofed shoe, but say that it wasn’t a dealbreaker.</p>
    2/10

    1) Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Boots

    Merrell

    rei.com

    $145.00

    The Moab line from Merrell is known for its comfort and their newest boot keeps that beloved feature intact while adding a super-grippy sole, recycled materials, and a waterproof membrane. The Vibram outsole improves the traction of past models; the TC5+ outsole is durable but flexible, making it good for multi-sport performance. Its ankle height provides support and improved stability if you’re covering any rough or technical terrain and a raised rubber toe cap protects your foot from direct hits with rocks.

    Reviewers say there is a noticeable difference in support from past models but note that these still have that immediate out-of-the-box comfort that requires zero break-in time. Some mention their feet get hot from time to time, as can be expected from any waterproofed shoe, but say that it wasn’t a dealbreaker.

    Popular Mechanics: Courtesy of Merrell
  • <p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$94.83</strong></p><p>This sneaker-boot hybrid combines a lightweight silhouette with an adventurous aesthetic. The upper knit mesh gives you maximum airflow while the Stratofuse exoskeleton gives you a glove-like fit. The Vibram sole provides traction on either dry, rocky terrain or wet streets and the sneaker crossover design means it won't look out of place in either situation.</p><p>Customers love how lightweight these are while also providing a good amount of stability. A lot of people said they're perfect for daily use and casual hiking, though if you encounter rougher terrain, you'll probably want a boot with a heftier upper. </p>
    3/10

    2) Altalight Knit Mid Boots

    Merrell

    rei.com

    $94.83

    This sneaker-boot hybrid combines a lightweight silhouette with an adventurous aesthetic. The upper knit mesh gives you maximum airflow while the Stratofuse exoskeleton gives you a glove-like fit. The Vibram sole provides traction on either dry, rocky terrain or wet streets and the sneaker crossover design means it won't look out of place in either situation.

    Customers love how lightweight these are while also providing a good amount of stability. A lot of people said they're perfect for daily use and casual hiking, though if you encounter rougher terrain, you'll probably want a boot with a heftier upper.

    rei.com
  • <p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$129.95</strong></p><p>An easy slip-on boot that works for both the trails and the city, the Chameleon has a more streamlined silhouette than your average hiking boot but still has the functionality you expect from Merrell. The nubuck/mesh upper is durable and breathable, with an elastic cord lace system that eliminates the hassle of re-tying your laces. A lugged Vibram sole gives you traction for dry or wet terrain and the shock absorbing heel will prevent any aches or pains after a day on your feet.</p><p>Customers love how easily these slip on and off and say they work best for easy- to medium-level hikes, as well as everyday use. These won't give you the support of a Moab but are a better option if you want a sleek, versatile option. </p>
    4/10

    3) Chameleon 8 Stretch Hiking Boot

    Merrell

    backcountry.com

    $129.95

    An easy slip-on boot that works for both the trails and the city, the Chameleon has a more streamlined silhouette than your average hiking boot but still has the functionality you expect from Merrell. The nubuck/mesh upper is durable and breathable, with an elastic cord lace system that eliminates the hassle of re-tying your laces. A lugged Vibram sole gives you traction for dry or wet terrain and the shock absorbing heel will prevent any aches or pains after a day on your feet.

    Customers love how easily these slip on and off and say they work best for easy- to medium-level hikes, as well as everyday use. These won't give you the support of a Moab but are a better option if you want a sleek, versatile option.

    Popular Mechanics: Courtesy of Merrell
  • <p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$169.95</strong></p><p>Another hit from the Moab line, this pair is perfect if you want something more nimble and lightweight but don't want to compromise on support. The Moab Speed Mid has a breathable mesh upper so your feet won't overheat and a GORE-TEX membrane keeps them dry. They're the best option for trail running or speedy hikers on any and all terrain. </p><p>Reviewers mention how they're surprised a shoe that is so lightweight can also provide such good support. Comfort is also a huge plus with these boots, with one reviewer saying, "you'll feel like you're walking on a cloud." </p>
    5/10

    4) Moab Speed Mid GORE-TEX Boots

    Merrell

    backcountry.com

    $169.95

    Another hit from the Moab line, this pair is perfect if you want something more nimble and lightweight but don't want to compromise on support. The Moab Speed Mid has a breathable mesh upper so your feet won't overheat and a GORE-TEX membrane keeps them dry. They're the best option for trail running or speedy hikers on any and all terrain.

    Reviewers mention how they're surprised a shoe that is so lightweight can also provide such good support. Comfort is also a huge plus with these boots, with one reviewer saying, "you'll feel like you're walking on a cloud."

    Popular Mechanics: Courtesy of Merrell
  • <p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$169.95</strong></p><p>These boots will stand up against multi-day treks over the most rugged terrain while keeping your feet dry and cushioned; the raised height gives you better protection and support, and the full-grain leather uppers will hold up against the elements. The Vibram Megagrip outsole provides traction on the roughest and slickest terrain and rubbered toes and heels absorb shock when going over rocks.</p><p>Reviewers say these fit true to size and are comfortable and offer great support. Customers have put serious miles on tough terrain in these but find—as one reviewer puts it—"these boots won't die."</p>
    6/10

    5) Phaserbound 2 Tall Waterproof Backpacking Boot

    Merrell

    backcountry.com

    $169.95

    These boots will stand up against multi-day treks over the most rugged terrain while keeping your feet dry and cushioned; the raised height gives you better protection and support, and the full-grain leather uppers will hold up against the elements. The Vibram Megagrip outsole provides traction on the roughest and slickest terrain and rubbered toes and heels absorb shock when going over rocks.

    Reviewers say these fit true to size and are comfortable and offer great support. Customers have put serious miles on tough terrain in these but find—as one reviewer puts it—"these boots won't die."

    Popular Mechanics: Courtesy of Merrell
  • <p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$149.95</strong></p><p>If you want a classic-looking hiking boot with modern features, then you should consider the Adventure Mid. The full-grain leather and mesh uppers provide durability and the Vibram outsole is grippy on both dry and wet surfaces; a mesh lining gives you breathability. </p><p>Customers love the comfort on these and say the leather is soft but thick. Some do mention there was a short break-in period but after that, they were as comfortable as other boots from the Moab line. These are described as waterproof but reviews say they're better for crossing streams quickly than full-on wading. </p>
    7/10

    6) Moab Adventure Mid Hiking Boots

    Merrell

    rei.com

    $149.95

    If you want a classic-looking hiking boot with modern features, then you should consider the Adventure Mid. The full-grain leather and mesh uppers provide durability and the Vibram outsole is grippy on both dry and wet surfaces; a mesh lining gives you breathability.

    Customers love the comfort on these and say the leather is soft but thick. Some do mention there was a short break-in period but after that, they were as comfortable as other boots from the Moab line. These are described as waterproof but reviews say they're better for crossing streams quickly than full-on wading.

    Popular Mechanics: Courtesy of Merrell
  • <p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$169.95</strong></p><p>This boot will see you through the toughest trails in the dead of winter; the Thermo Overlook 2 is a rugged hiking boot built specifically to keep you warm, dry, and comfortable in even the coldest weather. Full-grain leather uppers withstand the elements and a fleece-lined insulating interior will keep your feet warm; the waterproof membrane keeps snow out but lets moisture escape to keep you dry. The Vibram Arctic Grip sole is meant to give you traction on wet ice and wintery mixes. </p><p>Customers say this is <em>the </em>boot you need for winter hikes and harsh winters in general. They say it's kept them warm, protected, and comfortable in severe cold. As one reviewer put it: "Looking for serious cold weather outdoor boots? These are it."</p>
    8/10

    7) Thermo Overlook 2 Mid Waterproof Boot

    Merrell

    backcountry.com

    $169.95

    This boot will see you through the toughest trails in the dead of winter; the Thermo Overlook 2 is a rugged hiking boot built specifically to keep you warm, dry, and comfortable in even the coldest weather. Full-grain leather uppers withstand the elements and a fleece-lined insulating interior will keep your feet warm; the waterproof membrane keeps snow out but lets moisture escape to keep you dry. The Vibram Arctic Grip sole is meant to give you traction on wet ice and wintery mixes.

    Customers say this is the boot you need for winter hikes and harsh winters in general. They say it's kept them warm, protected, and comfortable in severe cold. As one reviewer put it: "Looking for serious cold weather outdoor boots? These are it."

    Popular Mechanics: Courtesy of Merrell
  • <p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$159.95</strong></p><p>This is a best-of-all-worlds boot with the Merrell signature comfort and functionality while maintaining that classic hiker look: the full-grain uppers, speed hooks, and cord laces are set on a grippy Vibram sole for a retro-looking boot with modern capabilities. A waterproof membrane keeps water out and lets moisture escape, keeping you comfortable and dry.</p><p>Customers love how rugged these are while still giving maximum cushioning and support. Some say these are a bit warm for summer hikes, so if you're looking for more something breathable, consider a mesh upper option. </p>
    9/10

    8) Moab 2 Prime Mid WP Hiking Boot

    Merrell

    backcountry.com

    $159.95

    This is a best-of-all-worlds boot with the Merrell signature comfort and functionality while maintaining that classic hiker look: the full-grain uppers, speed hooks, and cord laces are set on a grippy Vibram sole for a retro-looking boot with modern capabilities. A waterproof membrane keeps water out and lets moisture escape, keeping you comfortable and dry.

    Customers love how rugged these are while still giving maximum cushioning and support. Some say these are a bit warm for summer hikes, so if you're looking for more something breathable, consider a mesh upper option.

    backcountry.com
  • <p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$174.95</strong></p><p>Another pair of serious winter footwear, these boots will keep your feet warm and dry for your cold weather hikes or bitter winter commutes. The Chelsea boot style easily pulls on and zips on the side for a secure fit and the fleece lining insulates and wraps your foot in warmth. The Vibram sole is designed to grip any slippery ice patches and it waterproofed so you'll stay dry.</p><p>Reviewers say the weight on these is lighter than they'd expect for a heavy-duty winter boot but still keeps them plenty warm. Some customers mention these hold up so well they're still going strong after over four years.</p>
    10/10

    9) Coldpack Ice+ 8in Zip Polar Waterproof Boot

    Merrell

    backcountry.com

    $174.95

    Another pair of serious winter footwear, these boots will keep your feet warm and dry for your cold weather hikes or bitter winter commutes. The Chelsea boot style easily pulls on and zips on the side for a secure fit and the fleece lining insulates and wraps your foot in warmth. The Vibram sole is designed to grip any slippery ice patches and it waterproofed so you'll stay dry.

    Reviewers say the weight on these is lighter than they'd expect for a heavy-duty winter boot but still keeps them plenty warm. Some customers mention these hold up so well they're still going strong after over four years.

    Popular Mechanics: Courtesy of Merrell
<p class="body-text">Footwear brand Merrell has seen a recent uptick in popularity, thanks in large part to the 2021 addition of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Merrell-Mens-Hydro-Moc-Water/dp/B08DJQPL34?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.41319519%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hydro Mocs" class="link ">Hydro Mocs</a>—a cult-favorite clog-like shoe that can be worn in either wet or dry conditions—to the brand's lineup, but the company has been making some of the <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/outdoor-gear/a27021425/hiking-boots/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best hiking boots" class="link ">best hiking boots</a> on the market for over 30 years now. Merrell designs boots for a wide range of trail levels and weather conditions and builds them to last; using the best materials and latest technology, their hiking boots are known for comfort and durability. </p><p>Whether you're hitting the Rockies, taking a day hike, or just strolling the trails around your town, you're sure to find a men's hiking boot from Merrell that will fit your needs. A lot of their styles make great everyday shoes, too, working as well on city streets as they do tough-to-navigate terrain.</p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>Merrell has a huge selection of styles, so to pare it down, there are some things you'll need to consider to get the pair that best suits your needs. Choosing a heavy winter boot if you're planning on a <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/food-drink/g22222594/best-backpack-coolers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer trek" class="link ">summer trek</a> in Zion Park will have your feet screaming at you before you cover any ground. Figure out what you plan to use the hiking boots for, whether that's a serious hike or casual daily wear, and from there, you can decide on the materials and features that would work best for your particular purposes.</p><h4 class="body-h4">Use</h4><p>If you plan to use your hiking boots specifically for hiking, first consider how intense those treks are likely to be. If you're navigating easy or medium-hard trails, then you won't need a particularly rugged or thick-soled pair. Likewise, if you're tackling wintry hikes, a lightweight and breathable boot won't be a good choice. Below, we mention the best use for each of the boots we've chosen to make your selection process easier.</p><h4 class="body-h4">Materials</h4><p>The materials used in the construction of each boot determine not only their durability, but their style. A classic hiking boot typically has leather uppers and a rubber sole, but textiles have evolved into hyper-specificity when it comes to performance, so there are now a lot of options out there. Merrell uses full-grain leather—the highest grade leather available—for uppers on their classic-looking boots as well as their heavier winter boots for durability; for a lightweight trail running shoe, they use a knit mesh material on a less cumbersome silhouette. </p><h4 class="body-h4">Features</h4><p class="body-text">Special features, like waterproofing and sole type, should be tailored to suit your hiking experience level and what you think you'll need on the trails. Waterproofing features are great if you're crossing streams or trekking through bad weather and Vibram soles have different levels of grip to best suit the style of boot they're attached to; some have supper grippy lugs for ice and snow, while others are meant to provide traction on rocks and gravel. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>To choose the best Merrell hiking boots for men, we first considered the variety of surfaces that users may be wearing these boots on, like mountain trails, forest hikes, and winter climbs. We then checked out the features unique to each pair to determine where they'd work best, as well as combing through user reviews to see which ones actually hold up to the elements and rigorous hikes. All of our picks average at least a 4- out of 5-star rating and have been put to the test by enthusiasts in different hiking locations, as well as on city commutes.</p><p><strong><em>Looking for more great hiking gear? Check out our stories on </em><em>t</em></strong><strong><em>he best <u><a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/g37048324/best-duffel-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:duffel bags" class="link ">duffel bags</a></u><u>,</u></em></strong><strong><em> the best <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/g33473208/top-camping-essentials/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:camping gear" class="link ">camping gear</a>, and the best <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/outdoor-gear/g36505683/family-tents/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:family tents" class="link ">family tents</a>.</em></strong></p>
<p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p>The Moab line from Merrell is known for its comfort and their newest boot keeps that beloved feature intact while adding a super-grippy sole, recycled materials, and a waterproof membrane. The Vibram outsole improves the traction of past models; the TC5+ outsole is durable but flexible, making it good for multi-sport performance. Its ankle height provides support and improved stability if you’re covering any rough or technical terrain and a raised rubber toe cap protects your foot from direct hits with rocks.</p><p>Reviewers say there is a noticeable difference in support from past models but note that these still have that immediate out-of-the-box comfort that requires zero break-in time. Some mention their feet get hot from time to time, as can be expected from any waterproofed shoe, but say that it wasn’t a dealbreaker.</p>
<p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$94.83</strong></p><p>This sneaker-boot hybrid combines a lightweight silhouette with an adventurous aesthetic. The upper knit mesh gives you maximum airflow while the Stratofuse exoskeleton gives you a glove-like fit. The Vibram sole provides traction on either dry, rocky terrain or wet streets and the sneaker crossover design means it won't look out of place in either situation.</p><p>Customers love how lightweight these are while also providing a good amount of stability. A lot of people said they're perfect for daily use and casual hiking, though if you encounter rougher terrain, you'll probably want a boot with a heftier upper. </p>
<p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$129.95</strong></p><p>An easy slip-on boot that works for both the trails and the city, the Chameleon has a more streamlined silhouette than your average hiking boot but still has the functionality you expect from Merrell. The nubuck/mesh upper is durable and breathable, with an elastic cord lace system that eliminates the hassle of re-tying your laces. A lugged Vibram sole gives you traction for dry or wet terrain and the shock absorbing heel will prevent any aches or pains after a day on your feet.</p><p>Customers love how easily these slip on and off and say they work best for easy- to medium-level hikes, as well as everyday use. These won't give you the support of a Moab but are a better option if you want a sleek, versatile option. </p>
<p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$169.95</strong></p><p>Another hit from the Moab line, this pair is perfect if you want something more nimble and lightweight but don't want to compromise on support. The Moab Speed Mid has a breathable mesh upper so your feet won't overheat and a GORE-TEX membrane keeps them dry. They're the best option for trail running or speedy hikers on any and all terrain. </p><p>Reviewers mention how they're surprised a shoe that is so lightweight can also provide such good support. Comfort is also a huge plus with these boots, with one reviewer saying, "you'll feel like you're walking on a cloud." </p>
<p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$169.95</strong></p><p>These boots will stand up against multi-day treks over the most rugged terrain while keeping your feet dry and cushioned; the raised height gives you better protection and support, and the full-grain leather uppers will hold up against the elements. The Vibram Megagrip outsole provides traction on the roughest and slickest terrain and rubbered toes and heels absorb shock when going over rocks.</p><p>Reviewers say these fit true to size and are comfortable and offer great support. Customers have put serious miles on tough terrain in these but find—as one reviewer puts it—"these boots won't die."</p>
<p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$149.95</strong></p><p>If you want a classic-looking hiking boot with modern features, then you should consider the Adventure Mid. The full-grain leather and mesh uppers provide durability and the Vibram outsole is grippy on both dry and wet surfaces; a mesh lining gives you breathability. </p><p>Customers love the comfort on these and say the leather is soft but thick. Some do mention there was a short break-in period but after that, they were as comfortable as other boots from the Moab line. These are described as waterproof but reviews say they're better for crossing streams quickly than full-on wading. </p>
<p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$169.95</strong></p><p>This boot will see you through the toughest trails in the dead of winter; the Thermo Overlook 2 is a rugged hiking boot built specifically to keep you warm, dry, and comfortable in even the coldest weather. Full-grain leather uppers withstand the elements and a fleece-lined insulating interior will keep your feet warm; the waterproof membrane keeps snow out but lets moisture escape to keep you dry. The Vibram Arctic Grip sole is meant to give you traction on wet ice and wintery mixes. </p><p>Customers say this is <em>the </em>boot you need for winter hikes and harsh winters in general. They say it's kept them warm, protected, and comfortable in severe cold. As one reviewer put it: "Looking for serious cold weather outdoor boots? These are it."</p>
<p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$159.95</strong></p><p>This is a best-of-all-worlds boot with the Merrell signature comfort and functionality while maintaining that classic hiker look: the full-grain uppers, speed hooks, and cord laces are set on a grippy Vibram sole for a retro-looking boot with modern capabilities. A waterproof membrane keeps water out and lets moisture escape, keeping you comfortable and dry.</p><p>Customers love how rugged these are while still giving maximum cushioning and support. Some say these are a bit warm for summer hikes, so if you're looking for more something breathable, consider a mesh upper option. </p>
<p><strong>Merrell</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$174.95</strong></p><p>Another pair of serious winter footwear, these boots will keep your feet warm and dry for your cold weather hikes or bitter winter commutes. The Chelsea boot style easily pulls on and zips on the side for a secure fit and the fleece lining insulates and wraps your foot in warmth. The Vibram sole is designed to grip any slippery ice patches and it waterproofed so you'll stay dry.</p><p>Reviewers say the weight on these is lighter than they'd expect for a heavy-duty winter boot but still keeps them plenty warm. Some customers mention these hold up so well they're still going strong after over four years.</p>

These sturdy Merrell hiking boots for men will keep you comfortable, warm, and dry, no matter where your adventures take you.

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs