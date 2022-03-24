The Men Have Spoken: Your Son Wants These Gifts for Father's Day
Amazon, Huckberry
1) Dad's PlaybookUncommon Goods
2) Card Camouflage Phone CaseBellroy
3) Portable Gas GrillAmazon
4) Personalised CufflinksEtsy
5) Whiskey Wedge and GlassUncommon Goods
6) Birthday BookUncommon Goods
7) Tie, Socks, and Pocket Square Gift SetMark and Graham
8) Rapid Egg CookerAmazon
9) Parenting Championship Pint GlassesUncommon Goods
10) Grilled Personal Pizza MakerUncommon Goods
11) Ooni Koda Outdoor Pizza OvenBespoke Post
12) Sport Water BottlesMark and Graham
13) Beer PreserverUncommon Goods
14) Portable Rechargeable Record PlayerVictrola
15) Wooden Charging and Catch-All TrayEtsy
16) Baseball Ring Toss GameUncommon Goods
17) Smart Meat ThermometerAmazon
18) Massage GunAmazon
19) Whiskey Making KitUncommon Goods
20) Monogrammed Leather iPods CaseEtsy
21) Beer Infused RubsUncommon Goods
22) Compact Bike MultitoolUncommon Goods
23) Wood Pellet GrillHome Depot
24) Grill Tool SetAmazon
25) The Rockies Whiskey GlassesHuckberry
26) Not Old, Just Vintage T-ShirtCountry Living
27) Work Gloves with Safety CuffAmazon
28) Par Three Putting GreenAmazon
29) Cocktail Starter KitHaus
30) Leather Charger Roll UpMark and Graham
31) Coffee SubscriptionAtlas Coffee Club
32) Soft CoolerAmazon
33) Wood Watch BoxMark and Graham
34) Himalayan Rock Salt BlockAmazon
35) Baseball Stadium BlueprintsUncommon Goods
36) Golf Ball Whiskey ChillersUncommon Goods
37) Handcrafted Wooden Duck CallEtsy
38) Madok's Interactive Treasure HuntUncommon Goods
39) Men's Long-Sleeve Chambray ShirtAmazon
40) Bourbon Infused TeaUncommon Goods
41) Portable CampfireAmazon
42) Leather Money Clip WalletMark and Graham
43) Massager with HeatAmazon
44) My Family CookbookUncommon Goods
45) Magnetic WristbandAmazon
46) Car Vacuum CleanerAmazon
47) Waxed Canvas and Leather Tech FolioMark and Graham
48) Mystery Tackle BoxAmazon
49) Grill Sergeant ApronCountry Living
50) Custom SocksAmazon
51) BBQ ApronMark and Graham
52) America's Great Hiking TrailsAmazon
53) Golf Driver Club CoverMark and Graham
54) Planet GolfAmazon
55) Leather Poker SetMark and Graham
56) Beer Chilling CoastersUncommon Goods
57) The MeatEater Fish and Game CookbookAmazon
58) Silver Flask and Golf Tee SetMark and Graham