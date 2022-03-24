The Men Have Spoken: Your Son Wants These Gifts for Father's Day

  If you've ever had to shop for a gift for a man who's on the picky side (and let's face it: most of us have), then you know it's no easy task. You hunt forever searching for the perfect gift, only for it to fall flat and possibly be returned. And when that hard-to-shop-for guy is your son, it can be even worse. You may want to give him a sentimental gift, but he's more into the practical present. What do you go with?

Gifting on your own might not be easy, but that's why we're here to help. Our Country Living editors have years of gift giving experience with men of all types and ages and we test products on a regular basis—AKA we've got all the best gifts ready to go. So, not to worry, you've come to the right place!

We curated this gift guide specifically for sons of all ages and with a variety of tastes and hobbies. Below, you'll find gifts for the golfer, the hunter, the grill master, the world's best dad, the dog lover, the bougie guy, the music lover, the sports fanatic, and so much more. Needless to say, we think we've got just about every son on Earth covered. You're just one click away from your son's favorite gift.
    If you've ever had to shop for a gift for a man who's on the picky side (and let's face it: most of us have), then you know it's no easy task. You hunt forever searching for the perfect gift, only for it to fall flat and possibly be returned. And when that hard-to-shop-for guy is your son, it can be even worse. You may want to give him a sentimental gift, but he's more into the practical present. What do you go with?

    Gifting on your own might not be easy, but that's why we're here to help. Our Country Living editors have years of gift giving experience with men of all types and ages and we test products on a regular basis—AKA we've got all the best gifts ready to go. So, not to worry, you've come to the right place!

    We curated this gift guide specifically for sons of all ages and with a variety of tastes and hobbies. Below, you'll find gifts for the golfer, the hunter, the grill master, the world's best dad, the dog lover, the bougie guy, the music lover, the sports fanatic, and so much more. Needless to say, we think we've got just about every son on Earth covered. You're just one click away from your son's favorite gift.

  1) Dad's Playbook

New dads will especially appreciate this book of wisdom and tips on parenting from coaching greats.
    1) Dad's Playbook

    New dads will especially appreciate this book of wisdom and tips on parenting from coaching greats.

  2) Card Camouflage Phone Case

For the guy who loses everything, the fewer the items to keep track of the better. This card-holding phone case eliminates the need for a wallet and conveniently tucks away up to 3 cards.
    2) Card Camouflage Phone Case

    For the guy who loses everything, the fewer the items to keep track of the better. This card-holding phone case eliminates the need for a wallet and conveniently tucks away up to 3 cards.

  3) Portable Gas Grill

The grill master will love this portable gas grill that will let him whip up burgers, hot dogs, or anything else at the beach, tailgate, and more.
    3) Portable Gas Grill

    The grill master will love this portable gas grill that will let him whip up burgers, hot dogs, or anything else at the beach, tailgate, and more.

  4) Personalised Cufflinks

He'd never think to buy monogrammed cufflinks for himself, but he'll treasure them for years after you gift them. It's the small step-up he never knew his suits needed.
    4) Personalised Cufflinks

    He'd never think to buy monogrammed cufflinks for himself, but he'll treasure them for years after you gift them. It's the small step-up he never knew his suits needed.

  5) Whiskey Wedge and Glass

Say goodbye to warm whiskey and melting ice cubes. This massive cube mold keeps his whiskey cold without diluting it with water. Plus, it just looks cool.
    5) Whiskey Wedge and Glass

    Say goodbye to warm whiskey and melting ice cubes. This massive cube mold keeps his whiskey cold without diluting it with water. Plus, it just looks cool.

  6) Birthday Book

History nerds will love this book that pulls the country's top headlines from the day they were born. After all, you were a little busy that day so you can't be expected to remember!
    6) Birthday Book

    History nerds will love this book that pulls the country's top headlines from the day they were born. After all, you were a little busy that day so you can't be expected to remember!

  7) Tie, Socks, and Pocket Square Gift Set

If he doesn't have a go-to tie and sock pairing, then it's time to get him one. This set goes the extra mile and includes a monogrammed pocket square for when he's feeling ~extra fancy.~
    7) Tie, Socks, and Pocket Square Gift Set

    If he doesn't have a go-to tie and sock pairing, then it's time to get him one. This set goes the extra mile and includes a monogrammed pocket square for when he's feeling ~extra fancy.~

  8) Rapid Egg Cooker

It might not be the most glamorous gift on the list, but if eggs are his go-to breakfast, then he'll thank you for this rapid cooker time and time again.
    8) Rapid Egg Cooker

    It might not be the most glamorous gift on the list, but if eggs are his go-to breakfast, then he'll thank you for this rapid cooker time and time again.

  9) Parenting Championship Pint Glasses

All parents can admit it: it's pretty satisfying (and hilarious) to watch your child have the same chaos thrown at them by their kids that they did to you. These funny pint glasses celebrate those special moments.
    9) Parenting Championship Pint Glasses

    All parents can admit it: it's pretty satisfying (and hilarious) to watch your child have the same chaos thrown at them by their kids that they did to you. These funny pint glasses celebrate those special moments.

  10) Grilled Personal Pizza Maker

Trust us, this is a gift he'll rave about and use all the time—especially when his kids want a basic cheese pizza and he prefers all the toppings.
    10) Grilled Personal Pizza Maker

    Trust us, this is a gift he'll rave about and use all the time—especially when his kids want a basic cheese pizza and he prefers all the toppings.

  11) Ooni Koda Outdoor Pizza Oven

Or if he's a true pizza aficionado, then this splurge-worthy oven will up his pie-game tenfold.
    11) Ooni Koda Outdoor Pizza Oven

    Or if he's a true pizza aficionado, then this splurge-worthy oven will up his pie-game tenfold.

  12) Sport Water Bottles

Now he can show off his favorite game and stay hydrated. Talk about a game changer.
    12) Sport Water Bottles

    Now he can show off his favorite game and stay hydrated. Talk about a game changer.

  13) Beer Preserver

He'll get a kick out of these beer preservers.
    13) Beer Preserver

    He'll get a kick out of these beer preservers.

  14) Portable Rechargeable Record Player

Music lovers will completely nerd out over this record player that combines the best of old and new technology. Not only is it rechargeable and portable, but it also includes Bluetooth connectivity.
    14) Portable Rechargeable Record Player

    Music lovers will completely nerd out over this record player that combines the best of old and new technology. Not only is it rechargeable and portable, but it also includes Bluetooth connectivity.

  15) Wooden Charging and Catch-All Tray

Consider this his new best friend. It includes a spot to charge his phone, hold his watch, money, pen, wallet, and more all with a handsome appearance.
    15) Wooden Charging and Catch-All Tray

    Consider this his new best friend. It includes a spot to charge his phone, hold his watch, money, pen, wallet, and more all with a handsome appearance.

  16) Baseball Ring Toss Game

This may be a gift for him, but it'll be a game the entire family enjoys playing together.
    16) Baseball Ring Toss Game

    This may be a gift for him, but it'll be a game the entire family enjoys playing together.

  17) Smart Meat Thermometer

If he enjoys spending any time in the kitchen or by the BBQ and doesn't already have a MEATER thermometer, take this as your sign to get him one. He'll thank you after he's done geeking out about all its cool features.
    17) Smart Meat Thermometer

    If he enjoys spending any time in the kitchen or by the BBQ and doesn't already have a MEATER thermometer, take this as your sign to get him one. He'll thank you after he's done geeking out about all its cool features.

  18) Massage Gun

Whether he's a workout buff or just an exhausted dad, he'll definitely appreciate the relief this massage gun brings to his achy muscles.
    18) Massage Gun

    Whether he's a workout buff or just an exhausted dad, he'll definitely appreciate the relief this massage gun brings to his achy muscles.

  19) Whiskey Making Kit

This is the kind of science he wishes he could've studied. This kit lets him experiment with adding different flavorings to his whiskey to come up with one-of-a-kind tasting profiles.
    19) Whiskey Making Kit

    This is the kind of science he wishes he could've studied. This kit lets him experiment with adding different flavorings to his whiskey to come up with one-of-a-kind tasting profiles.

  20) Monogrammed Leather iPods Case

If the case his beloved iPods came in is looking a bit worse for wear, then upgrade him to this handsome monogrammed case.
    20) Monogrammed Leather iPods Case

    If the case his beloved iPods came in is looking a bit worse for wear, then upgrade him to this handsome monogrammed case.

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbeer-infused-rubs-6-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What's better than a cold beer and hot BBQ? BBQ made with beer-infused rubs. </p>
    21) Beer Infused Rubs

    What's better than a cold beer and hot BBQ? BBQ made with beer-infused rubs.

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcompact-bike-multitool&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Small but mighty should be the slogan for this handy little tool. It contains a biker's essentials, including imperial and metric wrenches with multiple fittings, Allen keys, hex bits, socket, ruler, package and bottle opener, and a tire leveler. </p>
    22) Compact Bike Multitool

    Small but mighty should be the slogan for this handy little tool. It contains a biker's essentials, including imperial and metric wrenches with multiple fittings, Allen keys, hex bits, socket, ruler, package and bottle opener, and a tire leveler.

  • <p><strong>traeger</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$699.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FTraeger-Pro-Series-34-Pellet-Grill-in-Bronze-TFB88PZB%2F311102901&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>File this gift under one and done for the entire year. This smoker is a splurge, but 100% worth it if he's into smoking or grilling. It's an all-in-one grill that covers his basis for smoking, roasting, grilling, and more. Our favorite feature might just be the auto-feeder for the wood pellets, though. </p>
    23) Wood Pellet Grill

    File this gift under one and done for the entire year. This smoker is a splurge, but 100% worth it if he's into smoking or grilling. It's an all-in-one grill that covers his basis for smoking, roasting, grilling, and more. Our favorite feature might just be the auto-feeder for the wood pellets, though.

  • <p><strong>ROMANTICIST</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07793H1JH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39505612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you don't want to splurge on a new grill, consider getting him an all new tool set, instead. This one comes with 20 pieces, including tongs, spatula, corn picks, a brush, and more. </p>
    24) Grill Tool Set

    If you don't want to splurge on a new grill, consider getting him an all new tool set, instead. This one comes with 20 pieces, including tongs, spatula, corn picks, a brush, and more.

  • <p><strong>Whiskey Peaks</strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fwhiskey-peaks%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F66682-the-rockies-set-of-4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>How cool are these whiskey classes with topographic impressions of mountain ranges? Different sets come with a variety of ranges, including the Rockies, Grand Tetons, Zion, and more. </p>
    25) The Rockies Whiskey Glasses

    How cool are these whiskey classes with topographic impressions of mountain ranges? Different sets come with a variety of ranges, including the Rockies, Grand Tetons, Zion, and more.

  • <p>countryliving.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.countryliving.com/vintage-t-shirt.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Face it: getting older sounds much cooler when put this way. </p>
    26) Not Old, Just Vintage T-Shirt

    Face it: getting older sounds much cooler when put this way.

  • <p><strong>Carhartt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005I34G2W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39505612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether he's working on his next project or out in the garden, these work gloves will become his outdoor necessities. </p>
    27) Work Gloves with Safety Cuff

    Whether he's working on his next project or out in the garden, these work gloves will become his outdoor necessities.

  • <p><strong>PUTT-A-BOUT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.33</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001B6CH0S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39505612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Making it out to the golf course on a regular basis can get more and more difficult the older and busier he gets, but this putting green will allow him to still get a bit of playing time in more often. </p>
    28) Par Three Putting Green

    Making it out to the golf course on a regular basis can get more and more difficult the older and busier he gets, but this putting green will allow him to still get a bit of playing time in more often.

  • <p>Haus</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftry.drink.haus%2Fcocktail-kit%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>He may love an after-work cocktail occasionally, but we're sure he doesn't love the inevitable hangover that hits the next day. These apertifs contain only 18-20% ABV but taste just as good as the harder stuff. </p>
    29) Cocktail Starter Kit

    He may love an after-work cocktail occasionally, but we're sure he doesn't love the inevitable hangover that hits the next day. These apertifs contain only 18-20% ABV but taste just as good as the harder stuff.

  • <p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fleather-charger-roll-up-carrier%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even the most organized person can have trouble wrangling all their charging cords in one place. This leather roll-up pouch makes it simple as can be. </p>
    30) Leather Charger Roll Up

    Even the most organized person can have trouble wrangling all their charging cords in one place. This leather roll-up pouch makes it simple as can be.

  • <p>atlascoffeeclub.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fatlascoffeeclub.com%2Fcollections%2Fthe-perfect-gift-for-any-coffee-lover%2Fproducts%2F3-mo-gift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Caffeine addicts, rejoice! This coffee subscription delivers high-quality beans from around the world, giving him a taste of the earth with each sip. </p>
    31) Coffee Subscription

    Caffeine addicts, rejoice! This coffee subscription delivers high-quality beans from around the world, giving him a taste of the earth with each sip.

  • <p><strong>RTIC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$212.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07577JLZC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39505612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>From the beach to baseball games to tailgates, there's no where this lightweight cooler can't go. </p>
    32) Soft Cooler

    From the beach to baseball games to tailgates, there's no where this lightweight cooler can't go.

  • <p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$84.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Facacia-wood-watch-box%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's nothing like the occasional bougie gift like a handsome monogrammed wood watch box to make him really feel like he's made it. </p>
    33) Wood Watch Box

    There's nothing like the occasional bougie gift like a handsome monogrammed wood watch box to make him really feel like he's made it.

  • <p><strong>UMAID</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BB6HWT6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39505612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Salt blocks naturally season meat and veggies and are wonderful to use on the grill, and this one takes the idea a step further with the cooking plate included. </p>
    34) Himalayan Rock Salt Block

    Salt blocks naturally season meat and veggies and are wonderful to use on the grill, and this one takes the idea a step further with the cooking plate included.

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$185.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbaseball-stadium-blueprints&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>His new favorite office or man cave décor is just a click away. </p>
    35) Baseball Stadium Blueprints

    His new favorite office or man cave décor is just a click away.

  • <p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fgolf-ball-whiskey-chillers-set-of-2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These golf ball chillers are always ready for another round and never watered down. </p>
    36) Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers

    These golf ball chillers are always ready for another round and never watered down.

  • <p><strong>LeaningTreeGameCalls</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F269219796%2Fduck-callohuntingohandmadeogame&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any hunter will appreciate the beauty and practicality of a handcrafted duck call. </p>
    37) Handcrafted Wooden Duck Call

    Any hunter will appreciate the beauty and practicality of a handcrafted duck call.

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmadoks-interactive-treasure-hunt&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If he was into problem solving as a child, then this adult treasure hunt is right up his alley. Get the whole family involved and solve the mystery of the lost treasure in the Caribbean Sea.</p>
    38) Madok's Interactive Treasure Hunt

    If he was into problem solving as a child, then this adult treasure hunt is right up his alley. Get the whole family involved and solve the mystery of the lost treasure in the Caribbean Sea.

  • <p><strong>Goodthreads</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BKLVSB8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39505612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every guy can use another button-down shirt to add to his arsenal. This one is a <em>CL</em> editor favorite. </p>
    39) Men's Long-Sleeve Chambray Shirt

    Every guy can use another button-down shirt to add to his arsenal. This one is a CL editor favorite.

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbourbon-infused-tea&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Infused with the sweet and full-bodied flavor of bourbon but without the alcohol, this tea makes for the perfect nightcap. </p>
    40) Bourbon Infused Tea

    Infused with the sweet and full-bodied flavor of bourbon but without the alcohol, this tea makes for the perfect nightcap.

  • <p><strong>Radiate</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073QXYW38?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39505612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This might look like your everyday candle, but once you light it, you'll see the glow it gives off is totally campfire material. </p>
    41) Portable Campfire

    This might look like your everyday candle, but once you light it, you'll see the glow it gives off is totally campfire material.

  • <p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fmonogrammed-functional-money-clip-wallet%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This money clip is slim yet handsome with its leather casing and gold monogram. </p>
    42) Leather Money Clip Wallet

    This money clip is slim yet handsome with its leather casing and gold monogram.

  • <p><strong>MagicMakers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FNGP1SV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39505612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Reviewers rave about the relief and relaxation this heated massager brings, and the 4.5/5 stars is proof. </p>
    43) Massager with Heat

    Reviewers rave about the relief and relaxation this heated massager brings, and the 4.5/5 stars is proof.

  • <p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmy-family-cookbook&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Compile all his favorite family recipes into this cookbook for a gift that's as sweet as it is practical. </p>
    44) My Family Cookbook

    Compile all his favorite family recipes into this cookbook for a gift that's as sweet as it is practical.

  • <p><strong>RAK</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HRCU3SW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39505612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether he's always in his workshop or just handles the occasional household project, this magnetic wristband is a must-have. </p>
    45) Magnetic Wristband

    Whether he's always in his workshop or just handles the occasional household project, this magnetic wristband is a must-have.

  • <p><strong>ThisWorx for</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$37.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06ZY896ZM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39505612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Men either keep their car spotless or look like they've been living in it, there is no in between. If he falls into the latter category, kick start his annual cleaning with this handy kit. </p>
    46) Car Vacuum Cleaner

    Men either keep their car spotless or look like they've been living in it, there is no in between. If he falls into the latter category, kick start his annual cleaning with this handy kit.

  • <p><strong>Beckett</strong></p><p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fbeckett-zipper-tech-folio&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The past few months have meant returning to office for many of us, and our old work supplies might be lost or dated after years of working from home. This handsome tech folio is the perfect back-to-work gift. </p>
    47) Waxed Canvas and Leather Tech Folio

    The past few months have meant returning to office for many of us, and our old work supplies might be lost or dated after years of working from home. This handsome tech folio is the perfect back-to-work gift.

  • <p><strong>Catch Co</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0842YVGDN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39505612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This mystery tackle box comes stocked with $25 worth of baits and lures to fuel his fishing addiction. </p>
    48) Mystery Tackle Box

    This mystery tackle box comes stocked with $25 worth of baits and lures to fuel his fishing addiction.

  • <p>countryliving.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.countryliving.com/grill-sergeant-apron.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because no one mans the grill like he does. </p>
    49) Grill Sergeant Apron

    Because no one mans the grill like he does.

  • <p><strong>AnnHomeArt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ST96Q3J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39505612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a phone of his furry family member, his little ones, or anything else that he loves for socks that are unlike any others. </p>
    50) Custom Socks

    Add a phone of his furry family member, his little ones, or anything else that he loves for socks that are unlike any others.

  • <p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fbarbecue-apron%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This apron has everything a grill master needs, including two large pockets, a phone pocket, and a bottle opener.</p>
    51) BBQ Apron

    This apron has everything a grill master needs, including two large pockets, a phone pocket, and a bottle opener.

  • <p><strong>Rizzoli</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0789327414?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39505612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let him explore the best trails around the country and plan his next big adventure with this coffee table book. </p>
    52) America's Great Hiking Trails

    Let him explore the best trails around the country and plan his next big adventure with this coffee table book.

  • <p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fpreppy-golf-club-cover%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's a fact: handsome club covers automatically make your golf game better. </p>
    53) Golf Driver Club Cover

    It's a fact: handsome club covers automatically make your golf game better.

  • <p><strong>Harry N. Abrams</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0810994038?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39505612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Or snag him this coffee table book that will take him on an exploration trip of some of the world's greatest courses. </p>
    54) Planet Golf

    Or snag him this coffee table book that will take him on an exploration trip of some of the world's greatest courses.

  • <p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fleather-poker-set%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>He'll be the envy of all his poker buddies with this handsome set on hand. </p>
    55) Leather Poker Set

    He'll be the envy of all his poker buddies with this handsome set on hand.

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbeer-chilling-coasters&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep his beer cold as can be with these granite coasters. Pop them in the freezer for the coldest brewski. </p>
    56) Beer Chilling Coasters

    Keep his beer cold as can be with these granite coasters. Pop them in the freezer for the coldest brewski.

  • <p><strong>Random House</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.67</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0399590072?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39505612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cookbook will give the best recipes for any type of game he hunts. </p>
    57) The MeatEater Fish and Game Cookbook

    This cookbook will give the best recipes for any type of game he hunts.

  • <p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fsilver-flask-and-golf-tee-set%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39505612%2Fgifts-for-son%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Days on the driving range have never looked better. </p>
    58) Silver Flask and Golf Tee Set

    Days on the driving range have never looked better.

