The Men Have Spoken: Your Son Wants These Gifts for Father's Day

STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a G20 summit in Indonesia later this year, Russia's ambassador to Indonesia said on Wednesday, dismissing suggestions by some G20 members that Russia could be barred from the group.The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the G20’s major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters."The G20 is the main forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the world's major economies. Russia is an important member, and no member has the right to remove any country’s membership,” said Wang at a daily news conference.