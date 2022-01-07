Mel Brooks' Life in Photos
- 1/16
Mel Brooks' Broadway Career
- 2/16
Mel Brooks' Early Years
- 3/16
Mel Brooks' Time in the Army
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/16
Mel Brooks' The 2,000 Year Old Man
- 5/16
Mel Brooks on The Tonight Show
- 6/16
Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft's Love Story
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/16
Mel Brooks in Blazing Saddles
- 8/16
Mel Brooks in A History of the World, Part I
- 9/16
Mel Brooks with His Son and Grandson at the Walk of Fame
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/16
Mel Brooks Is an EGOT
- 11/16
Mel Brooks on Losing Anne Bancroft
- 12/16
Mel Brooks Wins a Kennedy Center Honor
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/16
Mel Brooks Wins the National Medal of Arts
- 14/16
Mel Brooks' Lasting Friendships
- 15/16
Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner's Longtime Friendship
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/16
Mel Brooks' 'Third Act'
The legendary comedian has made his mark on TV, movies and Broadway, earning an EGOT in the process over decades of work — and being recognized by the United States for his contributions to culture. Look back at his life in photos, from his comedy career to his love story with Anne Bancroft and more