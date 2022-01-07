Mel Brooks' Life in Photos

  • <p>After years of success in TV and film, Brooks decided to try his hand at writing a Broadway musical, adapting his film <em>The Producers </em>for the stage. It debuted on April 19, 2001, with Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane as stars, and went on to run for more than 2,500 performances and earn a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards. (<a href="https://people.com/celebrity/london-loves-nathan-lane-in-the-producers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooks is seen here with chorus girls from the show's London debut." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooks is seen here with chorus girls from the show's London debut.</a>) He followed it up with a musical version of his film <em>Young Frankenstein.</em></p>
    1/16

    Mel Brooks' Broadway Career

    After years of success in TV and film, Brooks decided to try his hand at writing a Broadway musical, adapting his film The Producers for the stage. It debuted on April 19, 2001, with Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane as stars, and went on to run for more than 2,500 performances and earn a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards. (Brooks is seen here with chorus girls from the show's London debut.) He followed it up with a musical version of his film Young Frankenstein.

  • <p>Born Melvin Kaminsky on June 28, 1926, Brooks was the youngest of four boys born to Abraham and Kate Kaminsky. (He eventually adapted his mother's maiden name, Brookman, into his stage name.)</p> <p>Abraham died when Brooks was only two, leaving his brothers to help raise Mel and make ends meet in the household. (He's pictured here at age eight with, from left, cousin Merril and brothers Lenny, Irving and Bernie). </p>
    2/16

    Mel Brooks' Early Years

    Born Melvin Kaminsky on June 28, 1926, Brooks was the youngest of four boys born to Abraham and Kate Kaminsky. (He eventually adapted his mother's maiden name, Brookman, into his stage name.)

    Abraham died when Brooks was only two, leaving his brothers to help raise Mel and make ends meet in the household. (He's pictured here at age eight with, from left, cousin Merril and brothers Lenny, Irving and Bernie).

  • <p>Brooks had started to make a name for himself entertaining guests at hotels in the Catskills (he writes in <a href="https://bookshop.org/books/all-about-me-my-remarkable-life-in-show-business/9780593159118" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his autobiography All About Me!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">his autobiography All About Me!</a> that in his job as a "pool tummeler," whose sole purpose it was to keep poolgoers amused, he would put on a derby hat, alpaca coat and carry two rock-filled suitcases, then fall into the pool for laughs).</p> <p>But World War II put a pause on his burgeoning show business career, and he joined the Army Specialized Training Reserve program at the Virginia Military Institute before going to basic training at Fort Sill. He served overseas at the end of the war in various duties, but once again got a chance to work as a performer. when he was asked to join a variety show to entertain the troops in the Army camps still stationed in Europe.</p>
    3/16

    Mel Brooks' Time in the Army

    Brooks had started to make a name for himself entertaining guests at hotels in the Catskills (he writes in his autobiography All About Me! that in his job as a "pool tummeler," whose sole purpose it was to keep poolgoers amused, he would put on a derby hat, alpaca coat and carry two rock-filled suitcases, then fall into the pool for laughs).

    But World War II put a pause on his burgeoning show business career, and he joined the Army Specialized Training Reserve program at the Virginia Military Institute before going to basic training at Fort Sill. He served overseas at the end of the war in various duties, but once again got a chance to work as a performer. when he was asked to join a variety show to entertain the troops in the Army camps still stationed in Europe.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Brooks got his start in comedy as a writer for Sid Caesar's<em> Your Show of Shows, </em>after meeting Caesar when they both were comedians at "Borscht Belt" hotels in the Catskills. But he broke out as a star in his own right with his "2,000 Year Old Man" sketches, in which his best friend Carl Reiner (whom he met working on Caesar's show) <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESMAcFhteJI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interviews him in character as, you guessed it, a 2,000 year old man" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interviews him in character as, you guessed it, a 2,000 year old man</a>.</p>
    4/16

    Mel Brooks' The 2,000 Year Old Man

    Brooks got his start in comedy as a writer for Sid Caesar's Your Show of Shows, after meeting Caesar when they both were comedians at "Borscht Belt" hotels in the Catskills. But he broke out as a star in his own right with his "2,000 Year Old Man" sketches, in which his best friend Carl Reiner (whom he met working on Caesar's show) interviews him in character as, you guessed it, a 2,000 year old man.

  • <p>He also became a household name for being a popular talk show guest — so in demand, in fact, that he appeared on the first-ever episode of <em>The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson</em> (seen here cracking up the host on the debut show in 1961).</p>
    5/16

    Mel Brooks on The Tonight Show

    He also became a household name for being a popular talk show guest — so in demand, in fact, that he appeared on the first-ever episode of The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson (seen here cracking up the host on the debut show in 1961).

  • <p>Also in 1961, Brooks met the love of his life, actress Anne Bancroft. After seeing her rehearsing for a Perry Como show, he recalls in his autobiography <em>All About Me!</em>, "When the song was over, I leapt to my feet, applauded madly, and shouted, "Anne Bancroft! I love you!" They dated for three years, but Brooks hadn't quite found his footing financially so he hesitated to propose.</p> <p>When his first sitcom, <em>Get Smart!, </em>took off, he and Bancroft finally wed at City Hall, he wrote, using her hoop earring in the place of the ring he'd forgotten. </p>
    6/16

    Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft's Love Story

    Also in 1961, Brooks met the love of his life, actress Anne Bancroft. After seeing her rehearsing for a Perry Como show, he recalls in his autobiography All About Me!, "When the song was over, I leapt to my feet, applauded madly, and shouted, "Anne Bancroft! I love you!" They dated for three years, but Brooks hadn't quite found his footing financially so he hesitated to propose.

    When his first sitcom, Get Smart!, took off, he and Bancroft finally wed at City Hall, he wrote, using her hoop earring in the place of the ring he'd forgotten.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>After his success on TV, Brooks began writing and then directing comedies, including <em>Blazing Saddles (</em>seen here with Cleavon Little and Harvey Korman), which was a massive success — and an enduring one. In 2006, it was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and added to the National Film Registry for preservation. </p>
    7/16

    Mel Brooks in Blazing Saddles

    After his success on TV, Brooks began writing and then directing comedies, including Blazing Saddles (seen here with Cleavon Little and Harvey Korman), which was a massive success — and an enduring one. In 2006, it was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and added to the National Film Registry for preservation.

  • <p>He continued to write, direct, produce and star in comedies throughout the years, including 1981's <em>A History of the World, Part I. </em>(Seen here with Mary Margaret Humes.)</p>
    8/16

    Mel Brooks in A History of the World, Part I

    He continued to write, direct, produce and star in comedies throughout the years, including 1981's A History of the World, Part I. (Seen here with Mary Margaret Humes.)

  • <p>Brooks and Bancroft had one son together, Max, now a screenwriter himself. Max and his son Henry joined Brooks as he got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.</p> <p>Brooks also has three children from his first marriage to dancer Florence Baum: Stefanie, Nicky and Eddie, as well as another grandchild, Samantha. </p>
    9/16

    Mel Brooks with His Son and Grandson at the Walk of Fame

    Brooks and Bancroft had one son together, Max, now a screenwriter himself. Max and his son Henry joined Brooks as he got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.

    Brooks also has three children from his first marriage to dancer Florence Baum: Stefanie, Nicky and Eddie, as well as another grandchild, Samantha.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Brooks is<a href="https://people.com/awards/egot-winners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one of the few entertainers to earn an EGOT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> one of the few entertainers to earn an EGOT</a> (an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) — and in fact, he's won multiple of each. </p>
    10/16

    Mel Brooks Is an EGOT

    Brooks is one of the few entertainers to earn an EGOT (an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) — and in fact, he's won multiple of each.

  • <p>Before <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/anne-bancroft-dies-of-cancer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her death from uterine cancer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her death from uterine cancer</a> in 2005, Brooks and Bancroft were known for having a great love story — <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/mel-brooks-and-anne-bancroft-shared-love-and-laughs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she would tell people" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">she would tell people</a> that when she heard his key in the door, she knew "the party's about to start."</p> <p>Recently, <a href="https://people.com/movies/mel-brooks-says-life-after-wife-anne-bancrofts-death-is-not-easy-she-always-believed-in-me/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooks opened up to PEOPLE about his loss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooks opened up to PEOPLE about his loss</a>. "Living this life without her is not easy," says Brooks, adding that he cherishes their memories together: "There were a lot of great kisses and great spaghetti."</p>
    11/16

    Mel Brooks on Losing Anne Bancroft

    Before her death from uterine cancer in 2005, Brooks and Bancroft were known for having a great love story — she would tell people that when she heard his key in the door, she knew "the party's about to start."

    Recently, Brooks opened up to PEOPLE about his loss. "Living this life without her is not easy," says Brooks, adding that he cherishes their memories together: "There were a lot of great kisses and great spaghetti."

  • <p>Brooks has also been given some of the highest honors the United States can bestow on its artists, including a Kennedy Center honor in 2009 alongside Robert De Niro, Bruce Springsteen, Dave Brubeck and Grace Bumbrynd. </p>
    12/16

    Mel Brooks Wins a Kennedy Center Honor

    Brooks has also been given some of the highest honors the United States can bestow on its artists, including a Kennedy Center honor in 2009 alongside Robert De Niro, Bruce Springsteen, Dave Brubeck and Grace Bumbrynd.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>In 2015, President Barack Obama awarded Brooks the National Medal of Arts, the highest honor given to artists by the U.S. government. Despite it being a major occasion. <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/did-mel-brooks-pretend-to-pants-president-obama/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooks couldn't resist making light of the moment" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooks couldn't resist making light of the moment</a>.</p>
    13/16

    Mel Brooks Wins the National Medal of Arts

    In 2015, President Barack Obama awarded Brooks the National Medal of Arts, the highest honor given to artists by the U.S. government. Despite it being a major occasion. Brooks couldn't resist making light of the moment.

  • <p>Brooks worked with some of the same actors again and again throughout his career. One of his most indelible working relationships and friendships was with the late Gene Wilder, who starred in <em>Young Frankenstein, The Producers </em>and more. Here, Brooks and Wilder shared a moment at the Broadway opening of <em>Young Frankenstein. </em></p>
    14/16

    Mel Brooks' Lasting Friendships

    Brooks worked with some of the same actors again and again throughout his career. One of his most indelible working relationships and friendships was with the late Gene Wilder, who starred in Young Frankenstein, The Producers and more. Here, Brooks and Wilder shared a moment at the Broadway opening of Young Frankenstein.

  • <p>Brooks and Reiner remained best friends until <a href="https://people.com/tv/carl-reiner-dead-obit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reiner's death in 2020" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Reiner's death in 2020</a>, getting together nightly<a href="https://people.com/tv/mel-brooks-remembers-late-friend-carl-reiner-i-loved-him/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:to eat dinner on TV trays and watch a movie or Jeopardy!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> to eat dinner on TV trays and watch a movie or <em>Jeopardy!</em></a>. (<a href="https://www.facebook.com/JerrySeinfeld/videos/comedians-in-cars-getting-coffee-carl-reiner-and-mel-brooks/281221871989165/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jerry Seinfeld visited the two during an episode of" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jerry Seinfeld visited the two during an episode of </a><em><a href="https://www.facebook.com/JerrySeinfeld/videos/comedians-in-cars-getting-coffee-carl-reiner-and-mel-brooks/281221871989165/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.</a>) </em></p> <p>"I met him in 1950 when he joined Sid Caesar on <em>Your Show of Shows</em> and we've been best friends ever since," <a href="https://people.com/tv/mel-brooks-remembers-late-friend-carl-reiner-i-loved-him/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooks, 94, said at the time" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooks, 94, said at the time</a>. "I loved him."</p>
    15/16

    Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner's Longtime Friendship

    Brooks and Reiner remained best friends until Reiner's death in 2020, getting together nightly to eat dinner on TV trays and watch a movie or Jeopardy!. (Jerry Seinfeld visited the two during an episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.)

    "I met him in 1950 when he joined Sid Caesar on Your Show of Shows and we've been best friends ever since," Brooks, 94, said at the time. "I loved him."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Brooks loved to work, and never slowed down for a minute. He toured the country doing shows, and when the pandemic hit, he wrote his memoir, which he published in 2011. </p> <p>"I'm proud to say I have made people laugh for a living, and whether or not you'll allow me to, I'm going to brag — I can honestly say, I've done it as well as anybody," he wrote in <em>All About Me!. "</em>If you can laugh, you can get by. You can survive when things are bad if you have a sense of humor."</p>
    16/16

    Mel Brooks' 'Third Act'

    Brooks loved to work, and never slowed down for a minute. He toured the country doing shows, and when the pandemic hit, he wrote his memoir, which he published in 2011.

    "I'm proud to say I have made people laugh for a living, and whether or not you'll allow me to, I'm going to brag — I can honestly say, I've done it as well as anybody," he wrote in All About Me!. "If you can laugh, you can get by. You can survive when things are bad if you have a sense of humor."

<p>After years of success in TV and film, Brooks decided to try his hand at writing a Broadway musical, adapting his film <em>The Producers </em>for the stage. It debuted on April 19, 2001, with Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane as stars, and went on to run for more than 2,500 performances and earn a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards. (<a href="https://people.com/celebrity/london-loves-nathan-lane-in-the-producers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooks is seen here with chorus girls from the show's London debut." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooks is seen here with chorus girls from the show's London debut.</a>) He followed it up with a musical version of his film <em>Young Frankenstein.</em></p>
<p>Born Melvin Kaminsky on June 28, 1926, Brooks was the youngest of four boys born to Abraham and Kate Kaminsky. (He eventually adapted his mother's maiden name, Brookman, into his stage name.)</p> <p>Abraham died when Brooks was only two, leaving his brothers to help raise Mel and make ends meet in the household. (He's pictured here at age eight with, from left, cousin Merril and brothers Lenny, Irving and Bernie). </p>
<p>Brooks had started to make a name for himself entertaining guests at hotels in the Catskills (he writes in <a href="https://bookshop.org/books/all-about-me-my-remarkable-life-in-show-business/9780593159118" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his autobiography All About Me!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">his autobiography All About Me!</a> that in his job as a "pool tummeler," whose sole purpose it was to keep poolgoers amused, he would put on a derby hat, alpaca coat and carry two rock-filled suitcases, then fall into the pool for laughs).</p> <p>But World War II put a pause on his burgeoning show business career, and he joined the Army Specialized Training Reserve program at the Virginia Military Institute before going to basic training at Fort Sill. He served overseas at the end of the war in various duties, but once again got a chance to work as a performer. when he was asked to join a variety show to entertain the troops in the Army camps still stationed in Europe.</p>
<p>Brooks got his start in comedy as a writer for Sid Caesar's<em> Your Show of Shows, </em>after meeting Caesar when they both were comedians at "Borscht Belt" hotels in the Catskills. But he broke out as a star in his own right with his "2,000 Year Old Man" sketches, in which his best friend Carl Reiner (whom he met working on Caesar's show) <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESMAcFhteJI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interviews him in character as, you guessed it, a 2,000 year old man" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interviews him in character as, you guessed it, a 2,000 year old man</a>.</p>
<p>He also became a household name for being a popular talk show guest — so in demand, in fact, that he appeared on the first-ever episode of <em>The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson</em> (seen here cracking up the host on the debut show in 1961).</p>
<p>Also in 1961, Brooks met the love of his life, actress Anne Bancroft. After seeing her rehearsing for a Perry Como show, he recalls in his autobiography <em>All About Me!</em>, "When the song was over, I leapt to my feet, applauded madly, and shouted, "Anne Bancroft! I love you!" They dated for three years, but Brooks hadn't quite found his footing financially so he hesitated to propose.</p> <p>When his first sitcom, <em>Get Smart!, </em>took off, he and Bancroft finally wed at City Hall, he wrote, using her hoop earring in the place of the ring he'd forgotten. </p>
<p>After his success on TV, Brooks began writing and then directing comedies, including <em>Blazing Saddles (</em>seen here with Cleavon Little and Harvey Korman), which was a massive success — and an enduring one. In 2006, it was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and added to the National Film Registry for preservation. </p>
<p>He continued to write, direct, produce and star in comedies throughout the years, including 1981's <em>A History of the World, Part I. </em>(Seen here with Mary Margaret Humes.)</p>
<p>Brooks and Bancroft had one son together, Max, now a screenwriter himself. Max and his son Henry joined Brooks as he got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.</p> <p>Brooks also has three children from his first marriage to dancer Florence Baum: Stefanie, Nicky and Eddie, as well as another grandchild, Samantha. </p>
<p>Brooks is<a href="https://people.com/awards/egot-winners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one of the few entertainers to earn an EGOT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> one of the few entertainers to earn an EGOT</a> (an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) — and in fact, he's won multiple of each. </p>
<p>Before <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/anne-bancroft-dies-of-cancer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her death from uterine cancer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her death from uterine cancer</a> in 2005, Brooks and Bancroft were known for having a great love story — <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/mel-brooks-and-anne-bancroft-shared-love-and-laughs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she would tell people" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">she would tell people</a> that when she heard his key in the door, she knew "the party's about to start."</p> <p>Recently, <a href="https://people.com/movies/mel-brooks-says-life-after-wife-anne-bancrofts-death-is-not-easy-she-always-believed-in-me/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooks opened up to PEOPLE about his loss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooks opened up to PEOPLE about his loss</a>. "Living this life without her is not easy," says Brooks, adding that he cherishes their memories together: "There were a lot of great kisses and great spaghetti."</p>
<p>Brooks has also been given some of the highest honors the United States can bestow on its artists, including a Kennedy Center honor in 2009 alongside Robert De Niro, Bruce Springsteen, Dave Brubeck and Grace Bumbrynd. </p>
<p>In 2015, President Barack Obama awarded Brooks the National Medal of Arts, the highest honor given to artists by the U.S. government. Despite it being a major occasion. <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/did-mel-brooks-pretend-to-pants-president-obama/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooks couldn't resist making light of the moment" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooks couldn't resist making light of the moment</a>.</p>
<p>Brooks worked with some of the same actors again and again throughout his career. One of his most indelible working relationships and friendships was with the late Gene Wilder, who starred in <em>Young Frankenstein, The Producers </em>and more. Here, Brooks and Wilder shared a moment at the Broadway opening of <em>Young Frankenstein. </em></p>
<p>Brooks and Reiner remained best friends until <a href="https://people.com/tv/carl-reiner-dead-obit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reiner's death in 2020" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Reiner's death in 2020</a>, getting together nightly<a href="https://people.com/tv/mel-brooks-remembers-late-friend-carl-reiner-i-loved-him/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:to eat dinner on TV trays and watch a movie or Jeopardy!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> to eat dinner on TV trays and watch a movie or <em>Jeopardy!</em></a>. (<a href="https://www.facebook.com/JerrySeinfeld/videos/comedians-in-cars-getting-coffee-carl-reiner-and-mel-brooks/281221871989165/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jerry Seinfeld visited the two during an episode of" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jerry Seinfeld visited the two during an episode of </a><em><a href="https://www.facebook.com/JerrySeinfeld/videos/comedians-in-cars-getting-coffee-carl-reiner-and-mel-brooks/281221871989165/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.</a>) </em></p> <p>"I met him in 1950 when he joined Sid Caesar on <em>Your Show of Shows</em> and we've been best friends ever since," <a href="https://people.com/tv/mel-brooks-remembers-late-friend-carl-reiner-i-loved-him/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooks, 94, said at the time" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brooks, 94, said at the time</a>. "I loved him."</p>
<p>Brooks loved to work, and never slowed down for a minute. He toured the country doing shows, and when the pandemic hit, he wrote his memoir, which he published in 2011. </p> <p>"I'm proud to say I have made people laugh for a living, and whether or not you'll allow me to, I'm going to brag — I can honestly say, I've done it as well as anybody," he wrote in <em>All About Me!. "</em>If you can laugh, you can get by. You can survive when things are bad if you have a sense of humor."</p>

The legendary comedian has made his mark on TV, movies and Broadway, earning an EGOT in the process over decades of work — and being recognized by the United States for his contributions to culture. Look back at his life in photos, from his comedy career to his love story with Anne Bancroft and more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fire still burning bright for Stuart Broad after Sydney five-wicket haul

    Stuart Broad says his five-wicket haul in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney has helped him “relight that fire” in Test cricket.

  • What happens when someone dies in space? Space tourism brings new legal and moral issues

    One day more of us may be able to travel further into space, and for longer.

  • France mulls cancelling Dakar rally in wake of shock Saudi car blast

    The French government is considering cancelling the Dakar rally as prosecutors investigate an explosion in Saudi Arabia that targeted a car and badly injured its French driver, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday. "We thought that maybe it's best to abandon this sporting event ... the question remains open," Le Drian told BFM television on Friday, adding that "there was potentially a terror attack against the Dakar."French prosecutors said Tuesday that they had opened a terror probe

  • Julia Fox Paired Her Thong Pants with Two Different Winter Coats on a Date with Kanye West

    Because one just isn't enough.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada Soccer cancels January camp, training match over COVID-19 concerns

    Citing the pandemic and impact of the Omicron variant, Canada Soccer has cancelled its planned January men's camp and a training match in Florida. The 40th-ranked Canadian men had been scheduled to play No. 122 Guatemala on Jan. 22 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, ahead of three FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in the January-February FIFA international window. Canada visits No. 76 Honduras on Jan. 27, hosts the 11th-ranked Americans in Hamilton on Jan. 30 and plays at No. 70 El Salvador

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • Vikings won't have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Nico Hischier scores in overtime, Devils beat Capitals 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi

  • No Novak yet but rest of tennis prepares for Australian Open

    While the “will he or won’t he?” question remains for No. 1 Novak Djokovic and his participation in the Australian Open, the rest of the tennis world returns to work this week to prepare for the season’s first major beginning Jan. 17 at Melbourne Park. The men’s ATP Cup team event has been on since the weekend in Sydney, and there are three tune-up events being played this week in Melbourne as part of Tennis Australia’s “Summer Set” of tournaments — two WTA tournaments and one ATP. In Adelaide,

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences