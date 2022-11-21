Megan Fox's see-through fishnet dress is serving *major* underboob

  • <p>Megan accessorised the look with a tiny bag and an oh-so-90s updo.</p>
<p>Megan accessorised the look with a tiny bag and an oh-so-90s updo.</p>
<p>Megan Fox attended the GQ Men of the Year Party in Hollywood wearing an *epic* one-shoulder naked dress. The look in question, designed by Christian Siriano, features a fishnet style slip layered over the top of a silky black lingerie set. <br></p><p>Megan shared snaps of her look on Instagram, along with a surprisingly relatable caption which reads, "2 events 1 night. When is it time to just stay in bed and eat gingerbread watching half blood prince ??? 😫🥺"</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ClHQImLP0TW/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Megan Fox attended the Time100 Next Gala in New York City with Machine Gun Kelly. For the occasion, Megan debuted new firey red hair, while wearing a *breathtaking* liquid gold strapless dress by Maison Yeya with Casadei heels. In short: issa lewk. </p>
<p>Megan Fox looks unrecognisable as she arrived at the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/g40005490/billboard-music-awards-best-dressed-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2022 Billboard Music Awards" class="link ">2022 Billboard Music Awards</a> red carpet. For the event, which she attended with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, Megan opted for a plunging David Koma address, complete with crystal flower appliqués on each sleeve, a hip-high slit and, most notably, an incredible full fringe. </p>
<p>Megan Fox arrives at the 2022 The Daily Front Row Sixth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly and stylist Maeve Reilly. For the event, Megan opts for a coffee brown knitted mini dress which actually looks kinda cosy despite the subtle corset-like panel around the torso. The number also features long sleeves and subtle shoulder details. </p><p>The star then finishes the look with a pair of bronze peep-toe platforms and her signature black wavy hair finishing just above her hips.</p>
<p>Ever wondered how to nail the little black dress (LBD) for a night out? Look no further than Megan's plunging iteration, coupled with mega strappy heels.</p>
<p>Megan certainly turned heads when she arrived at the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/g37581121/met-gala-2021-red-carpet/?slide=16" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2021 Met Gala" class="link ">2021 Met Gala</a> wearing this fiery red Peter Dundas <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/news/g4447/revealing-naked-met-gala-celebrity-dresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lace-up dress" class="link ">lace-up dress</a>.</p>
<p>Now, let's not forget, the Met Gala took place the day after Megan shut down the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/a37567054/megan-fox-vmas-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:VMAs" class="link ">VMAs</a> where she arrived wearing this completely sheer Mugler <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/g4259/celebs-naked-see-through-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:naked dress" class="link ">naked dress</a>. </p>
<p>Here she is making the case for pastel co-ords, finishing the look with a contrasting crop top and matching top handle bag.</p>
<p>Of course, Megan's Barbie pink Mach & Mach jumpsuit still lives in our heads rent-free. There's no scrimping on attention to detail, with even the straps perfectly matching the bows on her stilettos.</p>
<p>What I would give to see a picture of my face when Megan first stepped out at the Billboard Music Awards wearing this <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/a36515821/megan-fox-billboard-music-awards-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daring cutout number" class="link ">daring cutout number</a> by Mugler - also one of Kim Kardashian's favourite designer brands. Pure awe! </p>
<p>Let's throw it back to one of Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's first red carpet appearances together, where the actor opted for a forest green Azzi & Osta top and skirt combo with chunky chain embellished heels.</p>
<p>Megan went for a sleek and seductive lingerie-inspired dress by Blumarine to attend PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event.</p>
<p>This blazer dress situation is everything. We particularly love the pleated cuffs poking out the end of the sleeves giving the whole look a more elevated feel. Speaking of which, why not shop our editor's picks of the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/style/g28538404/best-blazer-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best blazer dresses" class="link ">best blazer dresses</a> to see you through this season's parties?</p>
<p>It feels like quite a leap between that blazer dress and this leotard with jeans combo, and here is just one instance where we can see Megan's style dramatically change.</p>
<p>Here she is repping a cropped blazer and black skinny jeans in 2016 - an outfit that, again, feels quite a way away from those daring red carpet dresses we just saw. Still, this is an office-appropriate 'business chic' ensemble, unlike the '<a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/a39169868/megan-fox-orange-suit-bralette/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:business casual Bratz doll" class="link ">business casual Bratz doll</a>' vibe she described herself wearing earlier this year.</p>
<p>Megan looks absolutely radiant in this plum Salvatore Ferragamo gown, complete with a halterneck finish and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/g39163649/best-cutout-dresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cutout" class="link ">cutout</a> detail below the bust - two major <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/style/a39310917/spring-summer-fashion-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spring/summer fashion trends" class="link ">spring/summer fashion trends</a> for this season, by the way.</p>
<p>Megan attended Ferrari's 60th Anniversary event wearing, you guessed it, Ferrari red. And I think we can all agree that she understood the assignment in this sleeveless Versace number, complete with a matching lippy.</p>
<p>It's time for Megan's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles press days! Yep, we're about to deep dive into her movie tour wardrobe, kicking off with this cute floral Marc Jacobs Resort set.</p>
<p>Next up? The two-tone pencil skirt with a slit up the middle and a racerback style top.</p>
<p>Cutouts! Yep, Megan was onto them before they were cool, and what's not to love about this zesty citrus-toned mini?</p>
<p>This semi-sheer glittery Jonathan Saunders dress perfectly balances elegance with magpie glittery goodness.</p>
<p>Here's one of Megan's most notable monochrome looks, an Oscar de la Renta Resort number featuring clashing prints.</p>
<p>This piefce may be from eight years ago but I don't care - I'm still here for this grey Altuzarra strapless midi, accentuated with fresh tangerine contrasting panels.</p>
<p>Nobody rocks a mini quite like Megan. Exhibit #3217: this artsy Marc Jacobs Resort look.</p>
<p>Double leather might not be everyone's cup of tea, but this tummy-skimming David Koma set looks absolutely fab on Megan.</p>
<p>Megan was the definition of 'glowy' at the 2014 Kid's Choice Awards, where she rocked this Dolce & Gabbana key print mini. Seriously though, which highlighter is this? Or is this just what incredible hydration looks like? Asking for a friend.</p>
<p>Megan's twinkly Zuhair Murad mini dress caught allll of the lights at the Mexico City premiere of TMNT. The final touch? Metallic silver heels, naturally.</p>
<p>For the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Fox arrived in minimalist yet impactful Dolce & Gabbana lace.</p>
<p>We got another sneak peek of what Megan might have worn if she traded Hollywood for the corporate life back in 2012, when she sported this business-inspired oxblood mini with black pointed pumps.</p>
<p>I think we have all owned a version of this semi-sheer t-shirt dress at some point. This was Megan's version, styled over a black slip.</p>
<p>The actor woke up and chose full-glam with this glitzy A-line and old Hollywood blowout back in 2012. I'm still a fan of this one tbh.</p>
<p>You really can't go wrong with a two-piece by Dolce & Gabbana, can you? Just ask Megan.</p>
<p>Bam! Baby pink Armani Privé was the order of the day at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Check out the level of detail in that silky-strappy bodice, interspersed with ribbons of glitter.</p>
<p>Megan did Fashion Week like the pros, opting for a power blazer over an LBD for the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2011 show.</p>
<p>Skirt suits FTW - this low-rise mini skirt look is expertly offset with. a swipe of red lipstick at the Emporio Armani show.</p>
<p>Megan rocked Isabel Marant back in 2010, tyvm, wearing this statement lamé skirt with a contrasting printed tee. </p>
<p>This outfit needs very little explanation - Megan looks like a total knockout in this scarlet Giorgio Armani Privé dress.<br></p>
<p>A strapless top, mini hemline and ruffles down the side - could this look be any more 2009? </p>
<p>Pretty sure I had this exact YSL mini on a fashion moodboard back in the day.</p>
<p>Megan served mega Greek goddess vibes in this off-the-shoulder gown, accessorised with a contrasting black belt around the hips.</p>
<p>When people talk about 'hot pink' THIS is exactly what they mean - the kind of pink that jumps out of the screen and goes straight the back of your eyeballs. Unsurprisingly, Megan Fox can also totally pull off the vibrant shade, which is another a major <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/style/a39310917/spring-summer-fashion-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fashion trend for this season" class="link ">fashion trend for this season</a>.</p>
<p>This terracotta Roberto Cavalli number, also referred to as her 'snake dress' thanks to the serpent detailing around the waist, wouldn't look out of place on a 2022 red carpet thanks to the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/a39472531/blake-lively-black-cutout-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cutout revival" class="link ">cutout revival</a>.</p>
<p>This stripy Megan number, coupled with a chunky belt and thin cardi, takes me back to high school days. Doesn't she look cute?</p>
<p>Whoa, what a contrast! How about this power dress in Cadbury purple, with a mega thigh-high slit.</p>
<p>Another day, another D&G look. Megan stepped out at the MTV Movie Awards in this strapless brocade number.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/style/a29486951/jeans-and-a-nice-top/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jeans and a nice top" class="link ">Jeans and a nice top</a>, but make it red carpet. We love that Megan wore the denim staple to an awards show, teamed with a biker-style <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/style/g28434833/best-leather-jackets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leather jacket" class="link ">leather jacket</a> for the ultimate laid-back feel.</p>
<p>A moment, please, for the gold Ralph Lauren dress that Megan wore to the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Isn't she a damn vision?</p>
<p>Short and sweet - that seems to be the MO of this peplum cherry red mini dress.</p>
<p>Megan's strategy for elevating an LBD? Lashings of statement jewellery, like this jade choker and gold bangle pairing.</p>
<p>Girl loves a pink mini, and can you blame her? This strapless tulip hem teamed with volumised hair is such a retro mood.</p>
<p>Ok, we've seen our fair share of minis by this point, but how about this micro mini look? </p>
<p>This was Megan's second look at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards, swapping the super high hemline for this tulle Zac Posen style.</p>
<p>Aforementioned Y2K fashion fiends, eat your heart out over this metallic draped situation, worn front row at Versace's 2008 Fashion Week show.</p>
<p>The skirt and T-shirt combo is a little bit of the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/style/a38745450/twee-meaning/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Twee" class="link ">Twee</a> trend doing the rounds on TikTok right now but, honestly, I think the sky-high quiff is the main event of this whole outfit.</p>
<p>The low rise jeans, printed belt and Mötley Crüe band tee? Find a cooler outfit to wear for mufti day in 2007. </p>
<p>This empire waist mini dress is such a vibe. Can confirm, would still wear this for park drinks in summer 2022. </p>
<p>Now this look was *peak* bombshell feels. From the bright red midi with a tapered fit to those leopard print heels, issa vibe alright.</p>
<p>Here's a slightly more relaxed version of the red mini, with elbow-length sleeves, cinched waist and looser fit.</p>
<p>Hervé Léger bandage dress! That's it. That's the caption.<br></p>
<p>Ah yes, here's another one of our favourite trends growing up: the dress over leggings combo. Would we wear it today? Probs not, but there was a time when we would've sold our Furby for this look.</p>
<p>Shiny sequins and a feather trim over the shoulder? This dress was made to party, especially when it's accessorised with glitzy silver pumps.</p>
<p>LBDs have always been a mainstay in Megan's wardrobe and we can totally see why. </p>
<p>A plunging neckline and more pleats than you can poke a stick at? We love a daring fashion moment, just like Megan.</p>
<p>Cuuuuute! This fuchsia mini was practically made for twirling around on the dance floor.</p>
<p>A burnt orange Chloé dress and Christian Louboutin heels? Megan really worked this look back in 2007.</p>
<p>Ah here she is celebrating Cosmopolitan US' 40th birthday in New York! We love to see it. </p>
<p>Fitted purple satin and floral heels? We can't imagine Megan wearing a look like this in 2022 but hey, it was a time ok? And we love an exciting fashion journey.</p>
<p>Is anyone getting throwback Christina Aguilera feels from this look? The glossy curls, the retro pinup-style midi? </p>
<p>Ok, HOW are we already at the end? Anyway, what a look to finish with - this plaid mini skirt and sheer top were worn all the way back in 2003. </p>

Megan Fox's style has changed a lot since 2003, see her most notable and best outfits over the last two decade, from red carpet dresses to Instagram looks.

