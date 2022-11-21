Megan Fox's see-through fishnet dress is serving *major* underboob
- 1/70
2) Megan Fox style evolution: GQ Men of the Year partyGetty Images
- 2/70
1) Megan Fox style evolution: GQ Men of the Year partymeganfox@Instagram
- 3/70
3) Megan Fox style evolution: Time100 Next GalaGotham - Getty Images
- 4/70
4) Megan Fox style evolution: The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, 2022Getty Images
- 5/70
5) Megan Fox style evolution: The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, 2022Getty Images
- 6/70
6) Megan Fox style evolution: UN/DN LAQR Launch Event, 2021Getty Images
- 7/70
7) Megan Fox style evolution: Met Gala, 2021Getty Images
- 8/70
8) Megan Fox style evolution: MTV Video Music Awards, 2021Getty Images
- 9/70
9) Megan Fox style evolution: Revolve Gallery, 2021Getty Images
- 10/70
10) Megan Fox style evolution: iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2021Getty Images
- 11/70
11) Megan Fox style evolution: Billboard Music Awards, 2021Getty Images
- 12/70
12) Megan Fox style evolution: American Music Awards, 2020Getty Images
- 13/70
13) Megan Fox style evolution: #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event, 2019Getty Images
- 14/70
14) Megan Fox style evolution: Extra event, 2018Getty Images
- 15/70
15) Megan Fox style evolution: Forever 21 event, 2018Getty Images
- 16/70
16) Megan Fox style evolution: WonderCon, 2016Getty Images
- 17/70
17) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Tokyo premiere, 2015Getty Images
- 18/70
18) Megan Fox style evolution: USA Gala, 2014Getty Images
- 19/70
19) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' photocall, 2014Getty Images
- 20/70
20) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' photocall, 2014Getty Images
- 21/70
21) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Sydney premiere, 2014Getty Images
- 22/70
22) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' press conference, 2014Getty Images
- 23/70
23) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' New York premiere, 2014Getty Images
- 24/70
24) Megan Fox style evolution: 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', 2014Getty Images
- 25/70
25) Megan Fox style evolution: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Los Angeles premiere, 2014Getty Images
- 26/70
26) Megan Fox style evolution: Comic-Con International, 2014Getty Images
- 27/70
27) Megan Fox style evolution: Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, 2014Getty Images
- 28/70
28) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Mexico City premiere, 2014Getty Images
- 29/70
29) Megan Fox style evolution: Golden Globe Awards, 2013Getty Images
- 30/70
30) Megan Fox style evolution: 'This Is 40' premiere, 2012Getty Images
- 31/70
31) Megan Fox style evolution: March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies Luncheon, 2012Getty Images
- 32/70
32) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Friends With Kids' screening, 2012Getty Images
- 33/70
33) Megan Fox style evolution: 'The Tonight Show With Jay Leno', 2012Getty Images
- 34/70
34) Megan Fox style evolution: Golden Globe Awards, 2011Getty Images
- 35/70
35) Megan Fox style evolution: Giorgio Armani Milan Fashion Week Show, 2010Getty Images
- 36/70
36) Megan Fox style evolution: Emporio Armani Milan Fashion Week Show, 2010Getty Images
- 37/70
37) Megan Fox style evolution: Teen Choice Awards, 2010Getty Images
- 38/70
38) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Jonah Hex' Los Angeles premiere, 2010Getty Images
- 39/70
39) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Jennifer's Body' Hot Topic Event, 2009Getty Images
- 40/70
40) Megan Fox style evolution: Teen Choice Awards, 2009Getty Images
- 41/70
41) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' Los Angeles premiere, 2009Getty Images
- 42/70
42) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen' Moscow premiere, 2009Getty Images
- 43/70
43) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen' Berlin premiere, 2009Getty Images
- 44/70
44) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' press conference, 2009Getty Images
- 45/70
45) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' world premiere, 2009Getty Images
- 46/70
46) Megan Fox style evolution: MTV Movie Awards, 2009Getty Images
- 47/70
47) Megan Fox style evolution: Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, 2009Getty Images
- 48/70
48) Megan Fox style evolution: Golden Globe Awards, 2009Getty Images
- 49/70
49) Megan Fox style evolution: Video Game Awards, 2008Getty Images
- 50/70
50) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Eagle Eye' Los Angeles premiere, 2008Getty Images
- 51/70
51) Megan Fox style evolution: GQ 'Men of the Year' Awards, 2008Getty Images
- 52/70
52) Megan Fox style evolution: MTV Movie Awards, 2008Getty Images
- 53/70
53) Megan Fox style evolution: MTV Movie Awards, 2008Getty Images
- 54/70
54) Megan Fox style evolution: Gianni Versace Milan Fashion Week show, 2008Getty Images
- 55/70
55) Megan Fox style evolution: GQ 'Men of the Year' Awards, 2007Getty Images
- 56/70
56) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Juno' premiere, 2007Getty Images
- 57/70
57) Megan Fox style evolution:Getty Images
- 58/70
58) Megan Fox style evolution: Scream Fest, 2007Getty Images
- 59/70
59) Megan Fox style evolution:Getty Images
- 60/70
60) Megan Fox style evolution: MTV Video Music Awards, 2007Getty Images
- 61/70
61) Megan Fox style evolution: Teen Choice Awards, 2007Getty Images
- 62/70
62) Megan Fox style evolution: Transformers Los Angeles premiere, 2007Getty Images
- 63/70
63) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Transformers' London screening, 2007Getty Images
- 64/70
64) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Transformers' Seoul press conference, 2007Getty Images
- 65/70
65) Megan Fox style evolution: MTV Movie Awards, 2007Getty Images
- 66/70
66) Megan Fox style evolution: Maxim's 'Hot 100 Party', 2007Getty Images
- 67/70
67) Megan Fox style evolution: Cosmopolitan's 40th birthday celebration, 2005Getty Images
- 68/70
68) Megan Fox style evolution: ABC UpFront, 2005Getty Images
- 69/70
69) Megan Fox style evolution: 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' New York premiere, 2004Getty Images
- 70/70
70) Megan Fox style evolution: 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' premiere, 2003Getty Images