Meet the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2019

Meet the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2019Yahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsApril 3, 2019, 7:39 PM GMTIntroducing the newest inductees of the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE Hall of Fame 2019D-Generation X: Original members Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Chyna will be honored alongside later additions X-Pac and the New Age Outlaws, Billy Gunn and Road Dogg. Michaels was inducted for his solo career in 2011, while Chyna had previously been blocked from the Hall of Fame even after her death in 2016. WWE Hall of Fame 2019The Honky Tonk Man: The longest reigning Intercontinental Champion, 454 days or 64 weeks, will be inducted. WWE Hall of Fame 2019Torrie Wilson: A trailblazor for women in sports entertainment, Wilson was also pivotal in the WCW invasion of the WWE in 2001. WWE Hall of Fame 2019Harlem Heat: Booker T and Stevie Ray solidified their place in WCW history as 10-time Tag Team Champions. WWE Hall of Fame 2019Hart Foundation: Founders Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart will be recognized at this year's ceremony. Hart was previously inducted in 2006, while Neidhart will be honored posthumously. WWE Hall of Fame 2019Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake: Along with a holding the tag team title for 226 days as the Dream Team with Greg Valentine, Brutus also held eight other belts throughout his career spanning two decades.