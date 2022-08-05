Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long

KAYE doesn't believe there's a timeline on her career.
"Right now, in my mid-30s, I'm interested in artists that have had a full life of a career," the 35-year-old Hawaii-born musician, whose real name is Charlene Kaye, tells PEOPLE.
"Women who continued to create well into their later years and are still creating. Women who defied the narrow stereotypes of objectification, ageism and the male gaze," says KAYE of her major inspirations: Laurie Anderson, Gillian Wearing, Yoko Ono and Patti Smith. "That's the type of artist I want to keep on becoming."
Well on her way to achieving a successful, multifaceted career, she performed in musicals and bands before shifting her focus to solo musicianship — though she still performs as "Gash," aka Slash, in an all-women Guns N' Roses cover band.
"One time we ran into the real Guns N' Roses while rehearsing at the same studio space in LA. They just waltzed into our practice space and were like, 'Hey, we know those songs!'" recalls KAYE, noting that the rock legends promoted her band's show that night, which sold out as a result. "It was completely absurd."
The singer-songwriter just released a new EP titled Neon God, but she's already hard at work on her next album, "which has more gnarly, shreddy guitar stuff than ever before," she says.
KAYE lives and breathes music today, but that life didn't always seem achievable. ""n Chinese culture, it's pretty incomprehensible to go off and pursue this unstable path of being an artist," she explains, adding that her parents still have difficulty understanding her career. "I had to fight to prove to them that this was something I believed in, that it was the most important thing in the world to me. It still is."
