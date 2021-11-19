Meet Marbling, Design’s Prettiest Trend

  • <p class="body-dropcap">A centuries-old technique is making a comeback. Marbling, whose swirling, veined patterns recall the quarries of Carrara and family-run workshops of Florence, was once exclusively found in antique books but is now so omnipresent that Rachel Comey incorporated a kaleidoscopic print in her collection for <a href="https://www.target.com/c/rachel-comey-for-target/-/N-lf1nn?Nao=0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Target</a>. Meanwhile, ELLE DECOR <a href="https://www.elledecor.com/design-decorate/a36533061/a-list-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A-List" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A-List</a> designers like Beata Heuman are making and acquiring pretty marbled objects and fabric for clients’ homes. If you’re looking to bring the look to your cocktail table or bedside, entertaining mavens John Derian, Rebecca Gardner, Skye McAlpine, and more are all offering their own takes on the dreamy, rippling motif. Needless to say, we’re losing our marbles over this trend. </p>
    Meet Marbling, Design’s Prettiest Trend

    A centuries-old technique is making a comeback. Marbling, whose swirling, veined patterns recall the quarries of Carrara and family-run workshops of Florence, was once exclusively found in antique books but is now so omnipresent that Rachel Comey incorporated a kaleidoscopic print in her collection for Target. Meanwhile, ELLE DECOR A-List designers like Beata Heuman are making and acquiring pretty marbled objects and fabric for clients’ homes. If you’re looking to bring the look to your cocktail table or bedside, entertaining mavens John Derian, Rebecca Gardner, Skye McAlpine, and more are all offering their own takes on the dreamy, rippling motif. Needless to say, we’re losing our marbles over this trend.

  The U.K.-based tabletop company Summerill & Bishop, whose floral and bright linens dress up even the fanciest of tables, just launched a new collection of marbled linens, available in three different patterns.
    1) Summerrill & Bishop Marble Linen Tablecloth

    $388.00

    Shop Now

    The U.K.-based tabletop company Summerill & Bishop, whose floral and bright linens dress up even the fanciest of tables, just launched a new collection of marbled linens, available in three different patterns.

  From decoupage to papers, as well as his own collaboration with Astier de Villatte, John Derian has no shortage of marbled pieces in his shop. The most recent to join his curated arrangement is a collection of marbled tabletop additions. These plates, platters, and bowls are made in Paris by Sylvie & Atelier Saint-Andre Perrin using a unique technique called stamping.
    2) Sylvie & Atelier Saint-Andre Perrin

    johnderian.com

    $138.00

    Shop Now

    From decoupage to papers, as well as his own collaboration with Astier de Villatte, John Derian has no shortage of marbled pieces in his shop. The most recent to join his curated arrangement is a collection of marbled tabletop additions. These plates, platters, and bowls are made in Paris by Sylvie & Atelier Saint-Andre Perrin using a unique technique called stamping.

  For a more informal option, opt for this four-piece enamelware set from Bornn, made and designed by a pair of sisters in Istanbul. The soft marbled pattern (we love it in this robin's egg blue) belies the set's steel construction.
    3) Multicolor Enamel Dinnerware, 4-Piece Set

    Bornn

    Food52

    $88.00

    Shop Now

    For a more informal option, opt for this four-piece enamelware set from Bornn, made and designed by a pair of sisters in Istanbul. The soft marbled pattern (we love it in this robin’s egg blue) belies the set’s steel construction.

  Skye McAlpine, the Venice- and London-based chef who has developed a cult following from knockout cookbooks like A Table for Friends (try the lemony roast chicken and you will not regret it), has partnered with stationery company Papier to create a line of marbled products. The collection includes menu cards, place cards, stationery, and even a customizable recipe journal.
    5) Food for Friends

    papier.com

    £24.99

    Shop Now

    Skye McAlpine, the Venice- and London-based chef who has developed a cult following from knockout cookbooks like A Table for Friends (try the lemony roast chicken and you will not regret it), has partnered with stationery company Papier to create a line of marbled products. The collection includes menu cards, place cards, stationery, and even a customizable recipe journal.

  This fall, Italian brands Artemest and Acqua di Parma joined forces and collaborated with the 165-year-old marbled-paper bookbinding company, Giannini, to create a custom candle set. The candle is packaged with an equally elegant Carrara Home Design marble stand.
    6) Oh L'Amore Candle with White Marble Candle Holder

    Acqua di Parma

    artemest.com

    $290.00

    Shop Now

    This fall, Italian brands Artemest and Acqua di Parma joined forces and collaborated with the 165-year-old marbled-paper bookbinding company, Giannini, to create a custom candle set. The candle is packaged with an equally elegant Carrara Home Design marble stand.

  The Los Angeles–based tabletop and home decor site Ark Elements features a range of marbled products—from fireplace matches to plates and bowls.
    7) Chantico Fireplace Matches

    thearkelements.com

    $162.00

    Shop Now

    The Los Angeles–based tabletop and home decor site Ark Elements features a range of marbled products—from fireplace matches to plates and bowls.

  These hand-marbled candles are almost too pretty to use. We love the mixed set (available in a pack of six) or, also available, the eggplant-tinged quartet.
    8) Hand-Marbled Taper Candles

    food52.com

    $72.00

    Shop Now

    These hand-marbled candles are almost too pretty to use. We love the mixed set (available in a pack of six) or, also available, the eggplant-tinged quartet.

  Scandinavian-born and London-based ELLE DECOR A-List designer Beata Heuman recently launched her newest line of marbled fabric. Dappled Velvet is available by the yard as well as in pillows on Heuman's site.
    9) Dappled Velvet Fabric

    $201.14

    Shop Now

    Scandinavian-born and London-based ELLE DECOR A-List designer Beata Heuman recently launched her newest line of marbled fabric. Dappled Velvet is available by the yard as well as in pillows on Heuman’s site.

  Designer Susi Bellamy looked to her time living and working in Florence for this sumptuous sofa companion. We love the swirling, wine-colored patterns and the smart piping.
    10) Mulberry Fantasy Marbled Velvet Square Cushion

    Susi Bellamy

    Liberty

    $124.00

    Shop Now

    Designer Susi Bellamy looked to her time living and working in Florence for this sumptuous sofa companion. We love the swirling, wine-colored patterns and the smart piping.

  Wallcovering and fabric company Voutsa collaborated with Lambert McGuire Design to create an eye-popping marbled wallpaper to cover the bathroom walls of the new New Orleans hot spot the Hotel Saint Vincent. The same pattern, which has become a signature for the hotel, is now found on everything from the key cards and pillowcases to lush silk scarves in the guest shop By George.
    11) Pattern: Turtles Have Short Legs

    voutsa.com

    $5.00

    Shop Now

    Wallcovering and fabric company Voutsa collaborated with Lambert McGuire Design to create an eye-popping marbled wallpaper to cover the bathroom walls of the new New Orleans hot spot the Hotel Saint Vincent. The same pattern, which has become a signature for the hotel, is now found on everything from the key cards and pillowcases to lush silk scarves in the guest shop By George.

From sumptuous velvets to multicolored shades, this centuries-old technique is making waves.

