Meet Marbling, Design’s Prettiest Trend

The Canadian Press
Nebraska (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) at No. 19 Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2, No. 15 CFP), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST (ABC). Line: Wisconsin by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook Series record: Wisconsin leads 10-4. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Wisconsin is chasing its seventh straight victory and aiming to remain in control of its destiny in the Big Ten West Division race. The Badgers clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game if they beat Nebraska and then win at Minnesota on Nov. 27. Nebraska has lost its last seven