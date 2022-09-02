Meet the Dated & Related cast – and where to find them on Instagram

  • <p>Just when you thought the world of reality TV dating couldn't get any wilder... along comes <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/reality-tv/a40810382/netflix-dated-related-trailer-premiere/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Netflix's Dated and Related." class="link ">Netflix's Dated and Related. </a></p><p>Hosted by <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/too-hot-to-handle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Too Hot To Handle" class="link ">Too Hot To Handle</a>'s Melissa Berry, Dated and Related puts sibling relationships to the ultimate test by having the relatives go on dates right alongside each other. </p><p>As they search for The One together, will the singletons find themselves facing some home truths about their dating styles, straight from the mouths of those they love most? Get ready for some serious awkwardness. </p><p>It takes some brave souls to willingly do this – so let's meet the couples (and check out where to find them on Insta/TikTok) </p><p><strong>Dated and Related is available now on <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Netflix" class="link ">Netflix</a>. </strong> </p>
    Meet the Dated & Related cast – and where to find them on Instagram

    Just when you thought the world of reality TV dating couldn't get any wilder... along comes Netflix's Dated and Related.

    Hosted by Too Hot To Handle's Melissa Berry, Dated and Related puts sibling relationships to the ultimate test by having the relatives go on dates right alongside each other.

    As they search for The One together, will the singletons find themselves facing some home truths about their dating styles, straight from the mouths of those they love most? Get ready for some serious awkwardness.

    It takes some brave souls to willingly do this – so let's meet the couples (and check out where to find them on Insta/TikTok)

    Dated and Related is available now on Netflix.

  • <p>Diana Javidi Parsijani, 29, Jewellery Specialist<br>Instagram:<a href="https://www.instagram.com/ninaxdiana/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@ninaxdiana" class="link "> @ninaxdiana</a></p><p>Nina Javidi Parsijani, 29, Jewellery Specialist<br>Instagram:<a href="https://www.instagram.com/ninaxdiana/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@ninaxdiana" class="link "> @ninaxdiana</a></p><p>Twin sisters Diana and Nina share everything from their business to their secrets – they really are two for the price of one! Though that hasn't always worked out for their prospective other halves. Diana falls in love far too easily, meaning she's often susceptible to getting hurt. </p><p>Meanwhile Nina is a serial monogamist but a tough nut to crack, often being the heartbreaker rather than the heartbroken. Can these jewellery specialists finally find someone to have a 24-carat kind of romance with and break the chain of toxic relationships?</p>
    The Parsijanis – Oslo, Norway

    Diana Javidi Parsijani, 29, Jewellery Specialist
    Instagram: @ninaxdiana

    Nina Javidi Parsijani, 29, Jewellery Specialist
    Instagram: @ninaxdiana

    Twin sisters Diana and Nina share everything from their business to their secrets – they really are two for the price of one! Though that hasn't always worked out for their prospective other halves. Diana falls in love far too easily, meaning she's often susceptible to getting hurt.

    Meanwhile Nina is a serial monogamist but a tough nut to crack, often being the heartbreaker rather than the heartbroken. Can these jewellery specialists finally find someone to have a 24-carat kind of romance with and break the chain of toxic relationships?

  • <p>Mady, 20, Advertising Student <br>Instagram:<a href="https://www.instagram.com/mady" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@mady" class="link "> @mady</a> / TikTok:<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@madybajor" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@madybajor" class="link "> @madybajor</a></p><p>Lily, 22, Cocktail Waitress/Student <br>Instagram: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/lilybajor/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@lilybajor" class="link ">@lilybajor</a><br></p><p>These two Texas sisters like to live life on the edge and like to be spontaneous. Determined not to take life too seriously, Mady and Lily are firecrackers when it comes to love and almost always like to keep an eye on each other's relationships. </p><p>So they should fit right in on Dated and Related! </p><p>With the pair fiercely protective of each other, it's going to take someone amazing to be approved by the other sister. Whoever wants to date one, needs to win over the other as well.</p>
    The Bajors – Texas, USA

    Mady, 20, Advertising Student
    Instagram: @mady / TikTok: @madybajor

    Lily, 22, Cocktail Waitress/Student
    Instagram: @lilybajor

    These two Texas sisters like to live life on the edge and like to be spontaneous. Determined not to take life too seriously, Mady and Lily are firecrackers when it comes to love and almost always like to keep an eye on each other's relationships.

    So they should fit right in on Dated and Related!

    With the pair fiercely protective of each other, it's going to take someone amazing to be approved by the other sister. Whoever wants to date one, needs to win over the other as well.

  • <p>Jason Cohen, 27, Lifeguard and Jet Ski Instructor<br>Instagram:<a href="https://www.instagram.com/jasoncohenofficial/?hl=en-gb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@jasoncohenofficial" class="link "> @jasoncohenofficial</a> / TikTok:<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@jasonxcohen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@jasonxcohen" class="link "> @jasonxcohen</a></p><p>Chris Hahn, 27, Server and Surf Instructor<br>Instagram:<a href="https://www.instagram.com/chrishahnofficial/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@chrishahnofficial" class="link "> @chrishahnofficial</a>/ TikTok:<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@chrisrhahn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@chrisrhahn" class="link "> @chrisrhahn</a></p><p>This South Jersey twosome are ready for trouble and are majorly competitive, especially with each other. These cousins have been tearing up the NJ party scene and know how to turn on the charm. </p><p>However, could they leave the player life behind after winning the heart of someone?</p>
    The Cohen/Hahns – New Jersey, USA

    Jason Cohen, 27, Lifeguard and Jet Ski Instructor
    Instagram: @jasoncohenofficial / TikTok: @jasonxcohen

    Chris Hahn, 27, Server and Surf Instructor
    Instagram: @chrishahnofficial/ TikTok: @chrisrhahn

    This South Jersey twosome are ready for trouble and are majorly competitive, especially with each other. These cousins have been tearing up the NJ party scene and know how to turn on the charm.

    However, could they leave the player life behind after winning the heart of someone?

  • <p>Kaz, 30, Firefighter <br>Instagram:<a href="https://www.instagram.com/kazbishop_/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@kazbishop_" class="link "> @kazbishop_</a> / TikTok:<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@kazbishop_" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@kazbishop_" class="link "> @kazbishop_<br><br></a>Kieran, 30, Banking Consultant <br>Instagram:<a href="https://www.instagram.com/kieranbishop__/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@kieranbishop__" class="link "> @kieranbishop__</a>/ TikTok:<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@_kieranbishop" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@_kieranbishop" class="link "> @_kieranbishop<br><br></a>These British twins do everything together… including, it seems, looking for love! However, they'll need someone to keep them on their toes, as they get bored easily.<br><br>Kaz has a bit of a wandering eye and is known to play the field, while Kieran is a bit more of a hopeless romantic, having split from his childhood sweetheart after 10 years together. As a result, he's picky about who to introduce into his life next.</p>
    The Bishops – Essex, UK

    Kaz, 30, Firefighter
    Instagram: @kazbishop_ / TikTok: @kazbishop_

    Kieran, 30, Banking Consultant
    Instagram: @kieranbishop__/ TikTok: @_kieranbishop

    These British twins do everything together… including, it seems, looking for love! However, they'll need someone to keep them on their toes, as they get bored easily.

    Kaz has a bit of a wandering eye and is known to play the field, while Kieran is a bit more of a hopeless romantic, having split from his childhood sweetheart after 10 years together. As a result, he's picky about who to introduce into his life next.

  • <p>Corrina, 23, Music Teacher<br>Instagram:<a href="https://www.instagram.com/corrinaroppo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@corrinaroppo" class="link "> @corrinaroppo</a> / TikTok:<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@corrinaroppo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@corrinaroppo" class="link "> @corrinaroppo</a></p><p>Joey, 28, Customs Brokerage Manager<br>Instagram:<a href="https://www.instagram.com/joeyroppo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@joeyroppo" class="link "> @joeyroppo</a> / TikTok: <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@joeyroppo?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@joeyroppo" class="link "> @joeyroppo</a></p><p>Corrina and Joey are on a mission to find their Ones – but are extraordinarily picky in their hunt. They hope Dated and Related will help them out. </p><p>Focusing on looks first and personality second, Corrina is on a mission for a Disney-prince for her own fairytale happy ending. </p><p>Joey is on a mission for a girl that would look perfect on his Insta grid… and has been on a serial dating spree in an effort to find her. However, they are both good-natured people and devout Christians who want someone to match their values. If you’re good at volleyball, that is a massive bonus.</p>
    The Roppos – Washington, USA

    Corrina, 23, Music Teacher
    Instagram: @corrinaroppo / TikTok: @corrinaroppo

    Joey, 28, Customs Brokerage Manager
    Instagram: @joeyroppo / TikTok: @joeyroppo

    Corrina and Joey are on a mission to find their Ones – but are extraordinarily picky in their hunt. They hope Dated and Related will help them out.

    Focusing on looks first and personality second, Corrina is on a mission for a Disney-prince for her own fairytale happy ending.

    Joey is on a mission for a girl that would look perfect on his Insta grid… and has been on a serial dating spree in an effort to find her. However, they are both good-natured people and devout Christians who want someone to match their values. If you’re good at volleyball, that is a massive bonus.

  • <p>Dyman, 25, Medical Assistant<br>Instagram: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/dymanqrystal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@dymanqrysta" class="link ">@dymanqrysta</a> / TikTok:<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@dymanmiller?share_author_id=7006633670904038405&u_code=dkgf142e2b1hi1&share_app_id=1233&share_link_id=7BE06975-B1D0-4595-A376-04F7D2F8A9E7&user_id=7006633670904038405&language=en&sec_uid=MS4wLjABAAAAisOQjlFiifYwz5lmJWDZzZoEL4qQ8kYbfHEmcNoeRaF988_l7SiFQHDOWpwUG0df&_r=1&checksum=a253d097c04025038df7cfa6dae9d287db4b695bdfa5c681620fe5d950ab6992&source=h5_m&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAAisOQjlFiifYwz5lmJWDZzZoEL4qQ8kYbfHEmcNoeRaF988_l7SiFQHDOWpwUG0df&tt_from=copy&_d=secCgYIASAHKAESPgo8pvaep%252BkMTAt9hivc1eYc2K29wfbZ%252FyXXwQs8E61NgyTOekfbPS7DBZnE3D%252FH1wlWBxoYIHrl80ZDSZjwGgA%253D" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dymanmiller" class="link "> dymanmiller</a></p><p>Deyon, 21, HR Manager/Sports Model<br>Instagram:<a href="https://www.instagram.com/itsdeyon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@itsdeyon" class="link "> @itsdeyon</a> / TikTok:<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@itsdeyon?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@itsdeyon" class="link "> @itsdeyon</a></p><p>This brother/sister duo are ready to take the world by storm even if it means seeing each other date in order to get what they want. Both have proven to be dating disasters in the past, so Dyman has embraced a party life waiting for her brother to finally be of age. </p><p>Deyon has only ever been a casual dater, so can he find someone to tame him? Meanwhile, will Dyman find someone she wants to call The One? </p>
    The Millers – Florida, USA

    Dyman, 25, Medical Assistant
    Instagram: @dymanqrysta / TikTok: dymanmiller

    Deyon, 21, HR Manager/Sports Model
    Instagram: @itsdeyon / TikTok: @itsdeyon

    This brother/sister duo are ready to take the world by storm even if it means seeing each other date in order to get what they want. Both have proven to be dating disasters in the past, so Dyman has embraced a party life waiting for her brother to finally be of age.

    Deyon has only ever been a casual dater, so can he find someone to tame him? Meanwhile, will Dyman find someone she wants to call The One?

  • <p>Daniel, 25, Client Care Specialist<br>Instagram:<a href="https://www.instagram.com/danielperfetto_/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@danielperfetto_" class="link "> @danielperfetto_</a> / TikTok:<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@danielperfetto" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@danielperfetto" class="link "> @danielperfetto</a></p><p>Julia, 21, HR Associate and Personal Trainer<br>Instagram:<a href="https://www.instagram.com/juliaperfetto/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@juliaperfetto" class="link "> @juliaperfetto</a> / TikTok:<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@juliaperfetto" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@juliaperfetto" class="link "> @juliaperfetto</a></p><p>Are the Perfettos perfecto? Well, they certainly seem to think so! Now they just need to meet their match. Daniel is used to getting the attention of women when out partying, and has no issue having multiple ladies available to him at any time. </p><p>However, there is one girl who he puts above all – his sister Julia, with him yet to find someone he deems good enough for her. As a result, he's ready to put a stop to anyone getting too close. </p><p>As you can imagine, this is doing wonders for Julia's love life and she's had enough. Can these two stop bickering long enough to help each other find potential matches?</p>
    The Perfettos – Ontario, Canada

    Daniel, 25, Client Care Specialist
    Instagram: @danielperfetto_ / TikTok: @danielperfetto

    Julia, 21, HR Associate and Personal Trainer
    Instagram: @juliaperfetto / TikTok: @juliaperfetto

    Are the Perfettos perfecto? Well, they certainly seem to think so! Now they just need to meet their match. Daniel is used to getting the attention of women when out partying, and has no issue having multiple ladies available to him at any time.

    However, there is one girl who he puts above all – his sister Julia, with him yet to find someone he deems good enough for her. As a result, he's ready to put a stop to anyone getting too close.

    As you can imagine, this is doing wonders for Julia's love life and she's had enough. Can these two stop bickering long enough to help each other find potential matches?

  • <p>Alara, 22, Fashion Design Student<br>Instagram:<a href="https://www.instagram.com/alarataneri/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@alarateneri" class="link "> @alarateneri</a> / TikTok:<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@alarataneri" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@alarateneri" class="link "> @alarateneri</a></p><p>Ceylan, 25, Professional Footballer<br>Instagram:<a href="https://www.instagram.com/ceylantaneri/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@ceylantaneri" class="link "> @ceylantaneri</a> / TikTok:<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@ceylantaneri" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@ceylantaneri" class="link "> @ceylantaneri</a></p><p>Ceylan and Alara are attached at the hip, travelling the world together and living life to the full. The only thing missing is someone to have a relationship with. </p><p>Alara was late to the world of dating, and is now on the hunt for someone special. Meanwhile Ceylan is used to getting the attention of women, but is licking his wounds and nursing a broken heart after a breakup. </p><p>He wants a girl he can bring home to his family. Will Dated and Related help him find someone?</p>
    The Taneris – London, UK / Cyprus

    Alara, 22, Fashion Design Student
    Instagram: @alarateneri / TikTok: @alarateneri

    Ceylan, 25, Professional Footballer
    Instagram: @ceylantaneri / TikTok: @ceylantaneri

    Ceylan and Alara are attached at the hip, travelling the world together and living life to the full. The only thing missing is someone to have a relationship with.

    Alara was late to the world of dating, and is now on the hunt for someone special. Meanwhile Ceylan is used to getting the attention of women, but is licking his wounds and nursing a broken heart after a breakup.

    He wants a girl he can bring home to his family. Will Dated and Related help him find someone?

