Meet the Coastal Grandmother's Fun-Loving Kid Sister

  • <p>If you haven't heard, the internet has become slightly obsessed with a style icon known as the Coastal Grandmother. You can learn more <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g39831762/coastal-grandmother/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link ">here</a>, but in sum she's the sort of heroine you'd meet in a Nancy Meyers film, likely to be found sitting on the beach in her just-a-smidge-oversized cable-knit sweater and breezy linen pants while sipping white wine and contemplating whether it's time to have her white canvas slipcovers laundered. Oatmeal is her favorite color, Sancerre is her drink of choice, and Sag Harbor is her natural habitat. But it's hight time we introduce her cooler, quirkier kid sister, the Nauti (that's <em>naw</em>-tee) Auntie (<em>awn</em>-tee). She, too, lives on the coast, but she doesn't shy away from color (red! turquoise!), can't resist a little nautical kitsch (hence the "Nauti"), and prefers a fish taco stand to fine dining. While a Coastal Grandmother can usually be found curled up under a cable-knit blanket while watching <em>Barefoot Contessa </em>reruns, the Nauti Auntie is more likely to be found curled up under a vintage quilt reading a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mary-Kay-Andrews/e/B001I9QCCM%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39915517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mary Kay Andrews novel" class="link ">Mary Kay Andrews novel</a>. (Speaking of, author Mary Kay Andrews <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/house-tours/g4210/rental-home-tybee-island-georgia/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:has pretty much perfected the Nauti Auntie aesthetic" class="link ">has pretty much perfected the Nauti Auntie aesthetic</a>.) For those who find the Coastal Grandmother trend to be a tad too understated for their tastes, here's how to embrace the Nauti Auntie look. </p>
    If you haven't heard, the internet has become slightly obsessed with a style icon known as the Coastal Grandmother. You can learn more here, but in sum she's the sort of heroine you'd meet in a Nancy Meyers film, likely to be found sitting on the beach in her just-a-smidge-oversized cable-knit sweater and breezy linen pants while sipping white wine and contemplating whether it's time to have her white canvas slipcovers laundered. Oatmeal is her favorite color, Sancerre is her drink of choice, and Sag Harbor is her natural habitat. But it's hight time we introduce her cooler, quirkier kid sister, the Nauti (that's naw-tee) Auntie (awn-tee). She, too, lives on the coast, but she doesn't shy away from color (red! turquoise!), can't resist a little nautical kitsch (hence the "Nauti"), and prefers a fish taco stand to fine dining. While a Coastal Grandmother can usually be found curled up under a cable-knit blanket while watching Barefoot Contessa reruns, the Nauti Auntie is more likely to be found curled up under a vintage quilt reading a Mary Kay Andrews novel. (Speaking of, author Mary Kay Andrews has pretty much perfected the Nauti Auntie aesthetic.) For those who find the Coastal Grandmother trend to be a tad too understated for their tastes, here's how to embrace the Nauti Auntie look.

  • <p><strong>Tuckernuck Jewelry</strong></p><p>tnuck.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tnuck.com%2Fblue-raffia-gilly-earrings-0.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39915517%2Fcoastal-grandmother-nauti-auntie-shopping%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When a Nauti Auntie welcomes you at the door of her colorfully collected beach bungalow, she's wearing these and quick to offer you a margarita (that she made in her <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBeautiful-High-Performance-Touchscreen-Blender-Sage-Green-by-Drew-Barrymore%2F391691549&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39915517%2Fcoastal-grandmother-nauti-auntie-shopping%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pretty green blender" class="link ">pretty green blender</a>).</p>
    When a Nauti Auntie welcomes you at the door of her colorfully collected beach bungalow, she's wearing these and quick to offer you a margarita (that she made in her pretty green blender).

  • <p><strong>Fortessa</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F9899-shatterproof-tritan-outdoor-margarita-glasses-set-of-6%3Fsku%3D33045&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39915517%2Fcoastal-grandmother-nauti-auntie-shopping%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>See? We told you'd she be ready with a marg. This multicolored set speaks to her vibrant, fun-loving personality. (She's always been the more outgoing one.)</p>
    See? We told you'd she be ready with a marg. This multicolored set speaks to her vibrant, fun-loving personality. (She's always been the more outgoing one.)

  • <p><strong>HavenAmerica</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$157.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F254815713%2Fretro-swimmer-diver-girl-swimming-pool&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39915517%2Fcoastal-grandmother-nauti-auntie-shopping%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A true Nauti Auntie has a soft spot for retro finds. These large-scale indoor-outdoor swimmers (choose your color and size up to five feet long!) feel like something she could have found at a coastal antiques emporium.</p>
    A true Nauti Auntie has a soft spot for retro finds. These large-scale indoor-outdoor swimmers (choose your color and size up to five feet long!) feel like something she could have found at a coastal antiques emporium.

  • <p><strong>Best Seller</strong></p><p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fmg-steeletex-waterproof-beach-tote%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39915517%2Fcoastal-grandmother-nauti-auntie-shopping%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A Nauti Auntie prefers to haul her beach gear in an eye-catching carryall that she can monogram (A.N.).</p>
    A Nauti Auntie prefers to haul her beach gear in an eye-catching carryall that she can monogram (A.N.).

  • <p><strong>St. Martin's Griffin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.43</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1250256917?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39915517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It should come as no surprise that her shelves are stocked with lighthearted beach reads (all nestled between <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Comfy-Hour-Resin-Bookends-Weight/dp/B07MPDLRWW/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39915517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:these bookends" class="link ">these bookends</a>). She's also a big fan of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Elin-Hilderbrand/e/B001IGQLTO?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_3&qid=1651775266&sr=8-3&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39915517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this author" class="link ">this author</a>.</p>
    It should come as no surprise that her shelves are stocked with lighthearted beach reads (all nestled between these bookends). She's also a big fan of this author.

  • <p><strong>Lusana</strong></p><p>freepeople.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fbanded-baha-straw-visor%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39915517%2Fcoastal-grandmother-nauti-auntie-shopping%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She was a devotee of the sun visor long before they became trendy.</p>
    She was a devotee of the sun visor long before they became trendy.

  • <p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$219.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F120432&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39915517%2Fcoastal-grandmother-nauti-auntie-shopping%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make no mistake: Blue-and-white stripes are her go-to neutral. </p>
    Make no mistake: Blue-and-white stripes are her go-to neutral.

  • <p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$159.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F125278&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39915517%2Fcoastal-grandmother-nauti-auntie-shopping%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These charming <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fnautica-whitewood-sail-sheet-set%2F5498902%3FskuId%3D69549379%26enginename%3Dgoogle%26mcid%3DPS_googlepla_nonbrand_sscbedding_online%26product_id%3D69549379%26product_channel%3Donline%26creative%3D582602816524%26device%3Dc%26network%3Du%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw682TBhATEiwA9crl37kfNRh5bREDR_p17Y7mI93GmYYEl-KB9HEcpX0AWpfYjQ3p79RA0RoCihAQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39915517%2Fcoastal-grandmother-nauti-auntie-shopping%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sailboat sheets" class="link ">sailboat sheets</a>—part of a collaboration between New England watercolor artist Sara Fitz and L.L. Bean—are already on her guest bed, thank you very much. (These <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F125277%3Fpage%3Dsara-fitz-lobster-percale-sheet-collection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39915517%2Fcoastal-grandmother-nauti-auntie-shopping%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lobster sheets" class="link ">lobster sheets</a> are also in her shopping cart.)</p>
    These charming sailboat sheets—part of a collaboration between New England watercolor artist Sara Fitz and L.L. Bean—are already on her guest bed, thank you very much. (These lobster sheets are also in her shopping cart.)

  • <p><strong>Kikkerland</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004VNYM92?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39915517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>C'mon, you know there has to be <em>something</em> outfitted with an anchor, and this 30-by-18 inch welcome mat sets the perfect "anchor down and stay awhile" tone.</p>
    C'mon, you know there has to be something outfitted with an anchor, and this 30-by-18 inch welcome mat sets the perfect "anchor down and stay awhile" tone.

  • <p><strong>EXCEART</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DR578YS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39915517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Nauti Auntie says the best thing about this three-piece set is that not a one of them will swoop in and steal your French fries.</p>
    The Nauti Auntie says the best thing about this three-piece set is that not a one of them will swoop in and steal your French fries.

  • <p>potterybarn.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fproducts%2Fsummer-story-framed-print-by-cindy-taylor&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39915517%2Fcoastal-grandmother-nauti-auntie-shopping%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She loves the breezy spirit and faded reds and blues of this framed photograph. </p>
    She loves the breezy spirit and faded reds and blues of this framed photograph.

  • <p><strong>#WEJOY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$64.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08W3GWZF3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39915517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She always has a couple of these folding chairs stashed in her trunk along with her <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbarton-springs-pickleball-paddle%2F6761187&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39915517%2Fcoastal-grandmother-nauti-auntie-shopping%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pickleball paddle" class="link ">pickleball paddle</a>.</p>
    She always has a couple of these folding chairs stashed in her trunk along with her pickleball paddle.

  • <p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FLitton-Lane-Tall-Multi-Colored-Wood-Oar-Wall-Decor-Set-of-2-6-in-x-54-5-in-37891%2F315293669&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39915517%2Fcoastal-grandmother-nauti-auntie-shopping%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A Nauti Auntie has a set of these decorative oars positioned above her <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worldmarket.com%2Fcategory%2Ffurniture%2Fliving-room%2Fsofas.do%3Ftemplate%3DPLA-2%26plfsku%3D565723%26mrkgcl%3D660%26camp%3Dppc%253Agoogle%253Apla%252BSmartShopping%257CFurniture%252BFurniture%26acctid%3D21700000001660222%26dskeywordid%3D92700066066281107%26lid%3D92700066066281107%26ds_s_kwgid%3D58700007374684122%26ds_s_inventory_feed_id%3D97700000007265821%26dsproductgroupid%3D297710415341%26product_id%3D565723%26merchid%3D5165106%26prodctry%3DUS%26prodlang%3Den%26channel%3Donline%26device%3Dc%26network%3Du%26locationid%3D9012544%26creative%3D542326748529%26targetid%3Dpla-297710415341%26campaignid%3D14464604591%26adgroupid%3D126250230693%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw682TBhATEiwA9crl3yRgsy9KInb9wHYRHJTP5edLmDW42H6Dhegcv7Ca-9LDO1nPRq_nSBoCaxgQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39915517%2Fcoastal-grandmother-nauti-auntie-shopping%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:incredibly comfy sofa" class="link ">incredibly comfy sofa</a>.</p>
    A Nauti Auntie has a set of these decorative oars positioned above her incredibly comfy sofa.

  • <p><strong>Creative Co-Op</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$86.02</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NC8694L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39915517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This three-foot-tall sailboat makes a striking statement on the Nauti Auntie's entry console. </p>
    This three-foot-tall sailboat makes a striking statement on the Nauti Auntie's entry console.

  • <p><strong>Wade Ceramics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$64.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004XFR9IE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39915517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She can't help it. This fish jug just makes her happy.</p>
    She can't help it. This fish jug just makes her happy.

  • <p><strong>Amazon Basics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08988PX7K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39915517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This 12-piece melamine set was such a steal that even her "Coastal Grandmother" sister followed suit and ordered the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0898CQBCF?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39915517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white glaze version" class="link ">white glaze version</a>. (It comes in 27 colors and patterns!)</p>
    This 12-piece melamine set was such a steal that even her "Coastal Grandmother" sister followed suit and ordered the white glaze version. (It comes in 27 colors and patterns!)

  • <p><strong>Cape Cod</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.55</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08LBB19ND?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39915517%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Her sister may prefer a fancy cheese board, but a Nauti Auntie loves a chip-and-dip and should really be this company's spokesperson already.</p>
    Her sister may prefer a fancy cheese board, but a Nauti Auntie loves a chip-and-dip and should really be this company's spokesperson already.

  • <p>polywood.com</p><p><strong>$239.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.polywood.com/country-living-adirondack-chair-clad490.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She has four of these durable outdoor chairs by Polywood facing east so she and other coffee-sipping early risers can see the sunrise. while recapping the most recent episode of <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/a32895328/home-decor-sweet-magnolias-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sweet Magnolias" class="link "><em>Sweet Magnolias</em></a>.</p>
    She has four of these durable outdoor chairs by Polywood facing east so she and other coffee-sipping early risers can see the sunrise. while recapping the most recent episode of Sweet Magnolias.

  • <p><strong>sofrenchvintage</strong></p><p>Etsy</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fsofrenchvintage%3Fref%3Dsimple-shop-header-name%26listing_id%3D258462480%26section_id%3D16920337&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg39915517%2Fcoastal-grandmother-nauti-auntie-shopping%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A Nauti Auntie is always flagging down vintage nautical finds and other unapologetically beachy<a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/advice/g1445/beach-house-decorating-0409/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decor." class="link "> decor.</a></p>
    A Nauti Auntie is always flagging down vintage nautical finds and other unapologetically beachy decor.

