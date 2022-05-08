Meet the Coastal Grandmother's Fun-Loving Kid Sister
Meet the Coastal Grandmother's Fun-Loving Kid SisterDavid Pu'u
1) Blue Raffia Fish EarringsTuckernuck
2) Shatterproof Outdoor Margarita GlassesFood 52
3) Retro Diver Girl Wooden SignEtsy
4) Colorful Waterproof Beach ToteMark and Graham
5) Hello, Summer by Mary Kay AndrewsAmazon
6) Colorful Straw Sun VisorFree People
7) Striped Ceramic LampL.L. Bean
8) Buoy Sheet SetL.L. Bean
9) Anchor DoormatAmazon
10) Wooden Seagull FigurinesAmazon
11) Summer Story by Cindy Taylor Framed PhotographPottery Barn
12) Webbed Lawn Beach ChairAmazon
13) Tall Multi Colored Wood Oar Wall Decor, Set of 2Home Depot
14) Handwoven Water Hyacinth & Rattan SailboatAmazon
15) Gluggle Jug, YellowAmazon
16) Melamine Dinnerware SetAmazon
17) Cape Cod Potato Chips, Sea Salt and VinegarAmazon
18) Country Living Adirondack ChairPolywood
19) Vintage Nautical Flag PrintEtsy