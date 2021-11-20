Meadow Walker Snuggles Her Puppy While Out in N.Y.C., Plus Cardi B, Julianne Moore and More

  • <p>Meadow Walker showers her puppy with love while on a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.</p>
    1/92

    Puppy Hugs

    Meadow Walker showers her puppy with love while on a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.

  • <p>Cardi B slays the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet at L.A. Live on Nov. 19.</p>
    2/92

    Host in the House!

    Cardi B slays the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet at L.A. Live on Nov. 19.

  • <p>Julianne Moore <em>is</em> the moment at Bergdorf Goodman's The Present Moment holiday celebration event on Nov. 18 in N.Y.C.</p>
    3/92

    It's a Celebration!

    Julianne Moore is the moment at Bergdorf Goodman's The Present Moment holiday celebration event on Nov. 18 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Zoey Deutch wears a festive holiday sweater on her way to a pilates class on Nov. 19 in West Hollywood.</p>
    4/92

    The Holidays in Hollywood

    Zoey Deutch wears a festive holiday sweater on her way to a pilates class on Nov. 19 in West Hollywood.

  • <p><em>Southern Charm</em> alum Cameran Eubanks celebrates the launch of Venture X, Capital One's new class of travel card, with a fun stop at the Capital One Lounge inside the Dallas Fort Worth airport.</p>
    5/92

    Got the Travel Bug?

    Southern Charm alum Cameran Eubanks celebrates the launch of Venture X, Capital One's new class of travel card, with a fun stop at the Capital One Lounge inside the Dallas Fort Worth airport.

  • <p>Simu Liu greets the audience during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18. </p>
    6/92

    Super Smile

    Simu Liu greets the audience during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.

  • <p>Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson attend the Stella McCartney Get Back Capsule Collection event and its eponymous documentary release in L.A. on Nov. 18. </p>
    7/92

    Dynamic Mother-Daughter Duo

    Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson attend the Stella McCartney Get Back Capsule Collection event and its eponymous documentary release in L.A. on Nov. 18.

  • <p>Lil Nas X performs during the 2021 <em>GQ </em>Men of the Year party in West Hollywood on Nov. 18. </p>
    8/92

    Star Power

    Lil Nas X performs during the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood on Nov. 18.

  • <p>Steven Yeun and Beanie Feldstein attend a screening of A24's <em>The Humans</em> at Village East in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18. </p>
    9/92

    Only 'Human'

    Steven Yeun and Beanie Feldstein attend a screening of A24's The Humans at Village East in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.

  • <p>Angelina Jolie and her children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (left) and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt (right), pose with street artist JR (center) at the L.A. premiere of <em>Paper & Glue: A JR Project </em>on Nov. 18.</p>
    10/92

    Premiere Pose

    Angelina Jolie and her children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (left) and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt (right), pose with street artist JR (center) at the L.A. premiere of Paper & Glue: A JR Project on Nov. 18.

  • <p>Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Cristo Fernández attend a special Q&A for <em>Ted Lasso </em>in L.A. on Nov. 18. </p>
    11/92

    They're Here! They're There!

    Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Cristo Fernández attend a special Q&A for Ted Lasso in L.A. on Nov. 18.

  • <p>Christina Aguilera attends the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 18. </p>
    12/92

    Kiss, Kiss

    Christina Aguilera attends the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 18.

  • <p><em>Don't Look Up</em> costars Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawerence (and her baby bump!), Leonardo DiCaprio and Director Adam McKay reunite at Ross House in L.A. on Nov. 17.</p>
    13/92

    Legendary Lineup

    Don't Look Up costars Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawerence (and her baby bump!), Leonardo DiCaprio and Director Adam McKay reunite at Ross House in L.A. on Nov. 17.

  • <p>The cast of the <em>Gossip Girl </em>reboot attends <em>Gossip Girl </em>Friendsgiving: A Pop-Up to Give and Receive in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18. </p>
    14/92

    XOXO, Gossip Girl

    The cast of the Gossip Girl reboot attends Gossip Girl Friendsgiving: A Pop-Up to Give and Receive in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.

  • <p><em>Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> costars Michael Zegen and Rachel Brosnahan pose at opening night of The Roundabout Theatre Company's <em>Trouble in Mind</em> on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on Nov. 18 in N.Y.C.</p>
    15/92

    <i>Marvelous</i> Dates

    Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costars Michael Zegen and Rachel Brosnahan pose at opening night of The Roundabout Theatre Company's Trouble in Mind on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on Nov. 18 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Jeremy Renner helps honor Marvel costar Scarlett Johansson during the 35th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 18 in Beverly Hills. </p>
    16/92

    Shining (Co)stars

    Jeremy Renner helps honor Marvel costar Scarlett Johansson during the 35th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 18 in Beverly Hills.

  • <p>Brie and Nikki Bella raise a glass (er, bottle) as they host SiriusXM Stitcher's The Bellas Podcast in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18. </p>
    17/92

    Totally Twinning

    Brie and Nikki Bella raise a glass (er, bottle) as they host SiriusXM Stitcher's The Bellas Podcast in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.

  • <p>Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley attend the Omega grand opening in San Francisco on Nov. 18. </p>
    18/92

    Orange You Glad

    Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley attend the Omega grand opening in San Francisco on Nov. 18.

  • <p>Kate Middleton and Prince William head to the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 18 in London.</p>
    19/92

    Royal Romance

    Kate Middleton and Prince William head to the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 18 in London.

  • <p>Saweetie makes her way to rehearsals for <i>Saturday Night Live</i> ahead of her performance on Nov. 20 in N.Y.C.</p>
    20/92

    Live in New York!

    Saweetie makes her way to rehearsals for Saturday Night Live ahead of her performance on Nov. 20 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Charlize Theron runs to meetings in a white satin dress and a black jacket in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18</p>
    21/92

    Taking Care of Business

    Charlize Theron runs to meetings in a white satin dress and a black jacket in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18

  • <p>Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez enjoy a fun night out at the Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17.</p>
    22/92

    Game Night

    Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez enjoy a fun night out at the Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17.

  • <p><em>Selling Sunset'</em>s Chrishell Stause celebrates Friendsgiving with PrettyLittleThing at the PrettyLittleThing showroom on Nov. 17 in West Hollywood.</p>
    23/92

    Serving Up Style

    Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause celebrates Friendsgiving with PrettyLittleThing at the PrettyLittleThing showroom on Nov. 17 in West Hollywood.

  • <p>Ciara visits the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for children on Nov. 17. </p>
    24/92

    Ciara Takes Washington

    Ciara visits the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for children on Nov. 17.

  • <p>Michael Rainey Jr. and Mary J. Blige attend STARZ's <em>Ghost</em> season 2 premiere on Nov. 17 in N.Y.C.</p>
    25/92

    Super 'STARZ'

    Michael Rainey Jr. and Mary J. Blige attend STARZ's Ghost season 2 premiere on Nov. 17 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Hubby Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon attend a special screening of Columbia Pictures' <em>Ghostbusters: Afterlife</em> at the Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 17 in Westwood, California.</p>
    26/92

    Date Night

    Hubby Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon attend a special screening of Columbia Pictures' Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 17 in Westwood, California.

  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld stuns at the Marvel Studios' L.A. premiere of <em>Hawkeye</em> at El Capitan Theatre on Nov. 17.</p>
    27/92

    A 'Marvel' on the Red Carpet

    Hailee Steinfeld stuns at the Marvel Studios' L.A. premiere of Hawkeye at El Capitan Theatre on Nov. 17.

  • <p>Rafa Nadal is all smiles at the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Pérez-Llorca auditorium on Nov. 17 in Madrid.</p>
    28/92

    For the Children

    Rafa Nadal is all smiles at the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Pérez-Llorca auditorium on Nov. 17 in Madrid.

  • <p>Maya Hawke wears a gorgeous gown to the 2021 Guggenheim International gala in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17. </p>
    29/92

    Gala Glam

    Maya Hawke wears a gorgeous gown to the 2021 Guggenheim International gala in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17.

  • <p>Nick Offerman stars in <i><a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/6Cv_CL9G9WFPZ6V9pUqWaDz?domain=youtube.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dram & Draw" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dram & Draw</a>, </i>the new holiday spot in the <em>Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky</em> series on Nov. 17 in L.A.</p>
    30/92

    Paint and Sip

    Nick Offerman stars in Dram & Draw, the new holiday spot in the Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky series on Nov. 17 in L.A.

  • <p>Sofia Carson honors Ruben Blades during The Latin Recording Academy's 2021 Person of the Year gala at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas.</p>
    31/92

    Standing Ovation

    Sofia Carson honors Ruben Blades during The Latin Recording Academy's 2021 Person of the Year gala at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas.

  • <p>Bradley Cooper steps out on a chilly N.Y.C. day on Nov. 17.</p>
    32/92

    Bundle Up

    Bradley Cooper steps out on a chilly N.Y.C. day on Nov. 17.

  • <p>Vanessa Hudgens pops on Nov. 17 while heading to <em>The View</em> in New York City to promote her new film <em>Tick, Tick ... Boom!</em></p>
    33/92

    Pink Lady

    Vanessa Hudgens pops on Nov. 17 while heading to The View in New York City to promote her new film Tick, Tick ... Boom!

  • <p>Will Smith takes an imaginary snap of his <em>King Richard</em> costars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Nov. 17. </p>
    34/92

    Freeze Frame

    Will Smith takes an imaginary snap of his King Richard costars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Nov. 17.

  • <p>Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski host an event with Theory benefitting <a href="http://inara.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inara.org" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Inara.org</a> in New York City on Nov. 15.</p>
    35/92

    Hosts with the Most

    Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski host an event with Theory benefitting Inara.org in New York City on Nov. 15.

  • <p>Newlywed Meadow Rain Walker totes her pup through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 17.</p>
    36/92

    What's the Fuzz?

    Newlywed Meadow Rain Walker totes her pup through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 17.

  • <p>Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in support of the Blue Marine Foundation on Nov. 17 in London.</p>
    37/92

    Sister Act

    Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in support of the Blue Marine Foundation on Nov. 17 in London.

  • <p>Julianna Margulies hosts the 2021 New York Public Radio Gala celebrating 20 years of Radiolab at The Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on Nov. 16.</p>
    38/92

    Making Waves

    Julianna Margulies hosts the 2021 New York Public Radio Gala celebrating 20 years of Radiolab at The Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on Nov. 16.

  • <p>Giveon sings his hits on Nov. 16 during a concert at the GRAMMY Museum as part of the organization's The Drop series. </p>
    39/92

    Sweet Melodies

    Giveon sings his hits on Nov. 16 during a concert at the GRAMMY Museum as part of the organization's The Drop series.

  • <p>Eric Stonestreet cooked up a storm and joined forces with McCormick for their <em>Tiny Kitchens x Big Meals</em> campaign to honor local heroes who have made a difference in their communities.</p>
    40/92

    Herb Bae

    Eric Stonestreet cooked up a storm and joined forces with McCormick for their Tiny Kitchens x Big Meals campaign to honor local heroes who have made a difference in their communities.

  • <p>Christie Brinkley toasts the 25th anniversary of Broadway's <em>Chicago — </em>in which <a href="https://people.com/theater/chicago-the-musical-celebrates-25-years-see-all-the-famous-faces-who-have-starred-in-the-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she once starred" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">she once starred</a> — at the Ambassador Theater in N.Y.C. on Nov. 16.</p>
    41/92

    Silver Belle

    Christie Brinkley toasts the 25th anniversary of Broadway's Chicago — in which she once starred — at the Ambassador Theater in N.Y.C. on Nov. 16.

  • <p>Keke Palmer glows on Nov. 16 as Refinery29's Unbothered presents "The Hookup" at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in Inglewood, California. </p>
    42/92

    Gotta Have Heart

    Keke Palmer glows on Nov. 16 as Refinery29's Unbothered presents "The Hookup" at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in Inglewood, California.

  • <p><em>House of Gucci</em> costars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga have a moment on Nov. 16 at the New York City premiere of their upcoming film.</p>
    43/92

    Face to Face

    House of Gucci costars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga have a moment on Nov. 16 at the New York City premiere of their upcoming film.

  • <p>Adele cracks up on Nov. 15 while hosting an exclusive listening event for her new album <em>30</em> for superfans with Spotify at the Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles.</p>
    44/92

    Suit Yourself

    Adele cracks up on Nov. 15 while hosting an exclusive listening event for her new album 30 for superfans with Spotify at the Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Katie Holmes and Julia Mayorga hold hands on Nov. 16 while filming <em>Rare Objects</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
    45/92

    'Rare' Find

    Katie Holmes and Julia Mayorga hold hands on Nov. 16 while filming Rare Objects in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Tom Holland greets the crowd at the Columbia Pictures Trailer Launch Fan Event of <em>Spider-Man: No Way Home</em> at Regal Sherman Oaks in California on Nov. 16.</p>
    46/92

    Fan Favorite

    Tom Holland greets the crowd at the Columbia Pictures Trailer Launch Fan Event of Spider-Man: No Way Home at Regal Sherman Oaks in California on Nov. 16.

  • <p>Nick Cannon and Fat Joe get jolly on Nov. 16 at the 28th Annual Harlem <br>Holiday Lights Parade on West 125th Street in N.Y.C.</p>
    47/92

    Parade Pals

    Nick Cannon and Fat Joe get jolly on Nov. 16 at the 28th Annual Harlem
    Holiday Lights Parade on West 125th Street in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Aubrey Plaza gets spooky on Nov. 16 while arriving to <em>Late Night with Seth Meyers</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
    48/92

    Witching Hour

    Aubrey Plaza gets spooky on Nov. 16 while arriving to Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Woody Norman and Joaquin Phoenix arrive at a special screening of C'mon C'mon at the Fine Arts Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.</p>
    49/92

    In the Hood(ie)

    Woody Norman and Joaquin Phoenix arrive at a special screening of C'mon C'mon at the Fine Arts Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

  • <p>Alan Jackson celebrates daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman's new book, <em>Lemons on Friday, </em>with a gathering at his home on Nov. 12.</p>
    50/92

    Proud Pop

    Alan Jackson celebrates daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman's new book, Lemons on Friday, with a gathering at his home on Nov. 12.

  • <p>Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid cuddle up at a special screening of <em>Sophie and the Baron</em> at Sea Containers on Nov. 13 in London.</p>
    51/92

    Love in London

    Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid cuddle up at a special screening of Sophie and the Baron at Sea Containers on Nov. 13 in London.

  • <p>Olivia Wilde wears a T-shirt from boyfriend Harry Styles' Love on Tour show while out grabbing coffee in L.A. on Nov. 16.</p>
    52/92

    'Love' to See It

    Olivia Wilde wears a T-shirt from boyfriend Harry Styles' Love on Tour show while out grabbing coffee in L.A. on Nov. 16.

  • <p>Sir Paul McCartney and daughter Mary McCartney attend the U.K. premiere of <em>The Beatles: Get Back</em> at Cineworld Empire on Nov. 16 in London.</p>
    53/92

    Doting Dad

    Sir Paul McCartney and daughter Mary McCartney attend the U.K. premiere of The Beatles: Get Back at Cineworld Empire on Nov. 16 in London.

  • <p>Stepping out with a fresh new look, Florence Pugh makes her way through N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.</p>
    54/92

    Street Style

    Stepping out with a fresh new look, Florence Pugh makes her way through N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.

  • <p>Chef Nyesha Arrington reunites with her besties in the kitchen to prep her unconventional Friendsgiving spread in S.Pellegrino's new series <a href="https://holidaymoments.sanpellegrino.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kitchen Reunion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Kitchen Reunion</em></a>.</p>
    55/92

    Reunited and It Feels So Good

    Chef Nyesha Arrington reunites with her besties in the kitchen to prep her unconventional Friendsgiving spread in S.Pellegrino's new series Kitchen Reunion.

  • <p>Halle Berry shows off her style during a visit to <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </i>on Nov. 15 in L.A. </p>
    56/92

    'Berry' Chic

    Halle Berry shows off her style during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Nov. 15 in L.A.

  • <p>Oscar Isaac takes the mic during a <i>Dune</i> Q&A session on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
    57/92

    Chit Chat

    Oscar Isaac takes the mic during a Dune Q&A session on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Paul Rudd — a.k.a. <a href="https://people.com/movies/paul-rudd-people-sexiest-man-alive-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive</a> — arrives at the red carpet world premiere of <i>Ghostbusters: Afterlife</i> on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
    58/92

    'Sexy' & Spooky

    Paul Rudd — a.k.a. PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive — arrives at the red carpet world premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker get glammed up for the <i>Tick, Tick… Boom!</i> premiere on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
    59/92

    Red Carpet Cuties

    Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker get glammed up for the Tick, Tick… Boom! premiere on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Brad Goreski, Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore and Teresa Giudice "set sail" at a press event to celebrate the early launch of <i>The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip</i> on Nov. 15 in L.A.</p>
    60/92

    Anchors Aweigh

    Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Brad Goreski, Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore and Teresa Giudice "set sail" at a press event to celebrate the early launch of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Nov. 15 in L.A.

  • <p>Ronny Chieng and Simu Liu hang at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
    61/92

    Courtside Hangs

    Ronny Chieng and Simu Liu hang at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>François Cluzet and Omar Sy pose together at the <i>Intouchables</i> 10th anniversary in Paris on Nov. 15. </p>
    62/92

    Together Again

    François Cluzet and Omar Sy pose together at the Intouchables 10th anniversary in Paris on Nov. 15.

  • <p>Kaia Gerber and lookalike mom Cindy Crawford hold hands as they arrive together at the InStyle Awards on Nov. 15 in L.A. </p>
    63/92

    Seeing Double

    Kaia Gerber and lookalike mom Cindy Crawford hold hands as they arrive together at the InStyle Awards on Nov. 15 in L.A.

  • <p>Amanda Gorman and honoree Simone Biles pose together at the 2021 InStyle Awards on Nov. 15 in L.A. </p>
    64/92

    Stepping Out 'In Style'

    Amanda Gorman and honoree Simone Biles pose together at the 2021 InStyle Awards on Nov. 15 in L.A.

  • <p>Jennifer Garner drinks her beverage on the go while out for a stroll on Nov. 15 in L.A. </p>
    65/92

    On the Move

    Jennifer Garner drinks her beverage on the go while out for a stroll on Nov. 15 in L.A.

  • <p>Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray reunite to talk all things <i>Ghostbusters: Afterlife</i> on <em>The Tonight Show Starring</em><i> Jimmy Fallon</i> on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C. </p>
    66/92

    Haunted House

    Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray reunite to talk all things Ghostbusters: Afterlife on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Claudia Schiffer hits the red carpet in an eye-catching floral dress for the premiere of <i>Silent Night</i> on Nov. 15 in London. </p>
    67/92

    Fab Florals

    Claudia Schiffer hits the red carpet in an eye-catching floral dress for the premiere of Silent Night on Nov. 15 in London.

  • <p>Kelsea Ballerini shines in a lavender ensemble and pink platform heels outside of <em>Live with Kelly and Ryan</em> on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.</p>
    68/92

    Lovely in Lavender

    Kelsea Ballerini shines in a lavender ensemble and pink platform heels outside of Live with Kelly and Ryan on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Ryan Reynolds and his dog brave the cold while out for a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.</p>
    69/92

    Chilly City

    Ryan Reynolds and his dog brave the cold while out for a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.

  • <p>Alexandra Shipp looks stunning in black and leather in Midtown Manhattan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 15. </p>
    70/92

    Style Maven

    Alexandra Shipp looks stunning in black and leather in Midtown Manhattan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.

  • <p>Lily-Rose Depp and French rapper Yassine Stein cozy up together while grabbing coffee and matcha in L.A. on Nov. 14.</p>
    71/92

    Caffeine Run

    Lily-Rose Depp and French rapper Yassine Stein cozy up together while grabbing coffee and matcha in L.A. on Nov. 14.

  • <p>Rosamund Pike poses at the world premiere of Amazon Prime's <em>The Wheel of Time</em> at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on Nov. 15 in London.</p>
    72/92

    'Time'less Beauty

    Rosamund Pike poses at the world premiere of Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on Nov. 15 in London.

  • <p>Ian Somerhalder snaps a photo with Brodie the goldendoodle at the Mutts to Models event on Nov. 13 in the actor's hometown of Covington, Louisiana.</p>
    73/92

    Bonding with Brodie

    Ian Somerhalder snaps a photo with Brodie the goldendoodle at the Mutts to Models event on Nov. 13 in the actor's hometown of Covington, Louisiana.

  • <p>At the Nashville '80s Dance Party to End ALZ event, Brad Paisley performs onstage to support the Alzheimer's Association at Wildhorse Saloon on Nov. 14 in Nashville.</p>
    74/92

    Shred the Stage

    At the Nashville '80s Dance Party to End ALZ event, Brad Paisley performs onstage to support the Alzheimer's Association at Wildhorse Saloon on Nov. 14 in Nashville.

  • <p>Adele makes her triumphant return on Nov. 14 during her <em>One Night Only </em>concert from Los Angeles. </p>
    75/92

    Center Stage

    Adele makes her triumphant return on Nov. 14 during her One Night Only concert from Los Angeles.

  • <p>Michael B. Jordan flashes his signature smile on Nov. 14 while watching the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.</p>
    76/92

    Courtside Cuteness

    Michael B. Jordan flashes his signature smile on Nov. 14 while watching the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

  • <p>Billy Porter and Joshua Jackson pose at the Dom Pérignon and Born <br>This Way Foundation dinner in honor of World Kindness Day at the<br>Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 13. </p>
    77/92

    Suit Yourselves

    Billy Porter and Joshua Jackson pose at the Dom Pérignon and Born
    This Way Foundation dinner in honor of World Kindness Day at the
    Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 13.

  • <p>Selma Blair puts a spin on menswear on Nov. 14 at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards presented by National Geographic documentary films at BRIC in N.Y.C.</p>
    78/92

    Black Tie Only

    Selma Blair puts a spin on menswear on Nov. 14 at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards presented by National Geographic documentary films at BRIC in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Serena and Venus Williams join the cast of <em>King Richard —</em> from left, Demi Singleton, Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney and Aunjanue Ellis — at the film's premiere during the closing night of the 2021 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Nov. 14.</p>
    79/92

    Family Affair

    Serena and Venus Williams join the cast of King Richard — from left, Demi Singleton, Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney and Aunjanue Ellis — at the film's premiere during the closing night of the 2021 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Nov. 14.

  • <p>Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst crack wise on Nov. 14 at <em>Deadline</em>'s The Contenders event at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A.</p>
    80/92

    Laughing Out Loud

    Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst crack wise on Nov. 14 at Deadline's The Contenders event at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A.

  • <p>Regina King, Mahershala Ali and Yvonne Orji get together at The 11th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards hosted by<em> Los Angeles </em><br><em>Confidential</em> Magazine at The Avalon in Hollywood on Nov. 13. </p>
    81/92

    Got to Glow

    Regina King, Mahershala Ali and Yvonne Orji get together at The 11th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards hosted by Los Angeles
    Confidential Magazine at The Avalon in Hollywood on Nov. 13.

  • <p>Rita Ora gets a smooch from boyfriend Taika Waititi at the 2021 MTV EMAs at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary on Nov. 14. </p>
    82/92

    Cute Kiss

    Rita Ora gets a smooch from boyfriend Taika Waititi at the 2021 MTV EMAs at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary on Nov. 14.

  • <p>Ed Sheeran makes a statement in a multicolored suit for the 2021 MTV EMAs at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary on Nov. 14. </p>
    83/92

    Pop Star

    Ed Sheeran makes a statement in a multicolored suit for the 2021 MTV EMAs at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary on Nov. 14.

  • <p>Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning have a moment on Nov. 14 at the Los Angeles premiere of their series <em>The Great.</em></p>
    84/92

    'Great' to See You

    Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning have a moment on Nov. 14 at the Los Angeles premiere of their series The Great.

  • <p>The cast of 3rd Rock from the Sun — Joseph Gordon Levitt, Kristen Johnston, John Lithgow, Wayne Knight and French Stewart — reunite on Nov. 14 during the Vulture Festival at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. </p>
    85/92

    Rockin' Reunion

    The cast of 3rd Rock from the Sun — Joseph Gordon Levitt, Kristen Johnston, John Lithgow, Wayne Knight and French Stewart — reunite on Nov. 14 during the Vulture Festival at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

  • <p>Joel Kim Booster gets talking at the Comedians You Should and Will Know panel during the Vulture Festival at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Nov. 14.</p>
    86/92

    Mic Check

    Joel Kim Booster gets talking at the Comedians You Should and Will Know panel during the Vulture Festival at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Nov. 14.

  • <p>Lady Gaga dazzles on the red carpet in a custom Atelier Versace gown at the <em>House of Gucci</em> premiere in Milan on Nov. 13.</p>
    87/92

    Lady in Red

    Lady Gaga dazzles on the red carpet in a custom Atelier Versace gown at the House of Gucci premiere in Milan on Nov. 13.

  • <p>Bella Hadid rocks a leopard-print bikini and red cowboy hat as she hits the beach in Miami on Nov. 13.</p>
    88/92

    Beach Vibes

    Bella Hadid rocks a leopard-print bikini and red cowboy hat as she hits the beach in Miami on Nov. 13.

  • <p>Kerry Washington, Molly Sims and Jennifer Garner pose for a glamorous photo while attending the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala in West Hollywood on Nov. 13.</p>
    89/92

    Oh, Baby!

    Kerry Washington, Molly Sims and Jennifer Garner pose for a glamorous photo while attending the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala in West Hollywood on Nov. 13.

  • <p>Katie Holmes stays dry with an umbrella while walking on set of her upcoming movie <em>Rare Objects</em> in N.Y.C. on Nov. 12.</p>
    90/92

    Rainy Days

    Katie Holmes stays dry with an umbrella while walking on set of her upcoming movie Rare Objects in N.Y.C. on Nov. 12.

  • <p>Taraji P. Henson stops by <em>The Tonight Show</em> for an interview with Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 12.</p>
    91/92

    Tonight, Tonight

    Taraji P. Henson stops by The Tonight Show for an interview with Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 12.

  • <p>Nicole Scherzinger visits the Empire State Building while in N.Y.C. on Nov. 12 ahead of <em>Annie Live!</em></p>
    92/92

    Tomorrow, Tomorrow

    Nicole Scherzinger visits the Empire State Building while in N.Y.C. on Nov. 12 ahead of Annie Live!

