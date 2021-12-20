Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, and More Actors Who Learned to Sing for a Role

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/reese-witherspoon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Witherspoon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Witherspoon</a> learned to sing for her role as <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/country-legend-june-carter-cash-dies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:June Carter Cash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">June Carter Cash</a> in <a href="https://people.com/post/walk-line-5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walk the Line" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Walk the Line</i></a>, which chronicles country music legend <a href="https://people.com/tag/johnny-cash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Johnny Cash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Johnny Cash</a>'s life.</p> <p>"I've never sung before professionally," she said on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZGUKfottqg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Late Night With Conan O'Brien" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Late Night With Conan O'Brien</em></a>. "We practiced. We did six months of voice lessons, and then we recorded an album over six months. I got to learn how to sing basically. This man, Roger Love, taught me how to sing."</p> <p>She applied her newly learned talents to <i>Sing</i> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/see-reese-witherspoon-matthew-mcconaughey-more-stars-sing-2-behind-the-scenes-of-sequel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sing 2" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Sing 2</i></a>.</p> <p>"Country music was much easier for me," Witherspoon shared during a <em>Sing</em> interview on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXGMD9im1zQ&t=157s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Today" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Today</i></a>. "This was hard. Singing <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taylor Swift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Taylor Swift</a>'s song, 'Shake It Off' is really hard."</p>
    1/8

    Reese Witherspoon

    Witherspoon learned to sing for her role as June Carter Cash in Walk the Line, which chronicles country music legend Johnny Cash's life.

    "I've never sung before professionally," she said on Late Night With Conan O'Brien. "We practiced. We did six months of voice lessons, and then we recorded an album over six months. I got to learn how to sing basically. This man, Roger Love, taught me how to sing."

    She applied her newly learned talents to Sing and Sing 2.

    "Country music was much easier for me," Witherspoon shared during a Sing interview on Today. "This was hard. Singing Taylor Swift's song, 'Shake It Off' is really hard."

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/matthew-mcconaughey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:McConaughey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">McConaughey</a>, who voices a <a href="https://people.com/parents/matthew-mcconaughey-daughter-cameo-sing-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Koala named Buster Moon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Koala named Buster Moon</a> in <i>Sing</i> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/sing-2-first-look-at-characters-actors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sing 2" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Sing 2</i></a>, didn't have much experience singing prior to the <a href="https://people.com/movies/sing-2-trailer-finds-the-star-studded-cast-on-a-bigger-mission-with-some-help-from-u2s-bono/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:star-studded" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">star-studded</a> films. </p> <p>"My history of singing? Showers, car drives, and to my self," McConaughey said during an interview with <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXGMD9im1zQ&t=157s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Today" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Today</i></a>.</p> <p>The actor sang Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" in <em>Sing, </em>alongside <a href="https://people.com/tag/scarlett-johansson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scarlett Johansson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Scarlett Johansson</a>'s character.</p> <p>Although McConaughey didn't have any professional singing experience, he worked extra hard to nail his song.</p> <p>"I'd heard the song, obviously," <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/movies/2016/12/20/sing-matthew-mcconaughey-reese-witherspoon-scarlett-johansson/95586718/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:McConaughey told USA Today" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">McConaughey told <em>USA Today</em></a>. "So I said, 'Leave the recording (going) and I'll do it over and over 20 times and we'll pick one out of there,'" he added. </p>
    2/8

    Matthew McConaughey

    McConaughey, who voices a Koala named Buster Moon in Sing and Sing 2, didn't have much experience singing prior to the star-studded films.

    "My history of singing? Showers, car drives, and to my self," McConaughey said during an interview with Today.

    The actor sang Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" in Sing, alongside Scarlett Johansson's character.

    Although McConaughey didn't have any professional singing experience, he worked extra hard to nail his song.

    "I'd heard the song, obviously," McConaughey told USA Today. "So I said, 'Leave the recording (going) and I'll do it over and over 20 times and we'll pick one out of there,'" he added.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/golden-globes-2020-reese-witherspoon-joaquin-phoenix-walk-the-line-reunion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Witherspoon's Walk the Line costar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Witherspoon's <em>Walk the Line</em> costar</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/joaquin-phoenix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phoenix" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Phoenix</a>, had a similar experience while perfecting the recognizable tone of his character, Johnny Cash.</p> <p>The actor underwent various training sessions in order to master the Man in Black's deep voice.</p> <p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkmzbirjwoI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phoenix told Conan O'Brien" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Phoenix told Conan O'Brien</a> he prepared for the role "with vocal lessons and working with a vocal coach."</p> <p>"It's the most humiliating process I've ever endured because you do these exercises ... And it's so uncomfortable," he added.</p>
    3/8

    Joaquin Phoenix

    Witherspoon's Walk the Line costar, Phoenix, had a similar experience while perfecting the recognizable tone of his character, Johnny Cash.

    The actor underwent various training sessions in order to master the Man in Black's deep voice.

    Phoenix told Conan O'Brien he prepared for the role "with vocal lessons and working with a vocal coach."

    "It's the most humiliating process I've ever endured because you do these exercises ... And it's so uncomfortable," he added.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Prior to playing the <a href="https://people.com/parents/emily-blunt-into-the-woods-motherhood-heaven/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baker's Wife" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baker's Wife</a> in <a href="https://people.com/movies/into-the-woods-making-the-movie-with-meryl-streep-johnny-depp-emily-blunt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Into the Woods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Into the Woods</em></a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/emily-blunt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blunt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blunt</a> told <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ES00o_YXdEc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Access" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Access</em></a> that her history of singing only included singing by herself and in the shower – and that she "didn't even want to audition" for the role.</p> <p>However, the opportunity to work with director <a href="https://people.com/movies/into-the-woods-making-the-movie-with-meryl-streep-johnny-depp-emily-blunt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rob Marshall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rob Marshall</a> and alongside <a href="https://people.com/tag/meryl-streep/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meryl Streep" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meryl Streep</a> again was something that she couldn't pass up.</p> <p>"It was a very hard thing to resist, so I had lots of singing lessons," Blunt said during a press conference for the film, according to <a href="https://www.radiotimes.com/tv/fantasy/emily-blunt-on-into-the-woods-i-had-lots-of-singing-lessons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:RadioTimes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>RadioTimes</em></a>.</p>
    4/8

    Emily Blunt

    Prior to playing the Baker's Wife in Into the Woods, Blunt told Access that her history of singing only included singing by herself and in the shower – and that she "didn't even want to audition" for the role.

    However, the opportunity to work with director Rob Marshall and alongside Meryl Streep again was something that she couldn't pass up.

    "It was a very hard thing to resist, so I had lots of singing lessons," Blunt said during a press conference for the film, according to RadioTimes.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/anne-hathaway/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hathaway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hathaway</a> demonstrated her <a href="https://people.com/movies/anne-hathaway-utterly-crushes-her-solo-in-les-mis-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vocal abilities" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vocal abilities</a> during her <a href="https://people.com/awards/oscars-2013-anne-hathaway-on-winning-for-les-miserables/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oscar-winning performance" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oscar-winning performance</a> as Fantine in <a href="https://people.com/movies/anne-hathaway-les-miserables-sick/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Les Miserables" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Les Miserables</em></a>, where she sang the famed "I Dreamed a Dream."</p> <p>The actress worked with vocal coach Joan Lader (whom she shared with <a href="https://people.com/tag/hugh-jackman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hugh Jackman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hugh Jackman</a>) prior to production to build up endurance for long takes.</p> <p>"Immediately after I was cast, Joan and I began twice a week working to improve my vocal stamina so that I could sing for 12 hours a day," she told <a href="https://deadline.com/2012/12/oscars-qa-anne-hathaway-385032/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Deadline" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Deadline</i></a>.</p> <p>"I had prepared for singing while crying, and I'd been practicing that because I didn't want to get there and cry and sing for the first time on camera," she added.</p>
    5/8

    Anne Hathaway

    Hathaway demonstrated her vocal abilities during her Oscar-winning performance as Fantine in Les Miserables, where she sang the famed "I Dreamed a Dream."

    The actress worked with vocal coach Joan Lader (whom she shared with Hugh Jackman) prior to production to build up endurance for long takes.

    "Immediately after I was cast, Joan and I began twice a week working to improve my vocal stamina so that I could sing for 12 hours a day," she told Deadline.

    "I had prepared for singing while crying, and I'd been practicing that because I didn't want to get there and cry and sing for the first time on camera," she added.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-hiddleston/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hiddleston" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hiddleston</a> faced a bit of challenge while practicing for his role as Hank Williams in the biopic <em><a href="https://people.com/movies/i-saw-the-light-trailer-tom-hiddleston-as-hank-williams-with-elizabeth-olsen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I Saw the Light" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">I Saw the Light</a>. </em>It wasn't necessarily the singing, but the <a href="https://people.com/movies/tom-hiddleston-got-the-lead-in-i-saw-the-light-with-his-owen-wilson-impression/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:British actor's accent that was a factor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">British actor's accent that was a factor</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2015/09/tom-hiddleston-yodel-i-saw-the-light-toronto" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hiddleston told Vanity Fair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hiddleston told <em>Vanity Fair</em></a> that his singing coach, Rodney Crowell, worked with him to loosen his "British stiff upper lip" as well as tackle the daunting task of yodeling. </p> <p>"There's a moment in a man's life when he's never yodeled – and there's a moment when he's asked to yodel, and it's a scary one because you don't know what sound is going to come out of your mouth," Hiddleston told the outlet.</p>
    6/8

    Tom Hiddleston

    Hiddleston faced a bit of challenge while practicing for his role as Hank Williams in the biopic I Saw the Light. It wasn't necessarily the singing, but the British actor's accent that was a factor.

    Hiddleston told Vanity Fair that his singing coach, Rodney Crowell, worked with him to loosen his "British stiff upper lip" as well as tackle the daunting task of yodeling.

    "There's a moment in a man's life when he's never yodeled – and there's a moment when he's asked to yodel, and it's a scary one because you don't know what sound is going to come out of your mouth," Hiddleston told the outlet.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>There isn't much that the <a href="https://people.com/movies/meryl-streep-hilariously-fails-at-naming-all-20-of-the-films-that-earned-her-oscar-nominations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Academy Award-winning actress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Academy Award-winning actress</a> can't do. For <a href="https://people.com/movies/florence-foster-jenkins-starring-meryl-streep-and-hugh-grant-people-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her performance as the titular role" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her performance as the titular role</a> in <i><a href="https://people.com/celebrity/hugh-grant-memorized-meryl-streeps-lines-in-florence-foster-jenkins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Florence Foster Jenkins" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Florence Foster Jenkins</a>, </i>the task at hand wasn't necessarily learning to sing well, but learning how to sing badly.</p> <p>Streep worked with music professor Arthur Levy two times a week for four months prior to filming, in order to match the <a href="https://people.com/movies/florence-foster-jenkins-starring-meryl-streep-and-hugh-grant-people-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New York socialite's off-key, operatic arias" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">New York socialite's off-key, operatic arias</a>.</p> <p>"These arias are no joke, even if you're singing off-key," Levy told <a href="https://www.newsday.com/entertainment/movies/meryl-streep-says-florence-foster-jenkins-role-a-singing-challenge-1.12120168" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Newsday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Newsday</i></a>. "Especially off-key, which strains the voice."</p>
    7/8

    Meryl Streep

    There isn't much that the Academy Award-winning actress can't do. For her performance as the titular role in Florence Foster Jenkins, the task at hand wasn't necessarily learning to sing well, but learning how to sing badly.

    Streep worked with music professor Arthur Levy two times a week for four months prior to filming, in order to match the New York socialite's off-key, operatic arias.

    "These arias are no joke, even if you're singing off-key," Levy told Newsday. "Especially off-key, which strains the voice."

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/bradley-cooper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cooper</a> might have had one of the <a href="https://people.com/movies/bradley-cooper-lady-gaga-very-lucky-a-star-is-born/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best singing coaches by his side" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best singing coaches by his side</a> in preparation for his role as <a href="https://people.com/movies/bradley-cooper-a-star-is-born-based-on-eddie-vedder/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jackson Maine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jackson Maine</a> in <a href="https://people.com/movies/lady-gaga-bradley-cooper-perform-new-star-is-born-song/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Star Is Born" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>A Star Is Born</em></a> — he worked closely with superstar Lady Gaga, who played Ally in the film.</p> <p>"[Singing live] was terrifying, and I really relied on [Gaga]. I spent about a year and a half taking vocal lessons and preparing," Cooper told <a href="https://www.vulture.com/2018/04/bradley-cooper-lady-gaga-live-singing-star-is-born-robert-de-niro-talk.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vulture" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Vulture</i></a>.</p> <p>Prior to filming, Gaga requested that all of the singing in the movie should be <a href="https://people.com/movies/bradley-cooper-lady-gaga-a-star-is-born-live/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:performed live" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">performed live</a> (as opposed to prerecorded). The performances were done at <a href="https://people.com/tag/coachella/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coachella" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Coachella</a>, <a href="https://people.com/music/lady-gaga-glastonbury-bradley-cooper-star-is-born/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glastonbury" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Glastonbury</a>, and <a href="https://people.com/movies/lady-gaga-and-bradley-cooper-making-a-star-is-born/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:other festivals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">other festivals</a> for an authentic vibe.</p>
    8/8

    Bradley Cooper

    Cooper might have had one of the best singing coaches by his side in preparation for his role as Jackson Maine in A Star Is Born — he worked closely with superstar Lady Gaga, who played Ally in the film.

    "[Singing live] was terrifying, and I really relied on [Gaga]. I spent about a year and a half taking vocal lessons and preparing," Cooper told Vulture.

    Prior to filming, Gaga requested that all of the singing in the movie should be performed live (as opposed to prerecorded). The performances were done at Coachella, Glastonbury, and other festivals for an authentic vibe.

<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/reese-witherspoon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Witherspoon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Witherspoon</a> learned to sing for her role as <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/country-legend-june-carter-cash-dies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:June Carter Cash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">June Carter Cash</a> in <a href="https://people.com/post/walk-line-5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walk the Line" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Walk the Line</i></a>, which chronicles country music legend <a href="https://people.com/tag/johnny-cash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Johnny Cash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Johnny Cash</a>'s life.</p> <p>"I've never sung before professionally," she said on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZGUKfottqg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Late Night With Conan O'Brien" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Late Night With Conan O'Brien</em></a>. "We practiced. We did six months of voice lessons, and then we recorded an album over six months. I got to learn how to sing basically. This man, Roger Love, taught me how to sing."</p> <p>She applied her newly learned talents to <i>Sing</i> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/see-reese-witherspoon-matthew-mcconaughey-more-stars-sing-2-behind-the-scenes-of-sequel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sing 2" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Sing 2</i></a>.</p> <p>"Country music was much easier for me," Witherspoon shared during a <em>Sing</em> interview on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXGMD9im1zQ&t=157s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Today" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Today</i></a>. "This was hard. Singing <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taylor Swift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Taylor Swift</a>'s song, 'Shake It Off' is really hard."</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/matthew-mcconaughey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:McConaughey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">McConaughey</a>, who voices a <a href="https://people.com/parents/matthew-mcconaughey-daughter-cameo-sing-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Koala named Buster Moon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Koala named Buster Moon</a> in <i>Sing</i> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/sing-2-first-look-at-characters-actors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sing 2" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Sing 2</i></a>, didn't have much experience singing prior to the <a href="https://people.com/movies/sing-2-trailer-finds-the-star-studded-cast-on-a-bigger-mission-with-some-help-from-u2s-bono/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:star-studded" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">star-studded</a> films. </p> <p>"My history of singing? Showers, car drives, and to my self," McConaughey said during an interview with <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXGMD9im1zQ&t=157s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Today" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Today</i></a>.</p> <p>The actor sang Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" in <em>Sing, </em>alongside <a href="https://people.com/tag/scarlett-johansson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scarlett Johansson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Scarlett Johansson</a>'s character.</p> <p>Although McConaughey didn't have any professional singing experience, he worked extra hard to nail his song.</p> <p>"I'd heard the song, obviously," <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/movies/2016/12/20/sing-matthew-mcconaughey-reese-witherspoon-scarlett-johansson/95586718/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:McConaughey told USA Today" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">McConaughey told <em>USA Today</em></a>. "So I said, 'Leave the recording (going) and I'll do it over and over 20 times and we'll pick one out of there,'" he added. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/golden-globes-2020-reese-witherspoon-joaquin-phoenix-walk-the-line-reunion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Witherspoon's Walk the Line costar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Witherspoon's <em>Walk the Line</em> costar</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/joaquin-phoenix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phoenix" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Phoenix</a>, had a similar experience while perfecting the recognizable tone of his character, Johnny Cash.</p> <p>The actor underwent various training sessions in order to master the Man in Black's deep voice.</p> <p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkmzbirjwoI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phoenix told Conan O'Brien" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Phoenix told Conan O'Brien</a> he prepared for the role "with vocal lessons and working with a vocal coach."</p> <p>"It's the most humiliating process I've ever endured because you do these exercises ... And it's so uncomfortable," he added.</p>
<p>Prior to playing the <a href="https://people.com/parents/emily-blunt-into-the-woods-motherhood-heaven/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baker's Wife" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baker's Wife</a> in <a href="https://people.com/movies/into-the-woods-making-the-movie-with-meryl-streep-johnny-depp-emily-blunt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Into the Woods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Into the Woods</em></a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/emily-blunt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blunt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blunt</a> told <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ES00o_YXdEc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Access" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Access</em></a> that her history of singing only included singing by herself and in the shower – and that she "didn't even want to audition" for the role.</p> <p>However, the opportunity to work with director <a href="https://people.com/movies/into-the-woods-making-the-movie-with-meryl-streep-johnny-depp-emily-blunt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rob Marshall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rob Marshall</a> and alongside <a href="https://people.com/tag/meryl-streep/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meryl Streep" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meryl Streep</a> again was something that she couldn't pass up.</p> <p>"It was a very hard thing to resist, so I had lots of singing lessons," Blunt said during a press conference for the film, according to <a href="https://www.radiotimes.com/tv/fantasy/emily-blunt-on-into-the-woods-i-had-lots-of-singing-lessons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:RadioTimes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>RadioTimes</em></a>.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/anne-hathaway/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hathaway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hathaway</a> demonstrated her <a href="https://people.com/movies/anne-hathaway-utterly-crushes-her-solo-in-les-mis-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vocal abilities" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vocal abilities</a> during her <a href="https://people.com/awards/oscars-2013-anne-hathaway-on-winning-for-les-miserables/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oscar-winning performance" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oscar-winning performance</a> as Fantine in <a href="https://people.com/movies/anne-hathaway-les-miserables-sick/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Les Miserables" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Les Miserables</em></a>, where she sang the famed "I Dreamed a Dream."</p> <p>The actress worked with vocal coach Joan Lader (whom she shared with <a href="https://people.com/tag/hugh-jackman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hugh Jackman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hugh Jackman</a>) prior to production to build up endurance for long takes.</p> <p>"Immediately after I was cast, Joan and I began twice a week working to improve my vocal stamina so that I could sing for 12 hours a day," she told <a href="https://deadline.com/2012/12/oscars-qa-anne-hathaway-385032/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Deadline" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Deadline</i></a>.</p> <p>"I had prepared for singing while crying, and I'd been practicing that because I didn't want to get there and cry and sing for the first time on camera," she added.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-hiddleston/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hiddleston" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hiddleston</a> faced a bit of challenge while practicing for his role as Hank Williams in the biopic <em><a href="https://people.com/movies/i-saw-the-light-trailer-tom-hiddleston-as-hank-williams-with-elizabeth-olsen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I Saw the Light" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">I Saw the Light</a>. </em>It wasn't necessarily the singing, but the <a href="https://people.com/movies/tom-hiddleston-got-the-lead-in-i-saw-the-light-with-his-owen-wilson-impression/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:British actor's accent that was a factor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">British actor's accent that was a factor</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2015/09/tom-hiddleston-yodel-i-saw-the-light-toronto" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hiddleston told Vanity Fair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hiddleston told <em>Vanity Fair</em></a> that his singing coach, Rodney Crowell, worked with him to loosen his "British stiff upper lip" as well as tackle the daunting task of yodeling. </p> <p>"There's a moment in a man's life when he's never yodeled – and there's a moment when he's asked to yodel, and it's a scary one because you don't know what sound is going to come out of your mouth," Hiddleston told the outlet.</p>
<p>There isn't much that the <a href="https://people.com/movies/meryl-streep-hilariously-fails-at-naming-all-20-of-the-films-that-earned-her-oscar-nominations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Academy Award-winning actress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Academy Award-winning actress</a> can't do. For <a href="https://people.com/movies/florence-foster-jenkins-starring-meryl-streep-and-hugh-grant-people-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her performance as the titular role" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her performance as the titular role</a> in <i><a href="https://people.com/celebrity/hugh-grant-memorized-meryl-streeps-lines-in-florence-foster-jenkins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Florence Foster Jenkins" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Florence Foster Jenkins</a>, </i>the task at hand wasn't necessarily learning to sing well, but learning how to sing badly.</p> <p>Streep worked with music professor Arthur Levy two times a week for four months prior to filming, in order to match the <a href="https://people.com/movies/florence-foster-jenkins-starring-meryl-streep-and-hugh-grant-people-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New York socialite's off-key, operatic arias" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">New York socialite's off-key, operatic arias</a>.</p> <p>"These arias are no joke, even if you're singing off-key," Levy told <a href="https://www.newsday.com/entertainment/movies/meryl-streep-says-florence-foster-jenkins-role-a-singing-challenge-1.12120168" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Newsday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Newsday</i></a>. "Especially off-key, which strains the voice."</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/bradley-cooper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cooper</a> might have had one of the <a href="https://people.com/movies/bradley-cooper-lady-gaga-very-lucky-a-star-is-born/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best singing coaches by his side" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best singing coaches by his side</a> in preparation for his role as <a href="https://people.com/movies/bradley-cooper-a-star-is-born-based-on-eddie-vedder/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jackson Maine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jackson Maine</a> in <a href="https://people.com/movies/lady-gaga-bradley-cooper-perform-new-star-is-born-song/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Star Is Born" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>A Star Is Born</em></a> — he worked closely with superstar Lady Gaga, who played Ally in the film.</p> <p>"[Singing live] was terrifying, and I really relied on [Gaga]. I spent about a year and a half taking vocal lessons and preparing," Cooper told <a href="https://www.vulture.com/2018/04/bradley-cooper-lady-gaga-live-singing-star-is-born-robert-de-niro-talk.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vulture" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Vulture</i></a>.</p> <p>Prior to filming, Gaga requested that all of the singing in the movie should be <a href="https://people.com/movies/bradley-cooper-lady-gaga-a-star-is-born-live/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:performed live" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">performed live</a> (as opposed to prerecorded). The performances were done at <a href="https://people.com/tag/coachella/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coachella" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Coachella</a>, <a href="https://people.com/music/lady-gaga-glastonbury-bradley-cooper-star-is-born/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glastonbury" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Glastonbury</a>, and <a href="https://people.com/movies/lady-gaga-and-bradley-cooper-making-a-star-is-born/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:other festivals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">other festivals</a> for an authentic vibe.</p>
Skyler Caruso

From Matthew McConaughey in Sing to Reese Witherspoon in Walk the Line, here's a lineup of actors who learned to sing for movie roles.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories