Matt Damon Enjoys a Beach Day in Malibu, Plus Alessandra Ambrosio, Chris Hemsworth and More

People

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

<p>Chris Hemsworth was spotted at a grocery store in Byron Bay, Australia.</p>
Thor-dinary Errands

<p>Alessandra Ambrosio was seen taking a dip in the ocean in Los Angeles.</p>
Staying Cool

<p>Katie Holmes was spotted looking chic in casual clothes while walking in New York.</p>
Denim Darling

<p>Cara Santana was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, wearing color-coordinated workout wear and face mask.</p>
Abs-olutely Fit

<p>Nicholas Hoult, Charlize Theron and Aisha Tyler appeared at the Theron-hosted drive-in screening of <em>Mad Max: Fury Road</em> in Los Angeles. The event raised funds for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.</p>
Mad About Movies

<p>Liam Hemsworth was spotted surfing with his brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth in Byron Bay, Australia.</p>
Waves Down Under

<p>Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were seen out shopping together in Malibu, California.</p>
On the Go

<p>Anne Hathaway was spotted leaving a beach in Connecticut in a chic white ensemble.</p>
Summer Break

<p>Bella Hadid steps out in New York City in shades of blue on Friday.</p>
City Mini

<p>Christie Brinkley and Katie Couric get goofy in their masks during a special screening of IFC Films' <em>Summerland</em> and <em>Made in Italy,</em> hosted by Donna Karan at her home in East Hampton on Thursday night. </p>
Room with a View

<p>Brody Jenner and a pal make their way through the Malibu Country Mart in California on Thursday.</p>
To a Tee

<p>Paris Jackson keeps it casual on Thursday while out in L.A.</p>
Paris Match

<p>Liam Hemsworth hits the beach on Friday with brothers Luke and Chris (not pictured) in Byron Bay, Australia.</p>
Surf City

<p>Tiffany Haddish helps donate Chromebook computers to students in foster care during a drive-through giveaway event at city councilmember Herb Wessons's district office in L.A. on Thursday. </p>
Helping Hands

<p>Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger's shirt does the talking as she steps out in pink on Thursday in Los Angeles. </p>
Pink Lady

<p>LeBron James reaches to the sky on Thursday night while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to victory against the Los Angeles Clippers as the NBA resumes play in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. </p>
Air Up There

<p><em>Normal People</em>'s Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones demonstrate proper social distancing on Friday at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Award 2020 at Television Centre in London. </p>
Keeping Their Distance

<p>Justin Theroux takes his bike for a ride through New York City on Thursday.</p>
Spin City

<p>Another day, another stylish outing for Emily Ratajkowski, who strolls around N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
Make It Fashion

<p>Rita Ora kicks back while vacationing with friends in Ibiza on Thursday.</p>
Having a Blast

<p>Maya Hawke takes her beverages to-go on Thursday in New York City.</p>
Summer Swag

<p>Alec and Hilara Baldwin make their way back to the sand during a visit to the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.</p>
Double Dip

<p>Olivia Palermo continues her stylish summer streak during a walk with her dog in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday.</p>
Blue Belle

<p>Liam Hemsworth heads out to lunch on Thursday with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks in Byron Bay, Australia.</p>
Handsome & Hungry

<p>Olivia Munn leaves the gym in L.A. on Wednesday wearing all black with black slides.</p>
Workout Complete

<p>JAY-Z takes a walk through The Hamptons, New York, wearing a white tee and track pants on Wednesday.</p>
Summertime Stroll

<p>David Harbour is in great spirits as he braves the ongoing N.Y.C. heatwave to do some shopping on Wednesday. </p>
Beat the Heat

<p>Nina Dobrev dons a matching workout set and pink slides on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Fashion Meets Function

<p>Cardi B hits the stores at The Grove in L.A. on Wednesday, dressed casually with a pink mask.</p>
Retail Therapy

<p><i>Normal People</i>'s Paul Mescal jogs around London in a black tee and white shorts on a sunny Thursday.</p>
Fun Run

<p>Jay Baruchel arrives at the Canadian premiere of <i>Random Acts of Violence </i>held at The 5 Drive-In on Wednesday outside of Toronto. </p>
Get the Popcorn Ready

<p>Brett Eldredge gets warmed up ahead of his <em>Sunday Drive </em>performance during the first-ever Chase virtual soundcheck, streaming in partnership with the Chicago Theatre at 8 p.m. ET Thursday night via social media.</p>
Guitar Hero

<p>A breezy Naomi Watts walks along the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.</p>
Life's a Beach

<p>Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps up with her daily walks in Santa Monica on Wednesday.</p>
A Step Ahead

<p>Robert De Niro unloads his car on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Backseat Driver

<p>Bethenny Frankel catches a wave on Tuesday in The Hamptons, New York. </p>
Surf’s Up

<p>Pregnant Lea Michele wears a face mask while out for a stroll on Tuesday in Santa Monica. </p>
Bumping Along

<p>Brad Pitt is seen leaving ex Angelina Jolie’s home on his motorcycle after a visit with their kids on Tuesday in Los Angeles. </p>
Dad Duty

<p>Jordana Brewster bundles up in a fleece jacket on the beach on Tuesday in Malibu. </p>
Beachy Keen

<p>Emily Ratajkowski shows off her toned abs while out and about in Brooklyn on Tuesday. </p>
Dare to Bare

<p>Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber are seen leaving their apartment in New York City together on Tuesday. </p>
Model Moment

<p>A colorful, masked Jessica Alba makes her way to The Honest Company offices in Los Angeles on Tuesday.</p>
Back to Work

<p>An incognito Adrien Brody chats on his phone while enjoying a glass of wine outside at a New York City restaurant on Tuesday.</p>
Hold the Phone

<p>Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge mask up for a stroll around N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Summer Streets

<p>Newly engaged pair Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich cuddle up on Monday in Beverly Hills.</p>
So in Love

<p>Jessie James Decker hangs outside of her Nashville home on Monday looking summery in all white.</p>
Southern Belle

<p>Hugh Jackman chats on the phone while taking his pups for a walk on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.</p>
Hamptons Happenings

<p>Bella Hadid steps out in N.Y.C. in style on Monday, wearing a chic blouse, jeans and sandals.</p>
Model Muse

<p>Ashley Benson and G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand during a hike in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
Happy Hikers

<p>Elsa Hosk makes her way through downtown N.Y.C. on Monday with a handful of sunflowers.</p>
Flower Power

<p>Brody Jenner glides above the ocean on Monday while riding his electric hydrofoil surfboard in Malibu.</p>
Lifting Off

<p>Parents-to-be Lea Michele and Zandy Reich take a walk around their Los Angeles neighborhood on Monday.</p>
So in Step

<p>Another day, another dog walk for Justin Theroux, who leads his pup around N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
Perfect Pair

<p>New mom Iggy Azalea continues her style streak on Sunday evening, arriving to a studio in L.A.</p>
Ab-Tastic

<p>Chris Pine takes a trip to the grocery store in L.A. on Sunday, pausing to pretend to take a photo of the paparazzi. </p>
Camera Ready

<p>Ireland Baldwin cradles a Dachshund while enjoying the beach in Malibu on Sunday. </p>
Let's Be 'Frank'

<p><i>Queen & Slim </i>star and new mom Jodie Turner-Smith looks super casual while running errands in a mask in L.A. on Sunday. </p>
Mask Up

<p>Adam Sandler takes a walk with his dog on the beach on Sunday in Malibu. </p>
Enter Sand-man

<p>Dua Lipa leaves her SoHo apartment in N.Y.C. on Sunday wearing a mask. </p>
She Could Be the One

<p>Melissa George wears all white as she attends the 2020 Filming Italy Sardegna Festival on Sunday in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. </p>
Ciao, Bella!

<p>Host Jhené Aiko volunteers at the Feed Your City Challenge Event with co-hosts Mustard and Roddy Ricch (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Giving Back

<p>Gerard Butler looks cool in aviator sunglasses during a meeting with his friend in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday.</p>
Shady Star

<p>Alessandra Ambrósio enjoys a game of volleyball with friends and family in Malibu over the weekend.</p>
Bump, Set, Spike

<p>Bear Grylls takes a dip in the tank filled with sharks, rays and tropical fish at The Bear Grylls Adventure in Birmingham, England, on Saturday.</p>
Waterboy

<p>Joey King celebrates the release of her Netflix sequel <em>The Kissing Booth 2 </em>remotely in a glamorous dress.</p>
Pucker Up

<p>DJ Khaled enjoys a ride on his colorful jet ski with his wife (not pictured) on Friday in Miami Beach.</p>
Summer Fun

<p>Liam Payne is spotted leaving a restaurant in London on Friday night, after paying tribute to One Direction's 10th anniversary.</p>
Dapper Diner

<p>Emily Ratajkowski looks chic in an oversized blazer during a Friday stroll in New York City.</p>
Big Apple Style

<p>Rita Ora attends a friend's birthday party at a club near London on Friday night.</p>
Prints to Party

<p>Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy a stroll with her pup in Los Angeles on Friday. </p>
Two for the Road

<p>A masked Chace Crawford runs errands on Friday in Los Angeles. </p>
Feeling Blue?

<p>Zachary Quinto grabs a coffee on Friday during a walk with his dog in Los Angeles.</p>
Take the Lead

<p>Birthday girl Bindi Irwin poses with husband Chandler Powell as she celebrates turning 22 on Friday at Australia Zoo.</p>
Birthday Bash

<p>Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton step out for a bite to eat in London’s Soho neighborhood on Thursday. </p>
Out & About

<p>Dr. Anthony Fauci throws the ceremonial first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season at a game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals on Thursday in Washington, D.C. </p>
Doctor's Orders

<p>Naomi Watts carries her dog while out and about in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.</p>
Furry Friend

<p>Kate Moss shows off her travel style at London’s Luton Private Airport on Thursday.</p>
Ready For Takeoff

<p>After announcing a <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-and-prince-william-make-big-announcement-about-their-royal-foundation-charity/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new $2 million grant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">new $2 million grant</a> in support of frontline workers and the nation’s mental health through The Royal Foundation, Kate Middleton speaks with representatives from organizations that will benefit from the fund on Thursday at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. </p>
Giving Back

<p>Jennifer Lopez wears a face mask and helmet on a solo bike ride in The Hamptons on Thursday ahead of her 51st birthday. </p>
Safety First

<p>Charli XCX and boyfriend Huck Kwong grab to-go coffees in Los Angeles on Thursday. </p>
It’s Charli, Baby

<p>Paris Jackson flashes a sign on Thursday while heading to a studio in Los Angeles.</p>
Peace Out

<p>Selma Blair and boyfriend Ron Carlson go for coffee in matching ensembles on Thursday in Studio City, California.</p>
Match Game

<p>Maya Hawke dons a blue one-piece for a dip on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.</p>
Ocean Blue

<p>Lily Collins and boyfriend Charlie McDowell take their dog for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Cozy Crew

<p>Also on a dog walk in Los Angeles on Thursday: Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone.</p>
Dog Days

<p>Iggy Azalea flaunts her figure on Thursday while out for a fro-yo run in Beverly Hills.</p>
Curves Ahead

<p>Gwen Stefani heads to the studio in L.A. on Wednesday after taking a trip with her family.</p>
Back to Work

<p>Matt Dillon attends Filming Italy Sardegna Festival 2020 on Thursday in Cagliari, Italy.</p>
Film Fest Fun

<p>Sarah Jessica Parker soaks up the sun and gets in some reading while on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.</p>
Beach Book Club

<p>Ana de Armas wears a three-quarter sleeved top with wide leg trousers on her walk with her pooch in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
California Casual

<p>Emmy Rossum picks up lunch from Nate ‘n Al’s Deli in Beverly Hills on Wednesday dressed in a summery blue sundress and strappy sandals.</p>
Summer Vibes

<p>Newly engaged couple Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are seen leaving Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday after enjoying a sweet dinner date following his proposal. </p>
Love Is in the Air

<p>Scout Willis sports a cute black-and-white printed mask while out with her pup in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Pop of Print

<p>Vanessa Hudgens and her pooch make their way through Beverly Hills after visiting a friend on Wednesday.</p>
Puppy Love

<p>Jennifer Lopez goes for a walk in Water Mill, New York, on Wednesday wearing a green sweater and white tights.</p>
Solo Stroll

<p>Scarlett Johansson picks up breakfast in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday wearing striped pants and a hoodie.</p>
Takeout for Two

