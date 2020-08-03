Matt Damon Enjoys a Beach Day in Malibu, Plus Alessandra Ambrosio, Chris Hemsworth and More

Matt Damon Enjoys a Beach Day in Malibu, Plus Alessandra Ambrosio, Chris Hemsworth and MorePeopleAugust 3, 2020, 6:00 a.m.From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up toMatt Damon Enjoys a Beach Day in Malibu, Plus Alessandra Ambrosio, Chris Hemsworth and MoreThor-dinary ErrandsChris Hemsworth was spotted at a grocery store in Byron Bay, Australia.Staying CoolAlessandra Ambrosio was seen taking a dip in the ocean in Los Angeles.Scroll to continue with contentAdDenim DarlingKatie Holmes was spotted looking chic in casual clothes while walking in New York.Abs-olutely FitCara Santana was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, wearing color-coordinated workout wear and face mask.Mad About MoviesNicholas Hoult, Charlize Theron and Aisha Tyler appeared at the Theron-hosted drive-in screening of Mad Max: Fury Road in Los Angeles. The event raised funds for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.Waves Down UnderLiam Hemsworth was spotted surfing with his brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth in Byron Bay, Australia.On the GoKourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were seen out shopping together in Malibu, California.Matt Damon Enjoys a Beach Day in Malibu, Plus Alessandra Ambrosio, Chris Hemsworth and MoreSummer BreakAnne Hathaway was spotted leaving a beach in Connecticut in a chic white ensemble.City MiniBella Hadid steps out in New York City in shades of blue on Friday.Room with a ViewChristie Brinkley and Katie Couric get goofy in their masks during a special screening of IFC Films' Summerland and Made in Italy, hosted by Donna Karan at her home in East Hampton on Thursday night. To a TeeBrody Jenner and a pal make their way through the Malibu Country Mart in California on Thursday.Paris MatchParis Jackson keeps it casual on Thursday while out in L.A.Surf CityLiam Hemsworth hits the beach on Friday with brothers Luke and Chris (not pictured) in Byron Bay, Australia.Helping HandsTiffany Haddish helps donate Chromebook computers to students in foster care during a drive-through giveaway event at city councilmember Herb Wessons's district office in L.A. on Thursday. Pink LadyPregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger's shirt does the talking as she steps out in pink on Thursday in Los Angeles. Air Up ThereLeBron James reaches to the sky on Thursday night while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to victory against the Los Angeles Clippers as the NBA resumes play in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Keeping Their DistanceNormal People's Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones demonstrate proper social distancing on Friday at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Award 2020 at Television Centre in London. Spin CityJustin Theroux takes his bike for a ride through New York City on Thursday.Make It FashionAnother day, another stylish outing for Emily Ratajkowski, who strolls around N.Y.C. on Thursday.Having a BlastRita Ora kicks back while vacationing with friends in Ibiza on Thursday.Summer SwagMaya Hawke takes her beverages to-go on Thursday in New York City.Double DipAlec and Hilara Baldwin make their way back to the sand during a visit to the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.Blue BelleOlivia Palermo continues her stylish summer streak during a walk with her dog in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday.Handsome & HungryLiam Hemsworth heads out to lunch on Thursday with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks in Byron Bay, Australia.Workout CompleteOlivia Munn leaves the gym in L.A. on Wednesday wearing all black with black slides.Summertime StrollJAY-Z takes a walk through The Hamptons, New York, wearing a white tee and track pants on Wednesday.Beat the HeatDavid Harbour is in great spirits as he braves the ongoing N.Y.C. heatwave to do some shopping on Wednesday. Fashion Meets FunctionNina Dobrev dons a matching workout set and pink slides on Wednesday in L.A.Retail TherapyCardi B hits the stores at The Grove in L.A. on Wednesday, dressed casually with a pink mask.Fun RunNormal People's Paul Mescal jogs around London in a black tee and white shorts on a sunny Thursday.Get the Popcorn ReadyJay Baruchel arrives at the Canadian premiere of Random Acts of Violence held at The 5 Drive-In on Wednesday outside of Toronto. Guitar HeroBrett Eldredge gets warmed up ahead of his Sunday Drive performance during the first-ever Chase virtual soundcheck, streaming in partnership with the Chicago Theatre at 8 p.m. ET Thursday night via social media.Life's a BeachA breezy Naomi Watts walks along the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.A Step AheadMom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps up with her daily walks in Santa Monica on Wednesday.Backseat DriverRobert De Niro unloads his car on Wednesday in N.Y.C.Surf’s UpBethenny Frankel catches a wave on Tuesday in The Hamptons, New York. Bumping AlongPregnant Lea Michele wears a face mask while out for a stroll on Tuesday in Santa Monica. Dad DutyBrad Pitt is seen leaving ex Angelina Jolie’s home on his motorcycle after a visit with their kids on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Beachy KeenJordana Brewster bundles up in a fleece jacket on the beach on Tuesday in Malibu. Dare to BareEmily Ratajkowski shows off her toned abs while out and about in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Model MomentCindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber are seen leaving their apartment in New York City together on Tuesday. Back to WorkA colorful, masked Jessica Alba makes her way to The Honest Company offices in Los Angeles on Tuesday.Hold the PhoneAn incognito Adrien Brody chats on his phone while enjoying a glass of wine outside at a New York City restaurant on Tuesday.Summer StreetsSienna Miller and Tom Sturridge mask up for a stroll around N.Y.C. on Tuesday.So in LoveNewly engaged pair Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich cuddle up on Monday in Beverly Hills.Southern BelleJessie James Decker hangs outside of her Nashville home on Monday looking summery in all white.Hamptons HappeningsHugh Jackman chats on the phone while taking his pups for a walk on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.Model MuseBella Hadid steps out in N.Y.C. in style on Monday, wearing a chic blouse, jeans and sandals.Happy HikersAshley Benson and G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand during a hike in Los Angeles on Monday.Flower PowerElsa Hosk makes her way through downtown N.Y.C. on Monday with a handful of sunflowers.Lifting OffBrody Jenner glides above the ocean on Monday while riding his electric hydrofoil surfboard in Malibu.So in StepParents-to-be Lea Michele and Zandy Reich take a walk around their Los Angeles neighborhood on Monday.Perfect PairAnother day, another dog walk for Justin Theroux, who leads his pup around N.Y.C. on Monday.Ab-TasticNew mom Iggy Azalea continues her style streak on Sunday evening, arriving to a studio in L.A.Camera ReadyChris Pine takes a trip to the grocery store in L.A. on Sunday, pausing to pretend to take a photo of the paparazzi. Let's Be 'Frank'Ireland Baldwin cradles a Dachshund while enjoying the beach in Malibu on Sunday. Mask UpQueen & Slim star and new mom Jodie Turner-Smith looks super casual while running errands in a mask in L.A. on Sunday. Enter Sand-manAdam Sandler takes a walk with his dog on the beach on Sunday in Malibu. She Could Be the OneDua Lipa leaves her SoHo apartment in N.Y.C. on Sunday wearing a mask. Ciao, Bella!Melissa George wears all white as she attends the 2020 Filming Italy Sardegna Festival on Sunday in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. Giving BackHost Jhené Aiko volunteers at the Feed Your City Challenge Event with co-hosts Mustard and Roddy Ricch (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Saturday.Shady StarGerard Butler looks cool in aviator sunglasses during a meeting with his friend in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday.Bump, Set, SpikeAlessandra Ambrósio enjoys a game of volleyball with friends and family in Malibu over the weekend.WaterboyBear Grylls takes a dip in the tank filled with sharks, rays and tropical fish at The Bear Grylls Adventure in Birmingham, England, on Saturday.Pucker UpJoey King celebrates the release of her Netflix sequel The Kissing Booth 2 remotely in a glamorous dress.Summer FunDJ Khaled enjoys a ride on his colorful jet ski with his wife (not pictured) on Friday in Miami Beach.Dapper DinerLiam Payne is spotted leaving a restaurant in London on Friday night, after paying tribute to One Direction's 10th anniversary.Big Apple StyleEmily Ratajkowski looks chic in an oversized blazer during a Friday stroll in New York City.Prints to PartyRita Ora attends a friend's birthday party at a club near London on Friday night.Two for the RoadBen Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy a stroll with her pup in Los Angeles on Friday. Feeling Blue?A masked Chace Crawford runs errands on Friday in Los Angeles. Take the LeadZachary Quinto grabs a coffee on Friday during a walk with his dog in Los Angeles.Birthday BashBirthday girl Bindi Irwin poses with husband Chandler Powell as she celebrates turning 22 on Friday at Australia Zoo.Out & AboutRami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton step out for a bite to eat in London’s Soho neighborhood on Thursday. Doctor's OrdersDr. Anthony Fauci throws the ceremonial first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season at a game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals on Thursday in Washington, D.C. Furry FriendNaomi Watts carries her dog while out and about in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.Ready For TakeoffKate Moss shows off her travel style at London’s Luton Private Airport on Thursday.Giving BackAfter announcing a new $2 million grant in support of frontline workers and the nation’s mental health through The Royal Foundation, Kate Middleton speaks with representatives from organizations that will benefit from the fund on Thursday at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Safety FirstJennifer Lopez wears a face mask and helmet on a solo bike ride in The Hamptons on Thursday ahead of her 51st birthday. It’s Charli, BabyCharli XCX and boyfriend Huck Kwong grab to-go coffees in Los Angeles on Thursday. Peace OutParis Jackson flashes a sign on Thursday while heading to a studio in Los Angeles.Match GameSelma Blair and boyfriend Ron Carlson go for coffee in matching ensembles on Thursday in Studio City, California.Ocean BlueMaya Hawke dons a blue one-piece for a dip on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.Cozy CrewLily Collins and boyfriend Charlie McDowell take their dog for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.Dog DaysAlso on a dog walk in Los Angeles on Thursday: Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone.Curves AheadIggy Azalea flaunts her figure on Thursday while out for a fro-yo run in Beverly Hills.Back to WorkGwen Stefani heads to the studio in L.A. on Wednesday after taking a trip with her family.Film Fest FunMatt Dillon attends Filming Italy Sardegna Festival 2020 on Thursday in Cagliari, Italy.Beach Book ClubSarah Jessica Parker soaks up the sun and gets in some reading while on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.California CasualAna de Armas wears a three-quarter sleeved top with wide leg trousers on her walk with her pooch in L.A. on Wednesday.Summer VibesEmmy Rossum picks up lunch from Nate ‘n Al’s Deli in Beverly Hills on Wednesday dressed in a summery blue sundress and strappy sandals.Love Is in the AirNewly engaged couple Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are seen leaving Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday after enjoying a sweet dinner date following his proposal. Pop of PrintScout Willis sports a cute black-and-white printed mask while out with her pup in L.A. on Wednesday.Puppy LoveVanessa Hudgens and her pooch make their way through Beverly Hills after visiting a friend on Wednesday.Solo StrollJennifer Lopez goes for a walk in Water Mill, New York, on Wednesday wearing a green sweater and white tights.Takeout for TwoScarlett Johansson picks up breakfast in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday wearing striped pants and a hoodie.