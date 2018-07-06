World Cup matchday 20 in pictures: Belgium upset Brazil and France knock out Uruguay

The World Cup is back after a two day break – and boy have we missed it!

As England fans still catch their breath after shoot-out glory against Colombia, it’s very much back with a bang on Friday.

Your weekend starts here. First up in today’s quarter-final paradise is Uruguay vs France. There was firepower in both squads, but it was France who prevailed with a 2-0 win in Nizhny Novgorod.

Les Bleus will face neighbours Belgium who qualified for their first World Cup semi final since 1986, as the Red Devils beat Brazil 2-1 in Kazan.

Yahoo Sport bring you the best images all day as it suddenly all gets rather interesting!

Brazil v Belgium

Neymar cannot believe he didn’t earn a penalty after he went down in the box under pressure froom Thomas Meunier.

Brazil v Belgium

Brazil’s supporters are dejected after missing out on a place in the semi finals

Brazil v Belgium

Two fans react after Brazil were sent home by Belgium

Brazil v Belgium

Belgian players celebrate after upsetting Brazil 2-1 in the World Cup quarter finals

Brazil vs Belgium

Thibault Courtois makes another stunning save in injury time from a Neymar shot to keep Belgium’s slender lead intact

Brazil v Belgium

Thiago Silva looks to the heavens as Belgium players celebrate their famous win.

Brazil v Belgium

Renat Augusto celebrates after he put Brazil back into the match at 2-1

Brazil vs Belgium

Substitute Renat Augusto scores Brazil’s first goal, following a brilliant ball from ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho

Brazil v Belgium

Thibaut Courtois makes another great save to keep Belgium’s 2-0 lead intact

Brazil v Belgium

Vincent Kompany slides and makes contact with Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus…

Brazil vs Belgium

However, after consulting VAR the referee contentiously decides to not award Brazil a penalty

Brazil vs Belgium

Neymar dives in the box, but escapes a yellow card which would have suspended him for the semi finals

Brazil v Belgium

Alisson no chance of stopping Belgium going 2-0 up

Brazil vs Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne lasers a powerful shot into the far corner to double Belgium’s lead

Brazil v Belgium

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson has no chance to stop Fernandinho’s own goal

Brazil v Belgium

Vincent Kompany celebrates after he and Nacer Chadli combined to put Belgium ahead, through an own goal by Fernandinho

World Cup – Quarter Final – Brazil vs Belgium

Fernandinho (#17) has no idea what’s happening and concedes an unfortunate own goal from a Nacer Chadli corner

Brazil soccer fans react as Belgium scores during a live telecast of the Brazil vs. Belgium World Cup quarter finals soccer match, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Brazil fans are distraught at falling behind early

Brazil vs Belgium

Belgium don’t mind though.

Brazil v Belgium

Thiago Silva has a fantastic chance to send Brazil into the lead early on…

Brazil v Belgium

..But he can only send the ball on to the post off his thigh to spare Belgium’s blushes

Brazil v Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne holds off Fernandinho to win the ball off the Brazilian

Brazil v Belgium

A supporter takes a selfie as she waits for the start of the quarter final

Brazil v Belgium

The Mask and a Belgian fan are in Kazan to watch the Red Devils play Brazil

France v Uruguay

France’s Kylian Mbappe, right, and Antoine Griezmann celebrate after Raphael Varane, centre scored his side’s first goal.

France’s Raphael Varane, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Friday, July 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

France’s Raphael Varane, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal

World Cup QF: Uruguay v France

Uruguay fan inside the stadium holds up a mask of Luis Suarez before the match

France v Uruguay

France’s Antoine Griezmann celebrates

France v Uruguay

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez reacts to seeing his team fall behind

France v Uruguay

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is beaten by a header from France’s Raphael Varane

France v Uruguay

France’s Raphael Varane scores their first goal.

France v Uruguay

A Uruguay fan at the match REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

France v Uruguay

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, front left, and Uruguay’s Cristhian Stuani, front right, challenge for the ball.

France v Uruguay

France’s Kylian Mbappe reacts after a strong challenge

France v Uruguay

A Uruguay fan has his face painted before the match REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

France v Uruguay

Olivier Giroud fights for the ball with Uruguay’s Lucas Torreira (AP)

France v Uruguay

France head coach Didier Deschamps yells as Uruguay’s Cristian Rodriguez, left, replaces Uruguay’s Rodrigo Bentancur

France v Uruguay

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is beaten by a shot from France’s Antoine Griezmann for his side’s second goal

France v Uruguay

France’s Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates REUTERS/Carlos Barria

France v Uruguay

Uruguay’s Fernando Muslera concedes as France’s Antoine Griezmann scores their second goal REUTERS/Carlos Barria

