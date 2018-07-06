World Cup matchday 20 in pictures: Belgium upset Brazil and France knock out Uruguay

The World Cup is back after a two day break – and boy have we missed it!

As England fans still catch their breath after shoot-out glory against Colombia, it’s very much back with a bang on Friday.

Your weekend starts here. First up in today’s quarter-final paradise is Uruguay vs France. There was firepower in both squads, but it was France who prevailed with a 2-0 win in Nizhny Novgorod.

Les Bleus will face neighbours Belgium who qualified for their first World Cup semi final since 1986, as the Red Devils beat Brazil 2-1 in Kazan.

Yahoo Sport bring you the best images all day as it suddenly all gets rather interesting!